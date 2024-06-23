Rakiraki Ramen Rancho Peñasquitos 9995 CARMEL MOUNTAIN ROAD STE B6
Featured Items
FOOD
Ramen
- Original Chicken
Shio base (salt tare) signature chicken broth, elevated with fresh vegetables and natural chicken oils. Served with scallions, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, roasted nori and goma seeds$16.95
- Signature Shoyu
Shoyu (soy sauce base) signature chicken ramen. Light yet rich with flavors. Served with scallions, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo, ajitsuke egg, roasted nori and goma seeds$16.95
- Miso Tonkotsu Ramen
Rikimaru fermented soybean paste blended into our original tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, kikurage woodear mushroom, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg$17.95
- Spicy Miso Tonkotsu
Miso (fermented soy bean inoculated with koji) base blended into our original tonkotsu broth, accented with our special akadama (3-spice) ball. Served with scallions, kikurage woodear mushroom, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg$18.95
- Oxtail Ramen
Prime braised beef oxtail Served with a side of our original Hakata tonkotsu broth topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, roasted sesame, and an ajitsuke egg$25.95
- Tonkotsu Ramen
Our original Hakata tonkotsu broth topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and an ajitsuke egg$16.95
- Black Edition Ramen
Shio (salt tare) accented with mayo (smoked garlic oil) with tonkotsu broth, served with scallions, kikurage woodear mushroom, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg$18.95
- Red Edition Ramen
Takano-tsume red chili peppers, dehydrated shallots, minced garlic, mixed red spices and concentrated chili oil over our original tonkotsu broth. Topped with scallions, ankake beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted sesame, and ajitsuke egg$18.95
- Yokohama Shoyu
Handcrafted noodles and premium shoyu chicken and pork broth topped with bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, five-spice soy sauce pickled egg, garlic chips, green onions, kikurage woodear mushroom and crushed sesame$16.95
- Curry Ramen
Tonkotsu broth emerged with our personal Setagaya 27 Curry. Topped with blanched cabbage, scallions, salted corn, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds and ajitsuke egg$19.95
- Kurobuta Ramen$23.95
- Akasaka K-Town Kimchee Ramen
hand pressed noodles, original shoyu tonkotsu broth topped with stir-fired kimchee and underbelly, fire-flamed Kurobuta yakiniku sparerib, wok-stirred organic bean sprouts with grounded Kurobuta underbelly$23.95
- Vegetarian Ramen
Mixed vegetables, miso base broth. Topped with scallions, kikurage woodear mushroom, cured bamboo, blanched cabbage, konbu marinated tofu cutlets, salted corn and roasted goma seeds$19.95
- Yakiniku Ramen
Flamed broiled, sweet marinated, sliced beef short ribs (bon-in) served in our original tonkotsu broth with scallions, kikurage woodear mushroom, sautéed beansprouts, cured bamboo shoots, crispy garlic chips, roasted goma seeds, and ajitsuke egg$20.95
- Raki All-Star Ramen
With Kurobuta Spare-rib, fire-flamed underbelly and super-jumbo crispy gyoza, topped with black garlic oil and 8 red pepper chili oil on Jakarta tonkotsu broth$25.95
Starters
- Garlic Edamame
Sautéed garlic and Ichimi chili powder$6.95
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$6.95
- Steamed Edamame
Steamed and tossed in natural sea salt$5.95
- Chicken Karaage
Japanese style marinated chicken, deep fried to crispy perfection served with house ponzu, and spicy mayo$15.95
- Ikageso Karaage
Double breaded squid legs, deep fried to a light crisp, served with house ponzu and Japanese spicy mayo$14.95
- Takoyaki
Rounded crispy battered chopped octopus. Sauced with mustard mayo and okonomiyaki, topped with katsuobushi (bonito flakes)$12.95
- Stuffed Jalapeño Tempura 5PC
Imitation crab stuffed fresh jalapeños. Golden batter, sauced with eel sauce and Japanese spicy mayo. Topped with katsuobushi (bonito flakes)$13.95
- Agedashi Tofu
Crispy firm tofu served in flavorful tsuyu sauce with scallions and shredded nori$9.95
- Side Oxtail$17.95
- Cucumber & Tomatoes$9.95
- Side Chicken katsu$8.95
- Side Tonkatsu$8.95
Curry
- Tonkatsu Curry
prime pork loin cutlet, setagaya 27 curry sauce over rice with salted buttered corn, pickled radish and 12-spice tonkatsu dipping sauce$22.95
- Chicken Karaage Curry
our famous fried chicken karaage, setagaya 27 curry sauce over rice with salted buttered corn, pickled radish and 12-spice tonkatsu dipping sauce$22.95
- Chicken Katsu Curry
panko chicken cutlet, setagaya 27 curry sauce over rice with salted buttered corn, pickled radish and 12-spice tonkotsu dipping sauce$22.95
- Crispy Gyoza Curry$22.95
- Kurobuta Sparerib Curry$23.95
- Curry with Rice$14.95
Donburi Rice Bowl
- Chicken Teriyaki Don$14.95
- Sesame Tofu Don$14.95
- Tonkatsu Katsu-Don$15.95
- Chicken Katsu-Don
chicken katsu don tenderized panko fried chicken cutlet with onions cooked in oyako sauce and egg casserole over steamed with rice$15.95
- Yakiniku Don
(4 piece bone-in) marbled, marinated, yakiniku beef short ribs over rice$17.95
- Kurobuta Don$15.95
- Curry Tonkatsu Don$15.95
- Karaage Curry Don$15.95
- Kurobuta Crispy Underbelly Don
chopped flame blistered x.o. underbelly with steamed eggs and white onion casserole over rice$15.95
- Gyu Don
teppen grilled shredded beef and onions simmered in a mildly sweet Japanese sauce over steamed rice$16.95