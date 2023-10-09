Dinner

Tawa - Griddle

Ragda Pattice

$12.00

Spiced potatoes / chickpeas / tamarind chutney

Avocado Banana Chaat

$12.00

Cumin / red chili powder / date chutney

Tawa Baingan

$12.00

Eggplant / spiced potatoes / jaggery peanut sauce

Jackfruit Kebab

$12.00

Walnuts / spiced red and green pepper chutneys

Purple Potato Dosa

$12.00

Mustard seeds / curry leaves / coconut chutney

Fish Chutneywala

$17.00

Fluke / Coconut / mint / cilantro / kachumber salad

Crab Pepper Masala

$14.00

Garlic / black pepper / phyllo pastry

Scallop Balchao

$14.00

Bay scallops/ peri-peri masala / rice vermicelli

Kolkata Lamb Roll

$14.00

Broiled lamb / kachumber salad / mint chutney

Sigri - Barbeque

Mango Shrimp

$14.00

Cashew nut / ginger / mango pulp

Spicy Reshmi Kebab

$12.00

Minced chicken / mint / coriander / green chili

Truffle Seekh Kebab

$12.00

Minced lamb / garam masala / truffle oil

Paneer Shashlik

$12.00

Cottage cheese / onion / bell pepper

House Made Chutney/Papadam

Eggplant & Ginger Chutney

$2.50

Tomato & Golden Raisin Chutney

$2.50

Mango Chutney

$2.50

All 3 Chutneys

$6.00

Assorted Papadums

$6.00

Roasted Lentil Papad

$4.00

Chaat - Savories

Sev Batata Puri

$10.00

Crispy biscuits / potatoes / raw mangoes/Chutneys

Cauliflower Bezule

$12.00

Mustard seeds / green chilies / curry leaves

Palak Chaat

$14.00

Crispy baby spinach / sweet yogurt/ tamarind

Sweet Potato Samosa

$10.00

Phyllo pastry / cranberry chutney

Entree from Clay Oven

Chicken Pista Korma

$20.00

Cashew nut / pistachio / green cardamom

Tnd Lamb Chops ** (2 Pcs.)

$36.00

Mace / cardamom / cashew nuts / ginger

Tnd Lamb Chops ** (1 Pc.)

$18.00

Mace / cardamom / cashew nuts / ginger

Scottish Tnd Salmon ** (2 Pcs.)

$26.00

Kashmiri Chili / cinnamon / black pepper

Scottish Tnd Salmon ** (1 Pc.)

$13.00

Kashmiri Chili / cinnamon / black pepper

Tandoori Chk Tikka

$22.00

Chicken / garlic / mint chutney

Mixed Grill

$24.00

Tandoori Salmon / Chicken tikka / Truffle seekh kebab

Fish & Seafood Entree

Halibut Goan Curry

$26.00

Coconut/ Kashmiri chili / tamarind

Red Snapper Pollichattu

$26.00Out of stock

Curry leaves/ garlic/lemon cashew rice

Shrimp Achari

$26.00

Pickling spices / green chili / onions

Black Cod

$36.00

Fresh dill / honey / star anise / red wine vinegar

Lobster Hawa Mahal

$36.00

Onion / tomato / ginger / green chili

Shrimp Biryani

$26.00

Meat Entree

Chicken Makhani

$20.00

Broiled chicken / tomato / fenugreek

Chicken Grn Masala

$20.00

Mint / coriander / ground spices

Chicken T Masala

$20.00

Tomato / ginger / green chili

Chicken Biryani

$22.00

Aromatic basmati rice / raita

Tamatar Gosht

$22.00

Lamb / tomato / chef’s spice blend

Raan-e-Rasika

$26.00

Lamb mince / saffron / rose petals

Duck Vindaloo

$29.00

Peri-Peri masala / pearl onions / cabbage fooghat

Lamb Biryani

$24.00

Vegetarian Entree

Papeta Ringna Nu Shak

$17.00

Indian eggplant / potato / tomato / mustard seeds

Bhindi Sambhariya

$17.00

Okra / roasted cumin coriander / fresh lemon juice

Gobhi Mattar

$17.00

Cauliflower / green peas / cumin

Malai Palak

$17.00

Spinach / garlic / green chili / onions

Sabudana Kofta Curry

$17.00

Tapioca pearl dumplings / peanut / coconut milk

Khumb Mattar

$17.00

Cremini mushrooms / English peas / cashew nut

Zucchini Kadi

$17.00

Zucchini fritters / yogurt / coriander seeds

Dal Makhani

$17.00

Lentils / tomato / garlic

Cucumber Raita

$8.00

Cucumber / yogurt relish

Paneer Mirch Ka Salan

$20.00

Cottage cheese / peanut / desiccated coconut /saffron rice

Veg. Biryani

$20.00

Paneer Tawa Masala

$17.00

Paneer Palak

$17.00

Paneer Makhani

$17.00

Sides

S-Papeta Ringna

$10.00

Indian eggplant / potato / tomato / mustard seeds

S-Bhindi

$10.00

Okra / roasted cumin coriander / fresh lemon juice

S-Gobhi Mattar

$10.00

Cauliflower / green peas / cumin

S-Malai Palak

$10.00

Spinach / garlic / green chili / onions

S-Sabudana Kofta Curry

$10.00

Tapioca pearl dumplings / peanut / coconut milk

S-Khumb Mattar

$10.00

Cremini mushrooms / English peas / cashew nut

S-Zucchini Kadi

$10.00

Zucchini fritters / yogurt / coriander seeds

S-Dal Makhani

$10.00

Lentils / tomato / garlic

S-Cucumber Raita

$5.00

Cucumber / yogurt relish

S-Paneer Tawa

$10.00

S-Paneer Palak

$10.00

S-Paneer Makhani

$10.00

S-Veg. Hot Sauce

S-N/Veg. Hot Sauce

Chili Plate

$2.50

Bread

Naan

$4.00

Roti

$4.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Laccha Paratha

$5.00

Mint Paratha

$5.00

Onion and Sage

$5.00

Truffle Naan

$5.00

Chili Olive Oil Naan

$5.00

Goat Cheese Kulcha

$6.00

Breadbasket

$12.00

Plain Dosa

$4.00

Rice

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Half Basmati Rice

$2.00

Vegetable Pulao

$5.00

Lemon Cashew Nut Rice

$6.00

Saffron Rice

$5.00

Dessert

Kaju Kulfi

$12.00

Raisins, Cashew nut Nougat, Jaggery Caramel

Passion Fruit Panacotta

$14.00

Passion fruit Ganache, Basil Seeds

Date and Toffee Pudding

$12.00

Fresh Berries, Mix Berry Sauce

Apple Jalebi

$12.00

Cadamom Ice Cream

Warm Black Rice Pudding

$12.00

Coconut, Cardamom Ice Cream

Chocolate Samosa

$12.00

Chocolate Mint Ice Cream

Gulab Jamun

$10.00

Cardamom Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$10.00

Sorbet

$10.00

Strawberry Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Jack Fruit Cheesecake

$14.00

Beverage Menu

Cocktails

Kir Royale

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

xxxxxx

Mimosa

$15.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Aviator

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Spl. Cocktail

$15.00

House Cocktails

Dhaniya Cooler

$15.00

Red Butterfly

$15.00

Malabar Mule

$15.00

Saunf - Rita

$15.00

Nector of Soma

$15.00

Mumbai Manhattan

$15.00

Kashmiri Sour

$15.00

Adraki Bellini

$16.00

Few Carre

$16.00

Chili Gin Fizz

$16.00

Ginger Pisco Sour

$16.00

Mocktails

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Sweet Lassi

$6.00

Salted Lassi

$6.00

Ginger Limeade

$6.00

Mango Mocktail

$6.00

P & T Punch

$6.00

Badami

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00