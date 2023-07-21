POPULAR DRINKS

Hawaiian Fruit Green Tea

$5.80

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea combined with Fresh Citrus and Tropical Fruit blend

Classic Milk Tea

$5.60

Assam Black Tea with our signature house milk

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.60

Fresh milk delicately sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with boba, and lined with toasted caramel

Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

$5.60

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea with real Citrus fruits and Kumquat blend.

Taro Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended Taro smoothie served with layer of cheese cream

Thai Milk Tea

$5.60

Classic Thai Tea combined with our signature house milk

Strawbery Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended fresh Strawberry smoothie served with layer of cheese cream

Jasmine Green Tea with Cream

$5.50

Jasmine Green Tea topped with a layer of freshly made cheese cream

Chocolate Oreo Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended Oreo and Chocolate Milk Tea smoothie served with layer of cheese cream and topped with Oreo crunch

Winter Melon Green Tea

$5.60

Refreshing blend of our freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea infused with Winter Melon flavor

TEA SERIES

Assam Black Tea

$5.00

Freshly brewed tea having a deep, rich, full-bodied flavor with malty, and earthy undertones

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Freshly brewed tea having a delicately sweet taste and deep floral aroma

Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.00

Freshly brewed tea having a naturally roasted, earthly and nutty flavor with slight floral notes

Honey Black Tea

$5.00

Freshly brewed tea having a deep, rich, full-bodied flavor with malty and earthly undertones delicately sweetened with honey

Honey Green Tea

$5.00

Freshly brewed tea having a delicately sweet taste and deep floral aroma that is sweetened with honey

MILK TEA SERIES

Classic Milk Tea

$5.60

Assam Black Tea with our signature house milk

House Milk Tea

$5.60

Assam Black Tea sweetened with house-made brown sugar and signature milk

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$5.60

Jasmine Green Tea combined with our signature house milk

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.60

Roasted Oolong Tea combined with our signature house milk

Honey Black Milk Tea

$5.60

Assam Tea combined with honey and signature house milk

Honey Green Milk Tea

$5.60

Jasmine Green Tea combined with honey and signature house milk

Chocolate Black Milk Tea

$5.60

Assam Black Tea infused with chocolate flavor and combined with our signature house milk

Thai Milk Tea

$5.60

Classic Thai Tea combined with our signature house milk

Winter Melon Green Milk Tea

$5.60

Jasmine Green Tea infused with refreshing Winter Melon flavor and combined with our signature house milk

Strawberry Black MIlk Tea

$5.60

Assam Black Tea with real Strawberries, combined with our signature house milk and ice blended to perfection.

Peach Black Milk Tea

$5.60

Assam Black Tea infused with Peach flavor, combined with signature house milk and ice blended to perfection.

Lychee Black Milk Tea

$5.60

Assam Black Tea with Lychee flavor, combined with our signature house milk and ice blended to perfection.

Passionate Fruit Milk Tea

$5.60

Assam Black Tea with real Passion Fruit, combined with our signature house milk and ice blended to perfection.

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.60

Premium Japanese Matcha combined with our signature house milk and Jasmine green tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.60

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Honeydew flavor and combined with our signature house milk

CREAM SERIES

Assam Black Tea with Cream

$5.50

Assam Black Tea topped with a layer of freshly made cheese cream

Jasmine Green Tea with Cream

$5.50

Jasmine Green Tea topped with a layer of freshly made cheese cream

Roasted Oolong Tea with Cream

$5.50

Roasted Oolong Tea topped with a layer of freshly made cheese cream

Chocolate Oreo Milk Tea with Cream

$6.00

Assam Black Tea infused with Chocolate flavor and combined signature house milk, topped with layer of freshly made cheese cream and oreo crunch

Cereal Milk Tea

$6.00

Jasmine Green Tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a layer of freshly made cheese cream served with cereal

Black Milk Tea with Cream

$6.00

Our classic milk tea topped with cheese cream

Green Milk Tea with Cream

$6.00

Our Jasmine Green Milk Tea topped with Cheese Cream

Oolong Milk Tea with Cream

$6.00

Our Oolong Milk Tea topped with Cheese Cream

FRESH FRUIT TEA

Hawaiian Fruit Green Tea

$5.80

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea combined with Fresh Citrus and Tropical Fruit blend

Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea

$5.60

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea with real Citrus fruits and Kumquat blend.

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.60

Freshly brewed Assam Black Tea infused with Strawberry flavor

Peach Black Tea

$5.60

Freshly brewed Assam Black Tea infused with Peach flavor

Mango Green Tea

$5.60

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea infused with Mango Flavor

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.60

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea infused with real Passion Fruit

Lychee Green Tea

$5.60

Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea infused with Lychee flavor

Winter Melon Green Tea

$5.60

Refreshing blend of our freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea infused with Winter Melon flavor

STORMY SERIES

Strawbery Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended fresh Strawberry smoothie served with layer of cheese cream

Mango Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended with real Mangos served with layer of cheese cream

Taro Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended Taro smoothie served with layer of cheese cream

Chocolate Oreo Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended Oreo and Chocolate Milk Tea smoothie served with layer of cheese cream and topped with Oreo crunch

Matcha Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended premium Matcha smoothie served with layer of cheese cream

Thai Tea Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended Thai Tea smoothie served with layer of cheese cream

Honeydew Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended Honeydew smoothie served with layer of cheese cream

BLENDED SERIES

Mangonada

$6.00

Ice blended Mango smoothie served with Tajin and Chamoy

Strawberry Slush

$6.00

Refreshing Ice Blended drink made with real Strawberries.

Mango Slush

$6.00

Refreshing Ice Blended drink made with real Mangos.

PURE MILK SERIES

Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$5.60

Fresh milk delicately sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with boba, and lined with toasted caramel

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.60

Premium Japanese Matcha layered with Strawberry and fresh milk

Mango Matcha Latte

$5.60

Premium Japanese Matcha layered with Mango and fresh milk

MATCHA SERIES

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.60

Premium Japanese Matcha combined with our signature house milk and Jasmine green tea

Matcha Stormy

$6.00

Ice blended premium Matcha smoothie served with layer of cheese cream

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$5.60

Premium Japanese Matcha layered with Strawberry and fresh milk

Mango Matcha Latte

$5.60

Premium Japanese Matcha layered with Mango and fresh milk

Matcha Latte

$5.60

Premium Japanese Matcha layered on top of milk

YAKULT SERIES

Strawberry Yakult

$5.60

Yakult yogurt infused with Strawberry flavor

Peach Yakult

$5.60

Yakult yogurt infused with Peach flavor

Mango Yakult

$5.60

Yakult yogurt infused with Mango flavor

Lychee Yakult

$5.60

Yakult Yogurt infused with Lychee flavors

SPECIALTIES

Original Bubble Waffle

$5.80

Classic bubble waffle, crispy on the outside, while fluffy on the inside. Served with our famous cheese cream dipping sauce.