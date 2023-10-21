Popular Items

Peanut Butter Cup
$8.25

Choice of Milk, Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla & Chocolate Protein

Java Jolt
$8.00

Choice of Milk, Espresso Beans, Dark & Milk Chocolate, Vanilla Whey Protein

Drinks

SHAKES

WATER
Strawberry Slam
$8.00

Strawberry Puree, Bananas, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein

Berry, Berry Good
$8.00

Four Berry Puree, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein

I Love Veggies
$8.00

Pineapple Puree, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Lemon, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein

Mango Berry Burst
$8.00

Mango Puree, Strawberries, Pineapple, Mango, Vanilla Whey Protein

Hawaiian Harvest
$8.00

Pineapple Puree, Banana, Coconut, Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Thinny Mint
$8.00

Choice of Milk, Dark & Milk Chocolate, Mint, Get Lean Supplement, Organic Sandwich Cookie, Chocolate Whey Protein

Cracker Jax
$8.00

Choice of Milk, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Oats, Vanilla Whey Protein

Mo' Mass
$8.50

Choice of Milk, Peanut Butter, Oats, Banana, Vanilla or Chocolate Mass Builder

Organic Cookie Crunch
$8.00

Choice of Milk, Organic Sandwich Cookie, Yogurt, Vanilla Whey Protein

Chocolate Frosty
$8.00

Choice of Milk, Milk Chocolate, Chocolate Whey Protein

Banana Nut Blast
$8.25

Choice of Milk, Peanut Butter, Extra Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein

Black & Tan Chai
$8.25

Choice of Milk, Chai Spice, Vanilla & Chocolate Whey Protein

Strawberry Lean
$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple, Orange, Vanilla Whey Protein

The Caffeinator
$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, Espresso Beans, Get Energized Supplement, Vanilla Whey Protein

PB Cup Lite
$8.00

Unsweetened Almond Milk, PB Lite, Milk Chocolate, Vanilla & Chocolate Whey Protein

Red Velvet Cupcake
$8.00
Raspberry Recharge
$8.00

SPECIALTY COFFEE

Americano
$2.50+

Fresh espresso diluted with hot water.

Black + White Mocha
$5.00+

A combination of espresso, white and dark chocolate, steamed milk of your choice, and finished with froth.

Breve
$4.50+

Espresso and steamed half 'n' half, finished with froth.

Cappuccino
$4.00

A classic espresso based beverage with steamed milk and a few dollops of froth.

Chai Tea Latte
$4.00+

Warm Chai spiced tea, steamed milk of your choice, with vanilla and topped with froth.

Hot Chocolate
$3.75+

Steamed milk and your choice of white chocolate, dark chocolate, or both.

Latte
$3.75+

A classic espresso based beverage with your choice of steamed milk, flavor (optional), and finished with froth.

London Fog
$4.00+

Hot Earl Grey steeped in steamed milk of your choice with vanilla.

Mocha
$4.50+

Espresso, your choice of milk and chocolate, finished with froth.

Royal Lavender
$5.00+

Fresh espresso, honey, lavender syrup, steamed milk of your choice, finished with froth and drizzled with honey.

The Duluth Experience
$5.00+

Fresh espresso, white and dark chocolate, honey, steamed milk of your choice, topped with froth and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

The Judy Garland
$5.00+

Fresh espresso, amaretto syrup, white chocolate, with steamed milk of your choice and topped with froth.

TRADITIONAL COFFEE

French Press
$4.00+
House Brew
$2.25+
House-Made Cold Brew
$3.00+

Fresh cold brew using high quality beans from the Gabriel Muńoz farm in Colombia.

Nitro Cold Brew
$5.00
Pour Over
$4.00+

KIDS

Strawberry Shortcake
$4.50
The Hulk
$4.50
Cookie Monster
$4.50
Jr. Choc. Frosty
$4.50
PB Banana
$4.50
PB & J
$4.50

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai
$4.00
Watermelon Mint
$4.00

TEA

Chai
$2.45+
Earl Grey
$2.45+

PRE-WORKOUT

16oz Pre-Workout
$2.50
Scoop of Pre-Workout
$2.25

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Bev.

BUBBL'R
$2.50
Dukka Water
$3.00
Water
$1.50

Bagged Coffee Beans

Whole Bean

Colombian
$16.99
Papa New Guinea
$16.99

Sandwiches & Snacks

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
$4.00
English Muffin Turkey sausage
$4.50
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
$4.00

Extras

Espresso

Extra Shot: Single
$0.50
Extra Shot: Double
$1.00

Flavor Shot

Vanilla
$0.80
Caramel
$0.80
Hazelnut
$0.80
Toffee Nut
$0.80
Amaretto
$0.80
Coconut
$0.80
Lavender
$0.80
Peppermint
$0.80
Irish Cream
$0.80
Almond
$0.80
Wht. Choc.
$0.80
Dark. Choc.
$0.80
Half Why Half Drk
$0.80
Raspberry
$0.80
Strawberry
$0.80

Protein

Whey
$1.00
Plant
$1.00

Supplement

Creatine
$0.75
Get Energized
$0.75
Get Essentials
$0.75
Get Greens
$0.75
Get Flexible
$0.75
Get Lean
$0.75
Get Recovered
$0.75

Dairy/Non Dairy

Almond Milk
$0.50
Coconut Milk
$0.75
Half/Half
$0.50
Heavy Cream
$0.50
Oat milk
$0.75
Whole Milk
$0.50

Merch

Apparel

TShirt RN
$15.99

20ozTumbler Cup

Tumbler
$24.99

Tike's Meats

Turkey Sandwich

Pepper

Beef Jerky

Regular
Pepper
Teryaki