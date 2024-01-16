Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA 1010 Martin Street
FOOD
BELLY BITES
- Short Ribs
LA Cut, grilled, house pickles$12.00
- Pot Stickers
4 pcs. slow braised pork, mushrooms$8.00
- Salmon Yuzu-Viche
Raw, Strawberries, Avocado, Pumpkin Seed, Rice Cracker, Sesame Seeds$13.00
- Sashimi
6 pcs. Sliced raw fish, wasabi and pickled ginger$14.00
- Tartare
Avocado, Won Ton Crisps, House Pickles, Sriracha Aioli$13.00
- Yellowtail Ponzu
Sashimi cut (6pcs), jalapenos, toasted panko, togarashi, ponzu$16.00
- Seaweed Salad$5.00
- Spring Salad$8.00
RAMEN
- Ramen
6 minute egg, corn, scallions, mustard greens, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots$12.00
- Abura Ramen
Brothless Ramen, 6 minute egg, scallions, corn, mustard greens, house pickles, bamboo shoots$10.00
- Ramen in a Blanket
Ramen noodles comfortably snuggling between two Tonkatsu$15.00
- Just Ramen with Sauce
Warm ramen with your choice of sauce
LITTLE BELLY
BELLY BOWL (Rice Bowl)
- Tonkatsu (Breaded Pork Tenderloin) Bowl
Panko encrusted pork cutlet, Adobo sauce$12.00
- Braised Brisket Bowl
Slow braised, Adobo sauce$15.00
- Ginger Garlic Chicken Bowl
Grilled, soft boiled egg, Ginger Garlic sauce$11.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled, soft boiled egg, glazed teriyaki sauce$11.00
- Pork Belly Bowl
Slowed braised, Adobo sauce$12.00
- Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Grilled and Glazed with Teriyaki sauce$16.00
- Rice Only$2.50
POKE BOWL
- Salmon Poke
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori$16.00
- Tuna Poke
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori$16.00
- Yellowtail Poke
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori$18.00
PROTEIN ONLY
SIDES
- Wonton Crisps$1.00
- Jalapenos$1.00
- OUT OF STOCKHouse PicklesOUT OF STOCK$1.50
- Avocado$1.75
- Sliced Cucumbers$1.00
- Sweet Pickles$1.50
- Broth Only$4.50
- Extra Side of Spicy Aioli$0.50
- Extra Side of Yuzu Soy$0.50
- Extra Side of Umami Shoyu$0.50
- Extra Side of Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Extra Side Of Traditional Hawaiian Sauce$0.50
DRINK
FOUNTAIN POP
High Noon Hard Seltzer
BEER
- Toppling Goliath "Pseudo Sue" Pale Ale
Decorah, Iowa. This single hop ale showcases the Citra hop. Named for the largest T-rex fossil ever discovered, she roars with ferocious aromas of grapefruit, citrus, mango and evergreen. Delicate in body with a mild bite in the finish.$7.00
- Back Pocket "Bubba" Hazy IPA
Coralville, Iowa. citrus flavors from a healthy double dry hop of Citra & Mosaic with tropical from Michigan Copper. The selection of malts provide a pillowy mouthfeel. A slight bitterness rounds out this flavorful IPA!$5.50
- Revolution "Anti Hero" IPA
Chicago, IL. This iconic ale features a blend of four hop varieties which creates a crisp bitterness and imparts massive floral and citrus aromas.$5.50
- Founders Brewing "Mortal Bloom" Hazy IPA
Grand Rapids, MI. This radiantly beautiful hazy IPA will wrap your tastebuds with intense citrus and tropical notes of pineapple and mango. The intense flavor is balanced by a soft mouthfeel, making Mortal Bloom incredibly flavorful and aromatic without any harsh aftertaste.$5.00
- 3 Floyds "Zombie Dust" Pale Ale
Munster, IN Pale Ale This intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse. Created with our marvelous friends in the comic industry.$5.50
- War Pigs "Lazurite" IPA
Munster, IN, A nod to traditional West Coast IPAs. Full-bodied and full of bright, citrus hops, Lazurite has just the right amount of malt to balance the profound bitterness.$5.50
- Modelo Especial
Mexico, Well-balanced taste and light hop character with a crisp, clean finish. Modelo Especial is characterized by an orange blossom honey aroma with a hint of herb. Modelo Especial contains Water, Barley Malt, Non-malted Cereals and Hops.$3.00
- Asahi Super "Dry" Lager
Japan's most popular beer. Asahi Super Dry Beer is a Japanese rice lager. Like American lagers, these beers are made with rice and malted barley. The result is a light-colored beer with a light flavor profile. There is also higher carbonation present that calls for a drier finish.$6.00
- Great Divide "Samurai" Japanese Lager
Denver, CO. A classic brand reborn, SAMURAI® is the perfect beer for your zen garden after battle, or your patio after a long day of work. The addition of Jasmine rice creates a slightly floral aroma leading into an effervescent, crisp, easy-going lager suitable for the most peaceful of warriors.$5.00
- Sapporo Premium Lager 22oz
Japan, The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion. Kampai!$7.50
- Rogue Brewery "Dead Guy Ale" Maibock
Newport, OR In the style of a German Maibock, using our proprietary Pacman yeast, Dead Guy is deep honey in color with a malty aroma and a rich, hearty flavor.$5.50
- Big Grove "Citrus Surfer" citrus wheat
Iowa City, Iowa. Crushable waves of citrus with a smooth, refreshing finish. Our light and smooth citrus wheat is a twist on our award-winning wheat beers and bursts with real citrus.$5.50
- Three Floyds "Gumballhead" American Wheat beer
Munster, IN. An American Wheat Pale Ale brewed with white wheat and dry hopped with hand-selected hops from the Yakima Valley. Showcasing Amarillo hops, Gumballhead is bright and refreshing with wonderful grapefruit and peach aromatics and a lemony finish.$5.50
- Dream State Brewing "Marvin the Marzen"
Fort Lauderdale, FL An elegant, malty German amber lager with a clean, rich, toasty and bready malt flavor, restrained bitterness, and a dry finish that encourages another drink. The overall malt impression is soft, elegant, and complex, with a rich aftertaste that is never cloying or heavy.$6.00
- Wilson's Orchard Honey Crisp Cider
Iowa City, IA Hard Cider Honey Crisp$5.00
- Schofferhofer Hefeweizen Bier Grapefruit
Germany, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit is the unique combination of sparkling smooth Schöfferhofer unfiltered wheat beer with natural grapefruit flavoured drink. A refreshing, well-rounded taste with tangy character and hints of sweetness is pleasing to palate.$6.00
- Prairie Artisan Ales "Patches" Sour Gummy Candy Ale
McAlester, OK. Sour Ale with Sour Gummy Candy.$7.00
BOTTLE WINES
- Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Ponga, Marlborough, New Zealand. Vibrant aromas of ripe citrus and tropical fruits on the nose lead into a refreshing palate full of white peach and grapefruit. The crisp and clean aromas are accented with chalky, mineral tones. A vibrant wine with great acid backbone and a deliciously satisfying finish.$28.00
- Chardonnay BTL
Sterling Vintner's Collection. California Vibrant fruit and supple texture. Crisp Gala apple, Bartlett pear and hints of pineapple are layered by lovely pie spices and toasty vanilla notes. The palate is long and round with rich viscosity that comes from partial malolactic fermentation and barrel aging. Clean, ripe citrus flavors extend the finish and add a refreshing lift to the rich fruit.$24.00
- Cabernet BTL
Ultraviolet, Sonoma, CA. soft, round, velvety tannins. aromas of violets, blackberry, blueberry. Notes of pie spice, bramble.$32.00
- Pinot Noir BTL
Alias, Napa Ca. Pinot Noir in the true sense. Elegant and lively red fruit are balanced with bold red berry flavors and spices. Perfectly paired with a broad range of foods and every occasion, Alias is the bottle of Pinot Noir you have been searching for.$22.00
- Featured Red BTL
Honoro Vera Garnacha, Spain. The best vineyards of Calatayud are situated high on the hillsides, where, despite the poor gravelly soil, the old gnarled vines produce the finest grapes possible in this arid and desolate region. Only the ripest clusters are chosen, thus producing a wine of considerable depth and finesse. The wine exudes intense aromas of sweet cherries and dark plums with an exotic spicy finish reminiscent of white pepper.$24.00
SAKE
- Tozai "Night Swim" Futsu 180ml can$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKBushido "Way of the Warrior" Ginjo Genshu 180ml canOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- Hakutsuru Chika Sake 200ml
200ml Junmai Sake$8.00
- Tozai "Snow Maiden" Junmai Nigori 180ml can$8.00
- Kura Selections "Countless Visions" Nigori Junmai Ginjo 300ml
This is a Nigori sake, which means it was unfiltered and has more rice particles; this creates a cloudy sake with a distinctive sweet taste. Tropical notes of starfruit and guava hit the palate with a refreshing burst of flavor along with anise and melon flavors. A creamy and spicy finish.$24.00
- OUT OF STOCKKura Selections "Pure Bloom" Sweet Junmai Ginjo 300ml
Brewed with only pure, soft groundwater and world-famous Niigata sake rice. This well-balanced, low alcohol sake is crafted with a fresh and pleasant sweetness. It has a soft, light and elegant palate that showcases the cherry blossom, lychee and white chocolate notes.OUT OF STOCK$19.00
- Rihaku "Wandering Poet" 300ml
Junmai Ginjo$23.00
- Rihaku "Dreamy Clouds" Nigori Sake 300ml
Nigori "Unfiltered 300ml$22.00
- Kura Selections "Demon Slayer" Tonkubetsu Honjozo
This is an Onikoroshi ("Demon Slayer") sake, which means it is very dry. Medium-bodied sake with tantalizing fruit flavors and a pleasant nuttiness on the mid-palate. Hints of mineral on the very dry finish. Best served slightly chilled and is wonderful with all types of meat.$24.00
- Kura Selections "Bulzai" Ginjo
This is a Nama-chozo sake, which means it is left un-pasteurized until the bottling stage; this adds zestiness to the mouthfeel. Refreshing aromas of bananas and tropical fruit. The finish offers hints of licorice and white pepper over stone-driven mineral notes. Best served chilled. Bulzai "hits the mark" with a wide range of appetizers and fish dishes.$24.00
- Hakutsuru Ukiyo-e Junmai Daiginjo 720ml
720ml Junmai Daiginjo$40.00