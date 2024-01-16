RapScallion LLC 8 West Center Street
Food Spring Summer 2024
Starters
- Banana Bread App
Open faced slice with bacon, peanut butter and marshmallow$12.00
- Vegetables & Dip
Fresh assorted vegetables with dip$12.00
- Cinnamon Roll
Large cinnamon roll with orange and cranberry$8.00
- Toast Dippers
Crispy bite size oatmeal with maple and yogurt$7.00
- Blueberry Muffin
Split and grilled, with butter$5.00
- Yogurt Bowl
Plain Greek yogurt with granola, fruit compote and honey$13.00
- Chips, Dip
Kettle potato chips, rampch$6.00
Main
- The Standard
2 eggs choice of preparation, choice of meat, potatoes, choice of toast, jam, butter$16.00
- The Sando
2 bacon, 1 fried egg, cheddar, swiss, grilled eng muffin bread$12.00
- Burgerstance
2 pork sausage smash patties, cheddar, pickles, greens, herb mayo, brioche bun, with chips and pickle$15.00
- Pattycakes
3 pancakes with fruit compote, maple, butter$13.00
- Benny
ham sando with greens, tomato and herb mayo on grilled eng muffin bread, with tomato butter gravy, 2 poached eggs and chives$15.00
- Egg Salad
Herby egg salad, boiled egg, greens, pickle slices, milk bread, with chips and pickle$12.00
- Hambo
Grilled ham, swiss cheese, honey, herb mayo, buttercup mustard, grilled wheat bread, with chips and pickle$13.00
- Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and Swiss, jam, grilled milk bread, with chips and pickle$11.00
- Club Salad
Greens, 4 oz ham, 2 bacon, cheddar, swiss, 1 boiled egg, fresh assorted vegetables, rampch dressing$16.00
- House Salad, small
Greens, herbs, assorted vegetables, tahini green goddess$8.00
- House Salad, large
Greens, herbs, assorted vegetables, tahini green goddess$15.00
Childrens
- Kids French Toast
4 sticks, 2 bacon, fruit compote, maple$7.00
- Kids Scramble Egg
2 eggs with cheddar, 2 sausage, toast, jam, butter$9.00
- Kids Pancake
2 small cakes, 1 bacon, 1 sausage, maple, butter$9.00
- Kids Grill Cheese
Choice of bread, cheddar, with chips and pickle$9.00
- Kids PB&J
2 slices banana bread with peanut butter and jam, with chips and pickle$9.00