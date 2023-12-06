Dagon Burmese Cuisine 2671 s king st
Appetizers
- Burmese Samusas$12.00
Crispy hand wrapped with potato, onion, mint leaf, green pea, spices, garlic, chili sauce. 4 Pieces
- Cripy Tofu With Salad Filling$13.00
Tofu filled with cabbage, coriander, lemon leaf, crispy onion, clover sprout, sesame seed, lemon juice, fish sauce. 4 Pieces
- Baya Kayaw$10.00
Burmese yellow split pea fritter, sweet onion, garlic, ginger, mint leaf, eggs. Topped with fried chili, curry leaves, garlic chili sauce
- Salt & Pepper Calamary$16.00
Lightly battered and wok tossed with salt, black pepper, onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, coriander
- Platha Combo$12.00
Multi-layer bread served with coconut chicken or vegetable curry.
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$9.00
Four clear noodle, mixed vegetable served with sweet chili sauce and chili sauce.
- Sampler$14.00
1 samusa, 2 spring rolls, baya kyaw, and golden fried tofu.
- Golden Fried Tofu$9.00
Soups
Salad
- Tea Leaf Salad$15.00
Fermented green tea leaf, romaine lettuce, garlic chips, peanuts, yellow and green split peas, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomato, jalapeño, lemon juice.
- Dagon Tea Leaf Salad$15.00
Burmese traditional mixed salad with fermented tea leaf, fish sauce, garlic chips, peanuts, yellow and green split peas, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomato, jalapeño, lemon juice.
- Ginger Salad$14.00
Pickled ginger, garlic chips, coconut chips, peanuts, split peas, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, jalapeños, lemon juice.
- Mango Salad$15.00
Fresh mango, cabbage, red onion, red bell pepper, cashews, peanuts, sesame seeds, carrots, raisins, fried onion, garlic oil, fish sauce, mint cucumber, tomato, coriander.
Noodles
- Nan Gyi Thoke$16.00
Rice noodles with a coconut curry dressin, egg, onion, bean flour, coriander, lemon, fried onion, cabbage. Topped with a crunchy wanton strip.
- Garlic Noodle$16.00
Egg noodle with crisp garlic, garlic oil, green onion, cucumber, and red onion, tossed in a special house sauce.
- Myek Pan Fried Noodle$16.00
Pan fried flat rice noodle with bean sprouts, chives, black pepper, fish sauce with shrimp, chicken, and egg.
- Shan Noodle$16.00
Rice noodles topped with a five-spice blend tomato sauce. Topped with coriander, ground peanut, and green onion.
Curry
- Burmese Curry with Potatoes$16.00
Traditional red curry slow cooked with spices, onion, garlic, ginger, potato.
- Coconut Curry with Potatoes$16.00
Coconut yellow curry slow cooked with spices, onion, garlic, ginger, potato.
- Pumpkin Stew$16.00
Slow cooked stew with locally grown pumpkin, onion, garlic, ginger, and Burmese spices.
- Mandalay Pork$18.00
Slow cooked with garlic, onion, ginger, paprika, vinegar, sugar, Burmese bean paste, fish sauce, dried chili.
- Pineapple Curry$17.00
Diced pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot, garlic, ginger, cilantro, coconut, yellow curry.
- Mango Curry$17.00
Fresh mango, mango pure, green onion, ginger, onion, bell pepper, carrot, onion, garlic.
- Dagon Mixed Vegetables Curry$16.00
- Burmese Eggplant Curry$16.00
Tomato red curry sauce, local eggplant, garlic, onion, ginger, cilantro.
- Egg & Okra Curry$15.00
Seafood
Stir Fry
- Basil Stir Fry$16.00
Stir-fried with fresh basil, garlic, bell pepper, carrot, onion, ginger, oyster sauce.
- Kebat Pan Fried$16.00
Stir-fried with paprika, masala, jalapeño, onion, bell pepper, lemon, mint, tomato, coriander.
- Spicy Chili Stir Fry$17.00
Tossed in wok with jalapeño, dried chili, chili flakes, garlic, ginger, onion, green onion, coriander.
Rice
- Biryiani$18.00
Basmati rice, light butter and spices, raisins, tomato, mint, fried onion, cilantro, green peas, cashews. Steamed under a slice of platha.
- Home Style Fried Rice$16.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with mixed vegetable, green onion, white onion, egg, onion, garlic, cilantro.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Wok fried jasmine rice with pineapple, green onion, garlic, turmeric, carrot, green been. Tossed in a house made pineapple sauce.
Sides
- Burmese Indian Rice$8.00
Jasmine rice, basmati rice topped with coriander, raisins, and cashews.
- Coconut Rice$6.00
Jasmine rice cooked in coconut milk topped with sesame seeds, fried onion, and coconut.
- Jasmine Rice$3.50
Scoop of white rice
- Platha$5.00
Multi layered bread fried in sesame oil and baked to perfection.