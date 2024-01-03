Rajni - Madison
Soups
- Tomato Soup$5.00
Ripe tomatoes with a blend of aromatic spices.
- Milagu Rasam$5.00
Comforting South Indian soup known for its spicy, tangy flavors.
- Chicken Pepper Soup$6.00
Comforting hot and spicy soup, chicken cooked with black pepper, spice and garlic.
- Mushroom Soup$5.00
Creamy soup with tender bites of mushroom. Flavored with garlic, onions and herbs.
Appetizers
- Veg Samosa (2 pieces)$5.00
Crispy, flaky shell filled with a flavorful mixture of spiced vegetables, then deep-fried to golden perfection.
- Masala Vada$7.00
- Vazhakkai Bhajji (4 pieces)$7.00
Thinly sliced plantains, coated in a spicy gram flour batter then deep-fried until crispy and golden brown.
- Chili Pakora$6.00
- Onion Pakora$6.00
- Paneer 65$10.00
- Gobi (Cauliflower) 65$10.00
- Mutton Sukka$14.00
Goat meat cooked with dry spices and coconut.
- Kodi Veppudu$10.00
Boneless chicken marinated in a spicy masala and fried.
- Chicken 555$10.00
Fried chicken strips tossed with herbs, spices and garlic.
- Masala Omelette$5.00
India’s take on this worldwide classic breakfast.
- Chicken 65$10.00
- Chicken Pepper Fry$14.00
- Goat Pepper Fry$16.00
- Prawn (Shrimp) Pepper Fry$16.00
- Podi Chapa$15.00
- Karimeen Tawa Fry$19.00
- Apollo Fish$12.00
- Nethili Fish Fry$15.00
- Chemeen Porichadu (Shrimp Fry)$15.00
- Kariveppilai Chicken$13.00
- Kariveppilai Fish$13.00
- Kariveppilai Goat$15.00
- Kariveppilai Shrimp$15.00
Tandoor
- Tandoor Chicken or Seafood$17.00
Marinated in yogurt, spices and roasted in a tandoor clay oven
- Tikka Kebab$17.00
Marinated cubes of meat or paneer, threaded on skewers and grilled to perfection
- Tangdi Kebab$17.00
Grilled chicken kebabs marinated with spices, yogurt, & cream.
- Tandoor Chicken$17.00
- Paneer Tikka$17.00
- Chicken Tikka$17.00
South Indian Specialties
South Indian Combos
Indo Chinese
- Rajni Special Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
Our chef’s special take on fried rice.
- Rajni Special Chicken Noodles$17.00
Our chef’s signature hakka noodles dish.
- Gobi (Cauliflower) Manchurian Dry$14.00
- Baby Corn Manchurian Dry$14.00
- Chicken Manchurian Dry$15.00
- Gobi (Cauliflower) Manchurian Gravy$14.00
- Chicken Manchurian Gravy$15.00
- Veg Fried Rice$15.00
- Egg Fried Rice$16.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
- Veg Hakka Noodles$15.00
- Egg Hakka Noodles$16.00
- Chicken Hakka Noodles$16.00
- Schezwan Fried Rice - Veg$15.00
- Schezwan Fried Rice - Egg$16.00
- Schezwan Fried Rice - Chicken$17.00
- Schezwan Noodles - Veg$16.00
- Schezwan Noodles - Egg$17.00
- Schezwan Noodles - Chicken$18.00
Curries
- Ennai Katharikai Kozhambu$14.00
Eggplant cooked in tamarind curry sauce. A south indian vegetarian delight.
- Vendaikai Karakozhambu$14.00
Okra cooked with ground spices and coconut.
- Guthi Vengaya Koora$14.00
Stuffed eggplant cooked with peanut and sesame seed sauce.
- Channa Masala$14.00
Chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs cooked to perfection.
- Palak Dal$14.00
Spinach, lentils, spices and herbs, cooked to deliciousness.
- Mirapakaya Pattani Curry$14.00
Chili and green peas in a coconut and cashew gravy.
- Vegetable Kurma$14.00
South Indian Home style kurma recipe made with mixed veggies, coconut and spices.
- Palak Paneer$15.00
Paneer cubes in creamed spinach and fresh spices.
- Saag Panneer$15.00
Paneer cubes in creamed mustard greens and fresh spices.
- Malai Kofta$15.00
Paneer dumplings served in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Paneer Butter Masala$15.00
Paneer cubes cooked in a rich and creamy gravy.
- Chicken Milagu Kozhambu$15.00
Chicken spiced with black pepper in a south indian style curry.
- Andhra Chicken Curry$15.00
A fan favorite from the state of Andhra.
- Butter Chicken Masala$15.00
Chicken cooked with butter and tomato sauce.
- Goat Nanjilnadu$19.00
Signature goat curry from the southern part of the Tamilnadu state.
- Lamb Rogan Josh$18.00
Garlic, ginger and aromatic spices perfectly blend together with tender lamb pieces.
- Madras Chicken Curry$15.00
Popular chicken curry from the popular city of Chennai (fka Madras). Thick sauce with a slightly tangy flavor.
- Thanjavur Eral Thokku$20.00
Shrimp cooked in a thick tomato based masala from the chettinad region.
- Malabar Shrimp Curry$20.00
Originating from the southernmost region of the Kerala state, malabar curry curry perfectly blends with Shrimp.
- Royyala Iguru$20.00
Stir fried shrimp in an authentic masala from the state of Andhra.
- Kadai Vegetable$14.00
- Kadai Mushroom$14.00
- Kadai Paneer$15.00
- Kadai Chicken$15.00
- Kadai Lamb$16.00
- Gongura Chicken$16.00
- Gongura Goat$17.00
- Paneer Tikka Masala$15.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
- Lamb Tikka Masala$16.00
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$16.00
- Vegetable Chettinad$14.00
- Chettinad Egg Masala$14.00
- Chicken Chettinad$15.00
- Karaikudi Goat$16.00
- Tilapia Meen Kuzhambu$17.00
- Nethili Meen Kuzhambu$18.00
- Vanjaram Meen Kuzhambu$19.00
- Chicken Vindaloo$15.00
- Goat Vindaloo$17.00
Biryani
- Vellore Veg Dum Biryani$14.00
From the vellore district in the state of Tamil Nadu comes this flavorful biryani for vegetarian lovers.
- Hyderabadi Egg Dum Biryani$15.00
- Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani$15.00
Spicy and flavorful biryani popular from Hyderabad with your choice of egg or meat.
- Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani$17.00
- Dhaba Paneer Biryani$15.00
Biryani inspired by roadside restaurants in India.
- Rajni Special Chicken Biryani$17.00
Our chef’s special take on this signature dish.
- Goat Fry Biryani$17.00
Succulent bone-in, goat meat fried and cooked with this flavorful biryani.
- Mutton Keema Biryani$17.00
Juicy minced lamb in a flavorful biryani
- Seeraga Samba Ambur Goat Biryani$20.00
Biryani, cooked using fine grain seeraga samba (a south indian specialty) rice prepared in signature Ambur style.
- Malabar Shrimp Dum Biryani$20.00
Spicy shrimp masala layered with crisp fried onions and fragrant basmati rice, slow cooked to perfection.
Breads
- Plain Naan$3.00
Leavened flat bread originating from northern India.
- Butter Naan$4.00
Leavened flat bread coated with butter originating from northern India.
- Garlic Naan$4.00
Chopped garlic adds extra flavor to this flatbread.
- Chilli Garlic Naan$4.00
Flavorful bread, brushed with garlic butter and topped with spicy green chillies
- Tandoori Roti$3.00
Flatbread made with whole wheat and cooked in a tandoor oven.
- Tandoori Butter Roti$4.00
Flatbread made with whole wheat, coated with butter and cooked in a tandoor oven.
- Chapathi$3.00
Unleavened bread that is made of whole wheat flour and cooked on a griddle.
- Assorted Naans$10.00
Mixed varieties of Plain, Butter and Garlic Naan.
Desserts
- Kesari$6.00
Choice of Plain, Mango or Pineapple Semolina base with raisins and cashew create this classic indulgence.
- Gulab Jamun$6.00
Originally from Persia, this popular dish in India and Pakistan is made from. milk reduced to the consistency of a soft dough. Served in a sweet syrup and garnished with dried nuts.
- Rasmalai$6.00
Originally from the Bengal region, flattened special cheese soaked in cream and flavored with cardamom.
- Elaneer Payasam$9.00
Tender coconut pulp and water added to kheer produces this delicious south indian delicacy.
- Gajar Ka Halwa$6.00
Who says carrots can’t be in desserts? Grated carrots cooked to perfection, with nuts, milk and sugar is certain to make you come back for more!
- Double Ka Meetha$6.00
Bread pudding made of fried bread slices soaked in hot milk with saffron and cardamom.
Beverages
- Lassi$4.00
Yogurt based beverage with a smoothie like consistency with your choice of flavoring
- Neer Moru (ButterMilk)$4.00
Spiced buttermilk drink, south indian style that is perfect to beat the summer heat.
- Rose Milk$4.00
Popular refreshing beverage made with milk and rose syrup.
- Madras Coffee$4.00
Traditional south Indian filter coffee beverage made by infusing frothed milk with a coffee decoction.
- Masala Chai$4.00
Chai tea with milk and a hint of cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon.
- Soda$2.50
Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Thumbs Up
- Bottled water$1.50