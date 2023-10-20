El Ranchito Taco Shop
Breakfast
2 eggs your choice, hash brown patty, side of beans, choice of tortillas and bacon sausage or ham.
Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham beans green sauce eggs cheese hash brown
Chorizo Eggs Beans
Machaca and Egg
Chilaquiles, Egg, Bean and Sour Cream (Comes with Red suace, please specify if you'd like Green Sauce)
Burritos
Al Pastor Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac
You Guessed it! Beans Cheese
Cabeza Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac
Carne Asada Fries Sour Cream Cheese
Carne Asada Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac
Carnitas Rice Beans Green Suace Mex Guac
Chicharron Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac
Chile Relleno Beans Cheese Mole
Chile Verde Rice Beans
Carne Asada Fries Nacho Cheese Flaming Hot Cheetos Creamy Guac
Carne Asada Nacho Cheese Flaming Hot Cheetos
Choice of Fajita (with Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato) Sour Cream
Ground Beef, Beans, Cheese, Rice
Bean Cheese just smaller
Lengua Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac
Pollo Asado Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac
Shredded Beef in Salsa Espanola Rice Beans
Chicken Breast in Salsa Espanola Rice Beans
Carne Asada Lettuce Tomato Cheese Creamy Guac
Tripa Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac
Potato Lettuce Salsa Mex Cheese Beans
Combos
Enchilada, Hard Shell Taco, Rice and Beans
Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans
Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
Tostada, Hard Shell Taco, Rice and Beans
Enchilada, Two Taquitos, Rice and Beans
One sope, a Hard shell taco, Rice and Beans.
Three street soft tacos, rice and beans.
Two Hard Shell Tacos, Rice and Beans
Two Flautas, Rice and Beans
Any Burrito, Rice and Beans
Made Fresh from scratch
Tacos
Two large double corn tortillas, served with meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, green sauce, and creamy guac