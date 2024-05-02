R Burgers - Riverside on Van Buren Blvd 5980 Van Buren Blvd
FOOD..
Combos..
- #5 Original Burger*$10.99
Original Burger include 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink
- #6 Double Cheeseburger$13.99
Double Cheeseburger Includes 2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles. Combo includes Fries and Drink
- #7 R Burger$13.99
Our Signature R Burger Includes: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Combo includes French Fries and Drink
- #8 BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger$13.49
BBQ Bacon Ringer includes: Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Pickles Combo includes Fries and Drink
- #9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, R Sauce Combo includes Fries and Drink
- #10 Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Whole Wheat Bun. Combo includes French Fries and Drink
- #11 Chicken Tenders 6PC$14.99
6 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink
- #12 Chicken Tenders 4PC$12.99
4 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink
Burgers..
- Original Burger$5.59
Original Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
- Double Burger$7.99
2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
- R Burger$8.99
Our Signature R Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
- Island Burger$7.99
The Island Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Teriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
- BBQ Bacon Ringer$7.99
BBQ Bacon Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
- El Caliente$7.99
El Caliente Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Grilled Jalapenos, Fresh Guacamole, Spicy Chipotle Dressing, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
- Veggie Burger$7.99
Veggie Burger includes: Gardenburger Veggie Patty, Red onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher pickles, 1000 island dressing, Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
- Colossal Burger$9.99
Our Colossal Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Pastrami, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Huge Breakfast Burritos..
- Trio Breakfast Burrito ** Most Popular **$11.95
Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito! The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes: All three breakfast meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham! Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
- Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$12.45
The Steak Breakfast Burrito includes: Carne Asada Steak, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$9.95
The Bacon Breakfast Burrito includes: Bacon, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$9.95
The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes: Sausage, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
- Ham Breakfast Burrito$9.95
The Ham Breakfast Burrito includes: Grilled Ham, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$9.95
The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito includes: Chorizo, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Beans, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$10.95
The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes: Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
- Egg Breakfast Burrito$6.99
The Egg Burrito includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders..
Sandwiches..
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.59
Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request)
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.59
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, R Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request)
- Pastrami Sandwich$15.95
Pastrami Sandwich Includes: Pastrami, Mustard, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll
- Clubhouse Classic with fries$12.95
Clubhouse Classic Includes: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, 3 Slices Toast. Served with French Fries, Onion Rings and Ranch Dressing.
- Fish Sandwich$8.49
Fish Sandwich Includes: Battered Cod Fish, House made Tarter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Wheat Bun.
- BLT$7.45
The BLT Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
- BLT with Avocado$9.25
The BLT Avocado Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
- Albacore Tuna Sandwich$9.49
The Albacore Tuna Sandwich Includes: Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
- Steak Sandwich$14.95
The Steak Sandwich Includes: Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll
Melts..
- Turkey Melt with Bacon$9.49
- Tuna Melt$9.99
The Tuna Melt includes: Tuna, Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast
- Patty Melt$8.69
The Patty Melt include: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Served on grilled Rye Toast
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$7.79
The Grilled Ham & Cheese includes: Thick Sliced Ham, American Cheese, Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast
- Grilled Cheese$5.49
The Grilled Cheese includes: 2 Slices American Cheese, 2 Slices Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast
Salads..
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
The Grilled Chicken Salad includes: House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
- Cobb Salad$12.99
The Cobb Salad includes: Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
The Crispy Chicken Salad includes: Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
- Albacore Tuna Salad$12.99
The Albacore Tuna Salad includes: Albacore Tuna, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
- Garden Salad$7.99
The Garden Salad includes: Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
Breakfast Sandwiches..
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$8.95
The Bacon and Egg Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich$8.95
The Sausage and Egg Sandwich includes: Sausage, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$8.95
The Ham and Egg Sandwich includes: Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
- Trio Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
The Trio Breakfast Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, Sausage, Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
- Egg Sandwich$6.95
The Egg Sandwich includes: 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
- Steak & Egg Sandwich$15.95
The Steak and Eggs Sandwich includes: 8oz Marinated Steak, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Served on a Gourmet Kaiser Roll
Breakfast Combos..
- #1 Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Our Breakfast Burritos start with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. All Burritos include: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
- #2 Three Egg Plate$10.95
The 3 Egg Plate includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 4 pieces of bacon or sausage, 3 Eggs prepared any style, 2 slices of toast.
- #3 Pancake Plate$10.95
The Pancake Plate includes: 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style
- #4 French Toast Plate$10.95
The French Toast Plate includes: 4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style.
Breakfast Plates..
- 3 Eggs Plate$8.95
The 3 Egg Plate includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, 2 slices of toast.
- Trio Breakfast Plate*$15.95
The Trio Breakfast Plate includes: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
- Steak & Eggs Plate$17.95
The Steak & Egg Plate includes: 8oz Steak, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
- Ham & Eggs Plate$16.95
The Ham & Eggs Plate includes: Bone in Ham, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
Breakfast Off The Grill..
Tacos..
Burritos..
- Carne Asada Burrito$10.99
Carne Asada Burrito includes: Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.99
Grilled Chicken Burrito includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito includes: Homemade Refried Beans, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Mexican Plates..
- Carne Asada Tacos Plate$12.99
Carne Asada Taco Plate includes: 2 Carne Asada Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Tacos Plate$12.99
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate includes: 2 Grilled Chicken Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
- Carne Asada Fries*$14.99
Carne Asada Fries Include: Carne Asada, Crispy Fries, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.
Sides..
- Fries$3.49
Crispy French Fries seasoned to perfection!
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Chili Cheese Fries include: Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
- Onion Rings$7.99
Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings, Served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.
- Zucchini Sticks$7.99
Homemade Zucchini sticks. Served with Ranch dressing.
- Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries$14.99
Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries include: Pastrami, Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
- Side of Hash Browns$3.95
- Side Salad$7.99
The Garden Salad includes: Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
- Side of Ranch$0.75
Homemade Ranch Dressing
- Side of 1000 Island$0.75
Homemade 1000 Island Dressing
- Fried Jalapeno$0.65
Cooked and Seasoned to perfection!
- Side of Yellow Chilis
- Side of Guacamole$2.25
Fresh Homemade Guacamole
$4 Happy Hour Menu between 2-5pm Monday- Friday..
- Cheeseburger Happy Hour..$6.35
$4 between 2-5pm Monday- Friday! The Happy Hour Cheeseburger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
- Crispy Chicken Sand Happy Hour..$8.59
$4 between 2-5pm Monday - Friday! Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, R Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request)
- 4 Crunchy Tacos Happy Hour..$6.00
$4 between 2-5pm Monday - Friday! Crunchy Tacos include: Seasoned Ground Beef, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Taco Sauce.
- Chili Cheese Fries Happy Hour..$8.99
$4 between 2-5pm Monday - Friday! Chili Cheese Fries include: Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
- Vanilla Shake Happy Hour..$5.99
$4 between 2-5pm Monday - Friday! Hand Scooped Vanilla Ice Cream mixed to perfection!
- Chocolate Shake Happy Hour..$5.99
$4 between 2-5pm Monday - Friday! Hand Scooped Chocolate Ice Cream mixed to perfection!
- Strawberry Shake Happy Hour..$5.99
$4 between 2-5pm Monday - Friday! Hand Scooped Strawberry Ice Cream mixed to perfection!
- Oreo Shake Happy Hour..$5.99
$4 between 2-5pm Monday - Friday! Hand Scooped Oreo Ice Cream mixed to perfection!