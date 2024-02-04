Radiant Juice + Smoothie Bar 1002 Chestnut St
Juices
- C-BE-D Happy$13.00
Pineapple, Pear, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Ginger, Turmeric, Cilantro, 10mg full Spectrum CBD Oil
- Charcoal Apple Lemonade$12.00
Activated Charcoal, Green Apple, Lemon, Cayenne, Agave Nectar, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
- Extrava-GREENza$12.00
Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Cucumber, Celery, Red Apple, Ginger, Lemon, Cilantro, Parsley, Green Apple, Lime
- Green Glow$12.00
- Orange High-C$12.00
Orange, Lemon, Red Apple, Carrot, Mint
- Pineapple Green Paradise$12.00
- Sippin’ on Sunshine$12.00
Pineapple, Golden Beet, Pear, Lemon, Ginger, Green Apple
- Sweet Heat$12.00
Pineapple, Cucumber, Green Apple, Kale, Lime, Jalapeño
- The Beet Goes On$12.00
Red Beet, Red Apple, Carrot, Lemon, Ginger, Cinnamon
- Pure Carrot$12.00
100% Organic Produce
- Pure Celery$12.00
- Very Berrylicious$12.00
Red Beet, Sweet Potato, Orange, Strawberry, Cherry, Cranberry, Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric, Cardamom, Lime
Smoothie Bowls
- ABC (Acai, Berry, Cherry)$16.00
Acai, Super Berry Blend, Cherry, Banana, Super Greens, Coconut Water. Toppings: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Dried Cherries, Walnuts, Chia Seeds, Honey Drizzle
- Muscle Monkey$16.00
Banana, Plant Protein, Honey, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk Toppings: Banana, Peanuts, Dark Chocolate Covered Cacao Nibs, Chia Seeds, Honey Drizzle
- Tropical Chillout$16.00
Mango, Banana, Mandarin Orange, Ashwaganda, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Coconut Water Toppings: Kiwi Strawberry, Mandarin Orange, Raspberry, Cashews, Coconut Flakes, Bee Pollen, Hemp Seeds, Honey Drizzle
- Apple Chai$16.00
Apple, Banana, Oat, Date, Chai Spices Toppings: Pecan, Almond Butter, Banana, Apple, Pumpkin Seeds, Coco Whip
- Love Dragon$16.00
- Chocolatte'$16.00
Smoothies
- CocoNut Joy$13.50
Almond, Coconut Flakes, Raw Cacao, Almond Butter, Hemp Protein, Spinach, MCT Oil, Date, Almond Milk
- Cookie Dough$13.50
Fig, Date, Raw Cacao, Pecan, Almond Butter, Chia Seed, Cinnamon, Almond Milk
- Dragon Power$13.50
Dragonfruit, Orange, Strawberry, Super Berry Blend, Agave Nectar, Coconut Water
- Happy Hippie$13.50
Pineapple, Banana, Hemp Seed, Hemp Protein, MCT oil, Almond Butter, Ashwaganda, Coconut Water
- Immunity Berry$13.50
Super Berry Blend, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana, Hemp Seed, Elderberry Syrup, Almond Milk
- Mocha Madness$13.50
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Raw Cacao, Cashew, Date, Peanut Butter, Banana, Hemp Protein
- Strawberry Patch$13.50
Strawberry, Super Berry Blend, Flax Seed, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Water
- The HULK$13.50
Hemp Protein, Kale, Celery, Avocado, Spirulina, Almond Butter, Banana, Super Greens Blend, Almond Milk
- Rosey Chocolate Covered Straw$13.50
Flax, Cacao nibs, Coco Powder, Organic Rose Water, Strawberries, Banana, Almond Milk, Organic Rose Petals
Snacks
- Bearded Brother's Organic Bar$2.50
Bearded Brothers Organic Energy Bars is a company that specializes in producing organic energy bars. Their bars are made with only the highest quality, organic ingredients. They are also gluten-free, vegan, and paleo-friendly. The company's bars are a great source of protein and fiber.
- Shar Mini$3.99
- Shar Tube$7.99
- Shar XL bag$19.99
- Shar Choc Clusters$6.00
Drinks
- Boxed Water$3.00
What is so special about Boxed Water? Boxed Water is 92% renewable The paper in our boxes comes from sustainable forests, which not only offsets our carbon footprint, but it also ensures that the harvested trees are continually recycled. We are happy to say our carton is FSC certified and 92% plant-based
- Rose Lemonaide$4.00