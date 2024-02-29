Randy's Bar & Grill 1454 E Us Highway 377
Lunch Menu
Lunch Food
- Chopped Steak$12.00
Hamburger Steak covered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers and smothered in brown gravy. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and choice of side
- Country Fried Steak$12.00
Hand battered & fired, topped with homemade cream gravy, served w/mashed potatos & chocie of side
- Italian Roast Beef Sandwich$12.00
Seasoned Roast Beef dipped in aus jus topped with mild Giardino peppers on a hoagie bun and served with Fries.
- Lunch Catfish$12.00
- Lunch Pork Chop$12.00
- Original Burger$12.00
Juicy 8 oz burger w/lettue, tomato, red onion and pickles, served on a brioche bun w/Fries and choice of side
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Pulled pork, cole slaw w/a couple slices of fried pickles & fried jalapenos, served with Fries.
- Pulled Pork Tater w/ Salad$12.00
- Cheesesteak Sandwich$12.00
- Sirloin 6oz$12.00
Hand cut in house daily served with a salad & baked potato
- Steak & Taters$12.00
Tender chunks of Sirloin & Ribeye, carmelized onioins, bell peppers, mushrooms and topped with our homemade Sundance Queso served over our homemade mashed potatoes
- Sweet Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken glazed with a ginger soy sauce & topped with pineapple
- Lunch Fresh Salad$12.00
Food Menu
APPETIZERS
- Chips & Sundance Queso$8.00
Fresh chips with our Homemade Spicy Sundance Queso
- Chips & Salsa$3.99
- Yankee Fries$7.00
Randy's fries, covered in our Homemade Spicy Sundance Queso, drizzled w/BBQ sauce and red onions
- Sundance Potato Skins$6.00
Served w/our Homemade Spicy Sundance Queso
- Combo Apps$8.00
Choose 2 - your choice of Crispy pickles, Fried Mushrooms, or Fried Jalapenos
- Crispy Pickle Chips$8.00
Try our famous fried pickles!
- Fried Jalapenos$8.00
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
- Boneless Wings$10.00
Delicious Wings with your choice of Buffalo, Spicy Garlic Parmesan or BBQ sauce
- Wings -Bone In$12.00
Delicious Wings with your choice of Buffalo, Spicy Garlic Parmesan or BBQ sauce
- Pirate Shrimp$13.00
Go Pirates! Grilled shrimp tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce, served over a bed of rice
- NEW Tenderloin Bombs$13.00
Bacon wrapped terderloin medallions & jalapenos basted in our BBQ sauce
- Chili Bowl$6.00
- Chili Cup$4.00
- Baker Loaded Meal$5.00
Baked Potato topped with butter, sour cream and cheese
- Baker Meal$4.00
Baked Potato toppe with butter
- Cheese Fries$7.00
- Stuffed Jalapenos$12.00
SALADS
GRILLED MEATS
- NEW BBQ Chicken & Ribs Combo$22.00
Tasty BBQ chicken with our Delicious Cooked in House Baby Back Ribs
- NEW 6oz Sirloin & Ribs Combo$24.00
Try our mouthwatering Sirloin hand-cut daily with our Baby Back Ribs
- NEW 6oz Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp$19.00
Sirloin hand-cut daily served with our grilled to perfection Shrimp
- NEW Pulled Pork & BBQ Chicken Combo$19.00
Try our tender pulled pork & juicy BBQ chicken!
- Grilled Salmon$19.00
Cooked to medium, drizzled with our Honey Lime Sauce and your choice of two sides
- Ribeye 12oz$28.00
Hand cut in house daily served with a salad & baked potato
- Ribeye 16oz$32.00
Hand cut in house daily served with a salad & baked potato
- Sirloin 6oz$15.00
Hand cut in house daily served with a salad & baked potato
- Sirloin 8oz$18.00
Hand cut in house daily served with a salad & baked potato
- Pork Chops$16.00
Thick hand cut Chops drizzle with a Honey Lime Sauce
- Sweet Chicken$16.00
Grilled chicken glazed with a ginger soy sauce & topped with pineapple
- Smothered Chicken$16.00
- Shrimp K-Bobs$18.00
Seasoned Shrimp grilled to perfection, topped with Lemon Butter Sauce & serviced over seasoned rice with a Vegetable K-Bob and Choice of Side
DOWN HOME DINNERS
- 1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs$16.00
Cooked in house, served w/salad and choice of 1 side "when we are out, we are out"
- Baby Back Ribs Full Rack$30.00
Cooked in house, served w/salad and choice of 1 side "when we are out, we are out"
- Country Fried Steak$15.00
Hand battered & fired, topped with homemade cream gravy, served w/mashed potatos & chocie of side
- Country Fried Chicken$15.00
Hand battered & fired, topped with homemade cream gravy, served w/mashed potatos & chocie of side
- Catfish$15.00
Hand battered and fried, served with Fries & choice of side
- Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand battered chicken tenders, fried & served with Fries & your choice of side
- Steak & Taters$14.00
Tender chunks of Sirloin & Ribeye, carmelized onioins, bell peppers, mushrooms and topped with our homemade Sundance Queso served over our homemade mashed potatoes
- Chopped Steak$13.00
Hamburger Steak covered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers and smothered in brown gravy. Served with homemade mashed potatoes and choice of side
- Fried Pork Chop$16.00
- Fried Shrimp$16.50
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- Cheesesteak Sandwich$12.00
- Original Burger$12.00
Juicy 8 oz burger w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles, served on a brioche bun w/Fries and choice of side
- Bacon Burger$13.00
- Avocado Burger$13.00
- Fatkid Burger$15.00
Mouthwatering burger w/sliced bacon, tomato, red onions, fried pickles, fried jalapenos & topped with our Spicy sundance queso served on a brioche bun w/Fries
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & choice of cheese, HM dressing served on brioche bun w/Fries
- NEW Pulled Pork Tater & Salad$12.00
- New Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Pulled pork, coleslaw w/a couple slices of fried pickles & fried jalapenos, served with Fries.
- Italian Roast Beef Sandwich$13.00
Seasoned Roast Beef dipped in aus jus topped with mild Giardino peppers on a hoagie bun and served with Fries.