Chessie's Wharf RAR Brewing -- Annapolis
Chessie Burger
Appetizers
- Bone-In Wings$16.00
Pound of fried boneless wings tossed in your choice flavor and served with 1 dipping sauce and celery (Old Bay Hot Sauce Pictured Here)
- Boneless Wings$14.00
- Drunken Tots$12.00
Mound of fried tater tots topped with bacon, mozzarella, sour cream, beer cheese and scallions.
- Pretzel Bites$11.00
Four baked soft pretzels served with pub mustard and RAR Sauce. Add Beer Cheese for $5 or crab dip for $6
- Crab Empanada$14.00
- Crab Balls$16.00
- Crab Dip$17.00
Sandwiches
Lite Fare
- Seasonal Salad$14.00
Arugula / Quinoa / Roasted Corn Salsa / Tajin Seasoned Watermelon / Cotija Cheese / Tortilla Strips Tossed in a Avocado-Tomatillo Vinaigrette
- House Salad$14.00
Spring mix topped with Hard Boiled Eggs/ Cherry Tomatoes / Red Onion / Cucumber / Croutons / Bacon / Monterey-Cheddar Cheese with Ranch dressing on side
Kiddos (Comes with kettle chips)
SODAS
Wine
White Wine Glass
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Red Wine Bottle
- BOTTLE Skyside Cabernet$32.00
- BOTTLE Skyside Pinot Noir$32.00
- BOTTLE Silver Gate Merlot$32.00
- BOTTLE Banfi Red Blend$35.00
- BOTTLE Trivento Malbec$40.00
- BOTTLE Imagery Pinot Noir$42.00
- BOTTLE Francis Coppola Cabernet$49.00
- BOTTLE A to Z Pinot Noir$60.00
- BOTTLE Decoy Cabernet$60.00
- BOTTLE Unshackled Red Blend$65.00
