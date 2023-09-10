Popular Items

MENU

Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread 10' (2)

$5.95

Garlic Cheese Bread with Pepperoni (2) 10' Roll

$7.50

Cheese Stuffed Knots

$8.50

Bread Sticks

$8.50

Calzone's & Sandwiches

Calzone

$11.95

Pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese

Calzone 3 Toppings

$12.95

Choose any 3 pizza toppings

Meatball Sub 10' Roll

$11.95

Baked with classic red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chip.

Italian Sausage Sub 10' Roll

$11.95

Baked with classic red sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chip.

Italian Sub 10' Roll

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.

Ham Sub 10' Roll

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.

Salami Sub 10' Roll

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, pepperoncini, mayo, mustard, Italian dressing. Served with potato chips.

Pastrami Sub 10' Roll

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, mustard, pickles

Turkey 10' Roll

$11.95

Chicken Alfredo Sub 10' Roll

$13.95

Chicken, Alfredo sauce, Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Sandwich 10' Roll

$11.95

Chicken, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mozzarella Cheese.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich 10' Roll

$11.95

BBQ Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Chicken Sandwich 10' Roll

$11.95

Chicken, Mushroom, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mayo and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Fingers (4)

Fingers

$6.95

Dessert

Cinnamon Stix

$12.95+

Nutella Stix

$12.95+

Large Chocolate Covered Cannoli (1)

$3.95

Brownie

$5.95

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$14.95

Garlic Chicken Pasta

$14.95

Penne

$11.95

Penne w/Meatball (2)

$13.95

Penne w/Sausage (2)

$13.95

Spaghetti

$11.95

Spaghetti w/Meatball (2)

$13.95

Spaghetti w/Sausage (2)

$13.95

Ravioli Stuff with Cheese

$11.95

Ravioli Stuff with Meat

$12.95

Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$13.95

Half Sheet Tray Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$50.95

Full Sheet Tray Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$110.95

Half Sheet Tray Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$50.95

Full Sheet Tray Lasagna with Meat Sauce

$110.95

Half Sheet Tray Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Balls

$50.95

Full Sheet Tray Spaghetti or Penne with Meat Balls

$110.95

Egg Plant Pasta

$14.95

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.45+

lettuce, salami, ham, capicola, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese & croutons

Caesar Salad

$10.45+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chicken Salad

$12.45+

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons

Chicken Tender Salad

$12.45

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Chicken Tenders

Dinner Salad

$7.45+

Lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese & croutons

Rafael's Salad

$8.45+

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, topped with parmesan cheese & mozzarella cheese

Veggie Salad

$11.45+

Iceberg lettuce, black olives, mushrooms, green bell peppers, tomatoes & topped with mozzarella cheese.

Sides

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00

Side of Pepperoncini

$1.00

Side of Classic Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Dressing

Sid of Anchovy

$1.45

Side of Meatballs

$5.45

Side of Sausage

$6.45

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.95

$0.50

Potato Wedges

$7.95

Specials

Family Special (Large)

$45.95

Large Family Special Pasta W/ Meatballs & Stix

$45.95

XL Family Special UPGRADE

$51.99

XL Family Special Pasta W/ Meatballs & Stix

$51.99

Wings

9pc Wings

$14.95

18pc Wings

$27.95

30pc Wings

$44.95

CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

Create Your Own

Small Pizza

$15.95

Medium Pizza

$18.95

Large Pizza

$21.95

XL Pizza

$22.95

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Rafael's Special

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

Small Rafael's Special

$20.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

Medium Rafael's Special

$23.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

Large Rafael's Special

$26.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

XL Rafael's Special

$29.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Mushrooms, Red onions, Green Bell Peppers and Bacon.

Meat Lover's

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

Small Meat Lover's

$20.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

Medium Meat Lover's

$23.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

Large Meat Lover's

$26.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

XL Meat Lover's

$29.95

Pepperoni, Canadian Ham, Italian Sausage and Meatball

Vegetarian

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

Small Vegetarian

$20.95

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

Medium Vegetarian

$23.95

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

Large Vegetarian

$26.95

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

XL Vegetarian

$29.95

Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Touch of Oregano

Hawaiian

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

Small Hawaiian

$20.95

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

Medium Hawaiian

$23.95

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

Large Hawaiian

$26.95

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

XL Hawaiian

$29.95

Canadian Ham, Pineapple and Bacon

BBQ Chicken

Chicken, Red Onions and BBQ Sauce

Small BBQ Chicken

$20.95

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions

Medium BBQ Chicken

$23.95

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions

Large BBQ Chicken

$26.95

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions

XL BBQ Chicken

$29.95

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions

Margherita

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

Small Margherita

$20.95

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

Medium Margherita

$23.95

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

Large Margherita

$26.95

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

XL Margherita

$29.95

Garlic, Olive Oil, Chopped Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and (fresh basil)

Pastrami Pizza

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

Small Pastrami

$20.95

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

Medium Pastrami

$23.95

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

Large Pastrami

$26.95

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

XL- Pastrami

$29.95

Pastrami, Mustard, Mozzarella Cheese, Pickles

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

Small- Chicken Alfredo

$20.95

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

Med-Chicken Alfredo

$23.95

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

Large- Chicken Alfredo

$26.95

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

X-Large-Chicken Alfredo

$29.95

Chicken, Homemade Alfredo sauce, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

Small-Buffalo Pizza

$20.95

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

Med-Buffalo Pizza

$23.95

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

Large-Buffalo Pizza

$26.95

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

XL-Buffalo Pizza

$29.95

Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

Smalll-Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.95

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

Med-Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.95

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

Large-Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.95

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

XL-Chicken Bacon Ranch

$29.95

Chicken, Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, and Bacon

Chef's Special

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Pastrami, Bacon, Red Onions and Jalapeno

Small-Chef's Special

$20.95

Meduim-Chef's Special

$23.95

Large-Chef's Special

$26.95

X-Large - Chef's Special

$29.95

Ranchera Pizza

Chorizo, Red Onions, Jalapenos and Cilantro

Small - Ranchera

$20.95

Chorizo, Red Onions, Jalapenos and Cilantro

Meduim-Ranchera

$23.95

Chorizo, Red Onions, Jalapenos and Cilantro

Large-Ranchera

$26.95

Chorizo, Red Onions, Jalapenos and Cilantro

XL Large-Ranchera

$29.95

Chorizo, Red Onions, Jalapenos and Cilantro

Mediterranean Pizza

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken

Small- Mediterranean

$20.95

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken

Meduim- Mediterranean

$23.95

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken

Large-Mediterranean

$26.95

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken

XL Large-Mediterranean

$29.95

Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Kalamoka Olives, Feta Cheese, and Chicken

Garlic Chicken Pizza

Garlic Butter, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese

Small - Garlic Chicken

$20.95

Garlic Butter, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese

Medium - Garlic Chicken

$23.95

Garlic Butter, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese

Large - Garlic Chicken

$26.95

Garlic Butter, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese

X- Large - Garlic Chicken

$28.95

Garlic Butter, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, and Parmesan Cheese

Al Pastor PIzza

Meat Al Pastor, Pinapples, Red Onions, and Cilantro

Small- Al Pastor

$20.95

Meduim - Al Pastor

$23.95

Large - Al Pastor

$26.95

X-Large - Al Pastor

$26.95

HALF & HALF SPECIALTY

Small Half & Half Special

Small 1/2 Rafael's &

$20.95

Small 1/2 Meat Lover's &

$20.95

Small 1/2 Vegetarian &

$20.95

Small 1/2 Hawaiian &

$20.95

Small 1/2 BBQ Chicken &

$20.95

Small 1/2 Margherita &

$20.95

Small1/2 Ranchera

$20.95

Small 1/2 Mediterranean

$20.95

Medium Half & Half Special

Medium 1/2 Rafael's &

$23.95

Medium 1/2 Meat Lover's &

$23.95

Medium 1/2 Vegetarian &

$23.95

Medium 1/2 Hawaiian &

$23.95

Medium 1/2 BBQ Chicken &

$23.95

Medium 1/2 Margherita &

$23.95

Medium 1/2 Ranchera

$23.95

Medium 1/2 Mediterranean

$23.95

Large Half & Half Special

Large 1/2 Rafael's &

$26.95

Large 1/2 Meat Lover's &

$26.95

Large 1/2 Vegetarian &

$26.95

Large 1/2 Hawaiian &

$26.95

Large 1/2 BBQ Chicken &

$26.95

Large 1/2 Margherita &

$26.95

Large 1/2 Ranchera

$26.95

Large 1/2 Mediterranean

$26.95

XL Half & Half Special

XL 1/2 Rafael's &

$30.95

XL 1/2 Meat Lover's &

$30.95

XL 1/2 Vegetarian &

$30.95

XL 1/2 Hawaiian &

$30.95

XL 1/2 BBQ Chicken &

$30.95

XL 1/2 Margherita &

$30.95

XL 1/2 Ranchera

$30.95

XL 1/2 Mediterranean

$30.95

BEVERAGES

Drinks

7up

$2.45

Arnold Palmer

$2.45

Bottled Water

$2.45

Coke

$2.45

Diet 7up

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Diet Pepsi

$2.45

Dr. Pepper

$2.45

Glass of Water

Ice Tea

$2.45

Lemonade

$2.45

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Orange

$2.45

Pepsi

$2.45

Root Beer

$2.45

Squirt

$2.45

2 LTR

2 Ltr. Coke

$4.50

2 Ltr. Diet Coke

$4.50

2 Ltr. Sprite

$4.50

2 Ltr. Pepsi

$4.50

BEER / WINE

Bud

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Corona

$4.99

Stella Artois

$4.99

TAP 12 OZ

$5.99

TAP 24 OZ

$7.99

TAP 32 OZ PITCHER

$15.99

GLASS OF WINE RED OR WHITE

$3.99