Beverages
Hot Drinks
12 ozcHouse Coffee
House coffee served in a 12 ounce cup.
16 oz House Coffee
House coffee served in a 16 ounce cup.
Small Cappuccino
Traditional Cappuccino is 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, and 1/3 foam served in a 6 ounce cup.
Lg Cappuccino
Espresso
Double shot of espresso.
Small Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk served in a 12 oz cup.
Large Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk served in a 16 ounce cup.
Small Mocha
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup served in a 12 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate drizzle.
Large Mocha
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup served in a 16 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate drizzle.
Small Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup served in an 12 oz cup topped with Caramel drizzle.
Large Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup served in an 16 oz cup topped with Caramel drizzle.
Cafe con Leche
Double shot of espresso with sugar and scalded milk topped with cinnamon served in a 6 ounce cup.
Small Breve
Lg Breve
Americano
Double shot of espresso cut with equal parts hot water.
Small Chai Latte
A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 12-ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Large Chai Latte
A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16-ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Sm Rasberry Cheesecake
Lg Rasberry Cheesecake
Hot Tea
Choose your variety of hot tea steeped to perfection served in a 12 ounce cup.
Medium Hot Cocoa
Classic hot cocoa made with chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle served in a 12 ounce cup.
Lg Hot Cocoa
SmallTiramisu Latte
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, White Chocolate syrup served in an 12 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate.
Large Tiramisu Latte
Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, White Chocolate syrup served in an 16 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate.
Large Rearview Sunrise Latte
Small Rearview Sunrise Latte
Small Magical Mint Macchiato
Lg Magical Mint Macchiato
Small Matcha Latte
Large Matcha Latte
Sm Maple Scotch Latte
Lg Maple Scotch Latte
Lg Tres Leches Latte
Sm Pumpkin Spice Latte
Sm Tres Leches Latte
Lg Pumpkin Spice Latte
Rearview Coffee Togo 96 Ounces
Sm French Toast
Lg French Toast
Cold Drinks
Small Iced Coffee
16 ounce Iced Coffee.
Large Iced Coffee
24 ounce Iced Coffee.
Small Iced Latte
16 ounce Iced Latte.
Large Iced Latte
24 ounce Iced Latte.
Small Iced Mocha
16 ounce Iced Mocha Latte topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle.
Large Iced Mocha
24 ounce Iced Mocha Latte topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle.
Small Iced Caramel Macchiato
16 ounce Iced Caramel Macchiato topped with Whipped Cream and Caramel Drizzle.
Large Iced Caramel Macchiato
24 ounce Iced Caramel Macchiato topped wit Caramel Drizzle.
Small Frappe
16 ounce Blended Latte.
Large Frappe
24 ounce Blended Latte.
Small Iced Chai Latte
An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16-ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Large Iced Chai Latte
An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 24-ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Small Iced Tea (Sweet)
16 ounce Iced Sweet Tea.
Large Iced Tea (Sweet)
24 ounce Iced Sweet Tea.
Small Iced Tea (Unsweet)
Large Iced Tea (Unsweet)
Small Smoothie
16 ounce handmade smoothie.
Large Smoothie
24 ounce handmade smoothie.
Small Shake
16 ounce handmade Milkshake.
Large Shake
24 ounce handmade Milkshake.
Milk
8 oz glass of 2% Milk.
Sm Iced Rearview Sunrise Latte
Lg Iced Rearview Sunrise Latte
Small Iced Tiramisu
Large Iced Tiramisu
Sm Iced Magical Mint Macchiato
Lg Iced Magical Mint Macchiato
Sm Lucky Shamrock Shake
Lg Lucky Shamrock Shake
Sm Iced Rasberry Cheesecake
Lg Iced Rasberry Cheesecake
Sm Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher
Lg Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher
Sm Wildberry Hibicus Refresher
Lg Wildberry Hibicus Refresher
Sm Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Lg Iced Pumpkin Spice
Lg Iced Matt's Cinnamon Swirl
Sm Iced Matt's Cinnamon Swirl
Sm Ice Toasted Marshmallow
Lg IcedToasted Marshmallow
Small Salted Carmel Iced Coffee With Cold Foam
Lg Salted Carmel Iced Coffee With Cold Foam
Large Iced Matcha
Small Iced Matcha
Frozen Coffee 16 Oz
Sm Iced Maple Scotch Latte
Lg Iced Maple Scotch Latte
Large Iced Apple Crisp Latte
Small Iced Apple Crisp Latte
Cold Foam
Large Iced Cinnamon Bomb
Sm French Toast Iced
Lg French Toast Iced
Sm Iced Toasted Butterscotch
Lg Iced Toasted Butterscotch
Lg Iced Pumpkin Cold Brew
Sm Strawberry/Acai Refresher
Lg Strawberry/Acai Refresher
Black Raspberry Slushie
Sm Watermelon Kiwi Refresher
Lg Watermelon Kiwi Refresher
Large Iced Honey Bee Latte
Lg Peach Mango Refresher
Sm Peach Mango Refresher
Bottled Drinks
Coke
Coke Classic.
Orange Juice
Orange Juice.
Apple Juice
Apple Juice.
water
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper.
Diet Dr Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper.
Sprite
Sprite.
Dew
Do the Dew.
Dasani
Bottled Water.
Coke Zero
Coke Zero.
Diet Coke
Diet Coke.
Lemonade
Lemonade.
Gatorade
Gatorade.
Breakfast
Chicken Biscuit
Juicy fried chicken breast inside a buttermilk biscuit. Try it with Pepper Jelly or Pimento Cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of bread, breakfast meat, eggs how you like them, and cheese.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad and fresh greens inside a buttery toasted croissant.
Joey's Breakfast Burger
4 ounce hamburger patty topped with Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cheese, and an Over Easy Egg served on a Croissant.
Steak Bagel
Steak, onions, provolone cheese, house-made steak sauce, and an egg of your choice on a plain or everything bagel.
Breakfast Tacos
Plain Biscuit
Biscuit and Pimento Cheese
Buttermilk Biscuit served with creamy Pimento Cheese. So southern so good!
Bagel
Toast
Biscuit and Gravy 1/2 Order
Buttermilk Biscuit smothered in Sausage Gravy.
Biscuit and Gravy Full Order
Grits
Creamy southern Grits.
Cheese Grits
Creamy southern Grits with Cheddar Cheese.
Grits Deluxe
Creamy southern Grits with Cheddar Cheese and your choice of Breakfast Meat.
Yogurt and Granola Parfait
Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, and Granola
Yogurt, fresh seasonal Fruit, and Granola.
Plain Yogurt
Fresh Fruit
Small bowl of fresh seasonal Fruit.
Breakfast Platter
Belgian Waffles
Belgian Waffles with Fruit
Two Belgian Waffles drizzled with syrup and fresh fruit topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Chicken and Waffles
Two Belgian Waffles topped with fried chicken tenders and powdered sugar.
Eggs Benedict Country Style
Toasted English Muffin topped with Ham, two Eggs Over Easy, and smothered with Sausage Gravy.
Omelette
Three eggs cheddar cheese
Southwest Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Mims Omelette
Steak&cheese Omlette
Avocado Toast
Your choice of Toast topped with Avacado Spread, Tomatoes, an Over Easy Egg, and Hot Chili Oil drizzle.
French Toast Sticks
Homestyle Potatoes
Home style Fried Potatoes with peppers and onions.
Two Eggs
Two Eggs cooked the way you like.
Breakfast Meat
Pound Chicken Salad
Breakfast Burrito
Chocolate Chip Waffles and Fruit
Chocolate Chip Waffles
Lunch
Ham and Cheddar
Classic Ham and Cheddar sandwich on your choice of bread. It comes with tomato fresh greens and a pickle spear.
Turkey and Swiss
Classic Turkey and Swiss sandwich on your choice of bread. It comes with tomato fresh greens and a pickle spear.
Killer Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with finely diced Green Onions, Cheddar, American, Swiss and Parmesan Cheese.
BLT
Classic Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich served on your choice of bread.
Reuben
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced Rib Eye Steak with sauteed onions and Provolone Cheese.
Cuban
Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard Pressed!
Chicken Parmesan
Fried Chicken Breast smothered with Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese.
Chicken Salad
Our house salad topped with creamy Chicken Salad.
Fried Chicken Salad
House Salad topped with Fried Chicken Breast.
Grilled Chicken Salad
House Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast.
Super Food Salad
House Salad topped with Seasonal Super Foods.
House Salad
Tender Greens topped with fresh and seasonal Veggies.
Chef Salad
Salad topped with Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, and diced Boiled Egg.
Side Salad
A smaller version of our House Salad.
Cup Soup of Day
Small serving of the Soup of the day.
Bowl Soup of day
Large serving of the Soup of the day.
Cup of Soup and 1/2 Sandwich
Cup of Soup and 1/2 Sandwich.
Build Your Own Burger
8 ounce Seasoned Hamburger Patty made exactly the way you want it. Served with a side of Fries.
Cowboy Burger
8oz Hamburger Patty topped with Bacon,Onion Rings, BBQ sause,Mayonnaise,lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries
Patty Melt
8oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese Served on grilled Rye Bread. Served with a side of Fries.
Mushroom Swiss
8 oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.
Bacon Cheddar
8oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.
Vegan Burger
100% Vegan patty topped with Lettuce and Tomato served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.
Avocado Toast
Your choice of Toast topped with Avacado Spread, Tomatoes, an Over Easy Egg, and Hot Chili Oil drizzle.
Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich served with Housemade Potato Chips.
Beet Reuben
Two Street Tacos
Two street-style tacos with your choice of beef, chicken,or mushrooms.
Chicken Sandwich
Kid's 1\2 Sandwich Meals
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Juicy fried chicken lettuce, tomato and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side. Served with our house chips.
Steak Salad
Lunch Joey Burger
Kids Burger & Fries
Chicken Philly
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwhich
Juicy fried chicken smothered in our Hot Honey sause topped with mayonnaise,lettuce and tomato served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with Cajun Potato Chips.
Pound Chicken Salad
Nashville Hot Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast smothered with our Nashville Hot Sauce topped with pickles and mustard served on our Stout infused Bun. Our chips on the side.