Rayleigh Underground/Kitchen 101 316 Las Colinas Boulevard West
Lunch/Dinner
Shareables
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Goat cheese, watercress, pickled watermelon radish/red onions/daikon & honey-balsamic glaze
- Loaded Tater Tots$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, fresno peppers, green onions & crema fresca
- Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Wood-fire grilled, sweet chili sauce & lime crema
- Wood-Fired Artichokes
Lemon-caper remoulade & grilled lemon
- Kale Dip$10.00
Slow roasted vegetables, poblano peppers, blended cheeses & naan bread
- K101 Meatballs$14.00
Kobe beef, ricotta marinara, basil, oregano, Parmesan & grilled ciabatta bread
- Quesadillas$11.00
Spicy pepperjack cheese blend, salsa rojo & crema fresca, avocado, pico & ranch tortilla chips
- Grazing Board$23.00
Seasonal cheeses, meats, fruits, marmalade, house-pickled vegetables
- Kids Quesadilla (Cheese Only)$6.00
- Pimento Cheese Fritters$9.00
breaded Gouda & cream cheese, green onions, fresno peppers & bacon horseradish jam
Handhelds
- K101 Burger$15.00
double beef patties, house-made southern bun, American cheese & 101 sauce
- Gyro$12.00
house-roasted and shaved leg of lamb with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion & tzatziki sauce in a naan wrap
- Cuban Club$15.00
Shredded pork, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, cheddar, tomato & honey dijon chipotle spread
- Texas Philly$20.00
Thin-sliced handcut certified ribeye, caramelized onions, provolone, tri-colored bell peppers & house-made baguette
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Slow-roasted pork, southern bun, BBQ sauce & onions
- Meatball Sub$15.00
Kobe beef, marinara, fresh mozzarella, house-made baguette, basil & oregano
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
house roasted-shredded chicken, pecans, grapes, onions & celery on nine grain bread
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.00
- K101 Street Tacos
Cilantro, onion, salsa rojo & tomatillo salsa, with ranch tortilla chips
Salads
Bowls & Broths
- Power Bowl$12.00
Quinoa, spinach, flax seed, avocado, roasted sweet potato & grilled cauliflower & roasted corn vinaigrette
- Medi Bowl$11.00
Greek rice pilaf, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, hummus, tzatziki & naan bread
- Teriyaki Bowl$15.00
chicken or salmon, cauliflower rice, sweet potatoes, baby bok choy & sesame seeds
- Bone Broth$9.00
Rice noodles, shiitaki mushrooms, bean sprouts, hardboiledd egg, radish, baby bok choy, green onion & K101 broth (mild or spicy)
Wood-Fire Grill
LIVING 101
- Keto Bowl$12.00
spinach, flax seed, avocado, fire-grilled cauliflower & balsamic vinaigrette
- Keto Chopped Salad$14.00
kale, romaine lettuce, spinach, grilled Brussels sprouts, grilled asparagus & citrus vinaigrette
- Keto Steak$20.00
ribeye with broccolini, sliced avocado & chimichurri sauce
- Paleo Pork Tenderloin$15.00
with sweet potatoes & sliced cucumbers
- Paleo Chicken$17.00
1/2 roasted chicken, mixed berries with chopped romaine, tomato & avocado salad with balsamic vinaigrette
- Paleo Steak Skewers$20.00
- Whole 30 Shrimp Skewer$17.00
with baby spinach & strawberry salad with balsamic vinaigrette
- Whole 30 Roasted Salmon$19.00
with mixed berries, baby spinach & strawberry salad with balsamic vinaigrette
- Whole 30 Brisket$20.00
with brocolini & roasted potatoes
Pizzas
- Rotisserie Chicken Pizza$16.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted artichokes, spinach & cream sauce
- Grilled Veggie Pizza$13.00
Olive oil, fennel, bell peppers, zucchini, yellow onions & feta cheese
- Meatball Pizza$16.00
K101 Meatballs, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, basil & oregano
- Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
pepperoni, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheeses, basil & oregano
- Personal Pizza$10.00Out of stock
Sides
Desserts
- Banana Pudding Sugar Tacos$6.00
Fluffy homemade pudding in a cinnamon sugar shell with vanilla wafer minis and fresh whipped cream
- Ricotta Doughnuts$6.00
Homemade ricotta doughnuts topped with powdered sugar and served with chocolate and seasonal berry sauce
- Sticky Bun$6.00
- Cookies$1.50
- Cinnamon Streusel Cake$6.00
- Lemon pound cake$6.00
- Vanilla Custard$3.00+
- Chocolate Custard$3.00+
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Muffin$5.00
MARKET 101
- Chicken Breast$8.00
- Deli Steak$14.00
- Grilled Naan$3.00
- Pita Chips$3.00
- Ranch Chips$3.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.50
- Sugar Cookies$1.50
- Ginger Cookie$1.50
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Sticky Bun$6.00
- Cinnamon Streusel Cake$5.00
- Bread Loaf$5.00
- Muffins$5.00
- Muffins 4 Pack$15.00
- Pumpkin Roll$5.00
- Oreo Cream Pie$7.00
- Mascarpone Cake$8.00
- Chocolate Cake$8.00
- Chicken Lasagna - Single$13.00
- Chicken Lasagna - Family$50.00
- Kobe Beef Lasagna - Single$12.00
- Kobe Beef Lasagna - Famiy$45.00
- House Salad & Garlic Bread$10.00
- Deli-Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
- Protein Box$8.00
K-Drinks
Coffee & Tea
- K-Coffee
- K-Espresso
- K-Americano
- K-Cappuccino
- K-Latte
- K-Flat White
- K-Nitro Cold Brew$6.25
- K-Iced Latte 16oz$6.00
- K-Anti-Inflammatory Tea$4.25
White Ginseng, Hibiscus flower & Black Tea
- K-Hangover Cure Tea$4.25
White Cloves, Tangerine, Ginger, Grilled Pineapple, Green Tea
- K-Herbal Stress Relief Tea$4.25
Chamomile Flowers, Mint, Tangerine, Ginger Tea
- K-Black Tea Iced$2.75
- K-Sweet Tea$2.75
- K-Hot tea$2.75
Grab & Go Drinks
Fresh Juices, Drinks & Shakes
To-Go Wine
- K-Rose Gold$11.00+
FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED
- K-Chenin Blanc Viognier, Pine Ridge$10.00+
FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED
- K-Sonoma Cuter Chardonnay$11.00+
FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED
- K-DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon$11.50+
FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED
- K-DAOU Pessimist Red Blend$11.00+
FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED
- K-Perrin CoTes Du Rhone Red Blend$9.00+
FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED
- K-Botijo Rojo Grenache$8.50+
FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED
- K-Left Coast Cellars Pinot Noir$11.00+
FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED