Ray Adea's Mediterranean Kitchen 90 Lafayette Street

Ray Adea's Menu

Hummus Platters

Hummus Platter with Chickpeas

$11.22

served with pita

Hummus Platter with Falafel

$12.15

falafel (8pcs), served with Pita

Hummus Platter with Masaveha

$14.02

warm smash fava beans & chickpeas with garlic, lemon juice and tahini, w/pita

Hummus Platter with Olive Salsa

$14.02

Salads

Adea's Salad Bowl

$13.08

Israeli salad with hummus, Tahini & falafel (6pcs)

Fattoush Salad

$12.15

Fattoush Salad (with Falafel 6pcs)

$14.02

Israeli Salad

$10.28

chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, lettuce, house dressing, tahini

Loaded Falafel Bowl

$14.02

Tabouleh Salad

$12.15

Tabouleh Salad (with hummus & Falafel 6pcs)

$14.02

Soups

Jerusalem Bean Soup

$9.35

Slow cooked lima & Cannellini beans with a tomato based broth, w/rice

Lemon Orzo & Vegetable Soup

$12.15

soup consists of hearty kale, celery, carrots, chickpeas, lemon, potato & orzo

Entree

Adea's Lunch Plate

$14.02

rice, bean soup, hummus, israeli salad, falafel (6pcs), all on the same plate w/pita

Adea's Sampler

$13.08

Hummus, babaghanoush, stuffed grape leaves (4pcs), falafel (6pcs) w/ita

Curry chickpeas with white rice

$15.89

served with fried plantains

Falafel Combo

$14.95

Israeli salad, hummus, tahini and falafel w/fries

Falafel Platter (14pcs)

$14.02

falafel served on a bed of hummus & tahini, salad & pita on the side

Falafel Sandwich

$12.15

Israeli salad, hummus, tahini and falafel

Sabich Combo

$15.89

fried eggplant, boiled egg, pickles, lettuce, hummus & tahini w/fries

Sabich in Pita

$13.08

fried eggplant, boiled egg, pickles, lettuce, hummus & tahini

Shakshuka

$14.95

2 poached eggs poached in a hearty tomato sauce, served with a pita

Vegan Sabich

$13.08

Vegan Sabich Combo

$15.89

Vegan Shakshuka

$14.95

Vegetables replaces the egg

Witch Dr. Special

$14.95

rice, shakshuka, one poached egg, hummus, israeli salad, w/pita

Loaded Falafel Bowl

$14.02

Sides

Hand cut french fries (sm)

$4.67

Hand cut french fries (lg)

$6.54

Falafel w/tahini (6pcs)

$4.67

Falafel w/tahini (12pcs)

$7.48

Side Salad

$4.67

Pita

$1.87

Babaghanoush (8oz)

$6.54

Babaghanoush (16oz)

$11.22

Hummus (8oz)

$6.54

Hummus (16oz)

$11.22

Stuffed Grape leaves

$4.67

6pcs per serving

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites (sm)

$7.48

battered, cornstarch, deep fried and then tossed in a sweet chili sauce

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites (lg)

$14.02

battered, cornstarch, deep fried and then tossed in a sweet chili sauce

Fried Plantains

$4.67

Tahini

$0.93

Hot Sauce

$0.93

house made

White Rice 8oz

$4.67

White Rice 16oz

$7.48

Cold Drinks

Water

$1.87

Soda

$1.87

Coke, diet coke, ginger ale, root beer

Sparkling Water

$2.80

Flavored Ice Coffee

$5.61

Hazelnut, caramel, french vanilla

Ice Coffee

$3.74

Carrot & Ginger Juice

$6.54

Ice Tea

$2.80

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$2.80

Fresh Mint Tea

$2.80

Home Blend herbal Tea

$2.80

Catering Menu

Catering Menu/Appetizers

Hummus Platters

$25.00

serves 12

Babaghanoush

$28.00

serves 12

Stuffed Grape leaves

$40.00

seves 15, stuffed with rice & herbs

Falafel Platter (50pcs)

$40.00

50 pcs (suggested 4pcs per person)

Falafel Platter (100pcs)

$75.00

100pcs (suggested 4pcs per person)

Roasted Vegetable Platter

$50.00

Chefs choice (serves 15)

Raw Vegetable Platter

$40.00

Chefs choice (serves 15)

Pita (15pcs)

$40.00

15 (serves 25), can be cut in 1/2 or 1/4

Pita (30pcs)

$75.00

30 ( serves 50), can be cut in 1/2 or 1/4

Pita (50ps)

$90.00

50 (serves 85) can be cut in 1/2 or 1/4

Mini Falafel Sandwiches (10pcs)

$60.00

Pita cut in half filled with 4 falafel, israeli sald & dressed w/tahini

Fruit Platter (serves 20)

$60.00

Fruit Salad

$60.00

Catering Menu/Salads

Chopped Isareli Salad (serves 30)

$60.00

chopped lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, white cabbage, olive oil & lemon juice

Mixed Green Salad (serves 30)

$65.00

Shaved carrots, cucumber, red onions, cherry tomatoes, vinaigrette on the side

Cold Asian Noodle Salad (serves 20)

$80.00

Tabouleh Salad (serves 15)

$60.00

Catering Menu/Entrees

Curry Chickpeas stew (serves 20)

$65.00

Chickpeas cooked in curry with vegetables

Chickpeas & Quinoa Pilaf (serves 20)

$65.00

with roasted vegetables

Turmeric Rice (serves 20)

$80.00

Steamed White Rice (serves 20)

$55.00

Coconut Rice & Peas (serves 20)

$65.00

5 Spice Loaded Rice (serves 25)

$65.00

Cumin, coriander, curry spice, pimento & star anise

Witch Stir Fried Vegetable w/tofu

$60.00

Chefs Choice

Stuffed Peppers (serves 20)

$90.00

Stuffed with herbs & rice & cooked in a hearty tomato sauce

Ratatouille (serves 25)

$60.00

Vegetables slow cooked ina tomato sauce (mild or spicy)

Herb Roasted Potatoes (serves25)

$55.00

Potatoes roasted in chopped herb, olive oil, salt & black pepper

Sauteed Green Beans (srves 25)

$55.00

sauteed in garlic, olive oil, salt & black pepper

Quinoa Pilaf

$55.00

diced vegetables sauteed & folded in cooked quinoa

Ginger Soy Vegetable Rice (serves 20)

$80.00

Catering Menu/Desserts

Puff Pastries with potatoes

$40.00

with potatoes

Puff Pastries with spinach & mushrooms

$48.00

with spinach & mushrooms