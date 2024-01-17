Randevoo - Downtown Allentown Market
Appetizers
- Steamed Edamame$7.00
chili, sea salt, and lime
- Miso Soup$6.00
tofu, scallions, wakame
- Arugula Salad$12.00
orange ginger champagne vinaigrette, toasted almonds, cucumber, crispy noodles, dried apricots, and sesame
- Mini Unagi Don$14.00
crispy BBQ eel, sushi rice, furikake, seaweed salad, sweet soy, sesame
- Tuna Tataki$18.00
black pepper seared yellowfin tuna, house pineapple ponzu, scallions, lemon zest
- Seaweed Salad$8.00
Sashimi and Nigiri
Randevoo Experience Rolls
- Allentown$18.00
Japanese yellowtail gochujang aioli, micro cilantro, fried onions, jalapeno
- Super Fresh$17.00
Japanese yellowtail, king salmon, Hawaiian yellowfin tuna, avocado
- Rainbow$22.00
fresh crab, topped with a colorful school of fish
- Ragin' Randy$22.00
avocado, shrimp tempura topped with spicy tuna, micro cilantro, ginger soy
- Dragon$20.00
broiled BBQ eel, avocado, shrimp tempura, sweet soy
- Salmon Lovers$20.00
avocado, salmon, topped with flame kissed king salmon, lemon aioli, almond crumble, tobiko, micro cilantro
- Caterpillar$18.00
Broiled BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado, masago, sweet soy
- Slappin' Salmon$20.00
cucumber, New Zealand king salmon, mango habanero sauce, and crispy garlic
- Loki$20.00
yellowtail, cucumber, topped with black pepper seared yellowfin tuna, house ponzu, tobiko, scallions
- Randevoo Tempura$15.00
fresh crab, king salmon, cream cheese, lemon aioli, old bay
- Mango Tango$18.00
avocado, tuna , topped with mango, sweet chili, yuzu tobiko, micro cilantro
- Seattle$18.00
cucumber roll, topped with broiled salmon and crab, sweet spicy soy
- Vegan Tempura$14.00
roasted sweet potato, vegan poblano cream cheese, avocado, sweet soy
- Roasted Toasted "V"$16.00
ginger soy roasted portobello, garlic charred asparagus, chili roasted carrots
Traditional Rolls
- Tuna Roll$11.00
- Salmon Roll$11.00
- Yellowtail$11.00
- California Roll$11.00
- Philly Roll$11.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$11.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$11.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
- Chili Roasted Carrots Roll$7.00
- Ginger Soy Portobello Roll$7.00