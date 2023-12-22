Raya's Pizzeria 401 E Main St
Main Menu
Sandwiches
- Burger$9.00
Onions, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
- Cheeseburger$9.00
Cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.00
Spaghetti sauce and Parmesan cheese
Gyros
Appetizers
Salads
- Tossed Salad$10.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and cheese
- Chef Salad$13.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, capicola, and cheese
- Gyro Salad$15.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, gyro meat, and cheese
- Steak Salad$15.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, steak, and cheese
- Antipasta Salad$15.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, green olives, hot peppers, salami, capicola, ham & cheese
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken, lettuce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and cheese
- Greek Salad$15.00
Lettuce, onion, tomatoes, green peppers, hot peppers, black olives, mushrooms, green olives, gyro meat, pita cubes, and feta cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Lettuce, onion, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, hot grilled chicken strips, and cheese
- Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken, lettuce, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, and cheese
Dressing Cups
Pizza
Pizza
- BYO Pizza$2.50+
- Deluxe Pizza$2.00+
Pepperoni, cheese, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and sausage
- Steak Pizza$2.00+
Steak, cheese, onion, green peppers, and mushrooms
- Spinach Pizza$2.00+
Garlic butter, cheese, tomatoes, onion, mushrooms, feta cheese, and spinach
- Vegetarian Pizza$2.00+
Onions, cheese, green peppers, black olives, green olives, and mushrooms
- Meat Eater Pizza$2.00+
Pepperoni, cheese, ham, capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon
- Chicken Pizza$2.00+
Chicken, cheese, onion, green peppers, and mushrooms
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$2.00+
Buffalo hot sauce with cheese & grilled chicken strips
- Hawaiian Pizza$2.00+
Sauce, cheese, ham, bacon, and pineapple
- Spinach & Chicken Pizza$2.00+
Garlic butter, mozzarella & provolone cheese, chopped spinach, tomatoes, onion, grilled chicken strips, bacon, Romano cheese
- BBQ Chicken Deluxe Pizza$2.00+
Our special BBQ sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, grilled chicken strips, onion, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and Romano cheese (ranch or bleu cheese upon request and additional cost)
- Steak Ranchero Pizza$2.00+
Our special ranch sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and steak, with Romano cheese on top
- Chicken Ranchero Pizza$2.00+
Our special ranch sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, grilled chicken strips, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar cheese (ranch or bleu cheese upon request and additional cost)
- Mediterranean Pizza$2.00+
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, gyro meat, tomatoes, onion, feta, and Romano cheeses
- Double Taste Pizza$2.00+
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, onion, mushrooms, hot peppers, meatballs, feta, and Romano cheese
Sicilian Gourmet
- Sicilian Deluxe Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Steak Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Spinach Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Vegetarian Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Meat Eater Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Chicken Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Spinach & Chicken Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian BBQ Chicken Deluxe Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Steak Ranchero Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Chicken Ranchero Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Mediterranean Pizza$28.00
- Sicilian Double Taste Pizza$28.00
Gluten Free Pizza
- Gluten-Free BYO Pizza$15.00
- Gluten-Free Deluxe Pizza$20.00
Pepperoni, cheese, onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and sausage
- Gluten-Free Steak Pizza$20.00
Steak, cheese, onion, green peppers, and mushrooms
- Gluten-Free Spinach Pizza$20.00
Garlic butter, cheese, tomatoes, onion, mushrooms, feta cheese, and spinach
- Gluten-Free Vegetarian Pizza$20.00
Onions, cheese, green peppers, black olives, green olives, and mushrooms
- Gluten-Free Meat Eater Pizza$20.00
Pepperoni, cheese, ham, capicola, salami, sausage, and bacon
- Gluten-Free Chicken Pizza$20.00
Chicken, cheese, onion, green peppers, and mushrooms
- Gluten-Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.00
Buffalo hot sauce with cheese & grilled chicken strips
- Gluten-Free Hawaiian Pizza$20.00
Sauce, cheese, ham, bacon, and pineapple
- Gluten-Free Spinach & Chicken Pizza$20.00
Garlic butter, mozzarella & provolone cheese, chopped spinach, tomatoes, onion, grilled chicken strips, bacon, Romano cheese
- Gluten-Free BBQ Chicken Deluxe Pizza$20.00
Our special BBQ sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, grilled chicken strips, onion, green peppers, Cheddar cheese, and Romano cheese (ranch or bleu cheese upon request and additional cost)
- Gluten-Free Steak Ranchero Pizza$20.00
Our special ranch sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, onion, green peppers, mushrooms, and steak, with Romano cheese on top
- Gluten-Free Chicken Ranchero Pizza$20.00
Our special ranch sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, grilled chicken strips, tomatoes, bacon, Cheddar cheese (ranch or bleu cheese upon request and additional cost)
- Gluten-Free Mediterranean Pizza$20.00
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheeses, gyro meat, tomatoes, onion, feta, and Romano cheeses
- Gluten-Free Double Taste Pizza$20.00
Garlic butter sauce, mozzarella & provolone cheese, onion, mushrooms, hot peppers, meatballs, feta, and Romano cheese
H1 & H2 Pizza Sauce Pizzas
H1 & H2 Garlic Sauce Pizzas
H1 & H2 Ranch Sauce Pizzas
Calzones
Medium Calzones
- Medium Cheese Calzone$11.00
Cheese, pizza sauce
- Medium Italian Calzone$14.00
Cheese, sauce, pepperoni, salami, capicola & ham
- Medium Vegetarian Calzone$14.00
Cheese, sauce, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, mushrooms
- Medium Steak Calzone$14.00
Steak, cheese, sauce, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- Medium Meatball Calzone$14.00
Cheese, sauce, and meatballs
- Medium Chicken Calzone$14.00
Chicken, cheese, sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and hot peppers
- Medium Hot Sausage Calzone$14.00
Sausage cheese, onions, green peppers, and sauce
- Medium Spinach Calzone$14.00
Spinach, cheese, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic butter sauce
Large Calzones
- Large Cheese Calzone$15.00
Cheese, pizza sauce
- Large Italian Calzone$19.00
Cheese, sauce, pepperoni, salami, capicola & ham
- Large Vegetarian Calzone$19.00
Cheese, sauce, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, mushrooms
- Large Steak Calzone$19.00
Steak, cheese, sauce, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions
- Large Meatball Calzone$19.00
Cheese, sauce, and meatballs
- Large Chicken Calzone$19.00
Chicken, cheese, sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and hot peppers
- Large Hot Sausage Calzone$19.00
Sausage cheese, onions, green peppers, and sauce
- Large Spinach Calzone$19.00
Spinach, cheese, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, feta cheese, and garlic butter sauce
Wedgies
Small Wedgies
- Italian Small Wedgie$13.50
Stuffed with pepperoni, ham, capicola salami, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Steak Small Wedgie$13.50
Stuffed with steak, onion green peppers, mushrooms, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing
- Chicken Small Wedgie$13.50
Stuffed with grilled chicken strips, onion hot peppers, mushrooms, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing
- Gyro Small Wedgie$13.50
Stuffed with gyro meat, feta cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumber sauce
- Vegetarian Small Wedgie$13.50
Stuffed with onion, green peppers, green olive, black olive, mushrooms, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Spinach Small Wedgie$13.50
Stuffed with spinach, tomatoes, onion, mushroom, feta cheese & garlic butter
Medium Wedgies
- Italian Medium Wedgie$16.50
Stuffed with pepperoni, ham, capicola salami, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Steak Medium Wedgie$16.50
Stuffed with steak, onion green peppers, mushrooms, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing
- Chicken Medium Wedgie$16.50
Stuffed with grilled chicken strips, onion hot peppers, mushrooms, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and Italian dressing
- Gyro Medium Wedgie$16.50
Stuffed with gyro meat, feta cheese, onion, lettuce, tomatoes & cucumber sauce
- Vegetarian Medium Wedgie$16.50
Stuffed with onion, green peppers, green olive black olive, mushrooms, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Spinach Medium Wedgie$16.50
Stuffed with spinach, tomatoes, onion, mushroom, feta cheese & garlic butter
Hoagies
Half 7'' Hoagie
- Italian Half 7"$8.00
Pepperoni, ham, capicola, salami, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Italian dressing
- Ham & Cheese Half 7"$8.00
Ham, cheese, onions, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Pizza Boat Half 7"$8.00
Hoagie bun, pizza sauce, cheese
- Grilled Chicken Half 7"$8.00
Grilled chicken strips, cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and dressing
- Meatball Half 7"$8.25
Meatballs, cheese, marina sauce
- Hot Sausage Half 7"$8.25
Hot Italian sausage, cheese, green peppers, and onions
- Cheeseburger Half 7"$9.00
Burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Half 7"$8.25
Chicken tenders dipped in hot buffalo sauce with cheese
- BBQ Chicken Half 7"$8.25
Chicken tenders dipped in BBQ, provolone, and mozzarella cheeses
- Chicken Parmesan Half 7"$9.00
Breaded chicken fillet, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Steak Half 7"$8.00
Steak, cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and dressing
- Vegetarian Half 7"$8.00
Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Turkey Half 7"$8.25
Turkey, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Gyro Half 7"$8.50
Gyro meat, onions, feta cheese, cucumber sauce, lettuce & tomatoes
- Fish Half 7"$9.00
Breaded cod fish with cheese, tartar sauce, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Crispy Chicken Half 7"$8.25
Chicken tenders with cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes
Whole 13'' Hoagie
- Italian Whole 13"$14.00
Pepperoni, ham, capicola, salami cheese onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Ham & Cheese Whole 13"$14.00
Ham, cheese, onions, cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Pizza Boat Whole 13''$14.00
Hoagie bun, pizza sauce, cheese
- Grilled Chicken Whole 13"$14.00
Grilled chicken strips, cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and dressing
- Meatball Whole 13"$15.00
Meatballs, cheese, marina sauce
- Hot Sausage Whole 13"$15.00
Hot Italian sausage, cheese, green peppers, and onions
- Cheeseburger Whole 13"$16.00
Burger, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Whole 13"$15.00
Chicken tenders dipped in hot buffalo sauce with cheese
- BBQ Chicken Whole 13"$15.00
Chicken tenders dipped in BBQ, provolone and mozzarella cheeses
- Chicken Parmesan Whole 13"$16.00
Breaded chicken fillet, tomato sauce melted mozzarella, and provolone cheese
- Steak Whole 13"$14.00
Steak, cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and dressing
- Vegetarian Whole 13"$14.00
Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Turkey Whole 13"$14.00
Turkey, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Gyro Whole 13"$15.00
Gyro gyro meat, onions, feta cheese, cucumber sauce, lettuce & tomatoes
- Fish Whole 13"$16.00
Breaded cod fish with cheese, tartar sauce, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Crispy Chicken Whole 13"$15.00
Chicken tenders with cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes
Deluxe Hoagies
Half 7"
- Italian Deluxe Half 7"$9.50
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, capicola, salami, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Ham & Cheese Deluxe Half 7"$9.50
Ham, bacon, mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Chicken Deluxe Half 7"$9.50
Brushed with garlic sauce, grilled chicken, cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Steak Deluxe Half 7"$9.50
Steak, sausage, cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Turkey Deluxe Half 7"$9.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Meatball Deluxe Half 7"$10.00
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, cheese, garlic butter, and marinara sauce
- Cheeseburger Deluxe Half 7"$10.50
Burger, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Deluxe Half 7"$10.00
Chicken tenders dipped in hot buffalo sauce with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
- BBQ Chicken Deluxe Half 7"$10.00
Chicken tenders dipped in BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, and mozzarella cheese
- Gyro Deluxe Half 7"$10.00
Gyro meat, onions, feta cheese, green & black olives, cucumber sauce, lettuce & tomatoes
Whole 13"
- Italian Deluxe Whole 13"$16.00
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, capicola, salami, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Ham & Cheese Deluxe Whole 13"$16.00
Ham, bacon, mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar, onions, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Chicken Deluxe Whole 13"$16.00
Brushed with garlic sauce, grilled chicken, cheese, onions. Green peppers, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Steak Deluxe Whole 13"$16.00
Steak, sausage, cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, and Italian dressing
- Turkey Deluxe Whole 13"$16.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
- Meatball Deluxe Whole 13"$17.00
Meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, cheese, garlic butter, and marinara sauce
- Cheeseburger Deluxe Whole 13"$18.00
Burger, bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and American cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Deluxe Whole 13"$16.00
Chicken tenders dipped in hot buffalo sauce with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
- BBQ Chicken Deluxe Whole 13"$16.00
Chicken tenders dipped in BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, provolone, and mozzarella cheese
- Gyro Deluxe Whole 13"$16.00
Gyro meat, onions, feta cheese, green & black olives, cucumber sauce, lettuce & tomatoes