Popular Items

French Fries

$4.49
Shake

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.09


Sides

French Fries

$4.49

Tater Tots

$4.59

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.09

Onion Rings

$5.29

Rain City House Sauce

$0.50

Rain City HOT Sauce

$0.60

Ranch on side

$0.50

BBQ Sauce on side

$0.50

Burgers

Mariners Burger

$10.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. A slice of Cheddar Cheese, 2 Stripes of Bacon, Avocado and Brioche Bun. TOP SELLER!

Sounders Burger

$10.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, No Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. A slice of Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, 2 Strips of Bacon, Grilled Jalapeno w/ garlic on Brioche Bun. THE SIGNATURE BURGER!

12th Man Burger

$11.99

Two 1/4lb Natural Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Two slices of American Cheese, 4 Stripes of Bacon and Brioche Bun. STAFF CHOICE!

Mushroom Swiss

$9.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of Swiss Cheese and Grilled Jumbo Portobello Mushroom. THE SEATTLE TIMES CHOICE!

Huskies Burger

$8.89

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese and Battered Onion Rings.

Bbq Burger

$9.19

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of Cheddar Cheese and BBQ sauce.

Hawaiian Burger

$9.19

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of Pepper Jack Cheese, 2 slices of Pine Apples & Teriyaki Sauce.

BLUE BACON

$9.99

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. Blue Crumbled Cheese and 3 stripes of bacon.

Sonics Burger

$10.19

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce. A slice of Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, Home Made Hot Sauce on Brioche Bun. VOTED #1 BY Q13 FOX NEWS!

Roosevelt Special

$9.99

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese, 2 stripes of bacon and Home Made Hot Sauce.

Bacon Cheese

$9.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese. 2 stripes of bacon.

Double Cheese

$10.49

Two 1/4lb Natural Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. 2 slices of American Cheese.

Cheeseburger

$8.19

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese.

Classic Burger

$7.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!

Chicken

Kraken Chicken Burger (NEW)

$10.49

Grilled Chicken breast, grilled jalapeno and pineapple slices w/ Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, onion, Pickle and House Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Chicken Club

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, 2 stripes of Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Masala Chicken

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Breast marinated with Indian Spices, Pepper Jack Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun (Nominated as top 50 dishes- Seattle Met Magazine)

Chicken Hawaiian

$9.49

Grilled Chicken topped with teriyaki sauce and pineapples, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. No Cheese!

Storm Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken topped with Home Made Hot Sauce and Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Regular Sauce on a Brioche Bun. No Cheese!

Chicken Burger

$8.79

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. No Cheese!

Vegetarian 🌱

Rain City Veggie

$9.49

Boca Patty, Jalapeno saute with Garlic and Caramelized Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, No Raw Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. (Customer Favorite)

Hawaiian Veggie

$8.49

Boca Patty topped with teriyaki sauce and Pineapples, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

BOCA MUSHROOM

$8.99

Boca Patty, Jumbo Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

Chipotle veggie

$8.49

Chipotle Black Bean Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!

Boca Burger

$7.49

Boca Patty (Vegan), Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!

Garden Burger

$7.99

Garden Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!

Salmon & Other Sandwiches

Salmon Burger

$9.99

Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillet, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

A.B.L.T.

$7.99

3 Stripes of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Avocado, and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

B.L.T.

$6.99

3 Stripes of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Kids Burger

$6.49

ONLY MEAT & BUN! 1/4 lb of Natural beef patty on a sesame bun. NO CHEESE, NO VEGGIE, NO SAUCE!

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

American cheeses melted on a crunchy bread!

Milkshakes

Shake

$6.99

Malt

$7.49

Mango Lassi

$6.49

Pumpkin Shake

$7.99

Bottle & Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Fanta

$3.99

Nestea

$3.99

Bottle Mexican Coca Cola

$3.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Henry Weinhard's Root beer Bottle

$2.99
Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream Bottle

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Mango Lassi

$6.49

LaCroix -Lime

$1.49

Sanpellegrino- Blood Orange

$2.49

BEERS 🍺

21 years and up only!

DRAFT BEER-Mac & Jack’s Amber Ale PITCHER

$24.00

Please bring your own growler or option to buy from the store. Must be 21 years of age or up w/ valid ID!

DRAFT BEER- Manny's Pale Ale PITCHER

$24.00

DRAFT BEER- Space Dust IPA PITCHER

$26.00

Growler (For PITCHER of DRAFT BEER to go)

$12.00

Bodhizafa Can

$6.00

Please bring your valid ID and must be 21 years of age and up! Thank you!!

Stella Bottle

$5.50

Corona bottle

$5.50

Heineken Bottle

$5.50

Angry Orchard bottle

$5.50

Laguintas bottle

$5.50

Miscellaneous

2 pc O rings

$1.69

Beef Patty Only

$3.49

Chicken Breast only

$3.75

Gluten Free Bun

$2.75

Masala Patty only

$4.25

Salmon Patty Only

$4.49

Side Avocado Only

$2.79

Side Bacon Only

$2.79

Side Jalapeno

$1.59

Side Portebello

$2.79

Side Pineapples

$1.59