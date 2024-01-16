Rasika West End
Tawa
- Salli Salmon Cake$14.00
Caramelized onion / straw potato / basil mayo
- Fish Chili Garlic$14.00
Sea bass / burnt garlic / banana leaf / jeera aloo
- Tawa Lobster$21.00
Maine lobster / garlic / guava chili chutney
- Kadipatte Ka Murg$12.00
Chicken tenders / curry leaves / roasted lentils
- Roti Pe Boti$14.00
Lamb / Kashmiri chilies / caramelized onions / paratha
- Tawa Baingan$12.00
Eggplant / spiced potato / olive oil / peanut sauce
- Truffle Dosa$12.00
Potatoes / truffle shavings / coconut chutney
- Beeetroot Goat Cheese Tikki$12.00
Roasted cumin / cashew nuts / cinnamon / honey
Chutney / Papad
Chaat
- Sev puri$10.00
Crispy biscuits / potatoes / raw mangoes / gram flour vermicelli / chutneys
- Cauliflower Bezule$12.00
Mustard seeds / green chilies / curry leaves
- Palak Chaat$15.00
Crispy baby spinach / yogurt / tamarind /date
- Sweet Potato Samosa$10.00
Ginger / green chilies / cranberry chutney
- 1Pc Samosa$3.00
Sigri
- Mango Shrimp$14.00
Mango puree / cashew nut / ginger / coriander
- Malai Seekh Kebab$12.00
Minced lamb / ginger / garlic / mint chutney
- Reshmi Kebab$12.00
Minced chicken / mint / coriander / green chilies
- Veggie Seekh Kebab$12.00
Seasonal vegetables / cashew nut / walnut / breadcrumbs / garam masala / mint chutney
- Tandoori Paneer$12.00
Cottage cheese / yogurt / chilies / garam masala
Seafood Entrée
- Halibut Curry$30.00
Kashmiri chili / curry leaves / Malabar tamarind
- Red Snapper$28.00
Balchao masala / shrimp / masala bhat
- Shrimp Curry$27.00
Raw mango / mustard seeds / coconut milk
- Lobster Curry$36.00
Fennel seeds / onion seeds / green chili
- Scottish Salmon Tandoori$27.00
Lime leaves / ginger / garlic
- Black Cod$38.00
Honey / cheddar / star anise / dill potatoes
- Black Cod 1 PC$19.00
Honey / cheddar / star anise / dill potatoes
Meat Entrée
- Tandoori Chicken$22.00
Chilies / garlic / garam masala
- Chicken Kolhapuri$21.00
Kashmiri chili / cinnamon / clove / coriander seed
- CTM$21.00
Onion / tomato / fenugreek powder
- Butter Chicken$21.00
Broiled chicken / tomato / fenugreek powder
- Chicken Dum Pukht$21.00
Caramelized onion / mace / cardamom / saffron
- Tandoori Lamb Chops 1 PC$19.00
Mace / cardamom / cashew nut / ginger
- Tandoori Lamb Chops 2 PC$38.00
Mace / cardamom / cashew nut / ginger
- Peshawari Lamb Shank$34.00
Kashmiri chilies / black cardamom / Gold leaf
- Lamb Biryani$24.00
Aromatic lamb / basmati rice / saffron / raita
- Punjabi Gosht$22.00
Lamb / pickling spices / ginger / green chilies
- Tandoori Duck Makhani$32.00
Peking duck confit / makhani sauce / saffron rice
- Chix Biryani$22.00
Vegetarian Entrée
- Paneer Lajawab$20.00
Cottage cheese / black pepper / coriander / cumin
- Navratna Korma$20.00
Seasonal vegetables / cashew nuts / clove / cinnamon
- Vegetable Biryani$20.00
Aromatic seasonal vegetables / basmati rice / raita
- Chickpea Kichadi$20.00
Carrots / Sweet Potato / basmati rice / ginger / green chilies / Date Raita
- Aloo Bukhara Kofta$18.00
Cottage cheese & prune dumpling / cashew nuts / tomato / star anise
- Malai Palak$18.00
Spinach / cumin / garlic
- Bhindi Aloo$18.00
Okra / potatoes / onions / dry mango powder
- Gobhi Mattar$18.00
Cauliflower / green peas / ginger
- Mushroom Pepper Fry$18.00
Cremini / fennel / black pepper
- Baingan Bharta$18.00
Smoked eggplant mash / English peas
- Dal Dhungaree$18.00
Smoked lentils / garlic / tomatoes
- Raita$7.00
Cucumber / yogurt relish
- Paneer Tawa Masala$18.00
- Saag Paneer$18.00
Vegetarian Sides
- S-Aloo Bukhara Kofta$10.00
Cottage cheese & prune dumpling / cashew nuts / tomato / star anise
- S-Malai Palak$10.00
Spinach / cumin / garlic
- S-Bhindi Aloo$10.00
Okra / potatoes / onions / dry mango powder
- S-Gobhi Mattar$10.00
Cauliflower / green peas / ginger
- S-Mushroom Pepper Fry$10.00
Cremini / fennel / black pepper
- S-Baingan Bharta$10.00
Smoked eggplant mash / English peas
- S-Dal Dhungaree$10.00
Smoked lentils / garlic / tomatoes
- S-Saag Paneer$10.00
- S-Paneer Tawa Masala$10.00
Breads
Dessert
- Chocolate Samosa$14.00
Chocolate Mint Ice Cream
- Date and Toffee Pudding$14.00
Mixed Berry Coulis
- Gulab Jamun$14.00
Cardamom Ice Cream
- Kesar Pista Kulfi$14.00
Fig sauce / raspberry compote / walnut nougat
- Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake$14.00
Candied pecans / caramel sauce / Indian malt cookie
- Rose Rasmalai$14.00
Rose mousse / strawberry compote / passion fruit coulis
- Warm Black Rice Pudding$14.00
Cashew nuts / coconut / cardamom ice cream / edible silver
- Ice Cream$11.00
- Sorbet$11.00
- Birthday Dessert$4.00
- One Scoop Ice Cream$3.00
- One Scoop Sorbet$3.00