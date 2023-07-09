Ray Adea's Mediterranean Kitchen 90 Lafayette Street
Ray Adea's Menu
Salads
Adea's Salad Bowl
Israeli salad with hummus, Tahini & falafel (6pcs)
Fattoush Salad
Fattoush Salad (with Falafel 6pcs)
Israeli Salad
chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, lettuce, house dressing, tahini
Loaded Falafel Bowl
Tabouleh Salad
Tabouleh Salad (with hummus & Falafel 6pcs)
Soups
Entree
Adea's Lunch Plate
rice, bean soup, hummus, israeli salad, falafel (6pcs), all on the same plate w/pita
Adea's Sampler
Hummus, babaghanoush, stuffed grape leaves (4pcs), falafel (6pcs) w/ita
Curry chickpeas with white rice
served with fried plantains
Falafel Combo
Israeli salad, hummus, tahini and falafel w/fries
Falafel Platter (14pcs)
falafel served on a bed of hummus & tahini, salad & pita on the side
Falafel Sandwich
Israeli salad, hummus, tahini and falafel
Sabich Combo
fried eggplant, boiled egg, pickles, lettuce, hummus & tahini w/fries
Sabich in Pita
fried eggplant, boiled egg, pickles, lettuce, hummus & tahini
Shakshuka
2 poached eggs poached in a hearty tomato sauce, served with a pita
Vegan Sabich
Vegan Sabich Combo
Vegan Shakshuka
Vegetables replaces the egg
Witch Dr. Special
rice, shakshuka, one poached egg, hummus, israeli salad, w/pita
Sides
Hand cut french fries (sm)
Hand cut french fries (lg)
Falafel w/tahini (6pcs)
Falafel w/tahini (12pcs)
Side Salad
Pita
Babaghanoush (8oz)
Babaghanoush (16oz)
Hummus (8oz)
Hummus (16oz)
Stuffed Grape leaves
6pcs per serving
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites (sm)
battered, cornstarch, deep fried and then tossed in a sweet chili sauce
Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites (lg)
battered, cornstarch, deep fried and then tossed in a sweet chili sauce
Fried Plantains
Tahini
Hot Sauce
house made
White Rice 8oz
White Rice 16oz
Cold Drinks
Catering Menu
Catering Menu/Appetizers
serves 12
Babaghanoush
serves 12
Stuffed Grape leaves
seves 15, stuffed with rice & herbs
Falafel Platter (50pcs)
50 pcs (suggested 4pcs per person)
Falafel Platter (100pcs)
100pcs (suggested 4pcs per person)
Roasted Vegetable Platter
Chefs choice (serves 15)
Raw Vegetable Platter
Chefs choice (serves 15)
Pita (15pcs)
15 (serves 25), can be cut in 1/2 or 1/4
Pita (30pcs)
30 ( serves 50), can be cut in 1/2 or 1/4
Pita (50ps)
50 (serves 85) can be cut in 1/2 or 1/4
Mini Falafel Sandwiches (10pcs)
Pita cut in half filled with 4 falafel, israeli sald & dressed w/tahini
Fruit Platter (serves 20)
Fruit Salad
Catering Menu/Salads
Chopped Isareli Salad (serves 30)
chopped lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, white cabbage, olive oil & lemon juice
Mixed Green Salad (serves 30)
Shaved carrots, cucumber, red onions, cherry tomatoes, vinaigrette on the side
Cold Asian Noodle Salad (serves 20)
Tabouleh Salad (serves 15)
Catering Menu/Entrees
Curry Chickpeas stew (serves 20)
Chickpeas cooked in curry with vegetables
Chickpeas & Quinoa Pilaf (serves 20)
with roasted vegetables
Turmeric Rice (serves 20)
Steamed White Rice (serves 20)
Coconut Rice & Peas (serves 20)
5 Spice Loaded Rice (serves 25)
Cumin, coriander, curry spice, pimento & star anise
Witch Stir Fried Vegetable w/tofu
Chefs Choice
Stuffed Peppers (serves 20)
Stuffed with herbs & rice & cooked in a hearty tomato sauce
Ratatouille (serves 25)
Vegetables slow cooked ina tomato sauce (mild or spicy)
Herb Roasted Potatoes (serves25)
Potatoes roasted in chopped herb, olive oil, salt & black pepper
Sauteed Green Beans (srves 25)
sauteed in garlic, olive oil, salt & black pepper
Quinoa Pilaf
diced vegetables sauteed & folded in cooked quinoa