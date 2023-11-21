Railroad Cafe 505 W Main St
appetizers
soups, spuds, salads
- Korn Krack Potato$5.99
Potato loaded with R&R Korn Krack
- Basic Spud$4.99
served with butter and sour cream
- Loaded Spud$5.99
shredded cheddar, bacon, sour cream, and butter
- Sonoma Salad$8.99
mixed lettuces topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, bacon, and candied pecans served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
- Santa Fe Special$9.99
taco salad with ground beef, iceberg lettuce, fire roasted slasa, shredded cheddar, tortilla chips, and topped with Korn Krack
- Trainwreck Salad w/o Chicken$9.99
cucumbers, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, diced ham, and croutons on mixed lettuces
- Trainwreck Salad with Chicken$10.99
cucumbers, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, diced ham, and croutons on mixed lettuces
- Garden Side Salad$4.99
Lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, croutons
sides
Sandwiches
- Caboose$8.99
grilled ham and swiss on grilled texas toast served with chips
- Cape Cod$8.99
fish filet on a bun with tartar sauce, served with chips
- Conductor$9.99
triple decker club with ham, turkey, blt, swiss and american on grilled texas toast, served with chips
- engineer$9.99
crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato on grilled texas toast, served with chips
- Grissom$8.99
Rueben on rye with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, and 1000 island, served with chips
- Philly Beef Steak$9.99
shredded steak with onions, peppers, and provolone cheese on hoagie roll, served with chips
- R&R$9.99
Turkey, bacon, and swiss cheese on texas toast, served with chips
- Tenderloin$12.99
Grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo on a bun, served with Chips
- Trenitalia$8.99
pepperoni, pizza sauce, and mozzarella on hoagie bun, served with chips
- Vanderbilt$9.99
Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions, Horseradish sauce on a toasted hoagie roll and au jus, served with chips
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
burgers
- All American$9.99
grilled burger with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo on a bun
- Bandit$9.99
grilled burger with mushrooms and swiss cheese
- Mainliner$9.99
Grilled burger with bacon, egg, and swiss or american cheese on a Glazed Doughnut
- Rio Grande$9.99
Grilled burger with pepper jack cheese and jalapenos on a bun
- Build Your Own Burger$9.99
Kids menu
- Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Served with Fries or Applesauce
- Kids Grilled cheese$4.99
Served with Fries or Applesauce
- Kids Hot dog$4.99
Served with Fries or Applesauce
- Kids PB&J$4.99
Served with Fries or Applesauce
- Kids Hamburger Slider$5.99
Served with Fries or Applesauce
- Kids Tenderloin Slider$5.99
Served with Fries or Applesauce
- Applesauce$1.25