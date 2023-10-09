Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital 3080 College Street
Drinks
Grab & Go
Drip Coffee & Xtras
Brewed coffee
Fresh hot drip coffee
Café Au Lait
French roast coffee w/ steamed heavy cream
Nitro Cold Brew
illy cold brew still or Nirto infused
Iced Coffee
Refreshing cold coffee sweetended with pure cane light on cream
Torani Flavors
Drink flavorings
X-Shot Espresso
Whip Cream
Java-To-Go
96oz of brewed coffee
Red Eye
Brewed coffee with a shot of espresso ontop
Espresso based
Al Pacino latte
Latte w/ chocolate, amaretto & coconut
Americano
Italian styel drip coffee
Café Latte
Espresso based drink w/ stemamed milk and a little froth ontop
Cappuccino
Espresso based drink w/ equal parts stemamed milk to froth
Carmella Latte
Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Latte w/ dark chocolate & whip cream
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai latte with espresso
Espresso Double
illy espresso
Flat White
Equal parts espresso & stemed milk w/ micro-froth ontop
Salted Caramel Mocha
Latte w/ salted caramel, chcolate & whip cream
Snickers Latte
Latte w/ hazelnut, caramel, chocolate & whip cream
Tuxedo Mocha
Latte w/ white & dark chocolate. Whip cream ontop
Vanilla Bean Latte
Vanilla Latte
Latte w/ Vanilla
White Chocolate Mocha
Frozen Drinks
Carmella Frap
Blended coffee based Caramel & vanilla frap
Kona Mocha
Blended coffee based chocolate frap
Salted Carmel Mocha Frap
Blended coffee based salted caramel & chocolate frap
Snickers Frap
Blended coffee based hazelnut, caramel & chocolate frap
Vanilla Bean Frappe
Vanilla Frap
Blended coffee based vanilla frap
Non-Coffee drinks
Smoothies
Seasonal Espresso Based
Mardi Gras Mocha
Rao's Signature Mardi Gras drink has bananas fasters syrup with white chocolate sauce, espresso and steamed milk. This drink is topped with whip cream and Mardi Gras colored sugar.
Voodoo Mocha
Rao's Signature Mardi Gras drink is a combination of Banana Foster syrup, Dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk and espresso. This drink is topped with whip cream and mardi gras colored sugar
Banana Nut Latte
Love Potion #9
Nutty Bunny Mocha
Almond Roca Mocha
Irish Cream Latte
Lucky Charms Latte
Peppermint Mocha
Raspberry White Mocha
S'mores Mocha
Sweet Nothing Latte
Sea Salt Vanilla Cream Breve
Bakery Breakfast
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Cream Muffin
Muffin with blueberry's and cream cheese inside.
Blueberry Lemon Muffin
Blueberry Bran Muffin
We use a nut grain for this and add blueberry's to sweeten it up.
Blueberry Cranberry Cream Muffin
Cranberry's Blueberry's and cream cheese Muffin
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Pecan Cream Muffin
Muffin with pecans and cream cheese on the top.
Strawberry Cream Muffin
Strawberry flavored muffin with cream cheese and strawberry jam on top.
1 Dz Assorted Muffins
Pumpkin Cream cheese Muffin
Chocolate chocolate chip Muffin
Apple cinnamon Muffin
Banana Nut
Mini Muffins
Pastry's
Empanada
Filled with cubed apple.
Lg Cinnamon Roll
Mini Cinnamon Roll
Mini Scone
Scone
Sticky Bun
Cinnamon wheel with toasted pecan half's on top of our signature stick bun smear.
Turnover
Puff pastry filled with apple slices
Maple Pecan Streusel
Strawberry cream croissant
Chocolate filled Croissant
Hot breakfast
Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese
Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.
Zummo w/ Jalapeno and cheese
Bacon, Egg & cheese Wrap
Eggs, bacon and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
Black bean, egg Jalapeno Wrap
Black bean with Jalapeno, scrambled eggs and cheese all wrapped up on one wheat wrap.
Black Bean grilled Chicken Wrap
Black beans, eggs, grilled chicken and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
Bacon, Egg & cheese Croissant
Mini ham and cheese croissant
Mini Croissant with ham and cheese
Ham Egg & cheese Croissant
Ham & cheese Croissant
Plain Croissant
Fried items (Kiosk)
Breads
Single Serve Desserts
Bakery case Sweets
Cookies
Gourmet Cookie
Decorated Sugar cookie
Sugar cookies with seasonal decorations using buttercream icing.
1dz assorted gourmet cookies
Sugar Cookie
1 sugar cookie. Shapes and color vary based on season.
Double Decker cookie
Two gourmet cookies with buttercream icing in-between layers and seasonal artwork on top.
Gingerbread Cookie Glazed
Astro's Deco cookie
Cupcakes
Wedding Cake cupcake
White cake, white buttercream icing and white pearls on top
Grooms Cake cupcake
Chocolate cake with chocolate fudge icing and chocolate sprinkles on top.
Red Velvet cupcake
Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs on top.
Seasonal White cupcake
White cake with seasonal decorations on top.
Carrot Cake cupcake
Carrot cake with cream cheese icing and a carrot decorated on top.
Seasonal Chocolate cupcake
Chocolate cupcake with seasonal decorations on top.
Turtle Fudge cupcake
Birthday party cupcake
12 bakery case cupcakes (not custom orders)
Cold case desserts
Dipped Strawberry
Dipped in a dark chocolate truffle
Napoleon Heart
Puff pastry filled w/ bavarian cream & strawberry slices
Small Fruit Tart
Sugar cookie shell with custard inside and fruit on top.
Large Fruit Tart
Lg cookie shell custard filled with fruit ontop
Creme Brulee
Cannoli
Cream Horn
Cheeze Cake Balls
Small Eclair
Large Eclair
Tiramisu
Mousse Brownie Heart
Stacked brownie with mousse filling and whip cream on top.
Bread Pudding
Trifle Cup
Fruit, vanilla putting, whip cream and cake all in one cup....
Macroons*
Pie slice
Cheesecake's baby/slice
Cake's baby/slices
Chocolate Lovers baby cake
Chocolate cake, fudge icing and strawberry's on top.
Chocolate Mousse baby cake
Chocolate cake with mousse icing
Eclipse baby cake
White cake buttercream icing with bavarian cram filling and chocolate ganache on top.
Italian Cream baby cake
Italian cream cake iced with cream cheese icing and nuts on side.
Red Velvet baby cake
Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs around side.
Strawberry Cream baby cake
White cake with strawberry filling and iced with strawberry cream icing.
Tres Leches slice
Lunch / Dinner
Whole Sandwich
Combo #4 Whole/Soup
Combo #3 Whole/Fruit
Pesto Turkey Bacon & Swiss
Sliced turkey breast, bacon and swiss cheese ,with pesto.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, onions, fresh parsley, relish, celery, green onions, mayo, black pepper, kosher salt.
Egg & Olive Salad Sandwich
An old family recipe. Hard boiled eggs, green olives mayo, fresh parsley, onions, black pepper, kosher salt.
Sicilian Tuna Sandwish
Discovered by family in Rome. White albacore tuna, roma tomatoes, black olives, green onions, shredded mozzarella, olive oil & lemon juice, fresh parsley, black pepper, kosher salt, & a dash of mayo.
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Mama Concetta's favorite. Cheddar cheese, diced pimento, mayo, black pepper and parsley.
Muffaleta Sandwich
Rao's version of the Italian Muffuletta. Made on our own seasoned focaccia bread with Italian mortadella, Genoa salami and ham covered in provolone and topped with Grandpa Maceo's Sicilian olive relish.
Grilled Chicken Basil
Grilled chicken breast, basil, bacon and provolone cheese with mayo. We recommend this panini on Focaccia Bread.
The Giacomo
Juicy pulled roast beef r1arinated in it's own juice and topped with swiss cheese served on our New Orleans Po'boy Bread and spicy spread► Au jus served on the side. For those who don't like the spice order The Giacomo Original.
Ham & Provolone
Salad Cups
Chicken salad cup
Chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, onions, fresh parsley, relish, celery, green onions, mayo, black pepper, kosher salt.
Egg & Olice Cup
An old family recipe. Hard boiled eggs, green olives mayo, fresh parsley, onions, black pepper, kosher salt.
Pimento Cheese Cup
Mama Concetta's favorite. Cheddar cheese, diced pimento, mayo, black pepper and parsley.
Sicilian Tuna Cup
Discovered by family in Rome. White albacore tuna, roma tomatoes, black olives, green onions, shredded mozzarella, olive oil & lemon juice, fresh parsley, black pepper, kosher salt, & a dash of mayo.