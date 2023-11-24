Ramen O' Bowl
Hot Ramen
- Shacha Ramen$14.50
house-made ramen noodles, tofu, bok choy, spinach, carrots, corn, edamame, bean sprouts, bamboo, creamy shacha soup base, onion garlic oil CONTAINS: nuts (peanuts), gluten, soy, sesame
- Miso Ramen$14.50
house-made ramen noodles, soy protein, bok choy, spinach, carrots, corn, edamame, bamboo, bean sprouts, miso soup base, onion garlic oil CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
- Spicy Ramen$14.50
house-made ramen noodles, soy protein, bok choy, spinach, corn, edamame, bamboo, bean sprouts, spicy red bean base, onion garlic oil CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
- Shoyu Ramen$14.50
house-made ramen noodles, tofu, king oyster mushrooms, bok choy, spinach, carrots, corn, edamame, bean sprouts, bamboo, shoyu base, onion garlic oil CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
- Malaysian Curry Ramen$14.50
NEW! house-made ramen noodles, soy protein, bok choy, spinach, corn, edamame, bamboo, bean sprouts, Malaysian curry coconut milk base, spicy oil CONTAINS: sesame, gluten, soy NUT FREE
Cold Ramen
- Sesame Tahini Cold Ramen$14.25
house-made cold ramen noodles, soy protein, roasted peanuts, carrots, cucumber, tomato, green onions, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, sesame tahini sauce CONTAINS: nuts (peanuts), gluten, soy, sesame, garlic
- Mala Cold Ramen (spicy)$14.25
house-made cold ramen noodles, soy protein, roasted peanuts, carrots, cucumber, tomato, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, spicy garlic oil CONTAINS: nuts (peanuts), gluten, soy, sesame
- Han Cold Ramen (spicy)$14.25
house-made cold ramen noodles, soy protein, roasted peanuts, carrots, cucumber, tomato, bean sprouts, Korean chili sauce CONTAINS: nuts (peanuts), gluten, soy, sesame, onion, garlic
Rice Bowls
- Smoked Seitan Bowl$14.50
black grain rice, smoked seitan, Japanese pickles, inari age, ginger, avocado, seaweed salad, mango salsa, and your choice of sauce (see below) CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE
- Spicy Soy Bowl$14.50
black grain rice, spicy soy protein, Japanese pickles, inari age, ginger, avocado, seaweed salad, mango salsa, and your choice of sauce (see below) CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE
- Seitan Bowl$14.50
black grain rice, seitan, Japanese pickles, inari age, ginger, avocado, seaweed salad, mango salsa, and your choice of sauce (see below) CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE
- Protein Bowl$14.50
black grain rice, soy protein, Japanese pickles, inari age, ginger, avocado, seaweed salad, mango salsa, and your choice of sauce (see below) CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE
Salad
- Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, soy protein, cucumber, sunflower seeds, vegan parmesan, house-made vegan Caesar dressing CONTAINS: nuts (cashew), gluten, soy, onion, garlic
- Kale Salad$10.00
kale, soy protein, cucumber, vegan parmesan, house-made vegan Caesar dressing CONTAINS: nuts (cashew), gluten, soy, onion, garlic
- Chickpea Salad$10.00
chickpea, onion, cucumber, corn, and tomato with a balsamic vinegar dressing CONTAINS: soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
Smoothies
- Green Fusion Smoothie$8.00
kiwi, mango, peach, spinach, oat milk, sugar
- Strawberry Twist Smoothie$8.00
strawberry, peach, mango, orange juice, oat milk, sugar
- Kale-ribbean Breeze Smoothie$8.00
kale, mango, banana, oat milk, sugar
- Berry Melody Smoothie$8.00
raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, banana, oat milk, sugar
- Acai Healer Smoothie$8.00
acai juice, blueberry, banana, sugar
- Tropical Burst Smoothie$8.00
mango, peach, banana, orange juice, oat milk, sugar
- Emerald Burst Smoothie$8.00
avocado, kale, spinach, oat milk, sugar
- Mango Smoothie$8.00
mango, oat milk, sugar
- Blueberry Banana Smoothie$8.00
blueberry, banana, oat milk, sugar
- Avocado Smoothie$8.00
avocado, oat milk, sugar
Hot + Cold Drinks
Cold Drinks
- Thai Iced Tea$5.00
iced thai tea with soy milk, your choice of sweetened (with sugar) or unsweetened
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
iced thai coffee with soy milk, your choice of sweetened (with sugar) or unsweetened
- Thai Iced Green Tea$5.00
iced thai green tea, soy milk, your choice of sweetened (with sugar) or unsweetened
- Iced Green Tea$5.00
iced green tea, your choice of sweetened (with sugar) or unsweetened
- Iced Mint Tea$5.00
iced mint tea, your choice of sweetened (with sugar) or unsweetened
- Iced Black Tea$5.00
iced black tea, your choice of sweetened (with sugar) or unsweetened
- Green Tea Lemonade$5.00
iced green tea with lemonade, sweetened
Hot Tea
Bakery
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
- Earl Grey Cookie$3.25
CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
- Sugar Cookie$3.25
CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
- Madeleine Cookies$5.25
CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
- Brownie (unfrosted)$3.25
CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
- Brownie (frosted)$3.75
CONTAINS: gluten, soy NUT FREE, SESAME FREE
- Chocolate Cupcake$3.50
CONTAINS: cashews, gluten, soy SESAME FREE
- Cranberry Muffin$3.50
CONTAINS: almonds, cashews, gluten, soy SESAME FREE
- Walnut Coffee Cake$5.25
CONTAINS: walnuts, cashews, gluten, soy SESAME FREE
- Banana Bread$4.25
CONTAINS: cashews, gluten, soy SESAME FREE