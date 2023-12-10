Rancho Grande El Toro Mexican Cuisine
Appetizers
- Rancho Dip$18.50
Frijoles puercos, house guacamole, queso fundido, and fresh chips
- Rancho Sampler$16.95
2 rolled tacos, 1 quesadilla, nachos (add shredded chicken or beef)
- House Guac Dip$9.95
Daily made guacamole served on a crispy shell and fresh chips
- Queso Fundido$10.95
Served with chips
- Asada Fries$12.95
Bed of fries topped with carne asada, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac
- Nachos Del Rancho$12.95
Bed of fresh chips topped with carne asada, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guac
- 2 Quesabirrias$10.95
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.50
Served with sour cream and guac
- Quesadilla + Protein$11.95
Choice of asada, adobada, chicken, or shrimp served with sour cream and guac
- 6 Pieces Serranos Envueltos en Tocino$8.00
Chiles serranos, bacon wrapped served with ranch, blue cheese or chipotle dressing
Salads
- Chopped Mexi Salad$12.95
Bed of greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, and avocado. Choice of protein chicken or asada
- Shrimp Salad$13.95
Bed of greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, and avocado with grilled shrimp.
- Salad on a Shell$13.95
Shell with a bottom of beans, choice of protein carnitas, chicken or asada topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guac
Tradiciones De La Casa
- Molcajete$31.95
Steak, chicken breast, shrimp, chorizo, queso fresco, nopalitos, cebollines all grilled to perfection served on a bed of our savory sauce inside a hot stone
- Molcajete De Birria$17.00
Cilantro lemon and onions on the side
- Sizzling Fajitas$20.95
Protein seasoned with bell peppers and onions. Choose one protein chicken, steak or shrimp
- Cielo, Mar Y Tierra Fajitas$24.95
Chicken, steak, and shrimp grilled and seasoned with bell peppers and onions
- Asada O Pollo + Camarones Plate$21.95
Breast chicken or steak + shrimp seasoned and cooked to perfection
- Asada Plate$19.95
Steak seasoned and cooked to perfection
- Carnitas Plate$18.95
Homemade carnitas (pork)
- Pollo O Carne Plato De Milanesa$19.95
Breaded chicken or steak
- Plate Chimichanga$15.95
Flour tortilla filled with our savory shredded chicken or beef +cheese +beans, deep-fried topped with our ranchera sauce
- Flautas$15.95
2 flour tortillas filled with our savory shredded chicken or beef, deep-fried topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guac
Soups/Caldos
Taste of Puebla
- Mole Poblano$15.95
Shredded chicken on a Mexican chili and chocolate sauce. Served with rice, beans, and topped with sesame seeds. Choice or flour or corn tortilla
- Enmoladas$16.95
2 tortillas rolled on savory mole poblano topped with queso fresco and lettuce. Served with rice and beans
- Huarache$10.95
Choose your protein of asada, carnitas, chicken or adobada. Under a bed of beans
Burritos
- Costa Azul Burrito$18.95
Chipotle sauce, shrimp wrapped in bacon with rice inside
- Burrito Cielo, Mar Y Tierra$18.95
Bell peppers sautéed with onions, rice, chipotle sauce with all meats grilled
- Burritos$15.95
Guac, pico de gallo, and cheese. Choose your protein: asada, adobada, chicken, carnitas, shrimp
- Cali Burrito$16.95
- Chile Relleno Burrito$14.95
- Mixed Burrito$15.95
Beans, cheese, and shredded beef or chicken
- Bean Cheese$11.95
Tacos
Tortas
Enchiladas
Seafood
- Carnaval De Mariscos$26.00
5 shells filled with shrimp seasoned with our 5 different salsas, a la diabla, breaded, Costa azul, al mojo de ajo, and ranchero
- Camarones$19.50
Shrimp or fish breaded, a la diabla, al mojo de ajo, and grilled
- Filete$19.50
Shrimp or fish breaded, a la diabla, al mojo de ajo, and grilled
- Costa Azul$19.95
Shrimp wrapped in bacon, seasoned and cooked to perfection
- Mojarra Frita$17.95
Fried fish
- Grilled Salmon$21.95
Fresh and cold seafood
- Vuelve a La Vida$23.25
- Mariscada
Ceviche shrimp, boiled octopus, and shrimp, 3 oysters
- Aguachiles$19.50
- Ceviche Tostada$8.95
- Tostada De Pulpo$8.95
- Ceviche Chips$17.95
- Campechana$21.95
- Cocktel Camaron$19.50
- Caldo 7 Mares$23.95
- Caldo Pescado O Camaron$19.50
- A La Carta Taco Gobernador$5.50
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles$13.95
Choice of eggs served on top of crispy bed of tortilla chips on our green or red sauce. Topped with melted cheese, sour cream and sliced avocado
- Chilaquiles Bandera$15.95
Salsa Verde y roja, middle eggs
- Chorizo Con Papas$13.95
Mexican sausage mixed with potatoes and scrambled eggs, toped with avocado slices
- Breakfast Del Rancho$13.95
Enchiladas topped with eggs your style
- Huevos Rancheros$13.95
Corn tortilla topped with two eggs cooked your style, along with our ranchera sauce, pico de gallo, and cheese
- Huevos a La Mexicana$13.95
2 scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, and tomatoes
- Nopalitos Con Huevo$13.95
Tender cactus sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and two scrambled eggs
- Garden Omelette$14.95
Egg omelette with inside of peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions with cheese
- Omelette Del Rancho$14.95
Chorizo, tomato, onions, and jalapeños
- Omelet Del Mar$16.95
Fish or shrimp on a cheesy 2 egg omelet, sautéed bell peppers+onions topped with chipotle sauce
- Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs and beans and cheese
- Meat Lovers Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Ham, egg, bacon, house potatoes, and cheese
- Buttermilk Pancakes$13.95
2 eggs with bacon
- 3 Pancake Rolls$10.95
Sugar powder, caramel syrup, lechera, and strawberry syrup
Mex Burgers
- Torito Burger$16.95
In-house-made patties, grilled, ham, and cheese, avocado, onions, tomato, and lettuce
- Quesa Burger El Toro$15.95
Homemade patty with cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce, and pico on top of melted cheese on tortilla with drizzle of chipotle sauce
- Traditional Burger$15.95
Homemade patty, tomato, lettuce, mayo, and bacon