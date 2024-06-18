R Hibachi Sushi Bar and Grill 122 N 2nd Ave
Appetizer
- Yellow Tail Heaven
6 pieces of yellow tail nigiri topped with Ponzu Lime Sauce & sliced Jalapenos$14.25
- Tuna Tartare
Crispy Wonton topped with Tuna$14.25
- Calamari
Deep Fried Breaded Squid$14.00
- Honeymoon
Tempura Battered Jalapeno topped with cream cheese & crab stick$6.99
- Crab Rangoon
Wonton filled with crab meat & cream cheese$6.99
- Shrimp Rangoon
Shrimp wrapped in a wonton deep fried$6.99
- Edamame
Steamed soy beans$5.99
- Eggrolls
Pork & Vegetable$5.99
- Jiaozi
Steamed Or Fried Dumplins$6.99
- Abram Special
Wonton filled with cream cheese$4.99
- Wings
Bone-In$9.99
- Shrimp Tempura w Veggies$15.00
Soup/Salad
A La Carte/Sides
- Chicken, A La Carte$11.99
- Steak, A La Carte$15.99
- Salmon, A La Carte$15.99
- Shrimp, A La Carte$13.99
- Scallops, A La Carte$14.99
- Lobster, A La Carte$21.99
- side, Vegetables$7.99
- side, Jalapenos$2.99
- side, Fried Rice$3.75
- side, Steamed Rice$2.99
- side, Udon Noodles$3.75
- Fried Rice Box$6.99
- Fries$2.99
Kids
Hand Rolls
Sushi Dinner
- #46 House Special
Two Tuna, two salmon, two eeel, octopus, salmon roe, smelt roe, red snapper & sweet shrimp$41.99
- #47 Sashimi Combo
3 salmon, 3 red snapper, 3 tilapia, 3 yellowfin tuna & 3 yellow tail$22.99
- #48 Sashimi
3 piece tuna, 3 red snapper & 3 salmon$15.99
- #49 Sushi Combo
tuna, salmon, red snapper, yellowtail, california roll, tuna roll, smelt roe, shrimp. squid, super white tuna, octopus$27.99
Beverages
Beer
- Michelob Ultra$4.25
- Miller Lite$4.25
- Coors Light$4.25
- Budlight$4.25
- Budweiser$4.25
- Coors Banquet$4.25
- Asahi$4.25
- Sapporo$4.25
- Corona$4.25
- Blue Moon$4.25
- Stella$4.25
- Angry Orchid$4.25
- Shiner Bock$4.25
- Shiner Blonde$4.25
- Dos XX$4.25
- Modelo$4.25
- Sierra Nevada$4.25
- Yuengling$4.25
- Flight$4.25
- High Noons$5.50
- RedBull Sugar Free$4.00
- Truly$6.00
- Red Beer$5.00
Extra
Nigiri Sushi
- #19 Flying Fish Nigiri$6.50
- #20 Salmon Roe Nigiri$6.99
- #21 Smelt Roe Nigiri$5.99
- #22 Super White Tuna Nigiri$9.25
- #23 Broiled Eel Nigiri$8.25
- #24 Octopus Nigiri$6.25
- #25 Squid Nigiri$5.99
- #26 Smoked Salmon Nigiri$6.25
- #27 Sweet Shrimp Nigiri$8.99
- #28 Crab Sticks Nigiri
2$5.99
- #29 Salmon Nigiri$6.99
- #30 Tilapia Nigiri$6.25
- #31 Red Snapper Nigiri$6.99
- #32 Tuna Yellowfin Nigiri$6.25
- #34 Shrimp Nigiri$6.25
- #35 Yellow Tail Nigiri$6.25
Sushi Rolls
- #18 Geko Roll
spicy crawfish & snowcrab topped with avocado no sauce$9.95
- #1 Avocado Roll$6.99
- #2 Cucumber Roll$6.99
- #3 Broccoli Roll
tempura battered broccoli topped with eel sauce$6.99
- #4 California Roll
crab meat, avocado & cucumber$6.99
- #8 Shrimp Roll
steamed shrimp, avocado & cucumber$6.99
- #5 Deep Fried California Roll
tempura fried and topped with eel sauce$7.99
- #6 Gold California Roll
topped with masago$7.99
- #7 Spicy California Roll
topped with spicy mayo & sriracha$7.99
- #9 Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with eel sauce$6.99
- #10 Spicy Tuna Roll
chili oil on yellowfin tuna with cucumber$6.99
- #11 Tuna Roll
yellowfin tuna$6.99
- #12 Spicy Salmon Roll
avocado & cucumber topped with spicy mayo & sriracha$7.99
- #13 Salmon Roll
avocado & cucumber$6.99
- #14 Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail tuna topped w scallions & ponzu sauce$6.99
- #15 Spicy Octopus Roll
cooked octopus with cucumber, topped with spicy mayo & sriracha$6.99
- #16 Eel Roll
broiled eel & avocado, topped with eel sauce$6.99
- #17 Oklahoma Roll
avocado, cream cheese and crab meat$6.99
- #19 Durant Roll
spicy crawfish & snowcrab topped with avocado & spicy mayo and eel sauce$10.98
- #96 Mona Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese topped with crunchy onions and spicy mayo & eel sauce$10.00
- #97 Thor Roll
crab meat & avocado topped with crunchy onions & spicy mayo and eel sauce$8.00
- #95 Cowboy Roll
crab meat, cream cheese and avocado topped with crab sticks and spicy mayo & eel sauce$11.95
Specialty Rolls
- #67 R Roll
california roll topped with smoked salon & cream cheese$14.99
- #68 OMG Roll
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, smoked salmon topped with masago, spicy mayo & scallions$15.99
- #69 Vegas Roll
jalapeno, avocado, cream cheese and salmon, topped with eel sauce$13.99
- #70 Rocky Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado & cucumber, topped with crab sticks, spicy mayo and eel sauce$15.99
- #71 Tiger Roll
spicy snow crab, avocado and cucumber, topped with steamed shrimp & avocado$12.99
- #72 Spicy Snow Crab Roll
avocado, cucumber & spicy snow crab$9.99
- #73 Tuna Tower
tower of sushi rice, crab meat, avocado & masago, topped with spicy mayo$17.99
- #74 Samurai Roll
california roll topped with fresh salmon, cream cheese and no sauce$13.99
- #75 Dynamite Roll
yellowtail, minced jalapenos, cream cheese & deep fried in tempura batter, topped with spicy mayo & sriracha$14.99
- #76 Shofu Roll
spicy yellowfin tuna & cucumber, topped with salmon and tuna and special sauce$13.99
- #77 Yummy Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber and avocado topped with broiled eel & eel sauce$15.99
- #78 Alaskan Roll
california roll topped with fresh salmon & avocado$15.99
- #79 Rainbow Roll
california roll topped with fresh salmon, tuna, yellowtail, red snapper & shrimp$14.99
- #80 Baked Salmon Roll
california roll topped with salmon & spicy mayo sauce$11.99
- #81 Dragon Fly Roll
california roll topped with broiled eel, shrimp & avocado, eel sauce$14.99
- #82 Tony Roll
mined jalapenos, cream cheese, crab meat & deep fried in tempura batter & topped with spicy mayo sauce and eel sauce$13.99
- #83 Volcano Roll
california roll topped w scallop mixed in spicy mozzarella cheese, eel sauce & sriracha$13.99
- #84 Red Snapper Heaven Roll
shrimp tempura, crab meat, avocado, topped with red snapper, spicy mayo sauce & eel sauce$13.99
- #85 8311 Tower
shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with crab sticks & avocados, spicy mayo sauce & eel sauce$17.99
- #86 Spider Roll
soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber topped with eel sauce$13.99
- #87 Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheeese & avocado$12.99
- #88 Fried Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheeese & avocado topped with eel sauce$13.99
- #89 Sumo Roll
california roll topped with yellowfin tuna & avocado$13.99
- #91 Spicy Crunch Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, crab meat topped with tempura crunchies & spicy mayo, sriracha & eel sauce$11.99
- #92 Seafood Lover
spicy tuna, jalapenos, topped with yellowtail & calamari, spicy mayo, eel sauce & sriracha$16.99
- #93 TKB Roll
soy paper, shrimp tempura & avocado topped with cream cheese & salmon in a mango sauce$14.99
- #94 The Bella Roll
shrimp tempura, crab meat & cream cheese topped with strawberries, coconut flakes, eel sauce & mango sauce$14.99
- #98 Crispy Chicken$7.99
- #90 Crazy Shrimp Roll$13.99
- #101 Deisy Roll$8.99
- #99 Fredollo Rollo$8.99
Dinner Hibachi
- Dinner Chicken Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$19.99
- Dinner Steak Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$24.99
- Dinner Vegetarian
steamed rice & vegetables$12.99
- Dinner Shrimp Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$22.99
- Dinner Scallop Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$26.99
- Dinner Salmon Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$25.99
- Dinner Double Steak
steamed rice & vegetables$32.99
- Dinner Chicken & Lobster Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$38.99
- Dinner Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$29.99
- Dinner Steak & Chicken Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$24.99
- Dinner Shrimp & Scallops Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$27.99
- Dinner Steak & Shrimp Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$27.99
- Dinner Chicken & Scallops Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$25.99
- Dinner Shrimp, Scallops & Lobster
steamed rice & vegetables$48.99
- Dinner Lobster Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$38.99
- Dinner Steak, Shrimp & Chicken Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$32.99
- Dinner Steak & Lobster Hibachi
steamed rice & vegetables$32.99
Hibachi Specials
Sushi Specials
Cocktails
Happy Hour
- Angry Orchid$3.50
- Asahi$3.50
- Blue Moon$3.50
- Budlight$2.50
- Budweiser$2.50
- Coors Banquet$2.50
- Coors Light$2.50
- Corona$3.50
- Michelob Ultra$2.50
- Miller Lite$2.50
- Dos XX$3.50
- Modelo$3.25
- Sapporo$3.50
- Shiner Bock$3.50
- Sierra Nevada$3.50
- Stella$3.50
- Yuengling$2.00
- Flight$2.50
- Crown$5.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Margarita$5.00
- Titos$5.00
- Long Island Tea$9.00
ALCOHOL BEVERAGES
- Merlot
Canyon Road$6.50
- Merlot
Josh$7.00
- Cabernet
Tisdale$7.00
- Pinot Grigio
Mirassou$7.00
- Pinot Grigio
Canyon Road$6.50
- Moscato
Mirassou$7.00
- Moscato
Canyon Road$6.50
- Chardonnay
Mirassou$7.00
- Roscato
Roscato$7.00
- Pinot Noir
Mirassou$7.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon
Canyon Road$6.50
- Cabernet Sauvignon
Canvas$6.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon
Mirassou$7.00
- Pinot Noir
Canyon Road$6.50
- Elderberry
Crystal Creek$6.50
- Red Table Wine
Crystal Creek$6.50
- White Zifandel
Tisdale$7.00
- Small SakeMoto
Sakemoto$5.00
- Large SakeMoto
Sakemoto$13.00
- Small TYKU
TYKU$9.00
- Large TYKU
TYKU$25.00
- Small Hogue
Hogue$5.00
- Titos$7.00
- Deep Eddy's$6.00
- Firefly$5.50
- Western Son Watermelon$5.50
- Western Son Blueberry$5.50
- Grey Goose$7.50
- Skyy$7.50
- New Amsterdam Rasberry$6.00
- Absolute Citron$7.00
- Kettle One$7.00
- Smirnoff$5.50
- Malibu$6.00
- Captian Morgan Silver$6.00
- Captian Morgan Spiced$6.00
- Bacardi Limon$6.00
- Captain Private Stock$7.00
- Rum WELL$5.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown$7.00
- Crown Vanilla$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Rye$7.00
- Jack Daniel's$6.00
- Jack Daniel's Honey$6.00
- Oil Fire$6.00
- Pendleton$8.00
- Seagram's 7$6.00
- Basil Hayden$7.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- FireBall$5.00
- Chivas Regal$8.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Jim Beam Vanilla$6.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Jameson Orange$6.00
- WoodFord Reserve$8.00
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Bombay Sapphire$7.00
- Tanqueray$6.50
- Jose Cuervo Silver$6.50
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.50
- 1800 Tequila$7.00
- Don Julio$8.00
- Hornitos Spicy$7.00
- Patron$8.00
- Courvoisier$6.00
- Hennessy$8.00
- Rumpleminze$6.50
- Amaretto$5.00
- Bailey's$7.50
- Disaronno$7.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Midori Sour$6.50
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mojito$7.00