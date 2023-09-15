Food

Appetizers

Chile con carne cup

$6.95

Chilecon carne bowl

$8.95

Nachos supreme Chicken

$12.95

Nachos Supreme Beef

$12.95

Camarones Acapulco

$14.95

Quesados

$14.95

Fiesta platter

$14.95

South of the border Cheese Dip

$7.95

Minichangas

$13.95

Chicken and beef chimichangas, topped with sour cream and ranchera sauce and chef's dipping sauce

Empanadas de Pollo

$9.95

Chicken and cheese in a flaky crust, served with guacamole and chipotle aioli

Wings (8)

$11.95

Cooked crispy and tossed with your choice of sauce

Stuffed Jalapeños

$10.95

Stuffed with cheese, lightly breaded, served with sour cream

Guacamole

$9.95

Fresh smashed avocado with tomatoes, lime juice, fresh onion and cilantro

Sloppy Nachos

$10.95

mounds of chips loaded with cheese, Ranchera sauce, refried beans, sour cream and jalapeños

Nachos

$7.95

Crispy Tortillas topped w/ refried beans, melted cheese and jalapeños

Quesadillas

Cheese quesadilla

$8.95

Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.95

Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Shrimp and Spinach

$14.95

Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Grilled Steak (cooked to order)

$14.95

Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Soups and Salads

Sopa de frijoles (bowl)

$6.95

Special salad salmon

$20.95

Fajita taco salad steak

$14.95

Fajita taco salad chicken

$14.95

Taco Salad Beef

$14.95

Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, ranchera sauce and guacamole

Special salad carne

$14.95

Special salad pollo

$14.95

Special salad

$14.95

Rice Bowl

$12.95

Spicy Rice, mixed greens, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado slices

Chopped Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, cucumbers and carrots, tomatoes,onions and red peppers, served with white sangria vinagrette

Tropical Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, diced mango, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, served with mango vinagrette

Rancho's Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, cucumbers and carrots, served with white sangria vinagrette

Sopa de Frijoles Negros (cup)

$3.95

Sopa de Pollo (Bowl)

$6.95

Sopa De Pollo (Cup)

$3.95

Street Tacos

ST chicken Pastor

$18.95

Chicken marinaded in pastor sauce, pineapple, fresh onions and cilantro

ST Carne Asada

$21.95

Grilled Steak, chimichurri, and queso fresco (cooked to order)

ST Shrimp

$21.95

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, chipotle aioli

ST Baja Fish

$20.95

Beer Battered cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

ST Fish

$18.95

Seared tilapia, cabbage, cilantro cream, mango salsa

ST Mexican Chorizo

$18.95

Mexican Chorizo, fresh onions and cilantro

ST Bean and Plantain

$17.95

Sweet Plantains, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco and mango salsa.

Pork Carnitas

$18.95

Shredded pork, mango salsa, shredded cabbage

Mix and Match

$21.95

Pick your favorite 3 tacos

Entrees

Tacos suaves

$14.95

Chimichangas mix

$17.95

Carne tampiqueña

$23.95

Steak Ranchero

$23.95

Arroz con pollo

$15.95

Pollo al gusto

$16.95

Tacos

$14.95

Choose crispy or soft tortilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream

Chimichangas Beef

$16.95

Rolled crispy flour tortillas brusting with cheese and shredded beef, topped with sour cream and ranchera sauce

Chimichangas Chicken

$16.95

Rolled crispy flour tortillas brusting with cheese and shredded chicken, topped with sour cream and ranchera sauce

Carne a la Tampiqueña

$23.95

12oz NY strip cooked to your taste

Puerco Pipian

$16.95

Chunks of pork with our sesame seed spicy sauce

Carnitas Asadas

$16.95

Marinated chunks of pork in lemon, onion and cilantro

Burritos Chicken

$16.95

Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with beans, tender chicekn or beef

Burritos Beef

$16.95

Pollo Alegre

$16.95

Chicken breast with creamy mushroom ranchero sauce

Mole Poblano

$18.95

Chicken breast medalions, cooked in our traditional mole sauce.

Enchiladas

$16.95

3 Enchiladas, stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef, cheese or veggies, topped with your favorite sauce

Flautas

$16.95

3 rolled corn crispy tortillas, stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, served with ranchera sauce and sour cream, rice and beans

Chiles Rellenos

$18.95

Two chile poblano peppers, stuffed with cheese

Chef's Specials

Enchiladas Bandera

$18.95

Three enchiladas, beef chicken and cheese, each topped with different sauce

Pollo Loco

$21.95

Sauteed chicken and chorizo in our smoky chipotle cheese sauce, onion and cilantro

Santa Fe Burrito

$20.95

12 inch tortilla, stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, topped with ranchera, mole and cheese

Tex-Mex Burrito

$21.95

12 inch tortilla, filled with steak, peppers, onions, beans, topped with our special cheese sauce

California Burrito

$18.95

12 inch tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, sauteed veggies, topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese.

Pollo al Ajillo

$18.95

Tender pieces of chicken sauteed in a garlic, tomato and with wine sauce

El Rancho Parrillada

$43.95

Taquitos Rancheros

$20.95

Combinations

El Presidente

$16.95

Chicken Chimichanga, beef taco, cheese enchilada

La Vegetariana

$16.95

Cheese enchilada, bean burrito, guacamole tostada

EL Grande

$18.95

Beef taco, cheese enchilada, beef burrito, chicken chimichanga

El Toro

$17.95

Beef chimichanga, Beef enchilada, beef taco

Create Combo

$16.95

Sizzling Fajitas

Chicken fajita

$20.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans

Steak Fajita

$23.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans

Vegetable & Cheese Fajita

$19.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans

Chicken and Steak Fajita

$22.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans

Shrimp Fajita

$23.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans

Shimp and Steak Fajita

$23.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans

Supreme (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp) fajita

$25.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans

Chicken and Shrimp Fajita

$22.95

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans

Vegetarian fajita

$19.95

Burritos fajita

$20.95

Pork fajitas

$19.95

Fish fajitas

$20.95

Zee Food

Camaron Al Ajillo

$23.95

Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in a garlic, tomato and with wine sauce

Flautas de Camaron

$23.95

Rolled corn crispy tortilla, stuffed with shrimp and topped with our special tomatillo sauce

Chimichangas de Camaron

$23.95

Rolled crispy flour tortillas brusting with cheese and shrimp and a side of guacamole

Chiles Rellenos de Camaron

$23.95

Two poblano peppers, stuffed with shrimp, topped with our special mild sauce

Camarones al queso

$23.95

Jumbo shrimp smothered in our delicious creamy cheese sauce

Salmon with Guava BBQ Sauce

$23.95

Grilled Salmon, topped with guava BBQ, sweet plantains on top of moro rice.

Kid's Menu

Pollo Frito

$8.95

Chicken tenders

Kids Tacos

$7.95

Chicken of beef

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheese quesadilla

Hamburger

$8.95

French fries

Kids Burritos

$8.95

Cheese Burguer

$9.95

kids Enchilada

$7.95

Sides

side Sweet Plantains

$6.00

side Rice

$5.00

side Beans

$5.00

side French Fries

$6.95

Side Tostones

$6.00

side Sour Cream

$2.00

side Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

side Cheese

$3.00

side Rice & Beans

$5.95

Side Guacamole

$3.95

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side Lechuga

$2.00

Side Pico de gallo

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$7.50

Salsa 8 oz

$3.95

Salsa 16 oz

$7.95

Salsa 32 oz

$10.95

Guacamole 8 oz.

$9.95

Guacamole 16 oz

$17.95

Guacamole 32 oz.

$28.95

Yuca Fries

$6.95

Desserts

Super Sopapillas

$6.95

Platanos De Oaxaca

$4.95

Flan Caramelo

$6.95

Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

Mexican Turn Over

$7.95

Mexican Sundae

$6.95

Ice Cream

$5.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.50

Churros

$7.95

Coffee

$3.00

Decaff Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Capuccino

$5.95

Decaf Capuccino

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$5.95

Expresso

$3.95

Happy Hour Food

HH Wings

$5.50

HH Jalapeños

$5.00

HH Burrito Pollo

$7.50

HH Burrito Beef

$7.50

HH Quesadilla Queso

$6.00

HH Quesadilla Asada

$11.00

HH Quesadilla G Chicken

$10.00

HH Quesadilla BBQ Pork

$10.00

HH Nachos Supreme Pollo

$6.00

HH Nachos Supreme Beef

$6.00

HH Sopa Pollo

$3.00

HH Minichanga Beef

$5.50

HH Minichanga Pollo

$5.50

HH Tacos Chorizo

$9.00

HH Tacos Pastor

$9.00

HH Tacos Asada

$11.00

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Margarita

$9.00

HH Tropical Heat Marg

$11.00

HH Georgetown Marg

$10.00

HH Spicy Tamarind

$8.00

HH Watermelon Breeze

$8.00

HH Mojito

$10.00

HH Mexican Martini

$10.00

Liquor

Vodka

ABSOLUT

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

BELVEDERE

$10.00

CIROC

$13.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

KETEL ONE

$11.00

Perl Pomegrane

$9.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Smirnof Tamarind

$9.00

STOLI

$11.00

STOLI BLUEBERRY

$11.00

STOLI O

$11.00

STOLI RAZZ

$11.00

STOLI VANILLA

$11.00

SVEDKA

$9.00

TITO'S

$9.00

VANGOGH ESPRESSO

$8.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL ABSOLUT

$14.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$14.00

DBL BELVEDERE

$16.00

DBL CIROC

$18.00

DBL GREY GOOSE

$17.00

DBL KETEL ONE

$16.00

DBL Perl Pomegrane

DBL Smirnof

$14.00

DBL Smirnof Tamarind

$14.00

DBL STOLI

$16.00

DBL STOLI BLUEBERRY

$16.00

DBL STOLI O

$16.00

DBL STOLI RAZZ

$16.00

DBL STOLI VANILLA

$16.00

DBL SVEDKA

$16.00

DBL TITO'S

$13.00

DBL VANGOGH ESPRESSO

$13.00

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

BEEFEATER

$9.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$11.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

BACARDI

$9.00

BACARDI LIMON

$9.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$9.00

GOSLING'S

$9.00

MEYERS

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

MOUNT GAY

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

CABO WABO BLANCO

$12.00

CASA NOBLE

$12.00

CASA NOBLE ANEJO 5YR

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Cuervo

$10.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$16.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$14.00

DON Julio 1942

$30.00

MILAGRO SILVER

$11.00

PATRON ANEJO

$13.00

PATRON CAFÉ

$10.00

ESPOLON AÑEJO

$15.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$12.00

PATRON SILVER

$11.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGO REPO

$14.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$12.00

Espolon repo

$14.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$7.00

ANGELS ENVY

$11.00

BASIL HAYDEN

$12.00

BULLIET RYE

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JIM BEAM

$9.00

KNOB CREEK

$9.00

MAKERS MARK

$9.00

WILD TURKEY

$9.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$10.00

JAMESON

$9.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$7.00

VO

$8.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

CHIVAS REGAL

$10.00

DEWARS

$10.00

DEWARS 12YR

J & B

$9.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$11.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$10.00

GLENFIDDICH 12YR

$13.00

GLENLIVET 12YR

$13.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$13.00

Cognac

Well Brandy

$8.00

COURVOISIER XO

$9.00

HENNESSY VS

$9.00

Cordials / MIsc.

AMARETTO DI SARONNO

$8.00

APEROL

$8.00

CAMPARI

$8.00

COINTREAU

$8.00

DRAMBUIE

$8.00

FRANGELICO

$8.00

GODIVA CHOCOLATE

$7.00

GODIVA WHITE

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

JAGERMEISTER

$7.00

KAHLUA

$7.00

LICOR 43

$7.00

MARTINI & ROSSI VERMOUTH

$7.00

PAMA

$7.00

SAMBUCA BLACK

$8.00

SAMBUCA ROMANA

$8.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$8.00

ST GERMAIN

ST. ELDER

$7.00

ST. GERMAIN

$7.00

TIA MARIA

$7.00

APPLE PUCKER

BLUE CURACO

BUTTERSCOTCH

CRÈME DE BANANA

CRÈME DE CASSIS

CRÈME DE CHOCO DARK

CRÈME DE CHOCO WHITE

CRÈME DE MENTHE

DARK CACAO

PEACH SCHNAPPS

PRIDE & CLARKE AMARETTO

TRIPLE SEC

FRANGELICO

$7.00

Beer

Bottled

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelub Ultra

$4.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heniken Light

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

XX Amber

$6.00

Pasifico

$6.00

Presidente

$6.00

Wine

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Malbec

$9.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

BTL Merlot

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Malbec

$34.00

White

Pinot Griggio

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

BTL Pinot Griggio

$34.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay

$34.00

Sangrias

Red Sangria Glass

$9.00

Red Sangria 1/2 pitcher

$21.95

Red Sangria Pitcher

$33.95

White Sangria Glass

$9.00

White Sangria 1/2 pitcher

$21.95

White Sangria Pitcher

$33.95

Cocktails

Classic

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$16.95

Jalapeño Margarita

$15.95

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Speciality

Cadillac Margarita

$14.95

Piña Colada

$12.00

Pomegranate Martini

$14.95

Mojito

$14.95

Mexican Martini

$14.00

VodkaRita

$14.95

Beach Margarita

$14.95

Tropical Heat

$15.95

Tequila Tuluim

$14.95

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Bubblegum Martini

$14.00

Tropical Heat Margarita

$14.00

Georgetown Margarita

$14.00

Spicy Tamarind Lemonade

$11.00

Watermelon Breeze

$11.00

NA Bev

Sodas

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Flavor Ice Tea

$2.95

Flavor Lemonade

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

O.J

$2.75

Jarritos

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Root beer

$2.75

Orange Soda

$2.75

Mexican Coca cola

$3.00

Club soda Cranberry

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Slushi

Strawberry Slushi

$5.95

Raspberry Slushi

$5.95

Mango Slushi

$5.95

Coconut Slushi

$5.95

Peach Slushi

$5.95

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.95

Guava Slushi

$5.95

Banana Slushi

$5.95

Lime Slushi

$5.95

Virgin drinks

Vir Pina Colada

$5.95

Vir Straw Daiquiri

$5.95

Vir Mojito

$5.95

Especiales

Carnitas y Tostones

$13.95

Tostada Camaron

$15.95

Taco Papa

$12.95

Paella

$35.95

Churrasco

$23.95

Empanada Pollo

$9.95

Baja Fish Tacos

$20.95

Bean & Plantain Tacos

$17.00