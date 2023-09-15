Rascals Teriyaki Grill Carson
TERIYAKI
CHK BOWL
Chicken and rice with teriyaki sauce
BEEF BOWL
Beef and rice with teriyaki sauce
COMBO BOWL
Chicken & Beef and rice with teriyaki sauce
CHK + BROC
Chicken & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce
BEEF + BROC
Beef & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce
COMBO + BROC
Chicken, beef & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce
CHK PLATE
Chicken, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad
BEEF PLATE
Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad
COMBO PLATE
Chicken & beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad
CHK DLX
Chicken, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad
BEEF DLX
Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad
COMBO DLX
Chicken & Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad
FP CHK DLX
Teriyaki chicken, rice with Chinese chicken salad (Serves 3-4)
FP BEEF DLX
Teriyaki beef, rice with Chinese chicken salad (Serves 3-4) ** Maximum 2 per order** Orders with more than 2 will not be accepted
FP COMBO DLX
Teriyaki chicken & beef, rice with Chinese chicken salad (Serves 3-4)
FP CHK DINNER
Teriyaki chicken, rice with a mixed green salad (Serves 3-4)
FP BEEF DINNER
Teriyaki beef, rice with a mixed green salad (Serves 3-4) ** Maximum 2 per order** Orders with more than 2 will not be accepted
CURRY
CURRY VEG BOWL
Curry over rice (veggies include potatoes, carrots and onions)
CURRY CHK BOWL
Curry, chicken and rice
CURRY BEEF BOWL
Curry, beef and rice
CURRY VEG PLATE
Curry over rice with a green salad
CURRY CHK PLATE
Curry, chicken and rice with a green salad
CURRY BEEF PLATE
Curry, beef and rice with a green salad
CURRY VEG DLX
Curry over rice with Chinese Chicken Salad
CURRY CHK DLX
Curry, chicken and rice with Chinese Chicken Salad
CURRY BEEF DLX
Curry, beef and rice with Chinese Chicken Salad
GRAVY
SALAD
1/2 CCS
Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds, wontons, almonds with house dressing
LG CCS
Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds, wontons, almonds with house dressing
SML MIXED GREEN
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onions with house dressing
LG MIXED GREEN
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onions with house dressing
SML CCS TRAY
Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds with wontons & almonds and house dressing on the side
MED CCS TRAY
Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds with wontons & almonds and house dressing on the side
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
On sesame bun with mayo, thousand island, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
CHZ BURGER
On sesame bun with cheddar mayo, thousand island, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
TERI BURGER
On sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
TERI AVO BURGER
On sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, avocado, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
BREAST BURGER
Breast meat on sesame bun with mayo, ranch, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles
CHILI BURGER
On sesame bun with chili, mayo, mustard, onions, tomatoes, pickles
CHILI CHZ BURGER
TERI CHK BURGER
Breast meat on sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
TERI STK BURGER
Sliced beef on sesame bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes
SANDWICH/COMBOS
HOT - PASTRAMI & CHZ SANDWICH
Pastrami, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard on french roll
HOT - CHAR CHK SANDWICH
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, salt & pepper and mayo on a french roll
HOT - TERI BEEF SANDWICH
Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, teriyaki sauce and mayo on a french roll
HOT - TERI CHK SANDWICH
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, teriyaki sauce and mayo on a french roll
COLD - AVOCADO & CHZ SANDWICH
Avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a french roll
COLD - CHK SALAD SANDWICH
Chicken salad (contains celery and walnuts), lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a french roll
COLD - TUNA SANDWICH
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a french roll
SANDWICH & CCS COMBO
Choice of 1/2 sandwich & Chinese Chicken Salad