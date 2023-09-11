Popular Items

Crunchy Roll

$7.00

Marinated Crab Mix and Cucumber, topped with Tempura Flakes

Bento Box

$15.00

Comes with a Bed of White Rice, Salad with Ginger Dressing, and a Choice of a Selected Classic Roll

Shaggy Dog Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with crab stick and chili flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo


Soups and Salads

Miso Soup

$2.00

Traditional Japanese Soybean Soup with Soft Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions

Egg Drop Soup

$2.50

Chinese Soup with Wispy Beaten Egg and Corn

Garden Salad

$5.00

Garden Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber with Apple Ginger Salad Dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Marinated Seaweed Topped with Sesame Seeds

Spicy Kani-Avocado Salad

$6.00

Marinated Crab Mix, Masago, Avocado, Tempura Flakes, and Topped with Spicy Mayo

Sashimi Salad

$12.00

Salmon, Tuna, and Yellowtail Layered with Spring Greens and Lime Vinaigrette

Small Plates

Agedashi Tofu

$6.50

Lightly Deep-Fried Tofu with Dashi Sauce

Avocado Bomb

$10.00

Baked Avocado Stuffed with Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp, Topped with Cheese, Crunchy Flakes, Masago, Scallions and Spicy Mayo

Calamari

$10.00

Battered and Deep Fried Squid Tossed with Sauteed Green/Red Peppers and Onions

Chicken Karaage

$13.00

Japanese style fried chicken with a bed of salad. Drizzled with Japanese kewpie mayo. Side of thousand island sauce and fresh lemon slice.

Crab Puffs

$7.00

Crab Mix with Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton Skin

Crispy Shumai

$7.00

Crispy fried pork shumai (4pcs) with a side of citrus soy dipping sauce

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed Soy Beans Sprinkled with Sea Salt

Escolar Delight

$11.00

Sliced Escolar (White Tuna) Topped with Garlic Chips and Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

Gyoza

$6.00

Pan-Fried Pork and Chicken Dumplings

Jalapeno Hamachi

$14.00

Sliced Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeno Topped with Spicy Ponzu Sauce

Jalapeno Medallions

$11.00

Jalapenos Stuffed with Spicy Tuna and Cream Cheese Deep-Fried, Topped with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Peppered Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Seared Tuna Rubbed with Peppercorn, Topped with Spicy Mayo and Roasted Garlic

Shrimp and Vegetable Tempura

$9.00

Japanese Battered Deep-Fried Shrimp, Asparagus, Sweet Potato, and Onion with Dashi Sauce and Sweet Chilli Sauce on the Side

Spicy Edamame

$5.00

Steamed Soy Beans Stir-Fried with Chilli Sauce

Spicy Sake Toro

$15.00

Fatty salmon marinated in spicy ponzu and topped with fresh wasabi. *Contains Raw Fish

UT Tower

$14.00

Tuna, Crab Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Tempura Flakes Stacked on Sushi Rice with a Side of Spicy Mayo and Wasabi Mayo

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$5.00

Four egg rolls with a side of sweet chili sauce

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Plate

$20.00

2 pieces each of salmon, escolar, tuna and yellowtail nigiri

Sashimi Plate

$38.00

4 pieces each of salmon escolar tuna and red snapper

Combination Plate

$40.00

Chef's choice of five pieces of assorted nigiri and twelve pieces of assorted sashimi

Chirashi Plate

$26.00

Chef's choice of twelve pieces of sashimi over sushi rice and shaved daikon

Classic Roll

Deep fried oysters, cucumber and masago on the inside. Drizzle with spicy mayo.
Asparagus Roll

$6.00
Avocado Roll

$6.00
California Roll

$7.00

Kani, Avocado, and Cucumber

Crunchy Roll

$7.00

Marinated Crab Mix and Cucumber, topped with Tempura Flakes

Cucumber Roll

$6.00
Ebi Roll

$7.00

Cooked shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, drizzled with Spicy Mayo

Eel Roll

$9.00

Fresh Water Eel mixed with Eel Sauce, Avocado, Cucumber.

Escolar Roll

$7.00

White Tuna, Avocado, topped with Roasted Garlic

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese

Rock N' Roll

$9.00

Marinated crab mix, shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Fresh Salmon and Avocado

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Baked Salmon Skin, Cucumber, drizzled with Eel sauce

Spicy Crawfish Roll

$8.00

Cooked Crawfish mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spicy Kani Roll

$8.00

Kani mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Tuna mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail mixed with Spicy Mayo, Cucumber

Spider Roll

$11.00

Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crab, Marinated Crab Mix, Cucumber, Topped with Masago, drizzled with Eel Sauce

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Tempura-Fried Sweet Potato, topped Potato Flakes

Tiger Roll

$9.00

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Deep-Fried Jalapeños, Avocado, wrapped in Soy Paper, topped with Masago, drizzled with Spicy Mayo

Tofu Tempura Roll

$7.00

Tempura-Fried Tofu, drizzled with Teriyaki Sauce

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna, Avocado

Veggie Roll

$6.00

Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Signature Rolls

Alaskan Crunchy Roll

$16.00

Snow crab, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with red tobiko and tempura flakes

Big Easy Roll

$17.00

Marinated spicy crawfish and avocado inside. Topped with marinated crab mix, spicy tuna and potato flakes

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

Baked eel, crab stick and cucumber inside. Topped with thin sliced avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce

Chicken Crunchy Roll

$13.00

Chicken katsu, cream cheese, avocado inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Crunchy Kazi Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and avocado inside. Topped with baked eel and tempura flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce

Dark Knight Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and cucumber inside. Topped with peppered albacore and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy ponzu sauce

Dragon Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with baked eel and thin sliced avocado. Drizzled with eel sauce

Dynamite Roll (Flash Fried)

$14.00

Spicy yellowtail, jalepeno, and cream cheese deep-fried in tempura and topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha.

Favorite Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna inside. Topped with fresh salmon, tempura flakes, potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Firecracker Roll

$13.00

Crab stick, cream cheese, and avocado inside. Drizzled with spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago on top

Godzilla Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with seared salmon. Drizzled with roasted garlic oil

Golden Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, marinated crab mix and avocado inside. Topped with baked eel and masago. Drizzled with eel sauce

Green Dragon Roll

$16.00

Salmon, marinated crab mix and jalapeño wrapped with soy paper and deep fried on the inside. Wrapped with seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with thin sliced avocado and tempura flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce and sriracha

Happy Devil Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside. Topped with red snapper, jalapeño. Drizzle with spicy ponzu sauce

Hook 'Em Horn Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with marinated crab mix, tempura flakes, potato flakes and masago. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Hot Roll (Flash Fried)

$14.00

Flash fried. White fish inside. Topped with masago, roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Hottie Girl Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with fresh salmon and jalapeño. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Ichiban Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with peppered tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Louisiana Roll

$17.00

Marinated spicy crawfish and avocado inside. Topped with spicy tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo

OMG! Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab, avocado and asparagus inside. Topped with marinated crab mix and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Orange Dragon Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with fresh salmon and thin sliced avocado. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Phoenix Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño and tempura flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

California roll topped with fresh salmon, tuna, escolar, red snapper and avocado

Rio Grande Roll

$16.00

Baked eel, crab stick, avocado and cucumber inside. Topped with marinated crab mix and potato flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Shaggy Dog Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside. Topped with crab stick and chili flakes. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, and asparagus inside. Topped with tempura flakes and potato flakes. Drizzled with eel sauce

Spicy Fish Lover Roll

$17.00

Cooked shrimp, Avocado and Cucumber inside. Topped off with Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Jalapenos, and spicy Ponzu sauce.

Spicy Girl Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and avocado inside. Topped with spicy crab mix. Drizzled with spicy mayo

Tuna Dynasty Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside. Topped with spicy tuna and roasted garlic. Drizzled with spicy mayo

UT Roll (Flash Fried)

$15.00

Flash fried. White fish, cream cheese, avocado and tamago inside. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Kani, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel sauce and your choice of spicy baked crab or spicy crawfish.

White Knight Roll

$17.00

Cooked shrimp, snow crab and avocado inside. Topped with escolar and roasted garlic

Bevo Roll (Flash Fried) *New Item*

$14.00

Flash fried. Shrimp Tempura, cream cheese, avocado. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Nigiri (2pcs)

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) Nigiri

$6.00

Crab Stick Nigiri

$5.00
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$7.00
Escolar Nigiri

$6.00

Fatty Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Mackerel Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Peppered Tuna Nigiri

$7.00
Red Snapper Nigiri

$6.00
Salmon Nigiri

$6.00
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

$7.00

Scallop Nigiri

$8.00

Masago (Smelt Fish Egg) Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Snow Crab Nigiri

$7.00

Squid Nigiri

$7.00

Surf Clam Nigiri

$7.00

Sweet Egg Nigiri

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$9.00
Tuna Nigiri

$6.00
Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.00

Sashimi (5pcs)

Albacore Sashimi

$14.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp) Sashimi

$12.00

Crab Stick Sashimi

$10.00

Eel Sashimi (Unagi)

$14.00

Escolar Sashimi

$12.00
Fatty Salmon Sashimi (Sake Toro)

$14.00

Mackerel Sashimi (Saba)

$12.00

Octopus Sashimi (Tako)

$12.00

Peppered Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$12.00

Salmon Sashimi (Sake)

$12.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi (Ikura)

$14.00

Scallop Sashimi

$16.00

Masago (Smelt Fish Egg) Sashimi

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

Snow Crab Sashimi

$14.00

Squid Sashimi

$14.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$14.00

Sweet Egg Sashimi (Tamago)

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$20.00

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Yellowtail Sashimi (Hamachi)

$14.00

Box & Bowl

Bento Box

$15.00

Comes with a Bed of White Rice, Salad with Ginger Dressing, and a Choice of a Selected Classic Roll

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Choice of Protein, Two Sides, and either Ponzu Sauce or Wasabi Mayo on the side on top of a bed of Sushi Rice. *Soy Allergy Warning

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$14.00

Sliced Beef , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Whole Shrimp , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Raku Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp, Chinese Sausage, Spam , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$16.00

Chicken, Sliced Beef, and Whole Shrimp , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

Tofu, Broccoli, Baby Corn , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Bell Peppers, Eggs all fried with Rice

Omurice

Chicken Omurice

$16.00

Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing

Beef Omurice

$16.00

Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing

Shrimp Omurice

$17.00

Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing

Raku Omurice

$17.00

Japanese Fried Rice Omelet with Onions, Peas, Carrots Drizzled with Ketchup. Comes with a Side of House Salad in Ginger Dressing

Combination Omurice

$18.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$13.00

Pork chashu, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions

Curry Ramen

$13.00

Shrimp, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions in Curry Broth

Inferno Ramen

$13.00

Spicy Minced Pork, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions

Kimchi Ramen

$13.00

Shrimp, Kimchi, Ajitama, Naruto, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Garnished with Scallions

Yakisoba

Tofu Yakisoba

$11.00

Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Chicken Yakisoba

$12.00

Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Beef Yakisoba

$12.00

Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Shrimp Yakisoba

$12.00

Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Combination Yakisoba

$13.00

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp with Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried, Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots

Donburi

Chicken Katsu Don

$13.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet Drizzled with Katsu Sauce over Rice with a Side of Broccoli

Gyu Don

$14.00
Unagi Don

$18.00
Vegetable Croquette Don

$10.00

Pork Katsu Don

$13.00

Fried pork cutlet drizzled with katsu sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Don

$13.00Out of stock

Chinese Entrees

General Tso's Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Dried Chili’s and a Savory Chinese Sauce

Orange Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Orange Peels, Dried Chili’s and a Tangy Chinese Sauce

Sesame Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Deep-Fried until Crispy, Sautéed with Sweet Chinese Sauce, Topped with Sesame Seeds

Beef Scallions

$14.00

Marinated Stir-Fried Beef, Garnished with Scallions

Tofu With Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Tofu Stir Fried with an Assortment of Vegetables

Raku Stir Fry - Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Stir Fried with Broccoli and Sliced Carrots with House Brown Sauce

Raku Stir Fry - Beef

$13.00

Beef Stir Fried with Broccoli and Sliced Carrots with House Brown Sauce

Raku Stir Fry - Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp Stir Fried with Broccoli and Sliced Carrots with House Brown Sauce

Desserts

Tempura Cheesecake

$7.00

A Slice of Tempura-Fried Cheesecake drizzled with Raspberry Sauce

Flan

$4.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00
Sesame Balls (4pc)

$3.00
Mochi

$5.00

Choice of Two Flavors of Mochi

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love

Dr Pepper

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00

A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool​

Asahi

$4.00

Austin East Cider

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Kirin Ichiban - 12 oz

$4.00

Lonestar

$2.00

Love Street

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Sapporo

$4.50Out of stock

Shiner

$3.00

Truly

$4.00

Fruit Sake Set

$18.00

Fruit Sake 375mL

$12.00

Fruit Sake 750mL

$24.00

Peach Sake Cocktail

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.50

Sides

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Fried Rice

$4.50

Side of Any Sauce

$0.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$1.00

Side of Jalepeno

$1.00