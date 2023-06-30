RBurgers - Riverside Valley Springs 6231 Valley Springs Parkway

FOOD..

Combos..

#5 Original Burger*

$10.99

Original Burger include 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#6 Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double Cheeseburger Includes 2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles. Combo includes Fries and Drink

#7 R Burger

$13.99

Our Signature R Burger Includes: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger

$13.49

BBQ Bacon Ringer includes: Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Pickles Combo includes Fries and Drink

#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, R Sauce Combo includes Fries and Drink

#10 Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Whole Wheat Bun. Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#11 Chicken Tenders 6PC

$14.99

6 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink

#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC

$12.99

4 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink

Burgers..

Original Burger

$5.59

Original Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Double Burger

$7.99

2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

R Burger

$8.99

Our Signature R Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Island Burger

$7.99

The Island Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Teriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

BBQ Bacon Ringer

$7.99

BBQ Bacon Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

El Caliente

$7.99

El Caliente Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Grilled Jalapenos, Fresh Guacamole, Spicy Chipotle Dressing, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Veggie Burger

$7.99

Veggie Burger includes: Gardenburger Veggie Patty, Red onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher pickles, 1000 island dressing, Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Colossal Burger

$9.99

Our Colossal Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Pastrami, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Huge Breakfast Burritos..

Trio Breakfast Burrito ** Most Popular **

$11.95

Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito! The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes: All three breakfast meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham! Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito

$12.45

The Steak Breakfast Burrito includes: Carne Asada Steak, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

The Bacon Breakfast Burrito includes: Bacon, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes: Sausage, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

The Ham Breakfast Burrito includes: Grilled Ham, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito includes: Chorizo, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Beans, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes: Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Egg Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

The Egg Burrito includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders..

4 Piece Tenders with Fries

$10.99

4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with: French Fries and Ranch Dressing.

6 Piece Tenders with Fries

$12.99

6 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with: French Fries and Ranch Dressing.

Sandwiches..

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.59

Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, R Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request)

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.95

Pastrami Sandwich Includes: Pastrami, Mustard, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll

Clubhouse Classic with fries

$12.95

Clubhouse Classic Includes: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, 3 Slices Toast. Served with French Fries, Onion Rings and Ranch Dressing.

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Fish Sandwich Includes: Battered Cod Fish, House made Tarter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Wheat Bun.

BLT

$7.45

The BLT Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

BLT with Avocado

$9.25

The BLT Avocado Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$9.49

The Albacore Tuna Sandwich Includes: Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

Steak Sandwich

$14.95

The Steak Sandwich Includes: Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll

Melts..

Turkey Melt with Bacon

$9.49
Tuna Melt

$9.99

The Tuna Melt includes: Tuna, Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast

Patty Melt

$8.69

The Patty Melt include: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Served on grilled Rye Toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.79

The Grilled Ham & Cheese includes: Thick Sliced Ham, American Cheese, Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

The Grilled Cheese includes: 2 Slices American Cheese, 2 Slices Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast

Salads..

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

The Grilled Chicken Salad includes: House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

The Cobb Salad includes: Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

The Crispy Chicken Salad includes: Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Albacore Tuna Salad

$12.99

The Albacore Tuna Salad includes: Albacore Tuna, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Garden Salad

$7.99

The Garden Salad includes: Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Breakfast Sandwiches..

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

The Bacon and Egg Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

The Sausage and Egg Sandwich includes: Sausage, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

The Ham and Egg Sandwich includes: Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Trio Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

The Trio Breakfast Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, Sausage, Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Egg Sandwich

$6.95

The Egg Sandwich includes: 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$15.95

The Steak and Eggs Sandwich includes: 8oz Marinated Steak, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Served on a Gourmet Kaiser Roll

Breakfast Combos..

#1 Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Our Breakfast Burritos start with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. All Burritos include: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

#2 Three Egg Plate

$10.95

The 3 Egg Plate includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 4 pieces of bacon or sausage, 3 Eggs prepared any style, 2 slices of toast.

#3 Pancake Plate

$10.95

The Pancake Plate includes: 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style

#4 French Toast Plate

$10.95

The French Toast Plate includes: 4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style.

Breakfast Plates..

3 Eggs Plate

$8.95

The 3 Egg Plate includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, 2 slices of toast.

Trio Breakfast Plate*

$15.95

The Trio Breakfast Plate includes: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

Steak & Eggs Plate

$17.95

The Steak & Egg Plate includes: 8oz Steak, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

Ham & Eggs Plate

$16.95

The Ham & Eggs Plate includes: Bone in Ham, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

Breakfast Off The Grill..

French Toast

$7.99

6 Pieces French Toast topped with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar. Served with Syrup and Butter.

Pancakes

$6.99

3 Buttermilk Pancakes served with Syrup and Butter.

Tacos..

Carne Asada Taco

$4.49

Grilled Carne Asada Taco garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Taco garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Burritos..

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Carne Asada Burrito includes: Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito includes: Homemade Refried Beans, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Mexican Plates..

Plates include your choice of Carne Asada or Chicken Tacos; served with beans and rice.
Carne Asada Tacos Plate

$12.99

Carne Asada Taco Plate includes: 2 Carne Asada Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Tacos Plate

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate includes: 2 Grilled Chicken Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Carne Asada Fries*

$14.99

Carne Asada Fries Include: Carne Asada, Crispy Fries, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Sides..

Fries

$3.49

Crispy French Fries seasoned to perfection!

Carne Asada Fries*

$14.99

Carne Asada Fries Include: Carne Asada, Crispy Fries, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries include: Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese

Onion Rings

$7.99

Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings, Served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Homemade Zucchini sticks. Served with Ranch dressing.

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries

$14.99

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries include: Pastrami, Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese

Side of Hash Browns

$3.95
Side Salad

$7.99

The Garden Salad includes: Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Homemade Ranch Dressing

Side of 1000 Island

$0.75

Homemade 1000 Island Dressing

Fried Jalapeno

$0.65

Cooked and Seasoned to perfection!

Side of Yellow Chilis

Side of Guacamole

$2.25

Fresh Homemade Guacamole

BEVERAGE..

Beverages..

Regular Drink

$3.25

We proudly serve Coke products!

Large Drink

$3.75

We proudly serve Coke products!

Coffee

$2.75

We proudly serve premium Intazza Coffee!

Milk

$3.75
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.49

100% Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice.

Water Bottle

$3.25

Shakes..

Hand Scooped - Real Ice Cream Shakes Choose from the following flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Oreo Cookie
Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Hand Scooped Vanilla Ice Cream mixed to perfection!

Chocolate Shake

$5.99

Hand Scooped Chocolate Ice Cream mixed to perfection!

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Hand Scooped Strawberry Ice Cream mixed to perfection!

Oreo Shake

$5.99

Hand Scooped Oreo Ice Cream mixed to perfection!