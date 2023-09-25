Appetizers

Cheese Stuffed Boscos

$3.49+

Ramos famous stuffed breadsticks. Served with zesty marinara sauce.

Garlic Rolls With Cheese

$4.49+

Italian style bread brushed with out grandioso garlic butter, topped with a three cheese blend and melted.

Breadsticks With Marinara

$3.99+

Made with Ramos original dough, baked with grandioso garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan.

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Fluffy baked pretzel bites brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with salt. Served with beer cheese.

Baked Ravioli

$6.99

These crowd favorites are stuffed with mozzarella cheese, breaded and baked. served with marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Pick between hot'n spicy, BBQ, sweet chili, naked or garlic parmesan

Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.99

Crunchy oven toasted wedges filled with creamy Mac n Cheese. Served with Ranch

Chicken Strips and Fries

$5.99+

Baked Chicken tenders served with crispy fries and Ranch dipping sauce.

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$8.99

Grilled garlic chicken over a crispy flatbread crust with a rich basil pesto sauce and your choice of up to two veggies.

Chips and Salsa Basket

$3.99

Tortilla Chips served with Salsa

Salads

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Family Salad With 4 Dressings

$6.99

Garden salad for up to 4 people, sprinkled with cheese, tomato, and croutons.

Garlic Chicken Salad

$7.99

Grilled garlic chicken on a bed of garden salad. Sprinkled with cheese, tomato, and croutons.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Crispy baked chicken tenders on a bed of garden salad. Sprinkled with cheese, tomato, and croutons.

Hoagie Sandwiches

Smoked Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Topped with Creamy Italian dressing, lettuce and tomato, served with a side.

The Ramos Italian Hoagie

$9.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild pepper, and creamy Italian dressing.

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.99

Choice of Steak or Chicken, pick your veggies, served with a side.

Sides and Extras

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

BBQ Beans

$2.99

Cajin Fries

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cornbread

$1.49

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Extra Ranch

$0.35

Extra Marinara

$0.35

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.35

Extra Garlic Butter

$0.35

BBQ Sauce

$0.35

Franks Sauce

$0.35

Side of Alfredo

$0.35

Side of Jalapeno

$0.35

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.35

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.35

Parmeson Cheese

Crushed Red Pepper

Napkins

Plates

Ketchup

Side Of Mayo

$0.35

Signature Pizzas

The Garbage Can

$22.99+

This pizza is piled high with everything but the kitchen sink. Not available for a Mini pizza.

Mac n Cheese

$17.99+

Extra Cheesy mac n cheese on alfredo sauce.

Dodge's Favorite

$17.99+

Beef, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno, and Cream Cheese

BBQ Brisket

$19.99+

Buster's famous chopped brisket atop busters BBQ smothered in our three cheese blend. Add Cream Cheese and it's called "the heartstopper"

Chicken Fajita

$17.99+

A salsa base with chicken, onions, green peppers topped with our three cheese blend.

Taco Pizza

$17.99+

Choose from Beef or Chicken baked on top of Salsa and cheese, then topped with chilled lettuce, tomato and crumpled tortilla chips.

Hawaii Five-O

$17.99+

A layer of Cream cheese our famous sauce then topped with pineapple, Canadian bacon and our three cheese blend.

Combination

$17.99+

Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Canadian Bacon and Pepperoni.

All Meat

$17.99+

Beef, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Pepperoni

Veggie

$17.99+

Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Black Olives

Buffalo Chicken Alfredo and Cream Cheese

$17.99+

The title says it all, smothered in our three cheese blend.

Chicken Alfredo Bacon

$17.99+

One of our most popular specialties. Alfredo sauce topped with Garlic chicken, bacon and our three cheese blend.

Phillysteak

$17.99+

A blend of pizza sauce, alfredo and steak sauce, loaded with cheesesteak and your choice of two veggies (onion, mushrooms, green pepper, black olive or jalapeno)

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99+

Just like your favorite burger but made as a pizza. Topped with beef, onions, bacon, dill pickles slices and a hint of mustard

Chipotle BBQ Chicken

$17.99+

Chipotle chicken with bacon and onion baked with busters signature BBQ sauce and Ramos three cheese blend.

Kain's Favorite

$19.99+

Brisket, Bacon, and Cream Cheese with Alfredo and a slight drizzle of Frank's Sauce

Pepperoni Cream Cheese

$16.59+

Ramos Original signature pizza, invented in 1982, this pizza is the perfect blend of sauce layered with cream cheese, our 3 cheese blend of cheese and a generous portion of pepperoni.

Build Your Own Pizza

Hand Tossed Mini

$6.99

Hand tossed 7" personal size pizza, pick up to 5 toppings

Medium

$15.00

Large

$18.00

Ex-Large

$21.00

10" Gluten Free

$9.99

10" Cauliflower

$9.99

BBQ

Rib Dinner

$14.99+

Slow cooked and fallin off the bone St Louis style ribs. Served with 2 sides.

Rib and Meat Combo

$14.99

1/3 rack tender ribs with a choice of meat, Pulled pork, brisket or smoked sausage. Served with 2 sides.

Mini Pizza and BBQ Combo

$11.99

Mini 7" personal two topping pizza paired with your choice of a side of pulled pork, a side of brisket or a side of hot smoked sausage links.

1/3 Rack of Ribs and Mini Pizza

$11.99

Half Rack & Medium Pizza

$22.99

Served with two sides.

Full Rack & Large Pizza

$32.99

Served with 2 sides.

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Slow cooked beef brisket drizzled with our Buster's BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun. served with one side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Slow cooked, shredded pulled pork, drizzled in our Buster's BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun. Served with one side.

Al a Carte Options

$8.99+

Rib and Fry Basket

$8.99

Our slow cooked St Louis style ribs in a basket with a mound of crispy french fries

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.99

The Italian-american classic.

Create Your Own Pasta

$9.99

Choose your Sauce and your Pasta.

Chicken Fettuccini Pasta

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta

$11.99

Philly Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Pepperoni Cream Cheese Pasta

$11.99

Choose your pasta, we'll top it just like our world famous signature pizza

Mac and Cheese Casserole

$10.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.99

Kids Menu

Single topping mini Pizza

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$5.99+

Kids Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Casserole

$5.99

Delivery Soda

2 liter Coke

$3.99

2 liter Diet Coke

$3.99

2 liter Sprite

$3.99

2 liter Dr. Pepper

$3.99

2 liter Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.99

2 liter Orange Fanta

$3.99

2 liter Cherry Coke

$3.99

2 liter Mello Yellow

$3.99

2 liter Root Beer

$3.99

20 oz Coke

$1.99

20 oz Diet Coke

$1.99

20 oz Sprite

$1.99

20 oz Dr. Pepper

$1.99

20 oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

20 oz Orange Fanta

$1.99

20 oz Cherry Coke

$1.99

20 oz Mello Yellow

$1.99

20 oz Root Beer

$1.99