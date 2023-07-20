R&R Bar-B-Que 755 Pitts School Rd NW
Soup & Stew
Cup Stew
$4.95
Bowl Stew
$6.50
Cup Soup
$4.35
Bowl Soup
$5.85
Cup Stew & Grilled Cheese
$8.40
Cup Stew & Grilled Ham n Cheese
$9.25
Cup Soup & Grilled Cheese
$7.50
Cup Soup & Grilled Ham n Cheese
$8.75
Bowl Stew & Grilled Cheese
$9.85
Bowl Stew & Grilled Ham n Cheese
$10.85
Bowl Soup & Grilled Cheese
$9.15
Bowl Soup & Grilled Ham n Cheese
$10.05
Sides
Small Fries
$3.65
Large Fries
$4.15
Small Onion Rings
$4.65
Large Onion Rings
$5.15
BBQ Slaw
$2.95
Mayo Slaw
$2.95
Baked Beans
$2.95
Green Beans
$2.95
Pinto Beans
$2.95
Pinto Beans w/ Onion
$2.95
Fried Okra
$3.25
Onion Rings
$3.25
French Fries
$2.95
Baked Potato
$3.25
Mashed w/ Gravy
$2.95
Mashed w/o Gravy
$2.95
Side Salad
$2.95
Fruit Cup
$2.95
Potato Salad
$3.25
Fried Corn
$3.25
Macaroni & Cheese
$3.25
Collard Greens
$3.25
Bag Potato Chips
$1.25
1 Hushpuppy
$0.60
Cup Ranch
$0.50
Desserts
Banana Pudding
$4.95
Mississippi Mud
$4.95
Sundrop Poundcake
$3.95
Double Chocolate Cake
$3.95
Cherry Pie
$3.45Out of stock
Coconut Pie
$3.45Out of stock
Red Velvet Cheesecake
$5.95Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.00
Oatmeal Cookie
$2.25
Turnover
$3.50
Cupcakes
$4.00
Mint
$0.14
Strawberry Cake
$4.95
Peanut Butter Pie
$3.45
Hershey Cake
$4.95
Bedgood Cheesecake
$4.95
Lemonade Cream Pie
$3.95Out of stock
Bulk BBQ & Fixins
BBQ Family Pack
$39.50
Pound Chopped BBQ
$12.50
Pound Sliced BBQ
$13.50
8oz Vinegar Sauce Bottle
$4.25
8oz Sweet Sauce Bottle
$4.25
8oz Sweet & Spicy Sauce Bottle
$4.25
Pint BBQ Slaw
$3.75
Gallon BBQ Slaw
$24.00
Pint Mayo Slaw
$3.75
Gallon Mayo Slaw
$24.00
Pint Baked Beans
$4.00
Gallon Baked Beans
$25.00
Pint Green Beans
$4.00
Gallon Green Beans
$25.00
Pint Potato Salad
$5.00
Gallon Potato Salad
$30.00
Small Pan Mac & Cheese
$28.00
Dozen Rolls
$3.95
Pint Brunswick Stew
$7.95
Gallon Brunswick Stew
$53.95
Dozen Hushpuppies
$5.00
1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea
$3.00
Gallon Sweet Tea
$4.95
1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Gallon Unsweet Tea
$4.95
Half Pan Banana Pudding
$30.00
Full Pan Banana Pudding
$55.00
Half Pan Mississippi Mud
$30.00
Full Pan Mississippi Mud
$55.00
Meat Only
5oz HB Patty
$4.20
8oz HB Steak Patty
$5.25
10oz Grilled Chicken
$7.10
Side BBQ
$3.85
1/4 BBQ Chicken Meat Only
$5.20
1/2 BBQ Chicken Meat Only
$8.35
Side Chicken Salad
$5.25
Single Tender
$1.45
Piece Fish
$3.75
Baloney Meat Only
$3.30
1/2 Rack Meat Only
$11.50
Full Rack Meat Only
$17.95
HD Weenie
$1.75
HD Bun (NO MEAT)
$2.75
City Ham Slice
$3.45
Country Ham Slice
$4.45
Side Bacon (3 Slices)
$1.50
R&R Bar-B-Que Location and Ordering Hours
(704) 786-1123
Open now • Closes at 9PM