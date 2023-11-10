El Ranchito Taco Shop 33195 Temecula Parkway
Food
A la Carte
- 1 Enchilada$3.75
Choice of meat, wrapped in a fried tortilla, topped with our Mole and Cheese
- 1 Flauta$3.50
Beef or Chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with sour cream and cheese.
- 2 Enchiladas$7.00
- 2 Flautas$7.00
- 3 Rolled Taquitos$6.50
Beef, Chicken or Veggie, wrapped in a corn tortilla, deep fried, and topped with Guac and cheese.
- Carne Asada Fries$13.00
French fries topped with Cheese, Beans, Meat, Guac, SourCream, Onion, Cilantro and Tomatoes
- Chile Relleno$7.90
Anaheim Pepper stuffed with Monterrey Cheese, deep fried in a house batter, topped with American and Chedder cheeses.
- Chimichanga$11.50
Rice, Bean, and Meat Burrito, Deep Fried, topped with Guac, Sour Cream and Cheese.
- Flying Saucer$11.00
A flat Taco Salad. Deep Fried Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Beans, Meat, Sour Cream, Guac, Cheese, Tomatos.
- Nachos$7.00
- Quesadilla$7.50
Flour Tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, served with a side of Guac and Sour Cream
- Sope$4.10
Thick, Hand crafted tortilla cake, topped with beans, meat, cabbage, cheese, sourcream and mexican salsa.
- Super Nachos$12.00
Nachos topped with Beans, Meat, Guac, SourCream, Onion, Cilantro and Tomatoes
- Super Quesadilla$11.00
Our Quesadilla stuffed with Meat
- Taco Salad$11.00
Deep Fried Flour Tortilla, Lettuce, Beans, Meat, Sour Cream, Guac, Cheese, Tomatos.
- Torta$11.00
Toasted Telera Bread, beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guac and greensauce.
- Tostada$3.60
Deep fried Corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Breakfast
- Original Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Fried eggs, beans, cheese, greensauce, hashbrown patty, choice of bacon or ham.
- California Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Our California Burrito with egg
- Chorizo Burrito$10.50
Our Chorizo, Eggs and Beans
- Machaca Burrito$10.50
Shredded beef cooked with bell peppers, onions and spices, Mixed with eggs
- Machaca Plate$12.00
Shredded beef cooked with bellpeppers, onions, and spices, mixed with eggs. Served with Rice, beans and tortillas
- Chorizo Plate$12.00
Our Chorizo cooked with eggs. Served with rice, beans and choice of tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$11.50
Two over easy eggs, served on two deep fried tortillas, topped with our salsa espaniola and cheese. Served with rice, beans and choice of tortillas
- Huevos con Jamon$11.50
Eggs cooked with ham, served with rice, beans and choice of tortillas
- Huevos a la Mexicana$11.50
Eggs cooked with Bellpeppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and choice of tortillas
- Chilaquiles Plate$11.50
Fried Corn tortillas cooked in our red or greensauce, mixed with eggs. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and choice of tortillas.
Burritos
- Al Pastor Burrito$10.59
Marinated pork, rice, beans, guac and greensauce
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.25
Just good ol beans and cheese
- Cabeza Burrito$10.95
Slow cooked cow cheek, rice, beans, guac and greensauce
- California Burrito$10.95
meat, fries, sour cream, cheese, greensauce
- Carne Asada Burrito$10.95
Steak, rice, beans, guac and greensauce
- Carnitas Burrito$10.59
Slow Roasted Pork (Michoacan style), Rice, Beans, Guac and Greensauce
- Chicharron Burrito$10.59
Fried Pork Fat, rice, beans, guac and greensauce
- Chile Relleno Burrito$10.59
Our Chile Relleno, beans, mole and cheese
- Chile Verde Burrito$10.59
Our Chile Verde, rice and beans
- Fajita Burrito$10.95
Meat cooked in our special fajita sauce, bellpeppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with sourcream. (Shrimp fajita burrito is served with rice and guac)
- Lengua Burrito$11.50
Slow cooked beef tongue, rice, beans, guac and greensauce
- Pollo Asado Burrito$10.95
Grilled chicken thigh, rice, beans, guac and greensauce
- Shredded Beef Burrito$10.59
Our shredded beef cooked in our salsa espaniola, rice and beans.
- Shredded Chicken Burrito$10.59
Chicken breast cooked in our salsa espaniola, rice and beans
- Super Burrito$10.95
Meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guac and green sauce.
- Tex Mex Burrito$10.59
Ground beef, beans, cheese, sourcream
- Texas Burrito$10.95
Our Carnitas, fries, sour cream, cheese, and salsa mexicana
- Veggie Burrito$9.95
Beans, Rice, Cheese, lettuce, cilantro, grilled bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and salsa verde
Combinations
- Combo 1$13.00
Hard Shell Taco, Enchilada
- Combo 2$13.00
Enchilada, chile relleno
- Combo 3$13.00
2 enchiladas
- Combo 4$13.00
Hard shell Taco, Flauta
- Combo 5$13.00
two taquitos, enchilada (substitute enchilada for 2 more taquitos)
- Combo 6$13.00
Hard Shell Taco, Chile Relleno
- Combo 7$13.50
Three Soft Tacos
- Combo 8$13.00
2 Hard shell tacos
- Combo 9$13.00
2 Flautas
- Combo 10$13.50
Our Basic Burrito. Upgrade to other burritos for an additional cost.
Desserts
Kids Meals
Recommendation Plates
Seafood
- Fish Taco Special$12.50
Battered and Fried Cod, cabbage, onion, cilantro, salsa mexicana and our white sauce, served with rice, beans and a drink
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
Made from scratch, shrimp swimming in shrimp broth, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and guac. Chips or crackers.
- Shrimp Taco Special$12.75
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, onion, cilantro, salsa mexicana and our white sauce. Served with rice, beans and a drink.
Side Orders
- (1) Lg Flour Tortilla$2.50
- (2) Tostada shell$1.75
- ( 2 ) Flour Tortilla$1.25
- (3) Corn Tortilla$1.25
- 1 Hashbrown$1.50
- 16 oz Bean$6.00
- 16 oz Guac$11.00
- 16 oz Rice$6.00
- 16 oz Salsa/Carrot$6.00
- 2 oz Butter$0.25
- 2 oz Cheese$1.50
- 2 oz Guac$1.75
- 2 oz Mayo
- 2 oz Mole$1.00
- 2 oz Sour Cream$1.50
- 2 oz White Sauce$0.50
- 8 oz Bean$3.50
- 8 oz Guac$6.00
- 8 oz Meat$8.50
- 8 oz Rice$3.50
- 8 oz Salsa/Carrot$3.00
- 8 oz Sour Cream$6.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Large Chips$3.75
- Side 5 shrimp$4.00
- Side Avocado$2.25
- Side Carrot (Bag)$1.00
- Side Egg (1)$2.50
- Side Lime (4)$0.50
- Side Serrano
- Small Chips$1.00
Soups
- Menudo$12.00
Tripe cooked in a chile guajillo broth with hominy. Served with choice of tortillas and ingredients to add.
- Pozole$12.00
Pork cooked in a chile guajillo broth with hominy. Served with choice of tortillas and ingredients to add.
- Caldo de Pollo$12.00
Chicken breast, potatoes and carrots, in a chicken broth. Served with ingredients and choice of tortillas
Specials
- 3 Sope Special$14.00
- 4 Soft Taco Special$14.00
- 5 Taquito Special$13.50
- Combo Burrito Special$13.50
Hard shell Taco, Small Combo Burrito, Tostada
Tacos
- Hard Shell Taco$3.45
Meat, lettuce, tomato and cheese
- Soft Taco$3.35
Meat, onion, cilantro and greensauce
- California Taco$3.99
Meat, Lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and greensauce.
