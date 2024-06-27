R Burgers - Redlands
FOOD..
Combos..
- #5 Original Burger*
Original Burger include 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink$11.99
- #6 Double Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger Includes 2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles. Combo includes Fries and Drink$14.99
- #7 R Burger
Our Signature R Burger Includes: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Combo includes French Fries and Drink$14.99
- #8 BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger
BBQ Bacon Ringer includes: Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Pickles Combo includes Fries and Drink$14.99
- #9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, R Sauce Combo includes Fries and Drink$14.99
- #10 Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Whole Wheat Bun. Combo includes French Fries and Drink$14.99
- #11 Chicken Tenders 6PC
6 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink$15.99
- #12 Chicken Tenders 4PC
4 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink$13.99
Burgers..
- Original Burger
Original Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).$5.99
- Double Burger
2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).$8.49
- R Burger
Our Signature R Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).$9.49
- Island Burger
The Island Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Teriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).$8.49
- BBQ Bacon Ringer
BBQ Bacon Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).$8.49
- Caliente Burger
El Caliente Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Grilled Jalapenos, Fresh Guacamole, Spicy Chipotle Dressing, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).$7.99
- Veggie Burger
Veggie Burger includes: Gardenburger Veggie Patty, Red onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher pickles, 1000 island dressing, Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request).$7.99
- Colossal Burger
Our Colossal Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Pastrami, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).$10.99
Huge Breakfast Burritos..
- Trio Breakfast Burrito ** Most Popular **
Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito! The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes: All three breakfast meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham! Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side$12.95
- Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
The Steak Breakfast Burrito includes: Carne Asada Steak, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side$13.95
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito
The Bacon Breakfast Burrito includes: Bacon, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side$10.95
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito
The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes: Sausage, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side$10.95
- Ham Breakfast Burrito
The Ham Breakfast Burrito includes: Grilled Ham, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side$10.95
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito includes: Chorizo, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Beans, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side$10.95
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito
The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes: Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.$11.95
- Egg Breakfast Burrito
The Egg Burrito includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.$7.95
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders..
Sandwiches..
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request)$8.99
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, R Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request)$8.99
- Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich Includes: Pastrami, Mustard, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll$15.95
- Clubhouse Classic with fries
Clubhouse Classic Includes: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, 3 Slices Toast. Served with French Fries, Onion Rings and Ranch Dressing.$13.95
- Fish Sandwich
Fish Sandwich Includes: Battered Cod Fish, House made Tarter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Wheat Bun.$8.49
- BLT
The BLT Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.$7.45
- BLT with Avocado
The BLT Avocado Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.$9.25
- Albacore Tuna Sandwich
The Albacore Tuna Sandwich Includes: Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.$9.99
- Steak Sandwich
The Steak Sandwich Includes: Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll$15.95
Melts..
- Turkey Melt with Bacon$9.99
- Tuna Melt
The Tuna Melt includes: Tuna, Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast$9.99
- Patty Melt
The Patty Melt include: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Served on grilled Rye Toast$8.99
- Grilled Ham & Cheese
The Grilled Ham & Cheese includes: Thick Sliced Ham, American Cheese, Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast$7.99
- Grilled Cheese
The Grilled Cheese includes: 2 Slices American Cheese, 2 Slices Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast$5.49
Salads..
- Grilled Chicken Salad
The Grilled Chicken Salad includes: House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.$13.99
- Cobb Salad
The Cobb Salad includes: Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.$13.99
- Crispy Chicken Salad
The Crispy Chicken Salad includes: Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.$13.99
- Albacore Tuna Salad
The Albacore Tuna Salad includes: Albacore Tuna, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.$13.99
- Garden Salad
The Garden Salad includes: Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.$8.49
Breakfast Sandwiches..
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich
The Bacon and Egg Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.$9.95
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich
The Sausage and Egg Sandwich includes: Sausage, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.$9.95
- Ham & Egg Sandwich
The Ham and Egg Sandwich includes: Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.$9.95
- Trio Breakfast Sandwich
The Trio Breakfast Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, Sausage, Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.$13.95
- Egg Sandwich
The Egg Sandwich includes: 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.$7.95
- Steak & Egg Sandwich
The Steak and Eggs Sandwich includes: 8oz Marinated Steak, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Served on a Gourmet Kaiser Roll$16.95
Breakfast Combos..
- #1 Breakfast Burrito
Our Breakfast Burritos start with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. All Burritos include: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.$10.95
- #2 Three Egg Plate
The 3 Egg Plate includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 4 pieces of bacon or sausage, 3 Eggs prepared any style, 2 slices of toast.$11.95
- #3 Pancake Plate
The Pancake Plate includes: 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style$11.95
- #4 French Toast Plate
The French Toast Plate includes: 4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style.$11.95
Breakfast Plates..
- 3 Eggs Plate
The 3 Egg Plate includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, 2 slices of toast.$9.95
- Trio Breakfast Plate*
The Trio Breakfast Plate includes: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.$16.95
- Steak & Eggs Plate
The Steak & Egg Plate includes: 8oz Steak, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.$18.95
- Ham & Eggs Plate
The Ham & Eggs Plate includes: Bone in Ham, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.$16.95
Breakfast Off The Grill..
Tacos..
Burritos..
- Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito includes: Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.$11.99
- Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito includes: Homemade Refried Beans, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.$6.49
Mexican Plates..
- Carne Asada Tacos Plate
Carne Asada Taco Plate includes: 2 Carne Asada Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Tacos Plate
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate includes: 2 Grilled Chicken Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.$13.99