LAB Food

Sushi

Frida Roll

$18.00
Spicy Double Tuna Roll

Spicy Double Tuna Roll

$17.00

Spicy tuna roll, chives, cucumber, asparagus and avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$18.00

Crab meat, spicy salmon, avocado, sesame seeds

Peruvian Nikkei Sashimi

Peruvian Nikkei Sashimi

$18.00

Hamachi nigiri with spicy truffle sauce (2 pc)

Veggie Roll

$16.00

Lab Snacks

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Tostadas

$13.00

Bao Carnitas

$13.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$18.00

brussels Sprouts, cabbage, brioche bread crumbs, parmesan, caesar dressing, and blackened chicken.

Braised Short Ribs Over Smooth Hummus

Braised Short Ribs Over Smooth Hummus

$16.00

Smooth hummus topped with braised beef Short Ribs in a wine reduction and truffle sauce, topped with fried chickpeas and leafy cilantro

Brussels Sprout Hummus

Brussels Sprout Hummus

$14.00

Smooth hummus topped with braised beef Short Ribs in a wine reduction and truffle sauce, topped with fried chickpeas and leafy cilantro

Ceviche Verde

Ceviche Verde

$18.00

Grilled shrimp and sea bass with avacado, cilantro cream, "leche de tigre", micro-greens, toasted avocado and serrano pepper

Extra Naan

$4.00
Lamb "Barbacoa" Dumplings

Lamb "Barbacoa" Dumplings

$16.00

With poblano pepper confit & cilantro sauce with pickled onions

Peruvian Cheese Fries

Peruvian Cheese Fries

$12.00

Standard cut potatoes seasoned with rosemery sea salt Topped with spicy queso and served with Heinz ketchup

Pimento Cheese Burger

Pimento Cheese Burger

$16.00

American style sirloin beef burger with aged cheddar pimento cheese, grilled jalapeños, lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries and Heinz Ketchup.

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Tempura Rock shrimps with japanese chili aioli, chives and sesame seeds

Short Rib Sliders

$14.00

Street Corn Ribs

$8.00
Yakimeshi, Beef

Yakimeshi, Beef

$16.00

Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Beef filet, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.

Yakimeshi, Chicken

Yakimeshi, Chicken

$16.00

Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Chicken breast, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.

Yakimeshi, Mixed

Yakimeshi, Mixed

$22.00

Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned Chicken breast, shrimp, beef filet, chopped organic eggs & seasonal vegetables. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.

Yakimeshi, Veggie

Yakimeshi, Veggie

$16.00

Choice of Steamed white rice or Fried rice. Mixed with seasoned seasonal vegetables, broccoli, soybean sprouts. All seasoned with soy sauce, fresh cracked pepper and topped with sliced avocado, sesame seeds and finely chopped chives.

Lab Desserts

Black Forest Cake

Black Forest Cake

$12.00

Frozen vanilla cream with layers of finely ground almond meringue topped with chocolate shavings and raspberries

Sweetcorn Cake

Sweetcorn Cake

$12.00

Fresh corn cake accompanied by berries and whipped cream.

LAB Drinks

Quince Cocktails

Ranch Water

$12.00
Berry Chanty

Berry Chanty

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, grapefruit juice, cinnamon syrup, fresh red berries & lemon

Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper

El Dutch

El Dutch

$12.00

Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante, morita chile syrup, pineapple juice, lemon and angostura aromatic bitters

Paladin Mimosa

$10.00
Quince Spirit

Quince Spirit

$12.00

Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, pineapple, tonic, flower tea

Skinny Margarita

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper

Quince Carajillo

$13.00

Licor 43 shaken with a shot of espresso

Mocktail

Mocktail

$9.00

Fresh Orange juice

Spirits

400 Conejos Joven

$13.00

512 Blanco

$12.00

Bacardi

$12.00

BOURBON | ANGELS ENVY

$22.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$12.00

Dewars White

$12.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Fords Gin

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado

$12.00

Lalo Blanco

$14.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Tito's Vodka

$12.00

Beer | Bottle & Can

CAN | Modelo

$5.00

CAN | Dos Equis

$5.00

CAN | Michelob Ultra

$4.00

CAN | Lone Star

$4.00

Wine Glass

GL I Michelle Chiarlo Nebbiolo

$14.00

GL | Paladin Prosecco

$10.00

GL | Four Graces Pinot Noir

$12.00

Dundee Hills, Oregon, US - Enticing, vibrant, it presents ripe pomegranate and cranberry on the palate, laced by an earthy spiciness. Ageing for over 10 months in French Oak has contributed a softness to the mouthfeel without masking the lovely red to black fruit characteristics

GL | Justin Cab

$14.00

GL | Justin Paso Robles

$14.00

Dundee Hills, Oregon, US - Enticing, vibrant, it presents ripe pomegranate and cranberry on the palate, laced by an earthy spiciness. Ageing for over 10 months in French Oak has contributed a softness to the mouthfeel without masking the lovely red to black fruit characteristics

GL | Mason Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL | Miner Chardonnay

$15.00

GL | Rose Gold Rose

$12.00

GL | Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Penfolds Grandfather Rare 20 Year Tawny

$30.00

Taylor Fladgate Tawny 20 Year

$18.00

GL Austin Hope Cabernet

$20.00

GL Benton Lane Pinot Noir

$18.00

GL Cauymus-Suisun Walking Fool

$24.00

GL Chalk Hill PN

$15.00

GL Il Fauno di Arcanum Super Tuscan

$22.00

GL I Michelle Chiarlo Nebbiolo

$14.00

GL Markham Merlot

$12.00

GL Marques de Caceres Riserva

$16.00

GL Piatelli Malbec

$17.00

GL Raymond Velvet Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

GL Quince Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Red Sangria

$16.00

GL | Four Graces Pinot Noir

$12.00

Dundee Hills, Oregon, US - Enticing, vibrant, it presents ripe pomegranate and cranberry on the palate, laced by an earthy spiciness. Ageing for over 10 months in French Oak has contributed a softness to the mouthfeel without masking the lovely red to black fruit characteristics

GL | ZINFANDEL | ORIN SWIFT 8 YEARS

$20.00

GL | Rose Gold Rose

$12.00

Quince Rosé

$12.00

GL | WHITE PINOT NOIR

$14.00

OVERALL: Unique, bold & bright AROMAS / FLAVORS: Peach, kiwi, orange blossom, lemon peel MOUTHFEEL: Fresh with crisp acidity The Selling Points Body & aroma of classic Pinot with white wine brightness SUSTAINABILITY: Certified Sustainable PAIRINGS: Fresh oysters, grilled salmon, Sushi

GL Langlois Cremant Brut

$14.00

GL | Paladin Prosecco

$10.00

GL Schramsberg Sparkling Brut Rose

$20.00

GL | Miner Chardonnay

$15.00

GL Alma Rosa Chardonnay

$20.00

GL Auntsfield Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

GL Domaine Durand Sancerre

$22.00

GL Domaine Laroche St Martin Chablis

$20.00

GL | Mason Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GL Paul Hobbs Chardonnay

$22.00

GL | Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$14.00

GL Torbreck Semillon

$13.00

GL Villebois Sancere

$24.00

GL White Sangria

$16.00

GL | WHITE PINOT NOIR

$14.00

OVERALL: Unique, bold & bright AROMAS / FLAVORS: Peach, kiwi, orange blossom, lemon peel MOUTHFEEL: Fresh with crisp acidity The Selling Points Body & aroma of classic Pinot with white wine brightness SUSTAINABILITY: Certified Sustainable PAIRINGS: Fresh oysters, grilled salmon, Sushi

Wine Bottles

BTL | Four Graces Pinot Noir

$40.00

Dundee Hills, Oregon, US - Enticing, vibrant, it presents ripe pomegranate and cranberry on the palate, laced by an earthy spiciness. Ageing for over 10 months in French Oak has contributed a softness to the mouthfeel without masking the lovely red to black fruit characteristics

BTL | Justin Cab

$50.00

Dundee Hills, Oregon, US - Enticing, vibrant, it presents ripe pomegranate and cranberry on the palate, laced by an earthy spiciness. Ageing for over 10 months in French Oak has contributed a softness to the mouthfeel without masking the lovely red to black fruit characteristics

BTL | Mason Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL | Michele Chiarlo Nebbiolo

$50.00
BTL | Miner Chard

BTL | Miner Chard

$58.00

Sourced from low-yielding vineyards in Napa Valley, this Chardonnay is characterized by crisp apple, ripe melon and citrus flavors gently balanced with toasty French oak.

BTL | Paladin Prosecco

$35.00

BTL | Rose Gold

$40.00

BTL | Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

NA Bev

BTL | Aqua Panna | Small

$4.00

BTL | Aqua Panna | LARGE

$7.00

Pellegrino | Sparkling

$4.00

Service

$0.01

Richard's Sparkling Water

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

Fresh Green Juice

$7.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Fresh Grapefruit juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Fresh Orange juice

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dublin Texas Root Beer BTL

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Americano

$6.00

Cappuchino

$6.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Caffè Macchiato

$6.00

Employee Espresso

$1.00
Mocktail

Mocktail

$9.00

Fresh Orange juice

Spirits

Agave

Casa Dragones Blanco

$25.00

Casa Dragones Repo

$50.00

CASA DRAGONES | JOVEN |

$70.00+

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Clase Azul Gold

$55.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$90.00

Cuervo Reposado

$12.00

Cuervo Reserva de la Familia

$42.00

CODIGO | BLANCO

$8.00+

Código 1530 Rosado

$20.00

Código 1530 Reposado

$23.00

Código 1530 Añejo

$33.00

Código 1530 Extra Añejo Origen

$58.00

Código 1oz Flight

$50.00

Código 1.5oz Flight

$70.00
DON FULANO | REPOSADO |

DON FULANO | REPOSADO |

$12.00+

The Reposado tequila from artisan distillers Don Fulano is matured for 8 months in French oak barrels before it is bottled. Similar to the Blanco, it's rich and herbal, though the Reposado has developed notes of biter-sweet dark chocolate and warm maple, alongside a general boost in spice intensity.

DON FULANO | ANEJO |

DON FULANO | ANEJO |

$18.00+

Aged for 30 months in French Limousin oak, this Anejo has some rich notes, but you can still taste the agave. Butterscotch coats the palate giving it richness you'd expect after almost 3 years in oak. Bold black pepper brings a bit of freshness needed from the agave.

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$21.00

Don Julio Añejo

$24.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Don Julio Añejo 1942

$38.00

DON JULIO | ULTIMA RESERVA |

$100.00+

n 2006, Don Julio, with his family, planted their final agave field. In honor of his devotion and craftsmanship, this agave harvest was carefully distilled, barreled, and set aside for a special use. To preserve this tequila and the exquisite agave piñas behind it, we have implemented a Solera aging system. The Solera aging method combines and matures tequilas of different characteristics finished in unique casks, allowing the final agave harvest to remain at the heart of this rare Extra Añejo Tequila.

FORTALEZA | BLANCO

FORTALEZA | BLANCO

$12.00+

Aromas of citrus, and rich cooked agave fill your nose in this unique and very special blanco tequila. Also present: butter, olive, earth, black pepper, and a deep inviting vegetal complexity. Flavors include citrus, cooked agave, vanilla, basil, olive, and lime. The finish is long and deep, complex yet easy to drink. Fortaleza Blanco is a true aficionado’s tequila.

FORTALEZA | REPOSADO

FORTALEZA | REPOSADO

$14.00+

Aromas of citrus, caramel, butter, cooked agave, and sage are the beginning of a pleasingly balanced and very unique tasting experience. Fortaleza Reposado has it’s own distinct character, and is not like any other tequila. Flavors include cooked agave, citrus, vanilla, apple, earth, and cinnamon. The finish is long and rich, delicately spicy, and it has an oily texture that make this a joy to drink. You simply cannot go wrong with Fortaleza Reposado. It’s popular with beginners and experienced tequila drinkers alike.

FORTALEZA | ANEJO

FORTALEZA | ANEJO

$18.00+

Caramel, vanilla, butterscotch and cooked agave aromas practically jump from the glass in this highly-praised and perfectly-aged añejo. This tequila is so rich and complex that some people are even able to detect pineapple, peach, orange blossom, nutmeg, and raisin in the nose. Once in your mouth, the full cooked agave experience continues with a thick and oily texture that coats your mouth in a very soothing way. Butterscotch, caramel, toffee, citrus, and hazelnuts are common flavors that people identify. Palate: Full cooked agave experience continues with a thick and oily texture that coats your mouth in a very soothing way. Butterscotch, caramel, toffee, citrus, and hazelnuts are common flavors that people identify.

Lalo Blanco

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Blanco

$17.00

Osadia Reposado

$19.00

OCHO | PLATA

$10.00+

Unaged and honors the noble agaves of Arandas and the Camarena “Ranchos” through intense, lively and clean flavors Made with 100% Blue Agave. A tequila that is made traditionally through a slow cooking process, Ocho accentuates the agave flavour and it's flavour develops over time.

OCHO | REPOSADO

OCHO | REPOSADO

$12.00+

A tequila that is made traditionally through a slow cooking process, Ocho accentuates the agave flavor and it's flavor develops over time. Aged in ex-American whiskey barrels for eight weeks and eight days. Made with 100% blue agave.

TEARS OF LLORONA | EXTRA ANEJO |

TEARS OF LLORONA | EXTRA ANEJO |

$60.00+

Tears of Llorona is a rare, small batch, extra añejo Tequila, aged five years in oak barrels that have previously held scotch, sherry, and brandy. This unique triple barreling and extra-long aging creates a complex, layered fusion that is more like a cognac or a very old whiskey, yet it retains clear agave notes.

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado

$12.00

400 Conejos Joven

$13.00

Amaras Joven

$18.00

Clase Azul Mezcal

$70.00

El Silencio Mezcal Espadin

$13.00

Illegal Reposado Mezcal

$20.00

Montelobos Espadín Joven

$17.00

Cordials

Absinthe Ordinaire

$13.00

Amaro, Montenegro

$17.00

Amaro, Nonino

$24.00

Campari

$13.00

Caravella Limoncello

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Licor 43

$11.00

Lillet

$12.00

LUXARDO | AMARETTO ITALIANO |

$8.00+

Pierre Ferrand Cru de Cognac

$16.00

Pisco Porton

$14.00

Gin

Boodles

$12.00

Botanist

$16.00

Empress 1908

$16.00

Fords Gin

$12.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Monkey 47

$26.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Diplomatico

$14.00

Flor de Caña 4 años Blanco

$12.00

Flor de Caña 18yr

$18.00

Zacapa 23

$19.00

PLANTATION | XAYMACA

$8.00+

With Xaymaca Special Dry, Plantation revives the quintessential Jamaican-style, 100% pot still rums of the 19th century with an expression of intense flavors that reveal the traditional, legendary 'rum funk' : aromas and flavors of black banana and flambeed pineapple, locally called 'Hogo.

PLANTATION | SILVER

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$12.00

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Haku

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

Tito's Vodka

$12.00

Whiskey

BLENDED | JACK DANIELS

$13.00

BLENDED | TX

$15.00

BOURBON | ANGELS ENVY

$22.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$12.00

BOURBON | BULLEIT

$14.00

BOURBON | ELIJAH CRAIG 94*

$16.00

BOURBON | EVAN WILLIAMS BLACK

$12.00

BOURBON | KENTUCKY OWL | TAKUMI

$30.00

BOURBON | NOAH'S MILL

$13.00+

One of the most lush and rich Whiskeys on the market. The nose is walnuts, prunes, and floral notes. The palate mimics the nose with walnuts, prunes, spices, intertwined with lavender and balanced with the perfect amount of acid, that leads you down a path of lingering caramel

BOURBON | PIGGYBACK 6

$18.00

BOURBON | ROWAN'S CREEK

$12.00+

Nose: Hints of fruit and oak. Allspice and zest. Palate: Citrus on the palate, with crème caramel, vanilla fudge and toasty oak. Good body, with an oily mouth-feel. Finish: Long finish. Caramel again, with barrel char on the tail.

BOURBON | WILLET SINGLE POT STILL

$22.00

BOURBON | WOODFORD RESERVE

$15.00
IRISH | GREEN SPOT

IRISH | GREEN SPOT

$14.00+

A non age statement Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey comprising of pot still whiskeys aged between 7 & 10 years. The whiskey has matured in a combination of new bourbon and refill bourbon casks as well as sherry casks.

IRISH | REDBREAST 12

IRISH | REDBREAST 12

$16.00+

NOSE A complex spicy and fruity aroma with toasted wood notes evident. TASTE Full flavoured and complex; silky smooth with a harmonious balance of spicy, fruity, sherry and toasted notes. FINISH Satisfyingly long, the complex flavours linger on the palate.

RYE | BARREL 'SEAGRASS'

$19.00+

Kentucky- Seagrass highlights the grassy oceanside notes we love in rye and the opulence and spice of finishing barrels. It is a blend of American and Canadian rye whiskeys, each ingredient finished separately in Martinique Rhum Agricole casks, apricot brandy casks and Madeira barrels.

RYE | BLACKLAND FP

$9.00+

RYE | BULLEIT

$14.00

RYE | RITTENHOUSE

$12.00

RYE | SAZERAC

$16.00

RYE | WHISTLEPIG 10

$30.00

RYE | WHISTLEPIG 12

$36.00

SCOTCH | CHIVAS 12

$15.00

SCOTCH | DALWHINNIE 15

$29.00

SCOTCH | GLENDFIDDICH 12

$22.00

SCOTCH | MAC 12 | SHERRY OAK CASK

$32.00

The Macallan Sherry Oak 12 Years Old forms part of our Sherry Oak range which features a series of single malt whiskies matured exclusively in hand-picked sherry seasoned oak casks from Jerez for richness and complexity. A matured character, the 12 Years Old delivers rich wood spice and dried fruits and a natural rich gold color.

SCOTCH | OBAN 14

SCOTCH | OBAN 14

$23.00+

Palate: Smoky, creamy palate with notes of marmalade, toffee apples and pear cider. A development of cloves comes late palate. Finish: A long, malty finish with toasty oak and spice. Overall: A true classic, Oban's 14 year old is a great coastal dram for lovers of lightly smoked, fresh malts.

Cocktails

Quince Cocktails

Classic Margarita

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper

Skinny Margarita

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper

Berry Chanty

Berry Chanty

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, grapefruit juice, cinnamon syrup, fresh red berries & lemon

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Centenario Plata Tequila, lemon, fresh pineapple juice, coriander & serrano pepper

El Dutch

El Dutch

$12.00

Tequila Maestro Dobel Diamante, morita chile syrup, pineapple juice, lemon and angostura aromatic bitters

Quince Spirit

Quince Spirit

$12.00

Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, pineapple, tonic, flower tea

Ranch Water

$12.00
The Black Forest

The Black Forest

$17.00

Amarás (Amores) Mezcal Joven, pineapple and cucumber juice, rosemary syrup, activated charcoal and lime

Diablo Margarita

$16.00

Cucumber Saketini

$15.00

.5oz Simple Syrup .75oz Cucumber Juice 1.5oz Dreamy Clouds Junmai Nigori Sake 2oz. Titos Shaken, up in a coupe, garnish with flower

Quince Carajillo

$13.00

Licor 43 shaken with a shot of espresso

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Aperol, prosecco and mineral water splash

Frozen Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Tequila with fresh mango pulp.

Frozen Carajillo

Frozen Carajillo

$12.00

Licor 43 shaken with a shot of espresso

Quince Froze

$12.00

HYPNO-rita

$14.00