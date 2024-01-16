Rabun Social 34 N Main ST
Main Menu
Socials
- Social Lettuce Wraps$11.00+
Lettuce Leaves, Ground Chicken,Water Chestnuts
- Pork Dumplings$9.00+
Ground Pork, cabbage, Scallion, soy
- Veggie Dumplings$8.00+
Cabbage, Mushrooms, carrots, onion
- Edamame$8.00+
Chili Oil, Dried Citrus
- Vegetable Tempura$9.00+
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, Spicy Mayo
- Salt & Pepper Calamari$11.00+
Calamari, House Seasoning
- Tuna Tartare$18.00
Ahi Tuna, Everything Social Seasoning, Crispy Wonton, Wakame Garnish, Fresh Lime
Entrees
- Ramen Social$25.00
House Made Broth, Choice Protein, Ramen Egg, Brown Butter Corn, Radishes, Scallion, Mushrooms, Pickled Onions
- Duck Fried Rice$29.00
Duck Breast, House Fried Rice, Egg, Scallion, Carrot, Bean Sprout, Soy
- Social Burger$17.00
All Beef Patty, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Burger Sauce
- Steak & Fries$39.00
Pan Seared Steak (filet, ribeye, strip), Fries, Compound Butter
- Pad Thai$23.00
Chicken Breast, Rice Noodles, Egg, Scallion, Bean Sprouts, Crushed Peanuts, Fresh Lime, Fried Shallot, Soy
- Poke Bowl$23.00
Diced Ahi Tuna, Sushi Rice, Wakame, Cucumber, Avocado, Fried Shallot, Tempura Crisps, Ponzu
- Blue Ridge Trout$29.00
Whole Grilled Trout, Fresh Herb Salad, Fresh Citrus, sweet soy glaze
- Chicken Sando$16.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Cabbage Slaw, Brioche Bun, Bacon, Gochujang Aioli
- Mongolian Beef$33.00
Thinly Sliced Steak, White Rice, Furikake Seasoning, Peppers, Onions, Soy Sauce
Salads & Soups
- Asian Chicken Salad$21.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Sliced Chicken, Avocado, Carrots, Peanuts, Wonton, Cilantro Vinagrette
- The Real Caesar Salad$19.00
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Grilled Crostini, Grana Padano
- House Salad$12.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Carrot, Radish, Cucumber, Carrot Ginger Vinaigrette
- Miso Soup$6.00
- Egg Drop Soup$6.00
Sides
Deserts
Sushi
- Spicy Tuna Roll$17.00
- Tuna Nigiri$14.00
- Salmon Nigiri$13.00
- Hamachi Nigiri$13.00
- Tuna Sashimi$15.00
- Salmon Sashimi$13.00
- Hamachi Sashimi$13.00
- salmon nigiri aburi$13.00
- hamachi roll$16.00
- Bagel roll$14.00
- surf and turf roll$29.00
- Golden Eye nigiri$15.00
- Shima ají nigiri$14.00
- Shima ají sashimi$14.00
- Golden Eye Sashimi$17.00
- Nigiri 5$29.00
- Sashimi 5$29.00
- Samurai roll$18.00
- Chuttoro Nigiri$17.00
- Ottoro Nigiri$18.00
Beer & Wine
Draft Beer
Bottles/Cans
Wine by the Glass
Red Wine by the Bottle
White Wines by the Bottle
Rosè by the Bottle
Liquor & Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
Tequila
Bourbon
- H-Four Roses Straight$10.00
- Angel's Envy$10.00
- Clyde's May$12.00
- Eagle Rare 10yr$15.00
- Elijah Craig S.B,$12.00
- Four Roses Small Batch
- Larceny$12.00
- Maker's Mark$10.00
- Sagamore Signature$12.00
- Wild Turkey 101$10.00
- Noble Oak$12.00
- Short Barrel$12.00
- Stagg$25.00
- Blantons$20.00
- E.H. Taylor$15.00
- Willet Pot Still$13.00
Rye
Blended Whiskey
Scotch
- Aberfeldy 12yr$12.00
- Ardberg 10yr$15.00
- Craigellachie 13yr$13.00
- Dalmore 12yr$16.00
- Dalmore 15yr$19.00
- Dalmore Cigar Malt$25.00
- Dalwhinnie 15$16.00
- Glenmorangie 10yr$12.00
- Jura 10yr$12.00
- Lagavulin 16yr$15.00
- Laphroig 10yr$10.00
- Macallan 12 DBL Cask$20.00
- Singleton 12yrs$10.00
- Oban$14.00
- Talisker 10$12.00
- Glenlivert 12$12.00
Rum
Gin
Vodka
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$10.00
- Averna$10.00
- Bailey's$5.00
- Benedictine$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Gran Marnier$10.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- JF Hadens$10.00
- Lazzaroni Amaretto$8.00
- Lazzaroni Maraschino$8.00
- Midori$6.00
- Montenegro$8.00
- Nonino$10.00
- Pama$5.00
- St Germain$8.00
- Soho Lychee$6.00
- Cinzano Rosso$5.00
- Chinola$6.00