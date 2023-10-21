Rambling House & TaleSpinner Brewery
Dinner (Harvest & Holiday)
Starters
Blue Hill Bay mussels in a TaleSpinner brodo, with honey butter, leeks, shallots & garlic; served with grilled bread
Parmesan-seasoned fried polenta wedges with balsamic & EVOO drizzled burrata | Gluten-Friendly | Vegetarian
Smoked cheddar, pancetta, caramelized onion & grilled apple on house-made flatbread; topped with arugula & drizzled with balsamic glaze | Vegetarian Optional
Served with house sauce trio: tarragon TaleSpinner beer mustard, our award-winning bacon marmalade, TaleSpinner beer cheese | Vegetarian Optional
Warm & buttery loaded potato pancakes with bacon, cheddar cheese; served with sour cream & scallions
Claddagh Hill Farm chili with cornbread croutons | Gluten-Friendly Optional
Smoked cheddar, alpine cheese, brie, house made jerky, smoked duck, bacon marmalade, fig & apple chutney, mixed nuts, pistachios & pumpkin seeds, crostini
Slow roasted duck, herbed root vegetables, our very own Claddagh Hill Farm fresh egg, house brown bread & honey butter | Gluten-Friendly Optional
Soup
Salad
Farro, kale, tomato, shaved fennel, pepitas & spiked currants; tossed in maple Dijon dressing | Dairy-Free | Vegan
Oasis Springs Greens, endive, apple, citrus, gorgonzola, & candied walnuts; topped with cranberry balsamic vinaigrette | Gluten-Friendly | Vegetarian
Entrées
Fresh swordfish rubbed & seared in a ginger-citrus gremolata topped with an orange & cranberry chutney; served with wild rice & a side salad | Gluten-Friendly | Dairy-Free
Autumn-spiced smoked duck breast with an orange-pomegranate glaze, double roasted potatoes, choice of vegetables | Gluten-Friendly | Dairy-Free
TaleSpinner beer-battered North Atlantic haddock, pickled onion, preserved lemon, thick-cut fries, seasoned slaw, tartar sauce
Thinly-sliced pastrami-herbed portobello, swiss cheese, house apple sauerkraut, crispy red cabbage, & spicy vegan dill sauce on rye, choice of fries, side salad | Vegetarian | Gluten-Friendly Optional | Dairy-Free Optional | Vegan Optional
Sweet potato gnudi, browned butter sauce, parmesan, crispy Dunk’s mushrooms, fried herbs, & toasted hazelnuts | Gluten-Friendly | Vegetarian
Caramelized butternut squash & sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, Dunk’s mushrooms & dried cranberries over wild rice; drizzled with fig-balsamic dressing & topped with pumpkin seeds | Gluten-Friendly | Dairy-Free | Vegan
Cider-brined porchetta stuffed with apple, bacon, fennel, garlic & sage crumb; served with pumpkin sage polenta & vegetable of choice | Gluten-Friendly
Claddagh Hill Farm beef slow-smoked & braised in a TaleSpinner beer birria consommé, fried fat-dipped corn tortillas, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, & dipping consommé
A half chicken brined in cider & finished with a maple-rye glaze; served with hazelnut parmesan risotto & autumn squash medley.
Claddagh Hill Farm beef patty, TaleSpinner brew caramelized onions, pickled granny apple chips, crispy bacon, Oasis Springs greens, smoked gouda, choice of fries | Gluten-Friendly Optional
Sides
Dessert
A cup of our small-batch, from-scratch ice cream; ask your server about today's seasonal flavors
Enjoy as is or make it a sundae: Warm brownie topped with your choice of house small-batch ice cream, hot fudge & whipped cream.
Made with fluffy brioche.
Wee Ramblers (Kids)
2 Claddagh Hill Farm 4oz beef burgers with cheddar cheese, served with fries and carrot sticks
Half-portion of our fan favorite; battered haddock, pickled onion, preserved lemon, thick cut fries, seasoned slaw, tartar sauce
Breaded and fried to perfection, served with fries and carrot sticks
House-made pasta (red or white). Served with sauteed seasonal vegetables.
Warm and buttery loaded potato pancakes, sour cream, chives
Specials
Sunday Brunch
Starters
three artisanal toasts topped with whipped dill ricotta, house-cured salmon, & tomato jam | Gluten-Friendly Optional
three artisanal toasts topped with whipped cinnamon ricotta, fresh figs, pear slices, & honey drizzle | Vegetarian | Gluten-Friendly Optional
three artisanal toasts topped with maple ricotta, slow-roasted pumpkin puree, pecans, & maple drizzle | Vegetarian | Gluten-Friendly Optional
trio of local cheeses, seasonal fruit, toast points, jam | Vegetarian | Gluten-Friendly Optional
Bowls & Plates
Claddagh Hill Farm beef patty, fried egg, our award winning bacon marmalade, cheddar cheese, choice of spud, fresh fruit | Gluten-Friendly Optional | Dairy-Free Optional
Chef's choice eggs Benedict with fresh fruit
house buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, our award-winning bacon marmalade, maple sriracha; served with seasonal slaw, fresh fruit, choice of spud
over-easy egg, our award winning bacon marmalade, cheddar cheese, cured tomatoes, avocado spread, house cheesy biscuit, fresh fruit, choice of spud
3 corn tortilla tacos with Claddagh Hill Farm steak, Spanish scramble with pico de gallo & pepper jack, avocado, chili lime aioli | GF | DFO
with slow roasted tomatoes, bacon, choice of egg | Gluten-Friendly
served with local maple syrup or freshly whipped cream | Vegetarian
caramelized autumn squash & sweet potatoes, carrots, kale, & Dunk's mushrooms; topped with two fried eggs & parmesan cheese | Gluten-Friendly | Vegetarian | Dairy-Free Optional
slow roasted duck, herbed root vegetables, our very own Claddagh Hill Farm fresh egg, house brown bread & honey butter | Gluten-Friendly Optional
Chef's choice Claddagh Hill Farm protein & herbed root vegetable topped with choice of egg; served with house brown bread | Gluten-Friendly Optional
two eggs, fragrantly seasoned tomato & pepper sauce, & cheesy toast | Gluten-Friendly Optional
Butcher Board
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert & Bakery
Made with fluffy brioche.