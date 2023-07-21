R&B Tea Irvine 4800 Irvine Blvd. unit 102 (Inside Zion Market)
POPULAR DRINKS
TEA SERIES
Assam Black Tea
Freshly brewed tea having a deep, rich, full-bodied flavor with malty, and earthy undertones
Jasmine Green Tea
Freshly brewed tea having a delicately sweet taste and deep floral aroma
Roasted Oolong Tea
Freshly brewed tea having a naturally roasted, earthly and nutty flavor with slight floral notes
Honey Black Tea
Freshly brewed tea having a deep, rich, full-bodied flavor with malty and earthly undertones delicately sweetened with honey
Honey Green Tea
Freshly brewed tea having a delicately sweet taste and deep floral aroma that is sweetened with honey
MILK TEA SERIES
Classic Milk Tea
Assam Black Tea with our signature house milk
House Milk Tea
Assam Black Tea sweetened with house-made brown sugar and signature milk
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea combined with our signature house milk
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Roasted Oolong Tea combined with our signature house milk
Honey Black Milk Tea
Assam Tea combined with honey and signature house milk
Honey Green Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea combined with honey and signature house milk
Chocolate Black Milk Tea
Assam Black Tea infused with chocolate flavor and combined with our signature house milk
Thai Milk Tea
Classic Thai Tea combined with our signature house milk
Winter Melon Green Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea infused with refreshing Winter Melon flavor and combined with our signature house milk
Strawberry Black MIlk Tea
Assam Black Tea with real Strawberries, combined with our signature house milk and ice blended to perfection.
Peach Black Milk Tea
Assam Black Tea infused with Peach flavor, combined with signature house milk and ice blended to perfection.
Lychee Black Milk Tea
Assam Black Tea with Lychee flavor, combined with our signature house milk and ice blended to perfection.
Passionate Fruit Milk Tea
Assam Black Tea with real Passion Fruit, combined with our signature house milk and ice blended to perfection.
Matcha Milk Tea
Premium Japanese Matcha combined with our signature house milk and Jasmine green tea
Honeydew Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea infused with Honeydew flavor and combined with our signature house milk
CREAM SERIES
Assam Black Tea with Cream
Assam Black Tea topped with a layer of freshly made cheese cream
Jasmine Green Tea with Cream
Jasmine Green Tea topped with a layer of freshly made cheese cream
Roasted Oolong Tea with Cream
Roasted Oolong Tea topped with a layer of freshly made cheese cream
Chocolate Oreo Milk Tea with Cream
Assam Black Tea infused with Chocolate flavor and combined signature house milk, topped with layer of freshly made cheese cream and oreo crunch
Cereal Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Tea combined with our signature house milk and topped with a layer of freshly made cheese cream served with cereal
Black Milk Tea with Cream
Our classic milk tea topped with cheese cream
Green Milk Tea with Cream
Our Jasmine Green Milk Tea topped with Cheese Cream
Oolong Milk Tea with Cream
Our Oolong Milk Tea topped with Cheese Cream
FRESH FRUIT TEA
Hawaiian Fruit Green Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea combined with Fresh Citrus and Tropical Fruit blend
Kumquat Lemon Ice Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea with real Citrus fruits and Kumquat blend.
Strawberry Black Tea
Freshly brewed Assam Black Tea infused with Strawberry flavor
Peach Black Tea
Freshly brewed Assam Black Tea infused with Peach flavor
Mango Green Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea infused with Mango Flavor
Passion Fruit Green Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea infused with real Passion Fruit
Lychee Green Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea infused with Lychee flavor
Winter Melon Green Tea
Refreshing blend of our freshly brewed Jasmine Green Tea infused with Winter Melon flavor
STORMY SERIES
Strawbery Stormy
Ice blended fresh Strawberry smoothie served with layer of cheese cream
Mango Stormy
Ice blended with real Mangos served with layer of cheese cream
Taro Stormy
Ice blended Taro smoothie served with layer of cheese cream
Chocolate Oreo Stormy
Ice blended Oreo and Chocolate Milk Tea smoothie served with layer of cheese cream and topped with Oreo crunch
Matcha Stormy
Ice blended premium Matcha smoothie served with layer of cheese cream
Thai Tea Stormy
Ice blended Thai Tea smoothie served with layer of cheese cream
Honeydew Stormy
Ice blended Honeydew smoothie served with layer of cheese cream
BLENDED SERIES
PURE MILK SERIES
Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Fresh milk delicately sweetened with our house-made brown sugar and served with boba, and lined with toasted caramel
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Premium Japanese Matcha layered with Strawberry and fresh milk
Mango Matcha Latte
Premium Japanese Matcha layered with Mango and fresh milk
MATCHA SERIES
Matcha Milk Tea
Premium Japanese Matcha combined with our signature house milk and Jasmine green tea
Matcha Stormy
Ice blended premium Matcha smoothie served with layer of cheese cream
Strawberry Matcha Latte
Premium Japanese Matcha layered with Strawberry and fresh milk
Mango Matcha Latte
Premium Japanese Matcha layered with Mango and fresh milk
Matcha Latte
Premium Japanese Matcha layered on top of milk