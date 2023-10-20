Popular Items

Original Breakfast Burrito
$8.40

Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham beans green sauce eggs cheese hash brown

FOOD

A la Carte

1 Enchilada
$3.75
1 Flauta
$3.50
2 Enchiladas
$7.00
2 Flautas
$7.00
3 Rolled Taquitos
$6.50
6 Chicken Wings
$8.50
Carne Asada Fries
$13.00
Chile Relleno
$7.90
Chimichanga
$11.50
Nachos
$7.00
Sope
$4.10
Super Nachos
$12.00
Taco Salad
$11.00
Torta
$11.00
Tostada
$3.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco
$3.95
Breakfast Plate
$9.45

2 eggs your choice, hash brown patty, side of beans, choice of tortillas and bacon sausage or ham.

Chilaquiles Plate
$11.55
Chorizo Plate
$11.75
Huevos Rancheros Plate
$11.55
Jamon con huevo Plate
$11.55
Machaca Plate
$11.75
Original Breakfast Burrito
$8.40

Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham beans green sauce eggs cheese hash brown

Chorizo Burrito
$9.45

Chorizo Eggs Beans

Machaca Burrito
$9.45

Machaca and Egg

Chilaquile Burrito
$9.45

Chilaquiles, Egg, Bean and Sour Cream (Comes with Red suace, please specify if you'd like Green Sauce)

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito
$10.25

Al Pastor Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac

Bean and Cheese Burrito
$7.25

You Guessed it! Beans Cheese

Cabeza Burrito
$10.25

Cabeza Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac

California Burrito
$10.75

Carne Asada Fries Sour Cream Cheese

Carne Asada Burrito
$10.25

Carne Asada Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac

Carnitas Burrito
$10.25

Carnitas Rice Beans Green Suace Mex Guac

Chicharron Burrito
$10.25

Chicharron Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac

Chile Relleno Burrito
$10.25

Chile Relleno Beans Cheese Mole

Chile Verde Burrito
$9.75

Chile Verde Rice Beans

El Ranchito Burrito
$13.25

Carne Asada Fries Nacho Cheese Flaming Hot Cheetos Creamy Guac

Elsinore Burrito
$10.75

Carne Asada Nacho Cheese Flaming Hot Cheetos

Fajita Burrito
$10.25

Choice of Fajita (with Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato) Sour Cream

Ground Beef Burrito
$9.50

Ground Beef, Beans, Cheese, Rice

Jr BeanCheese Burrito
$3.50

Bean Cheese just smaller

Lengua Burrito
$10.75

Lengua Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac

Pollo Asado Burrito
$10.25

Pollo Asado Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac

Shredded Beef Burrito
$9.50

Shredded Beef in Salsa Espanola Rice Beans

Shredded Chicken Burrito
$9.50

Chicken Breast in Salsa Espanola Rice Beans

Super Burrito
$10.75

Carne Asada Lettuce Tomato Cheese Creamy Guac

Tripa Burrito
$10.25

Tripa Rice Beans Green Sauce Mex Guac

Veggie burrito
$9.00

Potato Lettuce Salsa Mex Cheese Beans

Combos

Served with Rice and Beans
Combo 1
$13.50

Enchilada, Hard Shell Taco, Rice and Beans

Combo 2
$13.50

Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice and Beans

Combo 3
$13.50

Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans

Combo 4
$13.50

Tostada, Hard Shell Taco, Rice and Beans

Combo 5
$13.50

Enchilada, Two Taquitos, Rice and Beans

Combo 6
$13.50

One sope, a Hard shell taco, Rice and Beans.

Combo 7
$13.50

Three street soft tacos, rice and beans.

Combo 8
$13.50

Two Hard Shell Tacos, Rice and Beans

Combo 9
$13.50

Two Flautas, Rice and Beans

Combo 10
$13.50

Any Burrito, Rice and Beans

Desserts

Churro
$3.25
Pastry
$2.75

Kids Meals

Your choice of Entree Rice and Beans small drink
Jr Quesadilla
$3.50
Jr BeanCheese Burrito
$3.50

Bean Cheese just smaller

Kids Meal
$9.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla's are served with a side of Lettuce, tomato, Mex guac, Sour Cream
Jr Quesadilla
$3.50
Quesadilla
$7.50
Super Quesadilla
$11.00

Recommendation Plates

Served with rice, beans and your choice of tortillas
Al Pastor Plate
$15.00
Carne Asada Plate
$15.00
Carnitas Plate
$15.00
Chile Verde Plate
$15.00
Fajita Plate
$15.00
Pollo Asado Plate
$15.00
Shrimp Fajita Plate
$15.50
Trio Fajita Plate
$16.50

Seafood

Shrimp Taco
$5.10
Fish Taco
$4.70
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.50
Shrimp Fajita Plate
$15.50
Fish Plate
$13.50
Trio Fajita Plate
$16.50
Shrimp A La Diabla
$15.50
Shrimp Mojo Ajo
$15.50
Fish Burrito
$10.25
Shrimp Burrito
$13.25
Trio Fajita Burrito
$13.75
Shrimp Fajita Burrito
$12.25
Surf n Turf Burrito
$13.25

Side Orders

(1) LG Flour Tortilla
$2.50
(3) Corn Tortillas
$1.25
(3) Flour Tortillas
$1.25
16 oz Bean
$6.00
16 oz Guac
$11.00
16 oz Rice
$6.00
16 oz Salsa/Carrot
$6.00
2 oz butter
$0.25
2 oz Cheese
$1.50
2 oz chipotle
$0.50
2 oz Guac
$1.75
2 oz mayo
2 oz Mole
$1.00
2 oz queso fresco
$1.75
2 oz Sour Cream
$1.50
2 oz White sauce
$0.50
3 oz BBQ Sauce
$1.00
3 oz Buffalo Sauce
$1.00
3 oz Guac
$2.50
3 oz Ranch
$1.00
3 oz Shredded Cheese
$2.00
3 oz SourCream
$2.00
8 oz Bean
$3.50
8 oz Guac
$6.00

Made Fresh from scratch

8 oz Nacho Cheese
$4.00
8 oz Rice
$3.50
8 oz Salsa/Carrot
$3.00
8 oz Sour Cream
$6.00
8oz meat
$8.50
Add 5 shrimp
$4.00
Carrot Bag
$1.00
French Fries
$3.50
Large Chips
$3.00
Side Avocado
$2.25
Side egg
$2.50
Side of Cooked Serrano
Side of Grilled Onion
Side of Limes (4 slices)
$0.50
Small Chips
$1.00

Soups

All soups include your choice of tortillas
Menudo
$12.00
Pozole
$12.00
Caldo De Pollo
$12.00
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.50

Specials

All specials include a 20 oz Fountain Drink
3 Sope Special
$14.00
3 Taquito Special
$13.00
4 Soft Taco Special
$14.00
5 Taquito Special
$13.50
6 Wing SPECIAL
$13.50
Chicken Combo Special
$13.50
Combo Burrito Special
$13.50
Fish Taco Special
$12.50
Shrimp Taco Special
$12.75
Super Taco Special
$13.70

Tacos

Shredded Beef Taco
$3.40
Shredded Chicken Taco
$3.40
Veggie Taco
$3.40
Ground Beef Taco
$3.40
Al Pastor Taco
$3.15
Breakfast Taco
$3.95
Cabeza Taco
$3.15
Carne Asada Taco
$3.15
Carnitas Taco
$3.15
Chicharron Taco
$3.15
Chorizo Taco
$3.15
Fish Taco
$4.70
Lengua Taco
$3.30
Pollo Asado Taco
$3.15
Shrimp Taco
$5.10
Tripa Taco
$3.15
Super Taco
$6.95

Two large double corn tortillas, served with meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, green sauce, and creamy guac

Vegan Menu

8 oz Vegan Bean
$3.50

DRINKS

12 oz Clamato

$3.50

12 oz Coffee

Coffee
$2.50

12 oz Orange Juice

$3.50

22oz Medium

Medium Fountain Drink
$2.95
Medium Horchata
$2.95
Medium Jamaica
$2.95

32oz Large

Large Fountain Drink
$3.75
Large Horchata
$3.75
Large Jamaica
$3.75

Jarritos

Jarritos
$3.50

Please let us know which jarrito you would like when you order online (pick up in store)

Water

Bottled Water
$1.50