Qwik Thai
Popular Items
Chicken Pot Stickers - Pan Seared Ground Chicken marinated in Thai Herbs Vegetable Pot Stickers - Deep Fried and Served with our Thai Dipping Sauce.
Stir Fried Flat Noodle with Chinese Broccoli and homemade stir fry sauce, white pepper and vinegar. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu or Vegetable Medley. Comes with Side of Cucumber Salad, Summer roll and Dessert.
PINTO BOXED MEAL
House Fried Rice - Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Onions and Egg. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu or Vegetable Medley. Comes with Side of Cucumber Salad, Summer roll and Dessert.
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Bell Pepper, Onions, Thai Basil and Egg. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu or Vegetable Medley. Comes with Side of Cucumber Salad, Summer roll and Dessert.
Stir Fried Jasmine Rice, Carrots, Peas, Onions, Pineapple, Cashew Nut, Green Onions and Egg. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu or Vegetable Medley. Comes with Side of Cucumber Salad, Summer roll and Dessert.
Pad Thai - Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Carrots and side of Peanuts. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu or Vegetable Medley. Comes with Side of Cucumber Salad, Summer roll and Dessert.
Stir fried Flat Noodle, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Thai Basil with homemade stir fry sauce. Choice of Protein: Chicken, Beef, Shrimp, Tofu or Vegetable Medley. Comes with Side of Cucumber Salad, Summer roll and Dessert.
MAIN MENU
Appetizers
Deep Fried Summer Roll, Stuffed with Vegetables Served with our Sweet Chili Sauce.
Rice Paper Wrapped with Mixed Vegetables served with Thai Peanut Sauce. Choice of Tofu, Vegetable, Shrimp.
Deep Fried Wonton Wrapper, Filling of Cream Cheese with Crab Meat, Carrots, Onions, and Served with Thai Chili Sauce.
Marinated Chicken Wings with Lemon Pepper, Deep Fried and Served with Thai Chili Sauce.
Soup
Tom Yum - Lemongrass, Lime Leaves and Galangal Broth, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Lime Juice. Tom Kha - Lemongrass, Lime Leaves and Galangal Broth, Mushrooms, Coconut Milk and Lime Juice. 12oz
Tom Yum - Lemongrass, Lime Leaves and Galangal Broth, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Lime Juice. Tom Kha - Lemongrass, Lime Leaves and Galangal Broth, Mushrooms, Coconut Milk and Lime Juice. 24oz
Stir Fried
Stir fried Chicken or Beef with garlic, cilantro, black pepper and homemade stir fry sauce. Choice of Chicken or Beef with Steamed Broccoli.
Stir Fried Crispy Chicken or Tofu Served with Sweet Thai Orange Peel Sauce.
Stir Fried Ground Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Garlic, Chili and Fresh Basil.
Curries
Dessert
Sides
KIDS BOX
Kids Qwik Box
House Fried Rice Served with Choice of Protein. Includes Cookies.
Pad Thai with Choice of Protein. Includes Cookies.
Tempura Battered Crispy Chicken, Served with Sweet Thai Orange Peel Sauce and Steamed Rice. Includes Cookies.