Rascals Teriyaki Grill Gardena
TERIYAKI
- CHK BOWL$8.95
Chicken and rice with teriyaki sauce
- BEEF BOWL$9.95
Beef and rice with teriyaki sauce
- COMBO BOWL$10.50
Chicken & Beef and rice with teriyaki sauce
- CHK + BROCCOLI$10.50
Chicken & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce
- BEEF + BROCCOLI$11.25
Beef & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce
- COMBO + BROCCOLI$11.75
Chicken, beef & broccoli, rice and teriyaki sauce
- CHK PLATE$10.50
Chicken, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad
- BEEF PLATE$11.25
Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad
- COMBO PLATE$11.95
Chicken & beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with green salad
- CHK DLX$11.95
Chicken, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad
- BEEF DLX$12.95
Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad
- COMBO DLX$13.50
Chicken & Beef, rice, teriyaki sauce with Chinese Chicken Salad
- FP CHK DLX$34.00
Teriyaki chicken, rice with Chinese chicken salad (Serves 3-4)
- FP BEEF DLX$37.00
Teriyaki beef, rice with Chinese chicken salad (Serves 3-4) ** Maximum 2 per order** Orders with more than 2 will not be accepted
- FP COMBO DLX$38.00
Teriyaki chicken & beef, rice with Chinese chicken salad (Serves 3-4)
- FP CHK DINNER$32.00
Teriyaki chicken, rice with a mixed green salad (Serves 3-4)
- FP BEEF DINNER$35.00
Teriyaki beef, rice with a mixed green salad (Serves 3-4) ** Maximum 2 per order** Orders with more than 2 will not be accepted
CURRY
- CURRY VEG BOWL$8.65
Curry over rice (veggies include potatoes, carrots and onions)
- CURRY CHK BOWL$8.95
Curry, chicken and rice
- CURRY BEEF BOWL$9.95
Curry, beef and rice
- CURRY VEG PLATE$10.25
Curry over rice with a green salad
- CURRY CHK PLATE$10.50
Curry, chicken and rice with a green salad
- CURRY BEEF PLATE$11.25
Curry, beef and rice with a green salad
- CURRY VEG DLX$11.75
Curry over rice with Chinese Chicken Salad
- CURRY CHK DLX$11.95
Curry, chicken and rice with Chinese Chicken Salad
- CURRY BEEF DLX$12.95
Curry, beef and rice with Chinese Chicken Salad
GRAVY
SALAD
- 1/2 CCS$8.25
Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds, wontons, almonds with house dressing
- LG CCS$10.50
Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds, wontons, almonds with house dressing
- SML MIXED GREEN$5.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onions with house dressing
- LG MIXED GREEN$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onions with house dressing
- SML CCS TRAY$29.00
Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds with wontons & almonds and house dressing on the side
- MED CCS TRAY$49.00
Lettuce, chicken, cucumbers, green onion, sesame seeds with wontons & almonds and house dressing on the side
BURGERS
- HAMBURGER$6.25
On sesame bun with mayo, thousand island, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
- CHZ BURGER$6.50
On sesame bun with cheddar mayo, thousand island, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
- TERI BURGER$6.25
On sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
- TERI AVO BURGER$7.25
On sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, avocado, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
- BREAST BURGER$7.75
Breast meat on sesame bun with mayo, ranch, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles
- CHILI BURGER$6.95
On sesame bun with chili, mayo, mustard, onions, tomatoes, pickles
- CHILI CHZ BURGER$7.05
- TERI CHK BURGER$7.75
Breast meat on sesame bun with teriyaki sauce, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles
- TERI STK BURGER$7.75
Sliced beef on sesame bun with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes
SANDWICH/COMBOS
- HOT - PASTRAMI & CHZ SANDWICH$9.95
Pastrami, swiss cheese, pickles, mayo and mustard on french roll
- HOT - CHAR CHK SANDWICH$9.75
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, salt & pepper and mayo on a french roll
- HOT - TERI BEEF SANDWICH$9.95
Beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, teriyaki sauce and mayo on a french roll
- HOT - TERI CHK SANDWICH$9.75
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, teriyaki sauce and mayo on a french roll
- COLD - AVOCADO & CHZ SANDWICH$9.75
Avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a french roll
- COLD - CHK SALAD SANDWICH$9.75
Chicken salad (contains celery and walnuts), lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a french roll
- COLD - TUNA SANDWICH$9.95
Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a french roll
- SANDWICH & CCS COMBO$10.25
Choice of 1/2 sandwich & Chinese Chicken Salad