RBurgers - Riverside Valley Springs 6231 Valley Springs Parkway
FOOD..
Combos..
#5 Original Burger*
Original Burger include 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#6 Double Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger Includes 2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles. Combo includes Fries and Drink
#7 R Burger
Our Signature R Burger Includes: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles. Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger
BBQ Bacon Ringer includes: Bacon, Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions. Pickles Combo includes Fries and Drink
#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes: Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, R Sauce Combo includes Fries and Drink
#10 Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Whole Wheat Bun. Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#11 Chicken Tenders 6PC
6 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink
#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC
4 Piece Chicken Tenders include: French Fries and Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink
Burgers..
Original Burger
Original Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with; 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Double Burger
2 fresh (never frozen) 100% ground beef patties served on a gourmet brioche bun with: 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
R Burger
Our Signature R Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Island Burger
The Island Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Teriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
BBQ Bacon Ringer
BBQ Bacon Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
El Caliente
El Caliente Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Grilled Jalapenos, Fresh Guacamole, Spicy Chipotle Dressing, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Veggie Burger
Veggie Burger includes: Gardenburger Veggie Patty, Red onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher pickles, 1000 island dressing, Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Colossal Burger
Our Colossal Burger includes: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef patty served on a gourmet brioche bun with: Pastrami, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Huge Breakfast Burritos..
Trio Breakfast Burrito ** Most Popular **
Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito! The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes: All three breakfast meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham! Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
The Steak Breakfast Burrito includes: Carne Asada Steak, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
The Bacon Breakfast Burrito includes: Bacon, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes: Sausage, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
Ham Breakfast Burrito
The Ham Breakfast Burrito includes: Grilled Ham, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
The Chorizo Breakfast Burrito includes: Chorizo, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Beans, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes: Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Egg Breakfast Burrito
The Egg Burrito includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders..
Sandwiches..
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles. Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, R Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. (lettuce wrap available upon request)
Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich Includes: Pastrami, Mustard, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll
Clubhouse Classic with fries
Clubhouse Classic Includes: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, 3 Slices Toast. Served with French Fries, Onion Rings and Ranch Dressing.
Fish Sandwich
Fish Sandwich Includes: Battered Cod Fish, House made Tarter Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Kosher Pickles. Served on a Wheat Bun.
BLT
The BLT Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
BLT with Avocado
The BLT Avocado Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
Albacore Tuna Sandwich
The Albacore Tuna Sandwich Includes: Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
Steak Sandwich
The Steak Sandwich Includes: Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Kosher Pickles, 1000 Island Dressing. Served on a Kaiser Bread Roll
Melts..
Turkey Melt with Bacon
Tuna Melt
The Tuna Melt includes: Tuna, Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast
Patty Melt
The Patty Melt include: 100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Served on grilled Rye Toast
Grilled Ham & Cheese
The Grilled Ham & Cheese includes: Thick Sliced Ham, American Cheese, Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast
Grilled Cheese
The Grilled Cheese includes: 2 Slices American Cheese, 2 Slices Swiss Cheese. Served on Grilled Sourdough Toast
Salads..
Grilled Chicken Salad
The Grilled Chicken Salad includes: House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
Cobb Salad
The Cobb Salad includes: Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
Crispy Chicken Salad
The Crispy Chicken Salad includes: Hand Battered Crispy Chicken, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
Albacore Tuna Salad
The Albacore Tuna Salad includes: Albacore Tuna, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
Garden Salad
The Garden Salad includes: Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
Breakfast Sandwiches..
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
The Bacon and Egg Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
The Sausage and Egg Sandwich includes: Sausage, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Ham & Egg Sandwich
The Ham and Egg Sandwich includes: Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Trio Breakfast Sandwich
The Trio Breakfast Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon, Sausage, Grilled Ham, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Egg Sandwich
The Egg Sandwich includes: 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Steak & Egg Sandwich
The Steak and Eggs Sandwich includes: 8oz Marinated Steak, Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Served on a Gourmet Kaiser Roll
Breakfast Combos..
#1 Breakfast Burrito
Our Breakfast Burritos start with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. All Burritos include: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
#2 Three Egg Plate
The 3 Egg Plate includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 4 pieces of bacon or sausage, 3 Eggs prepared any style, 2 slices of toast.
#3 Pancake Plate
The Pancake Plate includes: 2 Buttermilk Pancakes, 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style
#4 French Toast Plate
The French Toast Plate includes: 4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar, 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style.
Breakfast Plates..
3 Eggs Plate
The 3 Egg Plate includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, 2 slices of toast.
Trio Breakfast Plate*
The Trio Breakfast Plate includes: Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
Steak & Eggs Plate
The Steak & Egg Plate includes: 8oz Steak, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
Ham & Eggs Plate
The Ham & Eggs Plate includes: Bone in Ham, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 Eggs prepared any style, Your choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
Breakfast Off The Grill..
Tacos..
Burritos..
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito includes: Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito includes: Homemade Refried Beans, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Mexican Plates..
Carne Asada Tacos Plate
Carne Asada Taco Plate includes: 2 Carne Asada Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Tacos Plate
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate includes: 2 Grilled Chicken Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Carne Asada Fries*
Carne Asada Fries Include: Carne Asada, Crispy Fries, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.
Sides..
Fries
Crispy French Fries seasoned to perfection!
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries include: Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
Onion Rings
Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings, Served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Zucchini Sticks
Homemade Zucchini sticks. Served with Ranch dressing.
Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries
Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries include: Pastrami, Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
Side of Hash Browns
Side Salad
The Garden Salad includes: Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Served with Seasoned Pita Bread.
Side of Ranch
Homemade Ranch Dressing
Side of 1000 Island
Homemade 1000 Island Dressing
Fried Jalapeno
Cooked and Seasoned to perfection!
Side of Yellow Chilis
Side of Guacamole
Fresh Homemade Guacamole