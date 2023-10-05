Rain City Burgers
Sides
Burgers
Mariners Burger
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. A slice of Cheddar Cheese, 2 Stripes of Bacon, Avocado and Brioche Bun. TOP SELLER!
Sounders Burger
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, No Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. A slice of Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, 2 Strips of Bacon, Grilled Jalapeno w/ garlic on Brioche Bun. THE SIGNATURE BURGER!
12th Man Burger
Two 1/4lb Natural Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Two slices of American Cheese, 4 Stripes of Bacon and Brioche Bun. STAFF CHOICE!
Mushroom Swiss
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of Swiss Cheese and Grilled Jumbo Portobello Mushroom. THE SEATTLE TIMES CHOICE!
Huskies Burger
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese and Battered Onion Rings.
Bbq Burger
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of Cheddar Cheese and BBQ sauce.
Hawaiian Burger
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of Pepper Jack Cheese, 2 slices of Pine Apples & Teriyaki Sauce.
BLUE BACON
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. Blue Crumbled Cheese and 3 stripes of bacon.
Sonics Burger
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce. A slice of Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, Home Made Hot Sauce on Brioche Bun. VOTED #1 BY Q13 FOX NEWS!
Roosevelt Special
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese, 2 stripes of bacon and Home Made Hot Sauce.
Bacon Cheese
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese. 2 stripes of bacon.
Double Cheese
Two 1/4lb Natural Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. 2 slices of American Cheese.
Cheeseburger
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese.
Classic Burger
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!
Chicken
Kraken Chicken Burger (NEW)
Grilled Chicken breast, grilled jalapeno and pineapple slices w/ Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, onion, Pickle and House Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, 2 stripes of Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Masala Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast marinated with Indian Spices, Pepper Jack Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun (Nominated as top 50 dishes- Seattle Met Magazine)
Chicken Hawaiian
Grilled Chicken topped with teriyaki sauce and pineapples, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. No Cheese!
Storm Burger
Grilled Chicken topped with Home Made Hot Sauce and Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Regular Sauce on a Brioche Bun. No Cheese!
Chicken Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. No Cheese!
Vegetarian 🌱
Rain City Veggie
Boca Patty, Jalapeno saute with Garlic and Caramelized Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, No Raw Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. (Customer Favorite)
Hawaiian Veggie
Boca Patty topped with teriyaki sauce and Pineapples, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
BOCA MUSHROOM
Boca Patty, Jumbo Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
Chipotle veggie
Chipotle Black Bean Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!
Boca Burger
Boca Patty (Vegan), Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!
Garden Burger
Garden Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!
Salmon & Other Sandwiches
Salmon Burger
Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillet, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
A.B.L.T.
3 Stripes of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Avocado, and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
B.L.T.
3 Stripes of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Kids Burger
ONLY MEAT & BUN! 1/4 lb of Natural beef patty on a sesame bun. NO CHEESE, NO VEGGIE, NO SAUCE!
Grilled Cheese
American cheeses melted on a crunchy bread!
Bottle & Fountain Drinks
BEERS 🍺
DRAFT BEER-Mac & Jack’s Amber Ale PITCHER
Please bring your own growler or option to buy from the store. Must be 21 years of age or up w/ valid ID!
DRAFT BEER- Manny's Pale Ale PITCHER
DRAFT BEER- Space Dust IPA PITCHER
Growler (For PITCHER of DRAFT BEER to go)
Bodhizafa Can
Please bring your valid ID and must be 21 years of age and up! Thank you!!