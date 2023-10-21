Dinner (Harvest & Holiday)

Starters

Harvest Pub Mussels
$8.50+

Blue Hill Bay mussels in a TaleSpinner brodo, with honey butter, leeks, shallots & garlic; served with grilled bread

Polenta Wedges & Burrata
$14.50

Parmesan-seasoned fried polenta wedges with balsamic & EVOO drizzled burrata | Gluten-Friendly | Vegetarian

PYO Flatbread
$16.00

Smoked cheddar, pancetta, caramelized onion & grilled apple on house-made flatbread; topped with arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze | Vegetarian Optional

Spent Grain Pretzel
$9.00

Served with house sauce trio: tarragon TaleSpinner beer mustard, our award-winning bacon marmalade, TaleSpinner beer cheese | Vegetarian Optional

Potato Right Unders
$9.00

Warm & buttery loaded potato pancakes with bacon, cheddar cheese; served with sour cream & scallions

Claddagh Hill Farm Chili
$12.00+

Claddagh Hill Farm chili with cornbread croutons | Gluten-Friendly Optional

Harvest Charcuterie
$30.00

Smoked cheddar, alpine cheese, brie, house made jerky, smoked duck, bacon marmalade, fig & apple chutney, mixed nuts, pistachios & pumpkin seeds, crostini

Duck Hash
$14.00

Slow roasted duck, herbed root vegetables, our very own Claddagh Hill Farm fresh egg, house brown bread & honey butter | Gluten-Friendly Optional

Soup

Cheddar Apple
$8.00+

Sweet potato, apple, onion & garlic in a creamy cheddar broth; topped with bacon & pepitas, cracked pepper | Gluten-Friendly

Wild Rice
$8.00+

Coconut milk broth, wild rice, sweet potato, autumn squashes, carrot, mushroom, kale, garlic & herbs | Gluten-Friendly | Dairy-Free | Vegan

Salad

Currant and Farro
$14.00+

Farro, kale, tomato, shaved fennel, pepitas & spiked currants; tossed in maple Dijon dressing | Dairy-Free | Vegan

Cranberry and Apple
$12.00+

Oasis Springs Greens, endive, apple, citrus, gorgonzola, & candied walnuts; topped with cranberry balsamic vinaigrette | Gluten-Friendly | Vegetarian

Entrées

Swordfish
$34.00

Fresh swordfish rubbed & seared in a ginger-citrus gremolata topped with an orange & cranberry chutney; served with wild rice & a side salad | Gluten-Friendly | Dairy-Free

Bonfire Duck
$38.00Out of stock

Autumn-spiced smoked duck breast with an orange-pomegranate glaze, double roasted potatoes, choice of vegetables | Gluten-Friendly | Dairy-Free

Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
$21.00

TaleSpinner beer-battered North Atlantic haddock, pickled onion, preserved lemon, thick-cut fries, seasoned slaw, tartar sauce

Vegetarian Mushroom Reuben
$18.00

Thinly-sliced pastrami-herbed portobello, swiss cheese, house apple sauerkraut, crispy red cabbage, & spicy vegan dill sauce on rye, choice of fries, side salad | Vegetarian | Gluten-Friendly Optional | Dairy-Free Optional | Vegan Optional

Toasty Gnudi
$23.00

Sweet potato gnudi, browned butter sauce, parmesan, crispy Dunk’s mushrooms, fried herbs, & toasted hazelnuts | Gluten-Friendly | Vegetarian

Gathered Bowl
$23.00

Caramelized butternut squash & sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, Dunk’s mushrooms & dried cranberries over wild rice; drizzled with fig-balsamic dressing & topped with pumpkin seeds | Gluten-Friendly | Dairy-Free | Vegan

Orchard Porchetta
$28.00

Cider-brined porchetta stuffed with apple, bacon, fennel, garlic & sage crumb; served with pumpkin sage polenta & vegetable of choice | Gluten-Friendly

Smoked Birria Tacos
$22.00

Claddagh Hill Farm beef slow-smoked & braised in a TaleSpinner beer birria consommé, fried fat-dipped corn tortillas, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, & dipping consommé

Cider & Rye Chicken
$32.00

A half chicken brined in cider & finished with a maple-rye glaze; served with hazelnut parmesan risotto & autumn squash medley.

Harvest Burger
$22.00

Claddagh Hill Farm beef patty, TaleSpinner brew caramelized onions, pickled granny apple chips, crispy bacon, Oasis Springs greens, smoked gouda, choice of fries | Gluten-Friendly Optional

Sides

Wild Rice
$4.00
Pumpkin Sage Polenta
$6.00
Hazelnut Parmesan Risotto
$6.00
Whipped Potatoes
$6.00
Double Roasted Potatoes
$7.00
Garlic Parmesan Fries
$7.00
Truffle Fries
$7.00
Maple Mushrooms
$7.00
Handcut Fries
$6.00
Squash Medley (Side)
$6.00
Cider Braised Cabbage
$5.00
Roasted Parmesan Carrots
$6.00

Dessert

PB Paris Brests
$10.00
Baker's Whim - GF Panoffi Pie
$10.00
Baker's Whim - Russian Honey Cake
$10.00
Rambler Ice Cream
$5.00

A cup of our small-batch, from-scratch ice cream; ask your server about today's seasonal flavors

Brownie/Brownie Sundae
$7.00

Enjoy as is or make it a sundae: Warm brownie topped with your choice of house small-batch ice cream, hot fudge & whipped cream.

Chocolate Bourbon Bread Pudding
$8.00

Made with fluffy brioche.

Wee Ramblers (Kids)

Cheeseburger Sliders
$12.00

2 Claddagh Hill Farm 4oz beef burgers with cheddar cheese, served with fries and carrot sticks

Wee Fish and Chips
$10.00

Half-portion of our fan favorite; battered haddock, pickled onion, preserved lemon, thick cut fries, seasoned slaw, tartar sauce

Maisie's Chicken Tenders
$10.00

Breaded and fried to perfection, served with fries and carrot sticks

Little Italy
$11.00

House-made pasta (red or white). Served with sauteed seasonal vegetables.

Potato Right Unders
$8.00

Warm and buttery loaded potato pancakes, sour cream, chives

Specials

Chef Burger
$20.00
AB 8oz Filet Steak Frites
$43.00

Flame-grilled, sliced on frites with RambleTale gravy, Dunk's mushrooms, bacon, jam, and truffle butter.

Squash and Asparagus Tart
$9.00
Kimchi Pork and Shrimp Wontons
$15.00

w/ pineapple dipping sauce!

Scallops w/ Risotto
$19.00Out of stock

Sunday Brunch

Starters

Smoked Salmon & Tomato Jam
$16.00

three artisanal toasts topped with whipped dill ricotta, house-cured salmon, & tomato jam | Gluten-Friendly Optional

Pear & Fig Toast
$14.00

three artisanal toasts topped with whipped cinnamon ricotta, fresh figs, pear slices, & honey drizzle | Vegetarian | Gluten-Friendly Optional

Pumpkin Toast
$12.00

three artisanal toasts topped with maple ricotta, slow-roasted pumpkin puree, pecans, & maple drizzle | Vegetarian | Gluten-Friendly Optional

Local Cheese Plate
$16.00

trio of local cheeses, seasonal fruit, toast points, jam | Vegetarian | Gluten-Friendly Optional

Seasonal Soup
$7.00+
Seasonal Salad
$12.00+

Bowls & Plates

CHF Brunch Burger
$20.00

Claddagh Hill Farm beef patty, fried egg, our award winning bacon marmalade, cheddar cheese, choice of spud, fresh fruit | Gluten-Friendly Optional | Dairy-Free Optional

Daily Benny
$21.00

Chef's choice eggs Benedict with fresh fruit

Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich
$14.00

house buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, our award-winning bacon marmalade, maple sriracha; served with seasonal slaw, fresh fruit, choice of spud

BYOBib Sandwich
$14.00

over-easy egg, our award winning bacon marmalade, cheddar cheese, cured tomatoes, avocado spread, house cheesy biscuit, fresh fruit, choice of spud

CHF Rise & Dine Tacos
$16.00

3 corn tortilla tacos with Claddagh Hill Farm steak, Spanish scramble with pico de gallo & pepper jack, avocado, chili lime aioli | GF | DFO

Crispy Parmesan Polenta Cakes
$13.00

with slow roasted tomatoes, bacon, choice of egg | Gluten-Friendly

Chocolate Babka French Toast
$13.00

served with local maple syrup or freshly whipped cream | Vegetarian

Gathered Breakfast Bowl
$18.00

caramelized autumn squash & sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, & Dunk's mushrooms; topped with two fried eggs & parmesan cheese | Gluten-Friendly | Vegetarian | Dairy-Free Optional

Duck Hash
$17.00

slow roasted duck, herbed root vegetables, our very own Claddagh Hill Farm fresh egg, house brown bread & honey butter | Gluten-Friendly Optional

CHF Chef's Hash
$16.00

Chef's choice Claddagh Hill Farm protein & herbed root vegetable topped with choice of egg; served with house brown bread | Gluten-Friendly Optional

Eggs in Purgatory
$14.00

two eggs, fragrantly seasoned tomato & pepper sauce, & cheesy toast | Gluten-Friendly Optional

Sunday Roasts

Sunday Roast - Pork
$24.00
Sunday Roast - Beef
$32.00
Lamb Sunday Roast
$22.00

Butcher Board

10 oz CHF skirt steak
$30.00Out of stock
20oz AB Sirloin (NY Strip)
$56.00Out of stock
12oz AB Sirloin (NY Strip)
$38.00Out of stock
10oz CHF Skirt Steak
$30.00Out of stock
8oz AB Filet
$42.00
8oz CHF Filet
$44.00Out of stock
10oz CHF Sirloin Tip
$32.00Out of stock
19oz BI Ribeye
$68.00Out of stock
23oz CHF BI Ribeye
$80.00Out of stock
30oz CHF BI RIbeye
$100.00Out of stock
37oz CHF BI Ribeye
$120.00Out of stock
15oz CHF BL Ribeye
$54.00Out of stock
10oz CHF Hangar
$36.00Out of stock
8oz CHF Triple Tip Kabob
$30.00Out of stock
20 oz Bone-In CHF Chuck Steak
$48.00Out of stock
12oz CHF London Broil
$45.00Out of stock

Sides

Potato Right Under
$4.00
Double Roasted Potatoes
$7.00
Home Fries
$4.00
Toast
$3.00
Gluten-Free Toast
$3.50
Bacon
$5.00
Sausage
$5.00
Bacon Marmalade
$3.00
Sautéed Dunk's Mushrooms
$6.00
Egg
$2.50
CHF Free-Range Egg
$3.50

from Claddagh Hill Farm

Extra Syrup
$1.00
Side Fruit
$3.00
Popover
$4.00
Avocado
$2.00
Side Hash
$7.00

Kids Menu

Create A Plate
$7.50

Dessert & Bakery

Baker's Whim - Russian Honey Cake
$10.00
Rambler Ice Cream
$5.00

A cup of our small-batch, from-scratch ice cream; ask your server about today's seasonal flavors

Brownie/Brownie Sundae
$7.00

Enjoy as is or make it a sundae: Warm brownie topped with your choice of house small-batch ice cream, hot fudge & whipped cream.

Chocolate Bourbon Bread Pudding
$8.00

Made with fluffy brioche.

PB Paris Brests
$10.00