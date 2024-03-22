Rafael's Kitchen
Breakfast
Burritos & Sandwiches
- Santa Ana Burrito$16.00
A choice of bacon, ham OR sausage with eggs, hash browns, salsa, sour cream and cheddar cheese all folded in a flour tortilla and topped with avocado.
- Turkey sausage burrito$13.00
Whole wheat tortilla filled with eggs, turkey sausage, pico de gallo, avocado, potato, chipotle aioli, and monterrey jack cheese.
- Vegan burrito (V)$13.00
Vegan flavor bomb. Whole wheat tortilla stuffed with tofu scramble, spinach, mushroom, black beans, red pepper, avocado, and onion.
- Breakfast croissant sandwich$13.00
Buttery, flaky croissant with ham, cheese and scrambled eggs warmed to perfection.
- Ham & cheese croissant$10.00
Buttery, flaky croissant stuffed with Parisian ham, Emmental cheese and bechamel sauce. Then melted to perfection.
- Croque Madame$15.00
Toasted bread with ham, Swiss cheese, bechamel sauce, topped with sunny-side egg. Served with a mixed green salad, balsamic dressing.
- Croque Monsieur$13.00
Toasted bread with ham, Swiss cheese, bechamel sauce. With mixed green salad, balsamic dressing
Omelette
- Denver omelette$13.00
3 egg omelet with ham, onion, tomato, bell pepper and cheese. Served with toast and a mixed green salad with balsamic dressing.
- Farmer boy omelette$13.00
3 egg omelet with bacon, potato, onion and cheese. Served with toast and a mixed green salad with balsamic dressing.
- Veggie omelette (V)$13.00
Vegetarian. 3 egg omelets with spinach, mushroom, onion, cheese, topped with avocado. Served with toast and a mixed green salad with balsamic dressing.
- Carnitas Omelette$17.00
Roasted pork braised in a chile verde sauce & queso fresco then drizzled with an Aji Verde sauce and topped with corn salsa. Served with a side..
Specialty
- Quiche$13.00
- Smoked Salmon Bagel$16.00
Our take on a the classic Lox bagel. Your choice of house-made bagel topped with house-whipped cream cheese, smoked salmon, pickled red onion, capers, and chives. Served with a lemon wedge.
- Chilaquiles$20.00
Fried corn tortilla chips, topped off with green salsa, sour cream, onions, and queso fresco with choice of Chorizo or Carnitas and two eggs. Add steak for + $5.00
- Enfrijolades$16.00
- Huevos Rancheros$20.00
Choice of Chorizo or Carnitas
- Bacon & Eggs$16.00
- Avocado toast (v)$13.00
CA avocados spread across sourdough bread with a delicious secret sauce, tomatoes, espelette pepper and pea shoots.
- Sausage Links & Eggs$16.00
Griddle
- French toast$13.00
Classic French toast with brioche bread dipped in custard and grilled to perfection. Serviced with mixed berries and maple syrup.
- Stuffed Strawberry French Toast$16.00
French toast stuffed with sweetened vanilla bean cream cheese filling & strawberries topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
- Belgian Waffle$13.00
Belgian Waffle with butter and powdered sugar
- Belgian Waffle Combo$16.00
Belgian Waffle with butter and powdered sugar
- Mixed Berries Waffle$15.00
Topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausge links
Sides
Bakery
- Almond croissant$6.00
Flaky, breakfast pastry with a sweet almond filling swirled throughout the dough and topped with toasted almonds
- Bagel$4.00
- Blueberry muffin$6.00
Warm, crumbly muffin stuffed with fresh blueberries
- Butterscotch & pecan muffin$6.00
Warm, crumbly muffin with pecans and a sweet butterscotch flavor
- Blueberry Muffin$6.00
- Chocolate Muffin$6.00
- Scone$6.00
- Chocolate chip cookie$3.00
Soft and gooey, and filled with chocolate chips
- Chocolate croissant$6.00
Flaky, buttery breakfast pastry with a sweet chocolate filling piped through the dough
- Butter Croissant$6.00
Flaky, buttery breakfast pastry baked and served warm
- Kouign amann$6.00
Buttery, sugary and flakey pastry from the Brittany region of France.
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Raspberry Danish$6.00
- Cream Danish$6.00
- Guava Cream Danish$6.00
- Chocolate Mousse$10.00
- Cheesecake$10.00
- Fruit Tart$6.00
- Lemon Tart$6.00
- Cream Brulee$6.00
Lunch
Wings & Fries
Cold Sandwiches
- Ham & cheese$15.00
Parisian ham, Emmental cheese, butter lettuce, cornichon, butter, Dijon mustard on a soft baguette
- Wild albacore tuna$15.00
With albacore tuna, black olive tapenade, roquette, lemon aioli on sourdough
- CA BLT$15.00
With applewood smoke bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo, avocado on toasted bread
- Turkey$15.00
With sliced turkey, tomato, romaine lettuce, parmesan, avocado, mayo on sourdough
- Italian$15.00
With heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, prosciutto, pesto, balsamic glaze on a baguette
- Combo: Soup & 1/2 sandwich$14.00
Choice of soup and any 1/2 sandwich
Hot Sandwiches
- Angus beef burger$19.00
Juicy angus beef patty served on a brioche bun with butter lettuce, tomato, red onion, Swiss cheese, secret sauce, and fries
- CA philly$16.00
Pulled chile verde pork, grilled peppers, fries, cotija cheese, avocado, onion on baguette
- Chicken pesto panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, smoked mozzarella, pesto on fresh, toasted panini bread
- Grilled veggie panini (v)$15.00
With grilled portobello mushroom, zucchini, and red peppers, garlic romesco sauce, spinach on toasted bread
- Short rib$16.00
Braised short rib meat, caramelized onions, roquette, blue cheese, horseradish sauce on a soft baguette
- Combo: Soup & 1/2 sandwich$14.00
Choice of soup and any 1/2 sandwich
- Grilled cheese sandwich$14.00
- Pastrami$16.00
served in a french roll, mayo and mustrad. choice of one side
- Meatball$16.00
Homemade meatballs topped with mozzalle cheese in a french roll
Salads
- Kale, roquette & chicken$16.00
Kale, roquette, quinoa, chicken, black currant, fire roasted pepper, sunflower seed, blue cheese, Granny smith apple, red onion, cherry tomatoes, sherry vinaigrette
- Caesar w/ chicken & kale$16.00
With romaine, grilled chicken, kale, parmesan, croutons and HOMEMADE Caesar dressing
- Spinach, beet & goat cheese$12.00
With goat cheese, red & golden beets, hemp seeds, croutons, balsamic dressing
- Curry chicken & chickpea$16.00
Curry chicken salad with chickpeas, shredded carrot, shredded cabbage, spinach, red grapes, cilantro, roasted almond, cilantro, lemon & thyme vinaigrette
Soups
Flatbread & Pastas
Beverages
Smoothies
- Smoothie - Green$8.25
With spinach, kale, banana, avocado, mango, fresh squeezed orange juice
- Smoothie - Skinny monkey$8.25
With banana, peanut butter, strawberry, whey chocolate protein, almond milk
- Smoothie - Acai berry$8.25
With acai, banana, strawberry, blueberry, mango, shredded coconut, almond milk, whey chocolate protein
Beverages
- Bottled Water$3.50
H20 to keep you hydrated
- Chamomile tea$3.50
Calming, caffeine-free tea with fragrant, flavorful flowers
- House coffee refill$0.92
- Coke$4.00
Classic American soda
- Diet Coke$4.00
Classic American diet soda
- Earl Grey tea$3.50
Black tea with citrus bergamot oil
- English breakfast tea$3.50
Black tea perfectly blended to pair with your breakfast
- Fresh squeezed OJ$6.00
Made fresh each morning
- Green tea$3.50
Japanese-style tea known to be a great source of antioxidants
- Hot chocolate$3.50
Sweetened chocolate mixed with hot milk. Milk alternatives available.
- Iced tea$3.50
Brewed black tea poured over ice
- Lemon ginger tea$3.50
Caffeine-free tea with tangy lemon and spicy ginger flavors
- Perrier$4.00
Natural mineral water from France
- San Pellegrino (1L)$7.00
Italian mineral water
- San Pellegrino (500mL)$5.50
Italian mineral water
- San Pellegrino (250mL)$4.00
Italian mineral water
- San Pellegrino - Aranciata Rossa$4.25
Sparkling mineral water with a sweet blood orange flavor
- San Pellegrino - Limonata$4.25
Sparkling mineral water with a tart yet sweet lemon flavor
- San Pellegrino - Lemon$4.25
Sparkling mineral water with light lemon flavor
- San Pellegrino - Lemon & Raspberry$4.25
Sparkling mineral water with lemon and raspberry flavors
Beer & Cider
Bubbles
Drink Specials
Coffee
Coffee Basics
Specialty Coffee
- Madagascar Vanilla Latte$6.25
Espresso, milk, and housemade vanilla syrup crafted with fresh Madagascar vanilla beans.
- Roasty Toasty$6.25
Espresso, milk, housemade toasted marshmallow syrup, and topped with a torched marshmallow for a decadent coffee treat.
- Spanish Latte$6.25
Espresso, milk, sweetened condensed milk, and cin
- Bourbon Caramel Latte$6.25
Espresso, milk, infused with our housemade bourbon caramel sauce.
- Baklava Latte$6.25
Espresso, milk, housemade syrup crafted from a blend of pistachios, almonds, and cashews for a nutty and warm indulgence.
Tea
- Matcha Latte$5.50
- Chai Tea Latte$5.50Out of stock
- Green tea$3.50
Japanese-style tea known to be a great source of antioxidants
- Earl Grey tea$3.50
Black tea with citrus bergamot oil
- Black tea$3.50
- Lemon ginger tea$3.50
Caffeine-free tea with tangy lemon and spicy ginger flavors
- English breakfast tea$3.50
Black tea perfectly blended to pair with your breakfast
- Chamomile tea$3.50
Calming, caffeine-free tea with fragrant, flavorful flowers