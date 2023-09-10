Rafael's Pizza Santa Ana
Bread
Calzone's & Sandwiches
Calzone
Pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese
Calzone 3 Toppings
Choose any 3 pizza toppings
Meatball Sub 10' Roll
Baked with classic red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chip.
Italian Sausage Sub 10' Roll
Baked with classic red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chip.
Italian Sub 10' Roll
Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.
Ham Sub 10' Roll
Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.
Salami Sub 10' Roll
Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.
Pastrami Sub 10' Roll
Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, mustard, pickles
Turkey 10' Roll
Chicken Alfredo Sub 10' Roll
Chicken, Alfredo sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Sandwich 10' Roll
Chicken, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich 10' Roll
BBQ Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Chicken Sandwich 10' Roll
Chicken, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mayo and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Fingers (4)
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Garlic Chicken Pasta
Penne
Penne w/Meatball (2)
Penne w/Sausage (2)
Spaghetti
Spaghetti w/Meatball (2)
Spaghetti w/Sausage (2)
Ravioli Stuff with Cheese
Ravioli Stuff with Meat
Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Half Sheet Tray Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Full Sheet Tray Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Half Sheet Tray Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Full Sheet Tray Lasagna with Meat Sauce
Half Sheet Tray Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Balls
Full Sheet Tray Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Balls
Egg Plant Pasta
Salads
Antipasto Salad
lettuce, salami, ham, capicola, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese & croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Chicken Salad
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons
Chicken Tender Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Chicken Tenders
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons
Rafael's Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, topped with parmesan cheese & mozzarella cheese
Veggie Salad
Iceberg lettuce, black olives, mushrooms, green bell peppers, tomatoes & topped with mozzarella cheese.
Sides
Specials
CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZA
Rafael's Special
Small Rafael's Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.
Medium Rafael's Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.
Large Rafael's Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.
XL Rafael's Special
Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.
Meat Lover's
Small Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball
Medium Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball
Large Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball
XL Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball
Vegetarian
Small Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano
Medium Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano
Large Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano
XL Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano
Hawaiian
BBQ Chicken
Margherita
Small Margherita
Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)
Medium Margherita
Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)
Large Margherita
Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)
XL Margherita
Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)
Pastrami Pizza
Chicken Alfredo
Small- Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.
Med-Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.
Large- Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.
X-Large-Chicken Alfredo
Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken
Small-Buffalo Pizza
Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions
Med-Buffalo Pizza
Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions
Large-Buffalo Pizza
Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions
XL-Buffalo Pizza
Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Smalll-Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon
Med-Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon
Large-Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon
XL-Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon
Chef's Special
Ranchera Pizza
Mediterranean Pizza
Small- Mediterranean
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken
Meduim- Mediterranean
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken
Large-Mediterranean
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken
XL Large-Mediterranean
Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken
Garlic Chicken Pizza
Small - Garlic Chicken
Garlic Butter, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese
Medium - Garlic Chicken
Garlic Butter, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese
Large - Garlic Chicken
Garlic Butter, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese
X- Large - Garlic Chicken
Garlic Butter, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese