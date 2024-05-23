Rancho Viejo Spokane Valley
DINNER MENU
Appetizers
- Rancho Viejo Nachos
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.$15.95
- Rancho Viejo Nachos Grande
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat. Feeds 2-4 people.$25.95
- Nachos
Plain nachos with chips, cheese and your selection of meat.$13.95
- Cheese Crispi
A large flat deep fried flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese.$10.95
- Mexican Pizza
A deep fried flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole. Garnished with pico de gallo and served with your choice of meat.$15.95
- Cocktail de Camarones
Fresh shrimp lightly broiled with onions, special tomato sauce, and cilantro. Served either cold, warm, or hot.$20.95
- Cocktail Campechana
Fresh shrimp and octopus lightly boiled with onions, special tomato sauce and cilantro. Served cold, warm or hot.$24.95
- Rancho Viejo Especial
Variety Platter. Large platter offering taquitos, taquitos rancheros - served on a bed of lettuce and quesadillas topped with onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.$21.95
- Camarones de Coco Rico(App)
Delicious dried coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and served with a side of pina colada sauce.$16.95
- Chorizo Con Papa Quesadilla
Mexican Pork Sausage with onions, tomatoes, potatoes, bell pepper, and pico de gallo topped with sour cream and guacamole.$15.59
- Taquitos
Crisp corn tortills filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.$14.59
- Taquitos Rancheros
Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and garnished with tomatoes, onions, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.$14.59
- Quesadilla Carne Asada
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.$20.95
- Quesadilla Pollo Asada
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.$20.95
- Quesadilla De La Casa
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and filled with jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.$15.59
- Plain Cheese Quessadilla
Plain cheese quesadilla with no sides.$9.95
- Rancho Viejo Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with ham, bacon, shrimp, mushrooms, bell pepper and cheese. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.$20.95
- Fajita Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.$18.95
- Quesadilla Mazatlan
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, mushrooms, cheese and bell pepper. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.$18.95
- Chicken Wings
Spicy chicken wings served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing on the side.$13.95
- Cheese Dip
Our house queso dip with your option of adding chorizo (mexican pork sausage) or spinach.$10.95
- Salsa Ranchera
Cabbage, onions tomato, cilantro and fresh lime juice with your choice of adding guacamole on top.$3.95
- Bean Dip$1.95
- Side of Chicken$5.95
- Side of Shredded Beef$5.95
- Pico de Gallo$3.50
Burritos
- Rancho Viejo Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.$17.95
- Burrito Loco Azado
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.$21.95
- Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.$20.59
- Shrimp Fajita Burrito$21.59
- Chipotle Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender chicken, sauteed celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.$20.59
- Burrito Mazatlan
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, fresh mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, then topped with our green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.$21.59
- Arroz Con Pollo Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with tender sliced chicken and sauteed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers with rice, our special mild sauce and cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.$19.59
- Burrito a la Crema
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms, onions and our cream sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.$20.59
- Burrito Norteño
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of sirloin steak or marinated chicken cooked with prawns, bacon, bell pepper, onions and topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese and avocado. Served with rice and olla beans.$23.95
- Pollo Azado Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender marinated grilled chicken, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and olla beans.$20.59
- Burrito Flaco
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.$16.95
- Expresso Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with our pork Chile Verde, rice, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.$17.59
- Macho Burrito Chile Colorado
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.$17.59
- Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.$14.59
- Rancho Viejo Enchilada
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.$17.95
- Burrito A la Carte$8.99
- Pork Carnitas Burrito$16.95
- Burro Cancun$20.95
Small Combos
- 1. Enchilada & Tostada
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.$15.59
- 2. Enchilada & Tamale
Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your meat choice and topped with melted cheese and our special enchilada sauce. Tamale: Pork tamale topped with our mild red sauce,$15.59
- 3. Enchilada & Taco
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.$15.59
- 4. Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with melted cheese and our house burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.$15.59
- 5. Enchilada & Relleno
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce. Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.$15.59
- 6. Avocado Tostada
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.$15.59
- 7. Chalupa Deluxe
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.$15.59
- 8. Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.$15.59
- 9. Two Tacos
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.$13.95
- 10. Deluxe Tostada
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.$15.59
- 11. Chorizo Burrito
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.$15.59
- 12. Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs served on top of a soft corn tortilla topped with our house sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.$15.59
- 13. Tostada & Taco
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Tostada: flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.$15.59
- 14. Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican pork sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.$15.59
- 14. Huevos Con Machaca
Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.$15.59
Large Combos
- 15. Burrito & Taco$18.59
- 16. Chalupa, Enchilada$19.95
- 17. Tamale, Enchilada, Relleno$19.95
- 18. Tamale, Taco & Enchilada$18.95
- 19. Enchilada, Taco & Tostada$17.95
- 20. Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.$16.95
- 21. Enchilada & Avocado Tostada$19.95
- 22. Carnitas Burrito$19.95
- 23. Enchilada & Two Tacos$19.95
- 24. Two Enchiladas & Taco$17.95
- 25. Two Burritos$22.95
- 26. Tamale, Taco & Relleno$17.95
- 27. Burrito & Enchilada$19.95
- 28. Three Enchiladas$19.95
- 29. Two Enchiladas & Relleno$19.95
- 30. Two Chiles Rellenos$19.95
- 31. Burrito & Relleno$19.95
- 32. Two Chile Colorado Burritos$22.95
- 33. Enchiladas Suizas$20.95
- 34. Three Tacos$16.95