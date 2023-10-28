Ramsey's Trailside
Popular Items
Grilled chicken with spring mix, cheddar cheese, tomato and Avocado Ranch. Wrapped in a Tomato Basil Tortilla.
Zucchini noodles with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions, sauteed in a Thai peanut sauce.
Crispy sprouts served with a side of sweet bourbon maple glaze.
FOOD
APPETIZERS
Crispy sprouts served with a side of sweet bourbon maple glaze.
A giant Bavarian pretzel lightly salted, served with beer cheese dipping sauce.
Hand crafted blue crab claw meat, served with cilantro lime aioli.
Jumbo loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, chives, and a drizzle of ranch.
Roasted garlic and red bell pepper hummus, served with a grilled pita and fresh cut vegetables.
Mild salsa paired with our fresh guacamole, served with corn tortilla chips.
Mushrooms stuffed with sausage and cheese topped with sage aioli.
Filet Mignon thinly sliced, paired with a sauce of your choice. Sauce choices: Red Wine Sauce, Bleu Cheese Butter or Mushroom and Garlic Sauce.
Fresh Chicken wings tossed in sauce or signature dry rub. Dry Rub Choices: House, Parmesan Garlic, Mango Habanero, Caribbean Jerk. Sauce Choices: Spicy Garlic, Teriyaki, Mild Buffalo
Chicken, corn, black beans, and chopped peppers rolled into a flour tortilla. Served with Avocado Ranch.
SALADS
Mixed Greens, quinoa, goat cheese, walnuts, tomatoes, bell peppers and avocados. Served with Lemon Honey Vinaigrette.
Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese and croutons. Grilled by request.
Mixed greens, garbanzo beans, dried cranberries, walnuts, butternut squash and goat cheese. Served with a maple vinaigrette.
Char grilled head of romaine with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, shaved carrots, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Mixed greens, black beans, onions, cheddar cheese and fire roasted corn salsa. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with chipotle ranch.
Fresh and crisp wedged iceberg lettuce smothered in tomatoes, red onions and bacon. Finished with bleu cheese dressing and crumbles.
GRAIN BOWLS
Cilantro Lime rice, black beans, corn salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh with grilled onions and peppers. Topped with fresh guacamole and sour cream.
Quinoa with roasted tomatoes and garlic, topped with our hummus and tzizki. Garnished with pita, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta and lemon.
Zucchini noodles with bell peppers, mushrooms and onions, sauteed in a Thai peanut sauce.
Fettuccine tossed with a creamy Alfredo sauce, served with toasted baguettes.
ENTREES
Grilled Salmon with chimichurri sauce, topped with mango salsa. Served with your choice of two sides.
Two 6oz chicken breast, lemon and pepper brined, grilled, topped with a red honey drizzle.
HANDHELDS
Half-pounded of Ground Sirloin, Strip and Rib Eye. Topped with your choice of the items below. Served with your choice of a side.
Sliced brisket topped with swiss cheese, onion straws and barbecue sauce.
Grilled chicken with spring mix, cheddar cheese, tomato and Avocado Ranch. Wrapped in a Tomato Basil Tortilla.
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of items listed. Served with your choice of a side.
A plant based burger that tastes like the real thing! Topped with your choice of the items listed below. Served with a choice of a side.
Three tacos with your choice of tofu, chicken, steak or shrimp. Topped with corn salsa, shredded cabbage, Cotija cheese and chipotle dressing. Served with cilantro lime rice and black beans.
Spinach, hummus, feta cheese with roasted zucchini, squash, peppers, and onions. Wrapped in a tomato-basil tortilla.
Roasted garlic, brown lentils, carrots, bell peppers, and quinoa. Topped with your choice of the items listed below.
Marinated steak with black beans, fajita vegetables, iceberg lettuce, guacamole, cheddar cheese and chimichurri sauce.
SIDES
KIDS MEALS
Hand battered chicken strips with your choice of sauce.
White bread and American cheese grilled and melted with your choice of fruit or fries.
100% Angus beef hot dog and your choice of fruit or fries.
Our Angus beef blend on a white bun served with fruit or fries.
Our Angus beef blend on a white bun and American cheese served with fruit or fries.
Kraft mac and cheese with you choice of fruit or fries.