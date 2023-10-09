Rasika Penn Quarter
Dinner
Tawa - Griddle
Ragda Pattice
Spiced potatoes / chickpeas / tamarind chutney
Avocado Banana Chaat
Cumin / red chili powder / date chutney
Tawa Baingan
Eggplant / spiced potatoes / jaggery peanut sauce
Jackfruit Kebab
Walnuts / spiced red and green pepper chutneys
Purple Potato Dosa
Mustard seeds / curry leaves / coconut chutney
Fish Chutneywala
Fluke / Coconut / mint / cilantro / kachumber salad
Crab Pepper Masala
Garlic / black pepper / phyllo pastry
Scallop Balchao
Bay scallops/ peri-peri masala / rice vermicelli
Kolkata Lamb Roll
Broiled lamb / kachumber salad / mint chutney
Sigri - Barbeque
House Made Chutney/Papadam
Chaat - Savories
Entree from Clay Oven
Chicken Pista Korma
Cashew nut / pistachio / green cardamom
Tnd Lamb Chops ** (2 Pcs.)
Mace / cardamom / cashew nuts / ginger
Scottish Tnd Salmon ** (2 Pcs.)
Kashmiri Chili / cinnamon / black pepper
Tandoori Chk Tikka
Chicken / garlic / mint chutney
Mixed Grill
Tandoori Salmon / Chicken tikka / Truffle seekh kebab
Fish & Seafood Entree
Halibut Goan Curry
Coconut/ Kashmiri chili / tamarind
Red Snapper Pollichattu
Curry leaves/ garlic/lemon cashew rice
Shrimp Achari
Pickling spices / green chili / onions
Black Cod
Fresh dill / honey / star anise / red wine vinegar
Lobster Hawa Mahal
Onion / tomato / ginger / green chili
Shrimp Biryani
Meat Entree
Chicken Makhani
Broiled chicken / tomato / fenugreek
Chicken Grn Masala
Mint / coriander / ground spices
Chicken T Masala
Tomato / ginger / green chili
Chicken Biryani
Aromatic basmati rice / raita
Tamatar Gosht
Lamb / tomato / chef’s spice blend
Raan-e-Rasika
Lamb mince / saffron / rose petals
Duck Vindaloo
Peri-Peri masala / pearl onions / cabbage fooghat
Lamb Biryani
Vegetarian Entree
Papeta Ringna Nu Shak
Indian eggplant / potato / tomato / mustard seeds
Bhindi Sambhariya
Okra / roasted cumin coriander / fresh lemon juice
Gobhi Mattar
Cauliflower / green peas / cumin
Malai Palak
Spinach / garlic / green chili / onions
Sabudana Kofta Curry
Tapioca pearl dumplings / peanut / coconut milk
Khumb Mattar
Cremini mushrooms / English peas / cashew nut
Zucchini Kadi
Zucchini fritters / yogurt / coriander seeds
Dal Makhani
Lentils / tomato / garlic
Cucumber Raita
Cucumber / yogurt relish
Paneer Mirch Ka Salan
Cottage cheese / peanut / desiccated coconut /saffron rice
Veg. Biryani
Sides
Chili Plate
Bread
Rice
Dessert
Kaju Kulfi
Raisins, Cashew nut Nougat, Jaggery Caramel
Passion Fruit Panacotta
Passion fruit Ganache, Basil Seeds
Date and Toffee Pudding
Fresh Berries, Mix Berry Sauce
Apple Jalebi
Cadamom Ice Cream
Warm Black Rice Pudding
Coconut, Cardamom Ice Cream
Chocolate Samosa
Chocolate Mint Ice Cream
Gulab Jamun
Cardamom Ice Cream