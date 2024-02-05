RAULS 112 E Liberty St
Food
BREAKFAST
- Chilaquiles$9.99
Layer of crispy chips mixed with chorizo, eggs, salsa of your choice and topped with cheese. Served with a side salad, rice and beans.
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Layered with beans, two eggs, green pepper, onion, tomato, and topped with cheese. One size burrito (Queen). Served with Rice and Beans.
- Huevos A La Mexicana$9.99
Scrambled eggs with Ham, Jalapenos, Onion, and Tomato
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
3 sunny side eggs on a flat tortilla topped with Ranchero sauce
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.99
Scrambled eggs with Chorizo. Served with a side salad, rice, and beans.
PLATILLOS
QUESADILLA
- Steak Ques$2.60
- Al Pastor Ques$2.60
- Chorizo Ques$2.60
- Nopal Ques$2.60
- Rajas Ques$2.60
- Chicharron Ques$3.10
- Cochinita Ques$3.10
- Lengua Ques$3.55
- Tripa Ques$3.55
- Bacon Ques$3.55
- G Shrimp Ques$3.55
- Cheese Ques$2.10
- Chicken Ques$2.60
- Beef Ques$2.60
- Cheese Super Ques$6.99
- Chicken Super Ques$8.49
- Steak Super Ques$8.49
- Beef Super Ques$8.49
- Al pastor Super Ques$8.49
- Chorizo Super Ques$8.49
- Nopal Super Ques$8.49
- Rajas Super Ques$8.49
- Birria Super Ques$8.74
- Chicharron Super Ques$8.74
- Cochinita Super Ques$8.74
- G shrimp Super Ques$8.99
- Tripa Super Ques$8.99
- Lengua Super Ques$8.99
- Tripa Super Ques$8.99
- Cheese Super Ques D$8.99
- Steak Super Ques D$10.49
- Chicken Super Ques D$10.49
- Beef Super Ques D$10.49
- Al Pastor Super Ques D$10.49
- Chorizo Super Ques D$10.49
- Nopal Super Ques D$10.49
- Rajas Super Ques D$10.49
- Chicharron Super Ques D$10.74
- Cochinita Super Ques D$10.74
- Birria Super Ques D$10.74
- G shrimp Super Ques D$10.99
- Tripa Super Ques D$10.99
- Lengua Super Ques D$10.99
- Bacon Super Ques D$10.99
QUESADILLA DE MANO
- Cheese Ques Mano$5.25
- Steak Ques Mano$5.50
- Al Pastor Ques Mano$5.50
- Chorizo Ques Mano$5.50
- Beef Ques Mano$5.50
- Chicken Ques Mano$5.50
- Chicharron Ques Mano$5.75
- Chille Relleno Ques Mano$5.75
- Cochinita Ques Mano$5.75
- Nopal Ques Mano$5.75
- Rajas Ques Mano$5.75
- Birria Ques Mano$5.75
- Tripa Ques Mano$6.00
- Lengua Ques Mano$6.00
- Huitlacoche Ques Mano$6.00
TACOS
- Chicken Taco$2.75
- Al Pastor Taco$2.75
- Beef Taco$2.75
- Steak Taco$2.75
- Chorizo Taco$2.75
- Chicharron Taco$3.50
- Chille Relleno Taco$3.50
- Chochinita Taco$3.50
- Nopal Taco$3.50
- Rajas Taco$3.50
- Veggie Taco$3.50
- Fish Taco$3.50
- Tempura Shrimp Taco$3.50
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.50
- Quesabbiria Taco$3.75
- Birria Taco$3.75
- Taconazo$3.75
- Bacon Taco$3.75
- Tripa Taco$3.99
- Lengua Taco$3.99
BURRITOS
GORDITAS
SOPE
TACO SALAD
- CHICKEN TCO SALAD$9.50
- BEEF TCO SALAD$9.50
- AL PASTOR TCO SALAD$9.50
- CHORIZO TCO SALAD$9.50
- STEAK TCO SALAD$9.50
- CHILLE RELLENO TCO SALAD$10.50
- RAJAS TCO SALAD$10.50
- NOPAL TCO SALAD$10.50
- VEGGIE TCO SALAD$10.50
- LENGUA TCO SALAD$11.50
- CHICHARRON TCO SALAD$11.50
- COCHINITA TCO SALAD$11.50
- TRIPA TCO SALAD$11.50
- G SHRIMP TCO SALAD$11.50
TORTA
TORTA DINNER
- MILANESA TORTA D$11.99
- CHICKEN TORTA D$11.99
- BEEF TORTA D$11.99
- AL PASTOR TORTA D$11.99
- STEAK TORTA D$11.99
- CHORIZO TORTA D$11.99
- BEAN TORTA D$11.99
- NOPAL TORTA D$11.99
- RAJAS TORTA D$11.99
- CHICHARRON TORTA D$11.99
- COCHINITA TORTA D$11.99
- CHILLE RELLENO TORTA D$11.99
- BIRRIA TORTA D$11.99
- TRIPA TORTA D$11.99
- LENGUA TORTA D$11.99
TOSTADAS
- BEAN TOSTADA$3.50
- CHICKEN TOSTADA$3.50
- BEEF TOSTADA$3.50
- AL PASTOR TOSTADA$3.50
- CHORIZO TOSTADA$3.50
- STEAK TOSTADA$3.50
- CHILLE RELLENO TOSTADA$3.85
- VEGGIE TOSTADA$3.85
- RAJAS TOSTADA$3.85
- NOPAL TOSTADA$3.85
- GRILLED SHRIMP TOSTADA$4.00
- BIRRIA TOSTADA$4.00
- TRIPA TOSTADA$4.25
- LENGUA TOSTADA$4.25
- BACON TOSTADA$4.25
- CHICHARRON TOSTADA$4.00
- COCHINITA TOSTADA$4.00
Sides
FRIES
SIDES
- SIDE Chipotle 2oz$1.00
- SIDE Shredded Cheese 2oz$1.00
- SIDE Nacho Cheese 2oz$0.75
- SIDE Guac 2oz$1.75
- SIDE Pico 2oz$1.25
- SIDE Sour Cream 2oz$0.75
- SIDE Rice 8 oz$1.99
- 32 OZ Rice$7.96
- SIDE Beans 8 oz$1.99
- 32 OZ Bean$7.96
- SIDE Nacho Cheese 8 oz$3.50
- SIDE Salsa 8 oz$5.00
- Chips$1.50
- Chips with Salsa$3.25
- 32 OZ Salsa with Chip$20.00
- Chips with Guac$6.00
- Chips with Pico$3.75
- Pickled Peppers$1.50
- Cebollas$1.50
- One egg$1.00
- XTRA Meat$2.50
- Jalapeno Dorado$0.75
- Tortillas Corn 5 CT.$2.50
- Tortilla Flour 5 CT.$2.75
- Tostada 4 CT.$2.50
- Consome$1.50
- Donkey Sauce TOGO$5.00
- Extra Salsa$0.25
- Grilled Shrimp (5 PC)$7.00
- Cup Salsa Ranchera$4.00
- 1/2 Avocado$2.50
- Full Avocado$3.50
Drinks
Agua de casa
Can
Jarrito / TopoChico
Bottle
Uber Menu
Breakfast
- Chilaquiles$9.99
Layer of crispy homemade chips scrambled with eggs and your meat of choice. Layered with your choice of salsa roja or salsa verde topped with cheese. (Adding additional items may increase price)
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Queen size burrito made with eggs, green pepper, onion, tomato, beans, and cheese. Served with a side of rice and beans. (Adding additional items may increase price)
- Huevos A La Mexicana$9.99
Scrambled eggs with green pepper, onion, and tomato. (Adding additional items may increase price)
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
A Layer of lightly fried tortillas topped with beans, eggs cooked over easy, and topped with salsa ranchera. (Adding additional items may increase price)
- Huevos Con Chorizo$9.99
Scrambled eggs with chorizo. (Adding additional items may increase price)
Tacos A La Carte
- Chicken Taco$2.75
- Beef Taco$2.75
- Al Pastor Taco$2.75
- Chorizo Taco$2.75
- Steak Taco$2.75
- Chile Relleno Taco$3.50
- Veggie Taco$3.50
Grilled green pepper, onions, avocado, and topped with your choice of toppings.
- Rajas Taco$3.50
Poblano peppers, banana peppers, and onion. Topped with your choice of toppings .
- Chicharron Taco$3.50
Pressed pork made with salsa. Topped with your choice of toppings.
- Cochinita Pibil$3.50
Slow cooked shredded pork in our homemade salsa. Topped with your choice of toppings.
- Birria Taco$3.75
Slow cooked beef. Topped with your choice of toppings.
- Bacon Taco$3.75
- Tripa Taco$3.99
- Lengua Taco$3.99
Specialty Tacos A La Carte
- Fish Taco$3.50
Mahi Mahi breaded fish, topped with homemade chipotle, pico de gallo, and cabbage.
- Tempura Shrimp Taco$3.50
Flat lying breaded shrimp topped with homemade chipotle, pico de gallo, and cabbage.
- Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.50
Grilled shrimp topped with green pepper, onion, melted cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Quesabirria Taco$3.75
Tortilla dipped in our consome and lightly fried, melted cheese, topped with our slow cooked beef and cilantro and onion.
- Taconazo$3.75
Your choice of meat, grilled serrano peppers, grilled onion, topped with melted cheese.
Taco Dinner
- Steak Taco Dinner$11.99
- Al Pastor Taco Dinner$11.99
- Chicken Taco Dinner$11.99
- Chorizo Taco Dinner$11.99
- Beef Taco Dinner$11.99
- Chile Relleno Taco Dinner$14.24
- Nopal Taco Dinner$14.24
- Rajas Taco Dinner$14.24
- Chicharron Taco Dinner$14.24
- Cochinita Pibil Taco Dinner$14.24
- Birria Taco Dinner$14.99
- Bacon Taco Dinner$14.99
- Tripa Taco Dinner$14.99
- Lengua Taco Dinner$14.99
Burrito
Gorditas
- Bean Gordita$3.50
- Chicharron Gordita$3.80
- Chochinita Pibil Gordtia$3.80
- Birria Gordita$3.80
- Tripa Gordita$3.80
- Lengua Gordita$4.00
- Bacon Gordita$4.00
- Steak Gordita$3.50
- Chicken Gordita$3.50
- Beef Gordita$3.50
- Al Pastor Gordita$3.50
- Chorizo Gordita$3.50
- Rajas Gordita$3.65
- Nopal Gordita$3.65
- Chile Relleno Gordita$3.65
Sopes
Taco Salad
- Chicharron Taco Salad$11.50
- Cochinita Pibil Taco Salad$11.50
- Birria Taco Salad
- Lengua Taco Salad$11.50
- Steak Taco Salad$9.50
- Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
- Beef Taco Salad$9.50
- Al Pastor Taco Salad$9.50
- Chorizo Taco Salad$9.50
- Rajas Taco Salad$10.50
- Nopal Taco Salad$10.50
- Chile Relleno Taco Salad$10.50
- Grilled Shrimp Taco Salad$11.50
- Tripa Taco Salad$11.50