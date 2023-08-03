APPETIZERS (MEAT)

LAMB SAMOSA

$7.99

Crisp and flaky fried pastry encasing a savory spiced mixture of ground lamb.

SHRIMP SAMOSA

$8.99

Crispy samosas stuffed with shrimp and spice blend.

CHICKEN SAMOSA

$6.99

filled with mouthwatering minced chicken seasoned generously with common Indian spices

AMRITSARI FISH FRY

$12.99

A lightly battered fish fry in Indian spices, ginger garlic paste and gram flour.

CHICKEN KATHI ROLL

$9.99

Made with juicy chicken marinated in creamy yogurt and spices, then rolled up in a buttery, flaky paratha with peppers, onions, and green chutney.

CHICKEN 65

$14.99

Chicken appetizer made by deep frying marinated chicken with curry leaves and green chilies.

CHICKEN CHILLI

$14.99

sweet, spicy and crispy appetizer, most popular in Indo-Chinese cuisine

CHICKEN MANCHURIAN

$14.99

a delicious and popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried chicken and a spicy, sweet, and sticky sauce.

APPETIZERS (VEGGIE)

Indian style onion fritters : thinly sliced onion that have been coated in a simple, spiced batter then fried until golden
VEGGIE SAMOSA

$4.99

crispy pastry shell filled with a flavorful mixture of vegetables, potatoes, and spices

MINT PANEER FINGER

$4.99

absolutely delicious with crunchy coating yet soft inside. Mint flavored paneer fingers

PANEER PAKORA

$5.99

a deep fried popular north Indian snack with a crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside.

ALOO PANEER TIKKI

$4.99

delicious vegetarian patties made with paneer, potatoes, spices and herbs.

PANEER 65

$13.99

made with cubes of paneer cheese that are marinated in spices and pan fried to perfection.

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$13.99

made with cubes of cauliflower that are marinated in spices and pan fried to perfection.

MALAI SOYA CHAP

$12.99

marinated in light spices, cream and yogurt and grilled.

TIKKA SOYA CHAP

$13.99

marinated in a heavy marinade of rich spices, cream and butter.

HARYALI SOYA CHAP

$13.99

delicious mixture of spinach, ginger garlic paste, turmeric powder, tandoori masala and coriander & mint paste.

ONION BHAJI

$4.99

CHATT CORNER

DAHI BHALLA

$5.99

soft lentil fritters that are deep fried and served with yogurt, chutneys, and spices.

DAHI BHALLA PAPRI CHATT

$7.99

Dahi Vadas is mixed with crunchy papdi and sweet tangy tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney to make a flavorful dish.

BUTTER CHICKEN SAMOSA CHATT

$14.99

Crisp fried pastry stuffed with chicken tikka, finished with butter gravy, served warm.

BUTTER CHICKEN POUTINE

$13.99

tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with chickpeas, chutneys, curd, chaat masala.

SAMOSA CHANA CHATT

$10.99

lip-smacking chaat made with samosa, chickpeas, various chutneys and spices.

ALOO TIKKI CHAT

$10.99

tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with chickpeas, chutneys, curd, chaat masala.

SOUPS

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$4.99

Indian soup made with vegetables and lentils.

CHICKEN SOUP

$5.99

simmering chicken in water along with tempered spices & ground herbs.

TOMATO SOUP

$5.99

right balance of sweet and sour taste, jam-packed with flavor and lightly spiced.

TANDOORI ENTRÉE (MEAT)

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$20.99+

Indian chicken dish prepared by roasting chicken marinated in yogurt and spices in a tandoor.

MURG MALAI TIKKA

$15.99

bite size pieces of chicken cooked in a creamy marinate with yoghurt, cheese, ginger, garlic and chili.

CHICKEN TIKKA

$15.99

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated and then grilled in tandoor.

HARYALI TIKKA

$15.99

Boneless pieces of chicken is flavored with fresh green mint and coriander leave along with spices.

RASHAMI MURG MALAI

$15.99

boneless chicken breast that has been marinated in a juicy mixture of curd, cream, cashew nuts, and spices.

CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB

$15.99

ground chicken mixed with fragrant spices and herbs, then grilled on the skewers.

TANDOORI PRAWN

$20.99

marinated in a spiced yoghurt marination and cooked over tandoor till crisp golden.

TANGRI KABAB

$15.99

chicken drumsticks are marinated in yogurt, spices, and herbs and grilled.

LAMB SEEKH KABAB

$17.99

ground lamb seasoned with a blend of spices and shaped onto skewers.

Tandoori mix grill

$25.99

TANDOORI ENTRÉE (VEG)

MASALA PANEER TIKKA

$14.99

chunks of paneer are marinated in spiced yogurt and grilled in a Tandoor.

HARYALI PANEER TIKKA

$14.99

cubes of paneer and veggies marinated with a paste made of cilantro & mint and then cooked until charred!

MALAI PANEER TIKKA

$14.99

creamy and mild in taste paneer tikka made using cheese, cashew nuts and cream-based marination.

BIRYANI (MEAT)

MURGH HYDRABADHI BIRYANI

$16.99

traditional Mughlai rice dish made using long grain basmati rice, chicken, and a whole lot of spices.

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$19.99

Flavourful marinated prawns cooked along with aromatic basmati rice and caramelized onions

LAMB BIRYANI

$17.99

Hyderabadi lamb biryani, popular Indian delicacy with tender marinated lamb in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices and fried onions

GOAT BIRYANI

$18.99

Hyderabadi mutton biryani is a classic dish made by layering rice over slow cooked mutton gravy

RICE / BIRYANI VEG

JEERA RICE

$5.99

basmati cooked with cumin seeds.

VEG PULAO

$14.99

rice and vegetables cooked together with aromatics (onions, garlic, ginger etc), spices and herbs

PEAS PULAO

$11.99

tasty rice and green peas dish made with caramelized onions and aromatic spices. 

VEG HYDRABADI BIRYANI

$15.99

authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices.

BREAD

LACHHA PARATHA

$6.99

a multi layered shallow fried north Indian flat bread.

MISSI ROTI

$5.49

savory and nutty flavored flatbreads made with a mix of whole wheat flour, gram flour and spices.

TANDOORI ROTI (2PCS)

$4.99

It's a flatbread made with whole wheat and traditionally cooked in tandoor

BUTTER NAAN

$3.99

leavened bread baked in clay ovens (tandoor) in highest temperatures.  brushed with melted butter.

PLAIN NAAN

$3.99

leavened Indian flatbread that is baked in clay ovens (tandoor) in highest temperatures.

GARLIC NAAN

$4.99

leavened Indian flatbread baked in tandoor and spiced with garlic

ALOO KULCHA

$5.99

twist to a traditional naan where the stuffing of spiced potatoes gives a delicious taste.

STUFFED KULCHA (PANEER /ONION)

$6.99

soft and fluffy Indian leavened bread which is made stuffed with seasonal vegetables.

KEEMA NAAN

$7.99

Bread is the perfect combination of deliciously spiced minced lamb (lamb keema) and a soft fluffy naan dough.

PESHWARI NAAN

$5.99

delicious, sweet naan bread stuffed with coconut, fruit and nuts.

DAL

YELLOW DAL TADKA

$11.99

lentil curry made with an equal proportion of moong dal and toor dal with a spiced ghee tempering.

DAL BUKHARA

$14.99

rich, flavorful lentil recipe made with black gram, tomatoes, cream

RAJMA LABABDAR

$14.99

North Indian curried dish made with kidney beans, onions, tomatoes, plenty of spices and herbs

AMRITSARI CHOLE

$13.99

Made with soaked chickpeas and spices.

VEG ENTRÉE

DIWANI DUM KI HANDI

$15.99

a simple mixed vegetable curry recipe prepared with onion – tomato sauce and cashew paste.

ALOO TAMATAR RASELA

$13.99

made with boiled potatoes tomatoes and spices.

BAINGAN KA BHARTHA

$14.99

fire roasted eggplant is mashed and cooked with spices.

GOBHI MATAR ADRAKI

$14.99

a popular Indian stir fry cauliflower peas in turmeric and Indian spices with ginger.

ALOO PALAK

$13.99

traditional dry vegetable curry made with cubed potatoes and sauteed spinach.

METHI MUTTER MALAI

$14.99

combines fresh fenugreek leaves with green peas and creamy in a sweet, rich and creamy curry.

MUSHROOM DO PYAZA

$14.99

delightful dish featuring button mushrooms cooked with lightly caramelized onions, tomatoes and ground spices

VEG JALFREZI

$15.99

combination of vegetables in a unique street style tomato sauce

ALOO MATER

$13.99

consists of potatoes and peas in a spicy and flavorsome curry.

MUSHROOM MATER

$14.99

mushrooms and peas in a creamy onion, tomato and cashew sauce,

MALAI KOFTA

$15.99

fried balls of vegetables and paneer in a rich and creamy mild gravy made with sweet onions and tomatoes.

GOBHI KAJU MASALA

$16.99

cauliflower and raw cashews are cooked together in a spicy tomato cream base.

PANEER ENTRÉE

PANEER LABABDAR

$14.99

Cubed paneer in a creamy, mildly tangy and faintly sweet gravy.

PANEER TIKKA BUTTER MASALA

$14.99

chunks of roasted marinated paneer in a cream and tomato sauce.

PALAK PANEER

$14.99

Cubes of paneer in a smooth, creamy and delicious spinach gravy.

PANEER DO PYAZA

$14.99

creamy curry of soft succulent paneer and plenty of onions in a wonderful medley of spices, herbs and tomatoes.

SHAHI PANEER

$15.99

paneer cubes cooked in a tomato and onion gravy made with cream, tomato and cashew nuts.

MUTTER PANEER

$13.99

combination of soft paneer and healthy green peas in a mild spicy tomato-based gravy

CHICKEN ENTRÉE

BUTTER CHICKEN

$16.99

Tender chicken cooked in a rich, fragrant tomato-based curry sauce.

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$17.99

Roasted breast chicken pieces cooked in a delicious, buttered tomato sauce with a lot of spices.

CHICKEN CURRY HOME STYLE

$15.99

Tender chicken pieces are marinated in a flavorful yogurt sauce and simmered in onion-tomato sauce.

KADHAI CHICKEN

$16.99

Chicken Dry dish that is made with rich tomato gravy and sauteed along with chunks of capsicum and onions.

MALAI CHICKEN

$16.99

Boneless chicken breast pieces are cooked with heavy cream, yogurt, and spices.

MURGH DO PYAZA

$15.99

Marinated chicken chunks cooked in a variety of spices, yogurt and kasoori methi. This dish is bursting with aromatic flavors and a creamy gravy.

ACHARI MURGH

$17.99

made by cooking chicken with pickling spices

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$14.99

Indian potato and meat dish flavored with toasted spices like coriander, cloves, cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, and turmeric.

CHICKEN TIKKA SAAG

$15.99

Tandoori grilled chicken pieces, simmered in an aromatic sauce with spinach, tomatoes and onions.

CHICKEN JALFREZI

$17.99

delightfully flavorful curry with tender, juicy chunks of chicken in a spicy tomato sauce studded with stir-fried vegetables.

CHICKEN SAAG

$14.99

It is an amazing combination of chicken and spinach.

CHICKEN KORMA

$15.99

Pieces of chicken are gently simmered in a rich, creamy sauce with layers of sweet and spicy flavors.

CHICKEN MALAI KOFTA

$17.99

flavour packed chicken curry simmered in a tomato makhani gravy and simmer along with chicken kofta balls.

ORIGINAL BUTTER CHICKEN WITH BONE

$17.99

Butter chicken, also called Murgh Makhani, consists of bite-sized pieces of succulent boneless chicken thigh simmered in a creamy and super flavourful spiced fresh tomato and cream sauce.

MUTTON ENTRÉE

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$17.99

a classic comfort food from the Kashmiri Cuisine is a slow cooked dish made with lamb, spices, herbs and yogurt.

HIMACHALI RARHA GHOST

$18.99

a double whammy of meat- boti (lamb meat pieces) and kheema (mince lamb) cooked with green peas and onions.

PUNJABI GOAT CURRY

$18.99

Soft tender chunks of bone in goat meat in Indian style onion tomato masala gravy known as mutton masala.

KEEMA MUTTER

$17.99

This Indian-style minced meat curry is made with ground lamb and peas

LAMB CURRY

$17.99

tender chunks of boneless lamb cooked in a spiced onion-tomato sauce.

LAMB BHUNA

$18.99

This is a classic North Indian curry bursting with bold flavours of whole spices cooked with tender lamb chunks in a rich & spicy onion tomato sauce.

LAMB VINDALOO

$17.99

made with lamb meat in spices sauce and spices

LAMB SAAG

$17.99

tender lamb cooked in rich green spinach sauce.

LAMB KORMA

$19.99

tender & succulent pieces of lamb/ mutton simmered in an amazingly delicious and super flavorful gravy.

SEAFOOD ENTRÉE

PUNJABI MACHI CURRY

$20.99

delicious, and flavourful Indian fish curry in an onion-tomato base. 

FISH MASALA

$20.99

prepared with wild sole cooked in tomatoes and Indian spices.

SHRIMP CURRY

$24.99

a simple delicious Indian gravy made with fresh prawns, onion, tomatoes & spices.

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$24.99

Goan-style curry made using fresh shrimp & potatoes simmered in a spicy, sweet, and tangy curry.

SHRIMP SAAG

$24.99

an earthy, flavorful curry made with juicy shrimp, onion, garlic, ginger, frozen spinach, and aromatic spices.

CONDIMENTS

TANDOORI PAPAD

$4.99

an Indian dough of black gram bean flour, cooked in tandoor.

RAITA

$4.99

an Indian condiment consisting of yogurt, spices, and diced or grated vegetables.

ACHAR

$3.99

a combo of sliced fruits and vegetables pickled in oil and spices.

GARDEN SALAD

$6.99

made with fresh lettuce, tomatoes and veggies.

MINT CHUTNEY

$5.99

made with fresh cilantro, mint, ginger, jalapeno, garlic, lemon juice and yogurt.

MANGO CHUTNEY

$5.99

a flavorful condiment made with raw mangos (obviously!), cilantro, garlic, mint, and some spices.

DRINKS

Pepsi

$1.99

Canada Dry

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Vita Coco

$3.99

San Pellegrino

$3.99