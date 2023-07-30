Rak Thai
BOBA TEAS/DRINKS
MOCHI DONUTS
APPETIZERS
Springrolls
2x Shredded veggies, bean thread noodles, fried crispy and served with sweet plum sauce.
Crab Cheese
5x Cream cheese, spring onions, imitation crabmeat in wonton shell, fried crispy and served with sweet plum sauce.
Rak Fries
Crispy french fries, seasoned with Thai coconut basil garlic salt, served with sriracha ketchup.
Rakstickers
6x Pork & veggies fried dumplings, served with soy sauce.
Crab Cheese Nachos
Crispy wonton chips, cream cheese queso, shredded imitation crabmeat, scallions and sweet Thai chili sauce drizzles.
ENTREES
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, onions, & egg wok tossed in tamarind fish sauce, cilantro & peanuts. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots and lime wedge.
Curry Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles, onions,& eggs wok tossed in tamarind red curry sauce, cilantro & peanuts. Garnished with bean sprouts, carrots and lime wedge.
Curry Noodles
Thin rice noodles, eggs, peas & carrots, scallions wok tossed in red curry sauce & cilantro. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots and lime wedge.
Pad See Yu
Wide rice noodles, eggs, & broccoli in garlic sweet soy. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots and lime wedge.
Drunken Noodles
Wide rice noodles, eggs, basil, market veggies in garlic wine soy. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots, and lime wedge.
Peanut Noodles
Wide rice noodles, market veggies in peanut red curry sauce. Garnished with beansprouts, carrots and lime wedge.
Rak Fried Rice
Onions, peas, carrots & eggs wok fried in garlic soy, garnished with shredded carrots.
Curry Fried Rice
Scallions, peas, carrots, & egg wok fried in red curry sauce, garnished with shredded carrots.
Kimchi Fried Rice
Kimchi, egg & onions wok fried in garlic soy, garnished with sesame seeds, sprouts and citrus wedge.
Basil Fried Rice
Basil, onions & eggs wok fried in garlic soy, garnished with shredded carrots.
Bangkok Tango
Market veggies wok tossed in garlic soy, served with steamed rice.
Coconut Lemongrass
Market veggies wok tossed in red curry, served with steamed rice.
Peanut Curry
Market veggies wok tossed in peanut red curry, served with steamed rice.
Bangkok Bulgogi
Thin sliced beef, onions, scallions tossed in sweet sesame soy, served with steamed rice and garnished with sesame seeds and kimchi.
Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken in sweet orange glaze, served with steamed rice and topped with sesame seeds.