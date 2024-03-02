Real Brazilian BBQ 145 Gramatan Ave
BBQ
- Meat Combo$21.99+
- Picanha platter$17.58+
Sirloin steak served with white rice, pinto beans, and mixed vegetables.
- Skirt steak platter$18.69+
Skirt steak, served with yellow rice, pinto beans, and mixed vegetables.
- Beef and pork platter$16.50+
White rice, pinto beans, pork sausage, and sirloin steak.
- Chicken from the grill$12.99+
- Pork sausage$4.00
Buffet Combo
- Ribs Platter$14.29+
Pork ribs served with white rice, pinto beans, and mixed vegetables.
- Fit Chicken$14.29+
Grilled chicken breast, served with sweet potato, and mixed vegetables.
- Beef Stew$14.29+
Slow cooked beef stew, served with white rice, pinto beans, and mixed vegetables.
- Roast Chicken$14.29+
Oven-roasted chicken served with yellow rice, and mixed vegetables.
- Beef Lasagna$15.39+
Wide pasta strips, layered with beef, cheese, and tomato sauce, topped with a heavy cream layer.
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$13.19+
Spaghetti, tomato sauce, and beef meatballs.
Appetizers
- Empanada / Pastel$4.40
Brazilian style empanada fried to a crispy perfection.
- Kibbeh$5.49
Beef croquet with bulgar wheat and seasonings.
- Stuffed Brazilian Rolls / Esfirra$5.49
Brazilian-style stuffed roll.
- Crispy ham and cheese roll$5.49
Ham and cheese in dough that is battered and fried to crispy perfection.
- Traditional Coxinha$5.49
Shredded chicken, covered in dough, battered and fried to crispy perfection.
- Mini Pie / Empadinha$5.49
Brazilian-style mini pies.
- Mini Fritters$13.20
Choose up to 3 flavors.
- Yuca Fritter$5.49
Cassava croquet stuffed with beef.
- Yuca Fries$13.20
Fried cassava strips.
- Crispy Tilapia$19.80
Fish fillets breaded and fried served with lime slices and tartar sauce.
- Yuca and Sauage$19.80
Fried cassava strips and pork sausage.
- Chicharon$19.80
Crispy fried pork belly served with lime.
- Garlic Shrimp with bread$25.30
Brazilian style roasted garlic shrimp with a side of bread.
- Chicken Wings$14.30
12 wings.
- Frango A Passarinho$16.50
Brazilian style fried chicken in bite-sized pieces.
- Fried Polenta$14.30
Made with cornmeal.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Pesto$15.39
Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella, tomato, and pesto sauce.
- Max Burger$20.89
Homemade hamburger patty or chicken breast, on a homemade bun, with ham, bacon, mozzarella, egg, corn, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Chicken Wrap$14.29
Grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and avocado.
- Chicken Star Sandwich$14.49
Crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Acai
Salad
- Caesar Salad$9.89+
Romaine lettuce, croutons, dressed with creamy caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Salad / Salpicão$9.89+
Shredded chicken, olives, raisins, carrots, and spices in a cream and mustard dressing.
- Fruit Salad$9.89+
Mango, strawberry, watermelon, pineapple, grapes, and any seasonal fruits.
- Pasta Salad$9.89+
Pasta, ham, green beans, corn, peas, cherry tomatoes, dry tomatoes, onions, and lite mayo.
- Giardiniera Salad$9.89+
Pickled cauliflower, carrots, and jalapeños in vinegar.
- Brazilian Vinaigrette$9.89+
A mild salsa that comes with tomato, onion, red and green bell peppers, olive oil, vinegar, lime, and fresh parsley.
- Brazilian Potato Salad / Maionese$9.89+
Mayo-based potato salad with carrots, peas, and hard-boiled eggs.
- Garden Salad$9.89+
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, sliced carrots, black olives, and purple onions.
- Chick Pea Salad$9.89+
Chick peas, green olives, red and green bell peppers, onions, and fresh parsley.
Side Dishes
- Rice$8.79+
Plain white rice, or yellow rice with vegetables.
- Plantains$7.69+
Deep-fried plantains.
- Steamed Vegetables$9.89+
Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, green beans, and cauliflower.
- Pinto Beans$6.59+
Brazilian-style baked pinto beans.
- Brazilian Vinaigrette$9.89+
A mild salsa that comes with tomato, onion, red and green bell peppers, olive oil, vinegar, lime, and fresh parsley.
- Farofa$9.89+
Toasted casava with bacon bits
Pizza
- Frango catupiry$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, shredded chicken, and Brazilian catupiry.
- Moda da casa$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomato, corn, peas, ham, bacon, green olives, onion, and oregano.
- Portuguesa$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, hard-boiled eggs, black olives, peas and corn.
- Four cheese$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, Brazilian catupiry, provolone, and oregano.
- Cheese$38.50
Tomato sauce, and mozzarella.
- Hawaiian$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
- Heart of palm$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and hearts of palm.
- Calabresa$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Brazilian smoked sausage, onion, and oregano.
- Sweet$38.50
Nutella, strawberry, banana, and cinnamon.
- Bacon$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, and black olives.
- Pepperoni$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, onions, and oregano.
- Vegetarian$38.50
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomato, peas, broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, and onions.
Dessert
- Tres Leches Cake$5.49
Sponge cake soaked in evaporated milk, condensed milk, and heavy cream.
- Brazilian Flan$5.49
Creamy traditional Brazilian flan made with condensed milk and topped with homemade caramel.
- Brazilian Pave$5.49
No-bake layered dessert with biscuits, chocolate and vanilla cream.
- Coconut Truffle Flan$5.49
Traditional Brazilian coconut truffle flan topped with homemade caramel.
- Brigadeiro$3.49
Brazilian chocolate truffle rolled in chocolate sprinkles.
- Passion Fruit Mousse$5.49
Creamy passion fruit mousse topped with fresh passion fruit jelly.
- Chocolate Mousse$5.49
Creamy chocolate mousse topped with chocolate.
- Beijinho$3.30