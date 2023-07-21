NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

OJ

$3.00

Pibb Extra

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Food

Fries

Buffalo Fries

$8.00

house hot sauce, ranch, blue cheese crumbles, green onions

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

chili, mixed cheese, green onions

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.00

cheese sauce, bacon, ranch

Smashville Hot Fries

$7.00

nashville hot spice, spicy ranch, diced pickles

Side of Fries

$5.00

Shareable

Nachos

$11.00

chili, cheese sauce, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro crema

Chorizo Egg Rolls

$11.00

chorizo, cheese, corn, peppers, onions served with spicy cilantro crema

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

with zesty marinara

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Wings and Things

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried Chicken Bites

$10.00

Cauliflower

$9.00

Pizza

Aloha Piggy Pizza

$14.00

chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella, pork belly, pineapple, red onion, jalapeno

Asian Persuasion Pizza

$14.00

sticky asian sauce, pork sausage, carrots, kimchi, green onions, boom boom sauce, sesame seeds

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$13.00

white sauce, slab bacon, roasted chicken, tomatoes, buttermilk ranch drizzle

Brisket Burnt Ends Pizza

$14.00

chipotle bbq sauce, smoked brisket, mixed cheese, pickled onions, pub sauce

Italian Stallion Pizza

$14.00

zesty tomato sauce, soppressata salami, spicy coppa, pepperoni, calabrian chilis

Maribela Pizza

$13.00

zesty tomato, chorizo, corn, pico de gallo, spicy cilantro crema

Rodney's Herbivore Pizza

$12.00

zesty tomato sauce, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives, onions, arugula

Spicy Beehive Pizza

$13.00

zesty pizza sauce, pepperoni, banana peppers, calabrian chilis, spicy honey arugula

The Havoc Pizza

$14.00

zesty tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, black olives, roasted mushrooms

Truffled Shroom Pizza

$14.00

white sauce, roasted mushrooms, onion jam, truffle oil drizzle, red chili flakes

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.50

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.00

Salad

Small Romaine Caesar

$7.00

Large Romaine Caesar

$11.00

grana, garlic bread crumbs

Wedge

$12.00

bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, pickled onions, buttermilk ranch, garlic breadcrumbs

Medi Salad

$12.00

Handhelds

Black Castle Sliders

$12.00

american, onion jam, burger sauce

Buffalo chicken sliders

$12.00

blue cheese sauce, pickled onions

Italian grinder sliders

$12.00

pepperoni, salami, spicy coppa, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers

Pastrami sliders

$12.00

swiss, grain mustard, slaw, fries, pickles

Slider Flight

$14.00

Smashville chicken sliders

$12.00

nashville spice spicy ranch, slaw, pickles

Southern Chicken Sliders

$12.00

smokey honey mustard, pickles

Sweets

Banana Pudding Baked Cookie

$6.00

Cookies and Cream Baked Cookie

$6.00

Butter Toffee Bundt Cake

$6.00

Extra Sauces

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.25

Side of Boom Boom

$0.25

Side of Cilantro Crema

$0.25

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Spicy Asian

$0.25

Side of Spicy Honey

$0.25

Side of Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Side of Buffalo

$0.25