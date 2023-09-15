Rancho Alegre 6 Main St
Food
Appetizers
Chile con carne cup
Chilecon carne bowl
Nachos supreme Chicken
Nachos Supreme Beef
Camarones Acapulco
Quesados
Fiesta platter
South of the border Cheese Dip
Minichangas
Chicken and beef chimichangas, topped with sour cream and ranchera sauce and chef's dipping sauce
Empanadas de Pollo
Chicken and cheese in a flaky crust, served with guacamole and chipotle aioli
Wings (8)
Cooked crispy and tossed with your choice of sauce
Stuffed Jalapeños
Stuffed with cheese, lightly breaded, served with sour cream
Guacamole
Fresh smashed avocado with tomatoes, lime juice, fresh onion and cilantro
Sloppy Nachos
mounds of chips loaded with cheese, Ranchera sauce, refried beans, sour cream and jalapeños
Nachos
Crispy Tortillas topped w/ refried beans, melted cheese and jalapeños
Quesadillas
Cheese quesadilla
Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Veggie Quesadilla
Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Grilled Chicken
Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Shrimp and Spinach
Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Grilled Steak (cooked to order)
Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Soups and Salads
Sopa de frijoles (bowl)
Special salad salmon
Fajita taco salad steak
Fajita taco salad chicken
Taco Salad Beef
Tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, ranchera sauce and guacamole
Special salad carne
Special salad pollo
Special salad
Rice Bowl
Spicy Rice, mixed greens, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado slices
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers and carrots, tomatoes,onions and red peppers, served with white sangria vinagrette
Tropical Salad
Mixed greens, diced mango, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, queso fresco, served with mango vinagrette
Rancho's Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers and carrots, served with white sangria vinagrette
Sopa de Frijoles Negros (cup)
Sopa de Pollo (Bowl)
Sopa De Pollo (Cup)
Street Tacos
ST chicken Pastor
Chicken marinaded in pastor sauce, pineapple, fresh onions and cilantro
ST Carne Asada
Grilled Steak, chimichurri, and queso fresco (cooked to order)
ST Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, chipotle aioli
ST Baja Fish
Beer Battered cod, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
ST Fish
Seared tilapia, cabbage, cilantro cream, mango salsa
ST Mexican Chorizo
Mexican Chorizo, fresh onions and cilantro
ST Bean and Plantain
Sweet Plantains, black beans, guacamole, queso fresco and mango salsa.
Pork Carnitas
Shredded pork, mango salsa, shredded cabbage
Mix and Match
Pick your favorite 3 tacos
Entrees
Tacos suaves
Chimichangas mix
Carne tampiqueña
Steak Ranchero
Arroz con pollo
Pollo al gusto
Tacos
Choose crispy or soft tortilla, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream
Chimichangas Beef
Rolled crispy flour tortillas brusting with cheese and shredded beef, topped with sour cream and ranchera sauce
Chimichangas Chicken
Rolled crispy flour tortillas brusting with cheese and shredded chicken, topped with sour cream and ranchera sauce
Carne a la Tampiqueña
12oz NY strip cooked to your taste
Puerco Pipian
Chunks of pork with our sesame seed spicy sauce
Carnitas Asadas
Marinated chunks of pork in lemon, onion and cilantro
Burritos Chicken
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with beans, tender chicekn or beef
Burritos Beef
Pollo Alegre
Chicken breast with creamy mushroom ranchero sauce
Mole Poblano
Chicken breast medalions, cooked in our traditional mole sauce.
Enchiladas
3 Enchiladas, stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef, cheese or veggies, topped with your favorite sauce
Flautas
3 rolled corn crispy tortillas, stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, served with ranchera sauce and sour cream, rice and beans
Chiles Rellenos
Two chile poblano peppers, stuffed with cheese
Chef's Specials
Enchiladas Bandera
Three enchiladas, beef chicken and cheese, each topped with different sauce
Pollo Loco
Sauteed chicken and chorizo in our smoky chipotle cheese sauce, onion and cilantro
Santa Fe Burrito
12 inch tortilla, stuffed with grilled chicken, black beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, topped with ranchera, mole and cheese
Tex-Mex Burrito
12 inch tortilla, filled with steak, peppers, onions, beans, topped with our special cheese sauce
California Burrito
12 inch tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, sauteed veggies, topped with tomatillo sauce and cheese.
Pollo al Ajillo
Tender pieces of chicken sauteed in a garlic, tomato and with wine sauce
El Rancho Parrillada
Taquitos Rancheros
Combinations
Sizzling Fajitas
Chicken fajita
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans
Steak Fajita
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans
Vegetable & Cheese Fajita
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans
Chicken and Steak Fajita
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans
Shrimp Fajita
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans
Shimp and Steak Fajita
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans
Supreme (Chicken, Steak & Shrimp) fajita
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans
Chicken and Shrimp Fajita
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice and beans
Vegetarian fajita
Burritos fajita
Pork fajitas
Fish fajitas
Zee Food
Camaron Al Ajillo
Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in a garlic, tomato and with wine sauce
Flautas de Camaron
Rolled corn crispy tortilla, stuffed with shrimp and topped with our special tomatillo sauce
Chimichangas de Camaron
Rolled crispy flour tortillas brusting with cheese and shrimp and a side of guacamole
Chiles Rellenos de Camaron
Two poblano peppers, stuffed with shrimp, topped with our special mild sauce
Camarones al queso
Jumbo shrimp smothered in our delicious creamy cheese sauce
Salmon with Guava BBQ Sauce
Grilled Salmon, topped with guava BBQ, sweet plantains on top of moro rice.