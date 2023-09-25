Ramos Pizza and Buster's BBQ 2435 S 48th St
Appetizers
Cheese Stuffed Boscos
Ramos famous stuffed breadsticks. Served with zesty marinara sauce.
Garlic Rolls With Cheese
Italian style bread brushed with out grandioso garlic butter, topped with a three cheese blend and melted.
Breadsticks With Marinara
Made with Ramos original dough, baked with grandioso garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan.
Pretzel Bites
Fluffy baked pretzel bites brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with salt. Served with beer cheese.
Baked Ravioli
These crowd favorites are stuffed with mozzarella cheese, breaded and baked. served with marinara sauce
Chicken Wings
Pick between hot'n spicy, BBQ, sweet chili, naked or garlic parmesan
Mac and Cheese Bites
Crunchy oven toasted wedges filled with creamy Mac n Cheese. Served with Ranch
Chicken Strips and Fries
Baked Chicken tenders served with crispy fries and Ranch dipping sauce.
Pesto Chicken Flatbread
Grilled garlic chicken over a crispy flatbread crust with a rich basil pesto sauce and your choice of up to two veggies.
Chips and Salsa Basket
Tortilla Chips served with Salsa
Salads
Dinner Salad
Family Salad With 4 Dressings
Garden salad for up to 4 people, sprinkled with cheese, tomato, and croutons.
Garlic Chicken Salad
Grilled garlic chicken on a bed of garden salad. Sprinkled with cheese, tomato, and croutons.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy baked chicken tenders on a bed of garden salad. Sprinkled with cheese, tomato, and croutons.
Hoagie Sandwiches
Smoked Ham and Cheese
Topped with Creamy Italian dressing, lettuce and tomato, served with a side.
The Ramos Italian Hoagie
Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild pepper, and creamy Italian dressing.
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Choice of Steak or Chicken, pick your veggies, served with a side.
Sides and Extras
Mac and Cheese
BBQ Beans
Cajin Fries
French Fries
Potato Salad
Cornbread
Cole Slaw
Extra Ranch
Extra Marinara
Extra Blue Cheese
Extra Garlic Butter
BBQ Sauce
Franks Sauce
Side of Alfredo
Side of Jalapeno
Side of Banana Peppers
Sweet Chili Sauce
Parmeson Cheese
Crushed Red Pepper
Napkins
Plates
Ketchup
Side Of Mayo
Signature Pizzas
The Garbage Can
This pizza is piled high with everything but the kitchen sink. Not available for a Mini pizza.
Mac n Cheese
Extra Cheesy mac n cheese on alfredo sauce.
Dodge's Favorite
Beef, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno, and Cream Cheese
BBQ Brisket
Buster's famous chopped brisket atop busters BBQ smothered in our three cheese blend. Add Cream Cheese and it's called "the heartstopper"
Chicken Fajita
A salsa base with chicken, onions, green peppers topped with our three cheese blend.
Taco Pizza
Choose from Beef or Chicken baked on top of Salsa and cheese, then topped with chilled lettuce, tomato and crumpled tortilla chips.
Hawaii Five-O
A layer of Cream cheese our famous sauce then topped with pineapple, Canadian bacon and our three cheese blend.
Combination
Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Canadian Bacon and Pepperoni.
All Meat
Beef, Sausage, Canadian Bacon and Pepperoni
Veggie
Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Black Olives
Buffalo Chicken Alfredo and Cream Cheese
The title says it all, smothered in our three cheese blend.
Chicken Alfredo Bacon
One of our most popular specialties. Alfredo sauce topped with Garlic chicken, bacon and our three cheese blend.
Phillysteak
A blend of pizza sauce, alfredo and steak sauce, loaded with cheesesteak and your choice of two veggies (onion, mushrooms, green pepper, black olive or jalapeno)
Bacon Cheeseburger
Just like your favorite burger but made as a pizza. Topped with beef, onions, bacon, dill pickles slices and a hint of mustard
Chipotle BBQ Chicken
Chipotle chicken with bacon and onion baked with busters signature BBQ sauce and Ramos three cheese blend.
Kain's Favorite
Brisket, Bacon, and Cream Cheese with Alfredo and a slight drizzle of Frank's Sauce
Pepperoni Cream Cheese
Ramos Original signature pizza, invented in 1982, this pizza is the perfect blend of sauce layered with cream cheese, our 3 cheese blend of cheese and a generous portion of pepperoni.
Build Your Own Pizza
BBQ
Rib Dinner
Slow cooked and fallin off the bone St Louis style ribs. Served with 2 sides.
Rib and Meat Combo
1/3 rack tender ribs with a choice of meat, Pulled pork, brisket or smoked sausage. Served with 2 sides.
Mini Pizza and BBQ Combo
Mini 7" personal two topping pizza paired with your choice of a side of pulled pork, a side of brisket or a side of hot smoked sausage links.
1/3 Rack of Ribs and Mini Pizza
Half Rack & Medium Pizza
Served with two sides.
Full Rack & Large Pizza
Served with 2 sides.
Brisket Sandwich
Slow cooked beef brisket drizzled with our Buster's BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun. served with one side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked, shredded pulled pork, drizzled in our Buster's BBQ sauce on a hoagie bun. Served with one side.
Al a Carte Options
Rib and Fry Basket
Our slow cooked St Louis style ribs in a basket with a mound of crispy french fries
Pastas
Spaghetti & Meatballs
The Italian-american classic.
Create Your Own Pasta
Choose your Sauce and your Pasta.
Chicken Fettuccini Pasta
Buffalo Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta
Philly Fettuccini Alfredo
Pepperoni Cream Cheese Pasta
Choose your pasta, we'll top it just like our world famous signature pizza