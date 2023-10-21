Rapid Nutrition & Coffee Co.
SHAKES
Strawberry Puree, Bananas, Strawberries, Vanilla Whey Protein
Choice of Milk, Espresso Beans, Dark & Milk Chocolate, Vanilla Whey Protein
Four Berry Puree, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein
Pineapple Puree, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Lemon, Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein
Mango Puree, Strawberries, Pineapple, Mango, Vanilla Whey Protein
Pineapple Puree, Banana, Coconut, Vanilla Whey Protein
Choice of Milk, Dark & Milk Chocolate, Mint, Get Lean Supplement, Organic Sandwich Cookie, Chocolate Whey Protein
Choice of Milk, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Oats, Vanilla Whey Protein
Choice of Milk, Peanut Butter, Oats, Banana, Vanilla or Chocolate Mass Builder
Choice of Milk, Organic Sandwich Cookie, Yogurt, Vanilla Whey Protein
Choice of Milk, Milk Chocolate, Chocolate Whey Protein
Choice of Milk, Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla & Chocolate Protein
Choice of Milk, Peanut Butter, Extra Banana, Vanilla Whey Protein
Choice of Milk, Chai Spice, Vanilla & Chocolate Whey Protein
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Strawberries, Pineapple, Orange, Vanilla Whey Protein
Unsweetened Almond Milk, Espresso Beans, Get Energized Supplement, Vanilla Whey Protein
Unsweetened Almond Milk, PB Lite, Milk Chocolate, Vanilla & Chocolate Whey Protein
SPECIALTY COFFEE
Fresh espresso diluted with hot water.
A combination of espresso, white and dark chocolate, steamed milk of your choice, and finished with froth.
Espresso and steamed half 'n' half, finished with froth.
A classic espresso based beverage with steamed milk and a few dollops of froth.
Warm Chai spiced tea, steamed milk of your choice, with vanilla and topped with froth.
Steamed milk and your choice of white chocolate, dark chocolate, or both.
A classic espresso based beverage with your choice of steamed milk, flavor (optional), and finished with froth.
Hot Earl Grey steeped in steamed milk of your choice with vanilla.
Espresso, your choice of milk and chocolate, finished with froth.
Fresh espresso, honey, lavender syrup, steamed milk of your choice, finished with froth and drizzled with honey.
Fresh espresso, white and dark chocolate, honey, steamed milk of your choice, topped with froth and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Fresh espresso, amaretto syrup, white chocolate, with steamed milk of your choice and topped with froth.
