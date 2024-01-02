Rajni Indian - Suwanee
Soups
- Tomato Soup$5.99
Ripe tomatoes with a blend of aromatic spices.
- Milagu Rasam$5.99
Comforting South Indian soup known for its spicy, tangy flavors.
- Chicken Pepper Soup$6.50
Comforting hot and spicy soup, chicken cooked with black pepper, spice and garlic.
- Aatu Kaal, Margandam Soup$6.99
Traditional soup in South Asia, made with goat leg. This soup is known for its hearty, gelatinous broth that is rich and flavorful.
- Mushroom Soup$5.99
Creamy soup with tender bites of mushroom. Flavored with garlic, onions and herbs.
- Sweet Corn Soup$5.99
Comforting, delicious soup made with tender sweet corn, spices and herbs
Appetizers
- Baby Corn Pepper Fry$9.99
- Baby Corn Veppudu$9.99
- Chicken 555$9.99
Fried chicken strips tossed with herbs, spices and garlic.
- Chicken 65$11.99
- Chicken Lollipop$11.99
Frenched chicken winglet, with a lollipop appearance. A fan favorite that is crispy and yet juicy.
- Chicken Sukka$11.99
- Chilli Chicken Dry$13.99
- Chilli Gobi Dry$12.99
- chilli paneer Dry$13.99
it is made with caulifower , cornflour, soyasauce ,vinegar,chillisauce,ginger & garlic
- Curry Leaves Chicken$11.99
- Curry Leaves Fish$14.99
- Curry leaves Goat$15.99
Goat are cooked with along with roasted curry curry leaves masala freshly Ground pepper
- Dhahi Vadai$9.99
- Fish Fry$11.99
Your choice of fish or shrimp marinated in chili paste, curry leaves and deep fried.
- Gobi 65$10.99
- Karimeen Tawa Fry$18.99
- Kariveppilai Eral Masala$15.99
Prawns are cooked with spicy masala and curry leaves masala.
- Kodi Veppudu$11.99
Boneless chicken marinated in a spicy masala and fried.
- Kozhi Varuval$11.99
- Lamb Chops$18.99
Cuts of lamb marinated and cooked to perfection, A carnivore’s lollipop.
- Masala Omelette$7.99
India’s take on this worldwide classic breakfast.
- Mirapakaya Pakora$9.99
- Mutton Sukka$15.99
Goat meat cooked with dry spices and coconut.
- Nethili Fish Fry$14.99
- Onion Bhajji$9.99
- Onion Pakora$7.99
- Onion Samosa (3 pieces)$9.99
Known as Irani Samosa, an extra crispy, flaky shell filled with a spiced mixture of onions and other flavorful ingredients
- Paneer 65$10.99
- Podi Chapa$14.99
- Samosa Chat$12.99
- Vanjaram fish fry$18.99
Vanjaram fish marinated and shallow fried on a tawa.
- Vazhakkai Bhajji (4 pieces)$9.99
Thinly sliced plantains, coated in a spicy gram flour batter then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.
- Veg Samosa (3 pieces)$9.99
Crispy, flaky shell filled with a flavorful mixture of spiced vegetables, then deep-fried to golden perfection.
- Mutton (lamb) Pepper Fry$15.99
- Chemmeen Porichathu (Prawn 65)$15.99
- Apollo Fish$14.99
Tandoor
- Veg Platter$15.99
Aromatic spices with smoked vegetables served with hummus.
- Assorted Non-Veg Grill$19.99
Aromatic spices with chicken, lamb and fish, served with hummus.
- Tangdi Kebab$16.99
Grilled chicken kebabs marinated with spices, yogurt, & cream.
- Tandoor Chicken$14.99
- Paneer Tikka Kebab$14.99
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$14.99
- Tandoor Shrimp$18.99
- Achari Chicken Tikka$14.99
- Malai Kebab$14.99
- Rajni Chef Special Non Veg Platter$19.99
- Tandoor Lamb Chops$18.99
South Indian Specialties
- Andhra Karam Dosa$12.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Appam (Weekday Specials)$11.99
Hoppers served with coconut milk.
- Cheese Dosa$10.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Chicken Dosa$13.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Chicken Kothu Parotta$14.99
Popular in the Madurai region of tamilnadu Chicken mixed with minced Parotta and Salna (Spicy Sauce)
- Chicken Kothu Parotta$14.99
- Chocolate Dosa$11.99
- Dhahi Vada$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from Lentil dal batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Egg Dosa$12.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Egg Kothu Parotta$13.99
- Eral Thokku Dosa$15.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Ghee Dosa$9.99
single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe iron pan. Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Idiyappam with thenga paal$7.99
Traditional rice noodles (string hoppers), made by steaming the noodles. Served with coconut milk.
- Idli (3 pieces)$8.99
Rice and lentils cooked in a special pot. Served with assorted chutneys and sambar.
- Kal Dosa$11.99
Dosa traditionally done on a thick iron pan.
- Kara Paniyaram (Specials)$11.99
Rice and lentils cooked in a special pot with onion and green chili, served with chutney.
- Karam Podi Dosa$11.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Kheema Kothu Parotta (Minced meat)$16.99
Popular in the Madurai region of tamilnadu Meat mixed with minced Parotta and Salna (Spicy Sauce)
- Madurai Malli Dosa$12.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Masala Dosa$13.99
- Masala Vadai$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from chana dal (chickpeas) batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Medhu Vadai$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from urad dal (black gram) or chana dal (chickpeas) batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Milagai Podi Idli$9.99
Sliced idlies tossed with traditional gunpowder. Served with assorted chutneys.
- Mutton Kheema Dosa$14.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Mysore Masala Dosa$13.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Mysore Plain Dosa$12.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Onion Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
- Onion Rava Plain Dosa$13.99
- Onion Tomato Chilli Uthppam$13.99
- Onion Uthappam$12.99
- Plain Dosa$9.99
single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe iron pan. Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Plain Uthappam$12.99
- Pondicherry Cheese Masala Dosa$14.99
Single Dosa traditionally done on a crêpe served with gunpowder & Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Pongal$8.99
Moong lentils, rice, spices and curry leaves make up this festive delight!
- Rajni Special Uthappam$14.99
- Rasam Vada$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from Lentil dal batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
- Rava Plain Dosa$13.99
- Sambar Vada$9.99
Popular South Indian savory snack made from Lentil dal batter. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Set Dosa$11.99
Two Dosas traditionally done on a thick iron pan. Served with Chutneys and sambar.
- Tomato Uthappam$12.99
- Veg Kothu Parotta$12.99
South Indian Combos
- Idli/vadai Combo$9.99
- Idiyappam Combo$10.99
String hoppers served with your choice of curry.
- Pongal vadai combo$9.99
- Parotta Combo$9.99
Choice of Veg kurma, chicken curry (+$1) or goat curry (+$2).
- Parotta w/ Veg Khurma$12.99
- Parotta w/ Chicken Curry$14.99
- Parotta w/ Goat Curry$14.99
- Kaldosa w/ Fish Curry$12.99
Indo Chinese
- Gobi manchurian Dry$12.99
Your favorite Cauliflower cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and mild spices with manchurian sauce.
- Gobi Lasuni$12.99
Cauliflower cooked with indo-chinese spices, kicked up a notch with garlicky flavor.
- Rajni Special Chicken Fried Rice$15.99
Our chef’s special take on fried rice.
- Rajni Special Chicken Noodles$14.99
Our chef’s signature hakka noodles dish.
- Gobi manchurian Gravy$12.99
Your favorite Cauliflower cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and mild spices with manchurian sauce.
- Babycorn manchurian Dry$13.99
Your favorite Babycorn cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and mild spices with manchurian sauce.
- Babycorn manchurian Gravy$13.99
Your favorite Babycorn cooked with onions, ginger, garlic and mild spices with manchurian sauce.
- Chilli Chicken Dry$13.99
- Chilli Gobi Dry$12.99
- Chilli Paneer Dry$13.99
- Chilli Babycorn Fry$12.99
- Chilli Chicken Gravy$13.99
- Chilli Paneer Gravy$13.99
- Chilli Gobi Gravy$12.99
- Vegetable Fried Rice$12.99
- Egg Fried Rice$13.50
- Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
- Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
- Schezwan Shrimp Fried Rice$15.99
- Vegetable Noodles$12.99
- Egg Noodles$13.50
- Chicken Noodles$13.99
- Schezwan Chicken Noodles$14.99
- Schezwan Shrimp Noodles$15.99
- Rajni Special Shrimp Fried Rice$15.99
- Rajni Special Shrimp Noodles$15.99
Curries
- Ennai Katharikai Vathal Kozhambu$12.99
Eggplant cooked in tamarind curry sauce. A south indian vegetarian delight.
- Vendaikai Karakozhambu$13.99
Okra cooked with ground spices and coconut.
- Guthi Vengaya Koora$12.99
Stuffed eggplant cooked with peanut and sesame seed sauce.
- Channa Masala$12.99
Chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs cooked to perfection.
- Palak Dal$13.99
Spinach, lentils, spices and herbs, cooked to deliciousness.
- Dal Tadka$11.99
Creamed lentils seasoned with ginger, garlic, onion and tomato.
- Mirapakaya Pattani Curry$13.99
Chili and green peas in a coconut and cashew gravy.
- Vegetable Kurma$13.99
South Indian Home style kurma recipe made with mixed veggies, coconut and spices.
- Palak Paneer$14.99
Paneer cubes in creamed spinach and fresh spices.
- Saag Panneer$14.99
Paneer cubes in creamed mustard greens and fresh spices.
- Malai Kofta$14.99
Paneer dumplings served in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Paneer Makhani$14.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Chicken Milagu Kozhambu$14.99
Chicken spiced with black pepper in a south indian style curry.
- Andhra Chicken Curry$14.99
A fan favorite from the state of Andhra.
- Butter Chicken Masala$14.99
Chicken cooked with butter and tomato sauce.
- Lamb Tikka Masala$16.99
Roasted Shrimp in a creamy tomato sauce.
- Goat Nanjilnadu$16.99
Signature goat curry from the southern part of the Tamilnadu state.
- Lamb Rogan Josh$16.99
Garlic, ginger and aromatic spices perfectly blend together with tender lamb pieces.
- Lamb Uppu Kari$17.99
Traditional lamb stir fry from the state of Tamilnadu.
- Madras Chicken Curry$14.99
Popular chicken curry from the popular city of Chennai (fka Madras). Thick sauce with a slightly tangy flavor.
- Meen Kozhambu$16.99
Choice of fish in a traditional south indian fish curry.
- Thanjavur Eral Thokku$19.99
Shrimp cooked in a thick tomato based masala from the chettinad region.
- Malabar Shrimp Curry$17.99
Originating from the southernmost region of the Kerala state, malabar curry curry perfectly blends with Shrimp.
- Royyala Iguru$19.99
Stir fried shrimp in an authentic masala from the state of Andhra.
- Paneer Tikka Masala$14.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$14.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$17.99
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Gongura Chicken$14.99
- Gongura Goat$16.99
- Kadai Paneer$13.99
- Kadai Chicken$14.99
- Kadai Goat$16.99
- Paneer Mugalai$13.99
- Kadai Lamb$15.99
- Vegetable Chettinadu$12.99
- Chettinadu Egg Masala$15.99
- Chicken Chettinadu$14.99
- Karaikudi Goat$16.99
- Chicken Vindaloo$14.99
- Goat Vindaloo$16.99
- Lamb Vindaloo$16.99
- Kadai vegetable$12.99
Biryani
- Vellore Veg Dum Biryani$12.99
From the vellore district in the state of Tamil Nadu comes this flavorful biryani for vegetarian lovers.
- Dhaba Paneer Biryani$14.99
Biryani inspired by roadside restaurants in India.
- Rajni Special Chicken Biryani$16.99
Our chef’s special take on this signature dish.
- Goat Fry Biryani$17.99
Succulent bone-in, goat meat fried and cooked with this flavorful biryani.
- Seeraga Samba Thalapakatty Chicken Biryani$17.99
Biryani, cooked using fine grain seeraga samba (a south indian specialty) rice prepared in signature thalapakatty style.
- Seeraga Samba Ambur Goat Biryani$18.99
Biryani, cooked using fine grain seeraga samba (a south indian specialty) rice prepared in signature Ambur style.
- Malabar Shrimp Dum Biryani$17.99
Spicy shrimp masala layered with crisp fried onions and fragrant basmati rice, slow cooked to perfection.
- Hyderabadi Egg Dum Biryani$13.99
- Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
- Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani$17.99
- Bhai Veedu Chicken Biryani$17.99
- Avakkai Biryani$15.99
- Ulavacharu Biryani$15.99
- Goat Kheema Biryani$16.99
Breads
- Plain Naan$1.99
Leavened flat bread originating from northern India.
- Butter Naan$2.49
Leavened flat bread coated with butter originating from northern India.
- Garlic Naan$2.49
Chopped garlic adds extra flavor to this flatbread.
- Chilli Garlic Naan$2.49
Flavorful bread, brushed with garlic butter and topped with spicy green chillies
- Peshawari Naan$2.99
Leavened bread, filled with desiccated coconut, sultanas (or raisins), and almonds.
- Tandoori Roti$1.99
Flatbread made with whole wheat and cooked in a tandoor oven.
- Tandoori Butter Roti$2.49
Flatbread made with whole wheat, coated with butter and cooked in a tandoor oven.
- Chapathi$2.99
Unleavened bread that is made of whole wheat flour and cooked on a griddle.
- Veechu Paratha (Malabar)$5.99
Soft, flaky bread that has its roots in Sri Lanka. Cooked on a griddle.
- Assorted Naans$9.99
Mixed varieties of Plain, Butter and Garlic Naan.
Desserts
- Kesari$6.99
Choice of Plain, Mango or Pineapple Semolina base with raisins and cashew create this classic indulgence.
- Gulab Jamun$6.99
Originally from Persia, this popular dish in India and Pakistan is made from. milk reduced to the consistency of a soft dough. Served in a sweet syrup and garnished with dried nuts.
- Rasmalai$6.99
Originally from the Bengal region, flattened special cheese soaked in cream and flavored with cardamom.
- Falooda (Mini)$8.99
Made with vermicelli, rose syrup, sweet basil seeds and milk. Served with ice cream.
- Elaneer Payasam$6.99
Tender coconut pulp and water added to kheer produces this delicious south indian delicacy.
- Gajar Ka Halwa$6.99
Who says carrots can’t be in desserts? Grated carrots cooked to perfection, with nuts, milk and sugar is certain to make you come back for more!
- Double Ka Meetha$6.99
Bread pudding made of fried bread slices soaked in hot milk with saffron and cardamom.
- sweet Pan$2.00
Beverages
- Lassi Shots$5.99
Assorted flavors of lassi served in shot glasses. Yum!
- Neer Moru (ButterMilk)$2.99
Spiced buttermilk drink, south indian style that is perfect to beat the summer heat.
- Rose Milk$3.99
Popular refreshing beverage made with milk and rose syrup.
- Badham (Almond) Milk$4.99
Milk flavored with ground almonds, cardamom & saffron.
- Madras Filter Coffee$3.49
Traditional south Indian filter coffee beverage made by infusing frothed milk with a coffee decoction.
- Masala Chai$2.99
Chai tea with milk and a hint of cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon.
- Bottled water$1.50
- Mango Lassi$3.99
- Sweet Lassi$4.99
- Salt Lassi$4.99
- Coke$1.99
- Pepsi$1.99
- Spirite$1.99
- Diet Coke$1.99
- Diet Pepsi$1.99
- Fanta$1.99
- Thumps Up$1.99
- Ginger Ale$1.99