Quince Lakehouse 3825 Lake Austin Boulevard, suite 201
LAB Food
Sushi
Lab Snacks
Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi Tuna Tostadas
Bao Carnitas
Blackened Chicken Caesar
brussels Sprouts, cabbage, brioche bread crumbs, parmesan, caesar dressing, and blackened chicken.
Braised Short Ribs Over Smooth Hummus
Smooth hummus topped with braised beef Short Ribs in a wine reduction and truffle sauce, topped with fried chickpeas and leafy cilantro
Brussels Sprout Hummus
Ceviche Verde
Grilled shrimp and sea bass with avacado, cilantro cream, "leche de tigre", micro-greens, toasted avocado and serrano pepper
Extra Naan
Lamb "Barbacoa" Dumplings
With poblano pepper confit & cilantro sauce with pickled onions
Peruvian Cheese Fries
Standard cut potatoes seasoned with rosemery sea salt Topped with spicy queso and served with Heinz ketchup
Pimento Cheese Burger
American style sirloin beef burger with aged cheddar pimento cheese, grilled jalapeños, lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries and Heinz Ketchup.
Rock Shrimp Tempura
Tempura Rock shrimps with japanese chili aioli, chives and sesame seeds
Short Rib Sliders
Street Corn Ribs
Yakimeshi, Beef
Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Beef filet, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.
Yakimeshi, Chicken
Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Chicken breast, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.
Yakimeshi, Mixed
Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Chicken breast, shrimp, beef filet, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.
Yakimeshi, Veggie
Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned seasonal vegetables, broccoli, soybean sprouts. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.
Lab Desserts
LAB Drinks
Quince Cocktails
Ranch Water
Berry Chanty
Tito's Vodka, grapefruit juice, cinnamon syrup, fresh red berries & lemon
Classic Margarita
Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper
El Dutch
Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante, morita chile syrup, pineapple juice, lemon and angostura aromatic bitters
Paladin Mimosa
Quince Spirit
Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, pineapple, tonic, flower tea
Skinny Margarita
Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper
Spicy Margarita
Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper
Quince Carajillo
Licor 43 shaken with a shot of espresso
Mocktail
Fresh Orange juice
Spirits
Beer | Bottle & Can
Wine Glass
GL I Michelle Chiarlo Nebbiolo
GL | Paladin Prosecco
GL | Four Graces Pinot Noir
Dundee Hills, Oregon, US - Enticing, vibrant, it presents ripe pomegranate and cranberry on the palate, laced by an earthy spiciness. Ageing for over 10 months in French Oak has contributed a softness to the mouthfeel without masking the lovely red to black fruit characteristics
GL | Justin Cab
GL | Justin Paso Robles
GL | Mason Sauvignon Blanc
GL | Miner Chardonnay
GL | Rose Gold Rose
GL | Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Penfolds Grandfather Rare 20 Year Tawny
Taylor Fladgate Tawny 20 Year
GL Austin Hope Cabernet
GL Benton Lane Pinot Noir
GL Cauymus-Suisun Walking Fool
GL Chalk Hill PN
GL Il Fauno di Arcanum Super Tuscan
GL I Michelle Chiarlo Nebbiolo
GL Markham Merlot
GL Marques de Caceres Riserva
GL Piatelli Malbec
GL Raymond Velvet Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Quince Pinot Noir
GL Red Sangria
GL | Four Graces Pinot Noir
GL | ZINFANDEL | ORIN SWIFT 8 YEARS
GL | Rose Gold Rose
Quince Rosé
GL | WHITE PINOT NOIR
OVERALL: Unique, bold & bright AROMAS / FLAVORS: Peach, kiwi, orange blossom, lemon peel MOUTHFEEL: Fresh with crisp acidity The Selling Points Body & aroma of classic Pinot with white wine brightness SUSTAINABILITY: Certified Sustainable PAIRINGS: Fresh oysters, grilled salmon, Sushi
GL Langlois Cremant Brut
GL | Paladin Prosecco
GL Schramsberg Sparkling Brut Rose
GL | Miner Chardonnay
GL Alma Rosa Chardonnay
GL Auntsfield Sauvignon Blanc
GL Domaine Durand Sancerre
GL Domaine Laroche St Martin Chablis
GL | Mason Sauvignon Blanc
GL Paul Hobbs Chardonnay
GL | Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
GL Torbreck Semillon
GL Villebois Sancere
GL White Sangria
GL | WHITE PINOT NOIR
Wine Bottles
BTL | Four Graces Pinot Noir
BTL | Justin Cab
BTL | Mason Sauvignon Blanc
BTL | Michele Chiarlo Nebbiolo
BTL | Miner Chard
Sourced from low-yielding vineyards in Napa Valley, this Chardonnay is characterized by crisp apple, ripe melon and citrus flavors gently balanced with toasty French oak.
BTL | Paladin Prosecco
BTL | Rose Gold
BTL | Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Cork Fee
NA Bev
BTL | Aqua Panna | Small
BTL | Aqua Panna | LARGE
Pellegrino | Sparkling
Service
Richard's Sparkling Water
Cranberry Juice
Fresh Green Juice
Fresh Lemonade
Grapefruit Juice
Fresh Grapefruit juice
Orange Juice
Fresh Orange juice
Pineapple Juice
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Dublin Texas Root Beer BTL
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Sprite
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Americano
Cappuchino
Cold Brew
Drip Coffee
Espresso
Hot Tea
Latte
Caffè Macchiato
Employee Espresso
Mocktail
Fresh Orange juice
Spirits
Agave
Casa Dragones Blanco
Casa Dragones Repo
CASA DRAGONES | JOVEN |
Clase Azul Reposado
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Añejo
Cuervo Reposado
Cuervo Reserva de la Familia
CODIGO | BLANCO
Código 1530 Rosado
Código 1530 Reposado
Código 1530 Añejo
Código 1530 Extra Añejo Origen
Código 1oz Flight
Código 1.5oz Flight
DON FULANO | REPOSADO |
The Reposado tequila from artisan distillers Don Fulano is matured for 8 months in French oak barrels before it is bottled. Similar to the Blanco, it's rich and herbal, though the Reposado has developed notes of biter-sweet dark chocolate and warm maple, alongside a general boost in spice intensity.
DON FULANO | ANEJO |
Aged for 30 months in French Limousin oak, this Anejo has some rich notes, but you can still taste the agave. Butterscotch coats the palate giving it richness you'd expect after almost 3 years in oak. Bold black pepper brings a bit of freshness needed from the agave.
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Añejo 1942
DON JULIO | ULTIMA RESERVA |
n 2006, Don Julio, with his family, planted their final agave field. In honor of his devotion and craftsmanship, this agave harvest was carefully distilled, barreled, and set aside for a special use. To preserve this tequila and the exquisite agave piñas behind it, we have implemented a Solera aging system. The Solera aging method combines and matures tequilas of different characteristics finished in unique casks, allowing the final agave harvest to remain at the heart of this rare Extra Añejo Tequila.
FORTALEZA | BLANCO
Aromas of citrus, and rich cooked agave fill your nose in this unique and very special blanco tequila. Also present: butter, olive, earth, black pepper, and a deep inviting vegetal complexity. Flavors include citrus, cooked agave, vanilla, basil, olive, and lime. The finish is long and deep, complex yet easy to drink. Fortaleza Blanco is a true aficionado’s tequila.
FORTALEZA | REPOSADO
Aromas of citrus, caramel, butter, cooked agave, and sage are the beginning of a pleasingly balanced and very unique tasting experience. Fortaleza Reposado has it’s own distinct character, and is not like any other tequila. Flavors include cooked agave, citrus, vanilla, apple, earth, and cinnamon. The finish is long and rich, delicately spicy, and it has an oily texture that make this a joy to drink. You simply cannot go wrong with Fortaleza Reposado. It’s popular with beginners and experienced tequila drinkers alike.
FORTALEZA | ANEJO
Caramel, vanilla, butterscotch and cooked agave aromas practically jump from the glass in this highly-praised and perfectly-aged añejo. This tequila is so rich and complex that some people are even able to detect pineapple, peach, orange blossom, nutmeg, and raisin in the nose. Once in your mouth, the full cooked agave experience continues with a thick and oily texture that coats your mouth in a very soothing way. Butterscotch, caramel, toffee, citrus, and hazelnuts are common flavors that people identify. Palate: Full cooked agave experience continues with a thick and oily texture that coats your mouth in a very soothing way. Butterscotch, caramel, toffee, citrus, and hazelnuts are common flavors that people identify.
Lalo Blanco
Maestro Dobel Blanco
Osadia Reposado
OCHO | PLATA
Unaged and honors the noble agaves of Arandas and the Camarena “Ranchos” through intense, lively and clean flavors Made with 100% Blue Agave. A tequila that is made traditionally through a slow cooking process, Ocho accentuates the agave flavour and it's flavour develops over time.
OCHO | REPOSADO
A tequila that is made traditionally through a slow cooking process, Ocho accentuates the agave flavor and it's flavor develops over time. Aged in ex-American whiskey barrels for eight weeks and eight days. Made with 100% blue agave.
TEARS OF LLORONA | EXTRA ANEJO |
Tears of Llorona is a rare, small batch, extra añejo Tequila, aged five years in oak barrels that have previously held scotch, sherry, and brandy. This unique triple barreling and extra-long aging creates a complex, layered fusion that is more like a cognac or a very old whiskey, yet it retains clear agave notes.
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado
400 Conejos Joven
Amaras Joven
Clase Azul Mezcal
El Silencio Mezcal Espadin
Illegal Reposado Mezcal
Montelobos Espadín Joven
Cordials
Gin
Rum
Bacardi
Diplomatico
Flor de Caña 4 años Blanco
Flor de Caña 18yr
Zacapa 23
PLANTATION | XAYMACA
With Xaymaca Special Dry, Plantation revives the quintessential Jamaican-style, 100% pot still rums of the 19th century with an expression of intense flavors that reveal the traditional, legendary 'rum funk' : aromas and flavors of black banana and flambeed pineapple, locally called 'Hogo.
PLANTATION | SILVER
Whiskey
BLENDED | JACK DANIELS
BLENDED | TX
BOURBON | ANGELS ENVY
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
BOURBON | BULLEIT
BOURBON | ELIJAH CRAIG 94*
BOURBON | EVAN WILLIAMS BLACK
BOURBON | KENTUCKY OWL | TAKUMI
BOURBON | NOAH'S MILL
One of the most lush and rich Whiskeys on the market. The nose is walnuts, prunes, and floral notes. The palate mimics the nose with walnuts, prunes, spices, intertwined with lavender and balanced with the perfect amount of acid, that leads you down a path of lingering caramel
BOURBON | PIGGYBACK 6
BOURBON | ROWAN'S CREEK
Nose: Hints of fruit and oak. Allspice and zest. Palate: Citrus on the palate, with crème caramel, vanilla fudge and toasty oak. Good body, with an oily mouth-feel. Finish: Long finish. Caramel again, with barrel char on the tail.
BOURBON | WILLET SINGLE POT STILL
BOURBON | WOODFORD RESERVE
IRISH | GREEN SPOT
A non age statement Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey comprising of pot still whiskeys aged between 7 & 10 years. The whiskey has matured in a combination of new bourbon and refill bourbon casks as well as sherry casks.
IRISH | REDBREAST 12
NOSE A complex spicy and fruity aroma with toasted wood notes evident. TASTE Full flavoured and complex; silky smooth with a harmonious balance of spicy, fruity, sherry and toasted notes. FINISH Satisfyingly long, the complex flavours linger on the palate.
RYE | BARREL 'SEAGRASS'
Kentucky- Seagrass highlights the grassy oceanside notes we love in rye and the opulence and spice of finishing barrels. It is a blend of American and Canadian rye whiskeys, each ingredient finished separately in Martinique Rhum Agricole casks, apricot brandy casks and Madeira barrels.
RYE | BLACKLAND FP
RYE | BULLEIT
RYE | RITTENHOUSE
RYE | SAZERAC
RYE | WHISTLEPIG 10
RYE | WHISTLEPIG 12
SCOTCH | CHIVAS 12
SCOTCH | DALWHINNIE 15
SCOTCH | GLENDFIDDICH 12
SCOTCH | MAC 12 | SHERRY OAK CASK
The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old forms part of our Sherry Oak range which features a series of single malt whiskies matured exclusively in hand-picked sherry seasoned oak casks from Jerez for richness and complexity. A matured character, the 12 Years Old delivers rich wood spice and dried fruits and a natural rich gold color.
SCOTCH | OBAN 14
Palate: Smoky, creamy palate with notes of marmalade, toffee apples and pear cider. A development of cloves comes late palate. Finish: A long, malty finish with toasty oak and spice. Overall: A true classic, Oban's 14 year old is a great coastal dram for lovers of lightly smoked, fresh malts.
Cocktails
Quince Cocktails
Classic Margarita
Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper
Skinny Margarita
Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper
Berry Chanty
Tito's Vodka, grapefruit juice, cinnamon syrup, fresh red berries & lemon
Spicy Margarita
Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper
El Dutch
Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante, morita chile syrup, pineapple juice, lemon and angostura aromatic bitters
Quince Spirit
Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, pineapple, tonic, flower tea
Ranch Water
The Black Forest
Amarás (Amores) Mezcal Joven, pineapple and cucumber juice, rosemary syrup, activated charcoal and lime
Diablo Margarita
Cucumber Saketini
.5oz Simple Syrup .75oz Cucumber Juice 1.5oz Dreamy Clouds Junmai Nigori Sake 2oz. Titos Shaken, up in a coupe, garnish with flower
Quince Carajillo
Licor 43 shaken with a shot of espresso
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, prosecco and mineral water splash