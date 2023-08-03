Rasoi Indian Cuisine
APPETIZERS (MEAT)
LAMB SAMOSA
Crisp and flaky fried pastry encasing a savory spiced mixture of ground lamb.
SHRIMP SAMOSA
Crispy samosas stuffed with shrimp and spice blend.
CHICKEN SAMOSA
filled with mouthwatering minced chicken seasoned generously with common Indian spices
AMRITSARI FISH FRY
A lightly battered fish fry in Indian spices, ginger garlic paste and gram flour.
CHICKEN KATHI ROLL
Made with juicy chicken marinated in creamy yogurt and spices, then rolled up in a buttery, flaky paratha with peppers, onions, and green chutney.
CHICKEN 65
Chicken appetizer made by deep frying marinated chicken with curry leaves and green chilies.
CHICKEN CHILLI
sweet, spicy and crispy appetizer, most popular in Indo-Chinese cuisine
CHICKEN MANCHURIAN
a delicious and popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried chicken and a spicy, sweet, and sticky sauce.
APPETIZERS (VEGGIE)
VEGGIE SAMOSA
crispy pastry shell filled with a flavorful mixture of vegetables, potatoes, and spices
MINT PANEER FINGER
absolutely delicious with crunchy coating yet soft inside. Mint flavored paneer fingers
PANEER PAKORA
a deep fried popular north Indian snack with a crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside.
ALOO PANEER TIKKI
delicious vegetarian patties made with paneer, potatoes, spices and herbs.
PANEER 65
made with cubes of paneer cheese that are marinated in spices and pan fried to perfection.
GOBI MANCHURIAN
made with cubes of cauliflower that are marinated in spices and pan fried to perfection.
MALAI SOYA CHAP
marinated in light spices, cream and yogurt and grilled.
TIKKA SOYA CHAP
marinated in a heavy marinade of rich spices, cream and butter.
HARYALI SOYA CHAP
delicious mixture of spinach, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, tandoori masala and coriander & mint paste.
ONION BHAJI
CHATT CORNER
DAHI BHALLA
soft lentil fritters that are deep fried and served with yogurt, chutneys, and spices.
DAHI BHALLA PAPRI CHATT
Dahi Vadas is mixed with crunchy papdi and sweet tangy tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney to make a flavorful dish.
BUTTER CHICKEN SAMOSA CHATT
Crisp fried pastry stuffed with chicken tikka, finished with butter gravy, served warm.
BUTTER CHICKEN POUTINE
tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with chickpeas, chutneys, curd, chaat masala.
SAMOSA CHANA CHATT
lip-smacking chaat made with samosa, chickpeas, various chutneys and spices.
ALOO TIKKI CHAT
tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with chickpeas, chutneys, curd, chaat masala.
SOUPS
TANDOORI ENTRÉE (MEAT)
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Indian chicken dish prepared by roasting chicken marinated in yogurt and spices in a tandoor.
MURG MALAI TIKKA
bite size pieces of chicken cooked in a creamy marinate with yoghurt, cheese, ginger, garlic and chili.
CHICKEN TIKKA
Boneless pieces of chicken marinated and then grilled in tandoor.
HARYALI TIKKA
Boneless pieces of chicken is flavored with fresh green mint and coriander leave along with spices.
RASHAMI MURG MALAI
boneless chicken breast that has been marinated in a juicy mixture of curd, cream, cashew nuts, and spices.
CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB
ground chicken mixed with fragrant spices and herbs, then grilled on the skewers.
TANDOORI PRAWN
marinated in a spiced yoghurt marination and cooked over tandoor till crisp golden.
TANGRI KABAB
chicken drumsticks are marinated in yogurt, spices, and herbs and grilled.
LAMB SEEKH KABAB
ground lamb seasoned with a blend of spices and shaped onto skewers.
Tandoori mix grill
TANDOORI ENTRÉE (VEG)
MASALA PANEER TIKKA
chunks of paneer are marinated in spiced yogurt and grilled in a Tandoor.
HARYALI PANEER TIKKA
cubes of paneer and veggies marinated with a paste made of cilantro & mint and then cooked until charred!
MALAI PANEER TIKKA
creamy and mild in taste paneer tikka made using cheese, cashew nuts and cream-based marination.
BIRYANI (MEAT)
MURGH HYDRABADHI BIRYANI
traditional Mughlai rice dish made using long grain basmati rice, chicken, and a whole lot of spices.
SHRIMP BIRYANI
Flavourful marinated prawns cooked along with aromatic basmati rice and caramelized onions
LAMB BIRYANI
Hyderabadi lamb biryani, popular Indian delicacy with tender marinated lamb in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices and fried onions
GOAT BIRYANI
Hyderabadi mutton biryani is a classic dish made by layering rice over slow cooked mutton gravy
RICE / BIRYANI VEG
JEERA RICE
basmati cooked with cumin seeds.
VEG PULAO
rice and vegetables cooked together with aromatics (onions, garlic, ginger etc), spices and herbs
PEAS PULAO
tasty rice and green peas dish made with caramelized onions and aromatic spices.
VEG HYDRABADI BIRYANI
authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices.
BREAD
LACHHA PARATHA
a multi layered shallow fried north Indian flat bread.
MISSI ROTI
savory and nutty flavored flatbreads made with a mix of whole wheat flour, gram flour and spices.
TANDOORI ROTI (2PCS)
It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor
BUTTER NAAN
leavened bread baked in clay ovens (tandoor) in highest temperatures. brushed with melted butter.
PLAIN NAAN
leavened Indian flatbread that is baked in clay ovens (tandoor) in highest temperatures.
GARLIC NAAN
leavened Indian flatbread baked in tandoor and spiced with garlic
ALOO KULCHA
twist to a traditional naan where the stuffing of spiced potatoes gives a delicious taste.
STUFFED KULCHA (PANEER /ONION)
soft and fluffy Indian leavened bread which is made stuffed with seasonal vegetables.
KEEMA NAAN
Bread is the perfect combination of deliciously spiced minced lamb (lamb keema) and a soft fluffy naan dough.
PESHWARI NAAN
delicious, sweet naan bread stuffed with coconut, fruit and nuts.
DAL
YELLOW DAL TADKA
lentil curry made with an equal proportion of moong dal and toor dal with a spiced ghee tempering.
DAL BUKHARA
rich, flavorful lentil recipe made with black gram, tomatoes, cream
RAJMA LABABDAR
North Indian curried dish made with kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, plenty of spices and herbs
AMRITSARI CHOLE
Made with soaked chickpeas and spices.
VEG ENTRÉE
DIWANI DUM KI HANDI
a simple mixed vegetable curry recipe prepared with onion – tomato sauce and cashew paste.
ALOO TAMATAR RASELA
made with boiled potatoes tomatoes and spices.
BAINGAN KA BHARTHA
fire roasted eggplant is mashed and cooked with spices.
GOBHI MATAR ADRAKI
a popular Indian stir fry cauliflower peas in turmeric and Indian spices with ginger.
ALOO PALAK
traditional dry vegetable curry made with cubed potatoes and sauteed spinach.
METHI MUTTER MALAI
combines fresh fenugreek leaves with green peas and creamy in a sweet, rich and creamy curry.
MUSHROOM DO PYAZA
delightful dish featuring button mushrooms cooked with lightly caramelized onions, tomatoes and ground spices
VEG JALFREZI
combination of vegetables in a unique street style tomato sauce
ALOO MATER
consists of potatoes and peas in a spicy and flavorsome curry.
MUSHROOM MATER
mushrooms and peas in a creamy onion, tomato and cashew sauce,
MALAI KOFTA
fried balls of vegetables and paneer in a rich and creamy mild gravy made with sweet onions and tomatoes.
GOBHI KAJU MASALA
cauliflower and raw cashews are cooked together in a spicy tomato cream base.
PANEER ENTRÉE
PANEER LABABDAR
Cubed paneer in a creamy, mildly tangy and faintly sweet gravy.
PANEER TIKKA BUTTER MASALA
chunks of roasted marinated paneer in a cream and tomato sauce.
PALAK PANEER
Cubes of paneer in a smooth, creamy and delicious spinach gravy.
PANEER DO PYAZA
creamy curry of soft succulent paneer and plenty of onions in a wonderful medley of spices, herbs and tomatoes.
SHAHI PANEER
paneer cubes cooked in a tomato and onion gravy made with cream, tomato and cashew nuts.
MUTTER PANEER
combination of soft paneer and healthy green peas in a mild spicy tomato-based gravy
CHICKEN ENTRÉE
BUTTER CHICKEN
Tender chicken cooked in a rich, fragrant tomato-based curry sauce.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Roasted breast chicken pieces cooked in a delicious, buttered tomato sauce with a lot of spices.
CHICKEN CURRY HOME STYLE
Tender chicken pieces are marinated in a flavorful yogurt sauce and simmered in onion-tomato sauce.
KADHAI CHICKEN
Chicken Dry dish that is made with rich tomato gravy and sauteed along with chunks of capsicum and onions.
MALAI CHICKEN
Boneless chicken breast pieces are cooked with heavy cream, yogurt, and spices.
MURGH DO PYAZA
Marinated chicken chunks cooked in a variety of spices, yogurt and kasoori methi. This dish is bursting with aromatic flavors and a creamy gravy.
ACHARI MURGH
made by cooking chicken with pickling spices
CHICKEN VINDALOO
Indian potato and meat dish flavored with toasted spices like coriander, cloves, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, and turmeric.
CHICKEN TIKKA SAAG
Tandoori grilled chicken pieces, simmered in an aromatic sauce with spinach, tomatoes and onions.
CHICKEN JALFREZI
delightfully flavorful curry with tender, juicy chunks of chicken in a spicy tomato sauce studded with stir-fried vegetables.
CHICKEN SAAG
It is an amazing combination of chicken and spinach.
CHICKEN KORMA
Pieces of chicken are gently simmered in a rich, creamy sauce with layers of sweet and spicy flavors.
CHICKEN MALAI KOFTA
flavour packed chicken curry simmered in a tomato makhani gravy and simmer along with chicken kofta balls.
ORIGINAL BUTTER CHICKEN WITH BONE
Butter chicken, also called Murgh Makhani, consists of bite-sized pieces of succulent boneless chicken thigh simmered in a creamy and super flavourful spiced fresh tomato and cream sauce.
MUTTON ENTRÉE
LAMB ROGAN JOSH
a classic comfort food from the Kashmiri Cuisine is a slow cooked dish made with lamb, spices, herbs and yogurt.
HIMACHALI RARHA GHOST
a double whammy of meat- boti (lamb meat pieces) and kheema (mince lamb) cooked with green peas and onions.
PUNJABI GOAT CURRY
Soft tender chunks of bone in goat meat in Indian style onion tomato masala gravy known as mutton masala.
KEEMA MUTTER
This Indian-style minced meat curry is made with ground lamb and peas
LAMB CURRY
tender chunks of boneless lamb cooked in a spiced onion-tomato sauce.
LAMB BHUNA
This is a classic North Indian curry bursting with bold flavours of whole spices cooked with tender lamb chunks in a rich & spicy onion tomato sauce.
LAMB VINDALOO
made with lamb meat in spices sauce and spices
LAMB SAAG
tender lamb cooked in rich green spinach sauce.
LAMB KORMA
tender & succulent pieces of lamb/ mutton simmered in an amazingly delicious and super flavorful gravy.
SEAFOOD ENTRÉE
PUNJABI MACHI CURRY
delicious, and flavourful Indian fish curry in an onion-tomato base.
FISH MASALA
prepared with wild sole cooked in tomatoes and Indian spices.
SHRIMP CURRY
a simple delicious Indian gravy made with fresh prawns, onion, tomatoes & spices.
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Goan-style curry made using fresh shrimp & potatoes simmered in a spicy, sweet, and tangy curry.
SHRIMP SAAG
an earthy, flavorful curry made with juicy shrimp, onion, garlic, ginger, frozen spinach, and aromatic spices.
CONDIMENTS
TANDOORI PAPAD
an Indian dough of black gram bean flour, cooked in tandoor.
RAITA
an Indian condiment consisting of yogurt, spices, and diced or grated vegetables.
ACHAR
a combo of sliced fruits and vegetables pickled in oil and spices.
GARDEN SALAD
made with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and veggies.
MINT CHUTNEY
made with fresh cilantro, mint, ginger, jalapeno, garlic, lemon juice and yogurt.
MANGO CHUTNEY
a flavorful condiment made with raw mangos (obviously!), cilantro, garlic, mint, and some spices.