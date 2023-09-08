Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of bread, breakfast meat, eggs how you like them, and cheese.

Large Iced Latte

$4.50

24 ounce Iced Latte.

French Toast Sticks

$4.50

Beverages

Hot Drinks

12 ozcHouse Coffee

$2.50

House coffee served in a 12 ounce cup.

16 oz House Coffee

$3.00

House coffee served in a 16 ounce cup.

Small Cappuccino

$4.00

Traditional Cappuccino is 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, and 1/3 foam served in a 6 ounce cup.

Lg Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of espresso.

Small Latte

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk served in a 12 oz cup.

Large Latte

$4.50

Double shot of espresso with steamed milk served in a 16 ounce cup.

Small Mocha

$5.75

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup served in a 12 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate drizzle.

Large Mocha

$6.25

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate syrup served in a 16 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate drizzle.

Small Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup served in an 12 oz cup topped with Caramel drizzle.

Large Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup served in an 16 oz cup topped with Caramel drizzle.

Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with sugar and scalded milk topped with cinnamon served in a 6 ounce cup.

Small Breve

$4.75

Lg Breve

$5.75

Americano

$3.00

Double shot of espresso cut with equal parts hot water.

Small Chai Latte

$5.00

A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 12-ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.

Large Chai Latte

$6.00

A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16-ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.

Sm Rasberry Cheesecake

$5.75

Lg Rasberry Cheesecake

$6.25

Hot Tea

$4.00

Choose your variety of hot tea steeped to perfection served in a 12 ounce cup.

Medium Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Classic hot cocoa made with chocolate and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle served in a 12 ounce cup.

Lg Hot Cocoa

$5.00

SmallTiramisu Latte

$5.75

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, White Chocolate syrup served in an 12 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate.

Large Tiramisu Latte

$6.25

Double shot of espresso, steamed milk, White Chocolate syrup served in an 16 oz cup topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate.

Large Rearview Sunrise Latte

$6.25

Small Rearview Sunrise Latte

$5.75

Small Magical Mint Macchiato

$5.75

Lg Magical Mint Macchiato

$6.25

Small Matcha Latte

$5.50

Large Matcha Latte

$6.25

Sm Maple Scotch Latte

$6.00

Lg Maple Scotch Latte

$6.50

Lg Tres Leches Latte

$6.25

Sm Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

Sm Tres Leches Latte

$5.75

Lg Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

Rearview Coffee Togo 96 Ounces

$16.99

Sm French Toast

$5.75

Lg French Toast

$6.25

Cold Drinks

Small Iced Coffee

$3.75

16 ounce Iced Coffee.

Large Iced Coffee

$4.50

24 ounce Iced Coffee.

Small Iced Latte

$4.00

16 ounce Iced Latte.

Large Iced Latte

$4.50

24 ounce Iced Latte.

Small Iced Mocha

$5.75

16 ounce Iced Mocha Latte topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle.

Large Iced Mocha

$6.25

24 ounce Iced Mocha Latte topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle.

Small Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

16 ounce Iced Caramel Macchiato topped with Whipped Cream and Caramel Drizzle.

Large Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.25

24 ounce Iced Caramel Macchiato topped wit Caramel Drizzle.

Small Frappe

$5.00

16 ounce Blended Latte.

Large Frappe

$6.00

24 ounce Blended Latte.

Small Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16-ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.

Large Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 24-ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.

Small Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.00

16 ounce Iced Sweet Tea.

Large Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.25

24 ounce Iced Sweet Tea.

Small Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.00

Large Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.25

Small Smoothie

$5.00

16 ounce handmade smoothie.

Large Smoothie

$6.00

24 ounce handmade smoothie.

Small Shake

$5.50

16 ounce handmade Milkshake.

Large Shake

$6.50

24 ounce handmade Milkshake.

Milk

$3.00

8 oz glass of 2% Milk.

Sm Iced Rearview Sunrise Latte

$5.75

Lg Iced Rearview Sunrise Latte

$6.25

Small Iced Tiramisu

$5.75

Large Iced Tiramisu

$6.25

Sm Iced Magical Mint Macchiato

$5.75

Lg Iced Magical Mint Macchiato

$6.25

Sm Lucky Shamrock Shake

$5.50

Lg Lucky Shamrock Shake

$6.50

Sm Iced Rasberry Cheesecake

$5.75

Lg Iced Rasberry Cheesecake

$6.25

Sm Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$4.00

Lg Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$5.00

Sm Wildberry Hibicus Refresher

$4.00

Lg Wildberry Hibicus Refresher

$5.00

Sm Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

Lg Iced Pumpkin Spice

$6.25

Lg Iced Matt's Cinnamon Swirl

$6.25

Sm Iced Matt's Cinnamon Swirl

$5.75

Sm Ice Toasted Marshmallow

$5.75

Lg IcedToasted Marshmallow

$6.25

Small Salted Carmel Iced Coffee With Cold Foam

$5.75

Lg Salted Carmel Iced Coffee With Cold Foam

$6.25

Large Iced Matcha

$6.25

Small Iced Matcha

$5.50

Frozen Coffee 16 Oz

$6.00

Sm Iced Maple Scotch Latte

$6.00

Lg Iced Maple Scotch Latte

$6.50

Large Iced Apple Crisp Latte

$6.50

Small Iced Apple Crisp Latte

$6.00

Cold Foam

$1.00

Large Iced Cinnamon Bomb

$6.25

Sm French Toast Iced

$5.75

Lg French Toast Iced

$6.50

Sm Iced Toasted Butterscotch

$5.75

Lg Iced Toasted Butterscotch

$6.25

Lg Iced Pumpkin Cold Brew

$6.50

Sm Strawberry/Acai Refresher

$4.00

Lg Strawberry/Acai Refresher

$5.00

Black Raspberry Slushie

$6.00

Sm Watermelon Kiwi Refresher

$4.00Out of stock

Lg Watermelon Kiwi Refresher

$5.00Out of stock

Large Iced Honey Bee Latte

$6.25

Lg Peach Mango Refresher

$5.00

Sm Peach Mango Refresher

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Coke Classic.

Orange Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice.

Apple Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice.

water

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr. Pepper.

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper.

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite.

Dew

$2.75

Do the Dew.

Dasani

$2.75

Bottled Water.

Coke Zero

$2.50

Coke Zero.

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke.

Lemonade

$2.75

Lemonade.

Gatorade

$2.75

Gatorade.

Breakfast

Chicken Biscuit

$6.00

Juicy fried chicken breast inside a buttermilk biscuit. Try it with Pepper Jelly or Pimento Cheese.

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of bread, breakfast meat, eggs how you like them, and cheese.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Homemade chicken salad and fresh greens inside a buttery toasted croissant.

Joey's Breakfast Burger

$7.50

4 ounce hamburger patty topped with Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cheese, and an Over Easy Egg served on a Croissant.

Steak Bagel

$7.50

Steak, onions, provolone cheese, house-made steak sauce, and an egg of your choice on a plain or everything bagel.

Breakfast Tacos

$6.00

Plain Biscuit

$2.00

Biscuit and Pimento Cheese

$2.50

Buttermilk Biscuit served with creamy Pimento Cheese. So southern so good!

Bagel

$3.00

Toast

$2.25

Biscuit and Gravy 1/2 Order

$3.75

Buttermilk Biscuit smothered in Sausage Gravy.

Biscuit and Gravy Full Order

$7.50

Grits

$3.00

Creamy southern Grits.

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Creamy southern Grits with Cheddar Cheese.

Grits Deluxe

$5.00

Creamy southern Grits with Cheddar Cheese and your choice of Breakfast Meat.

Yogurt and Granola Parfait

$3.75

Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, and Granola

$5.00

Yogurt, fresh seasonal Fruit, and Granola.

Plain Yogurt

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Small bowl of fresh seasonal Fruit.

Breakfast Platter

$8.50

Belgian Waffles

$8.00

Belgian Waffles with Fruit

$10.00

Two Belgian Waffles drizzled with syrup and fresh fruit topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Two Belgian Waffles topped with fried chicken tenders and powdered sugar.

Eggs Benedict Country Style

$9.00

Toasted English Muffin topped with Ham, two Eggs Over Easy, and smothered with Sausage Gravy.

Omelette

$8.00

Three eggs cheddar cheese

Southwest Omelette

$12.00

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Mims Omelette

$13.00

Steak&cheese Omlette

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$7.75

Your choice of Toast topped with Avacado Spread, Tomatoes, an Over Easy Egg, and Hot Chili Oil drizzle.

French Toast Sticks

$4.50

Homestyle Potatoes

$3.25

Home style Fried Potatoes with peppers and onions.

Two Eggs

$2.25

Two Eggs cooked the way you like.

Breakfast Meat

$2.25

Pound Chicken Salad

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Waffles and Fruit

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Waffles

$8.00Out of stock

Lunch

Ham and Cheddar

$9.50

Classic Ham and Cheddar sandwich on your choice of bread. It comes with tomato fresh greens and a pickle spear.

Turkey and Swiss

$9.50

Classic Turkey and Swiss sandwich on your choice of bread. It comes with tomato fresh greens and a pickle spear.

Killer Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Grilled Cheese with finely diced Green Onions, Cheddar, American, Swiss and Parmesan Cheese.

BLT

$9.50

Classic Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich served on your choice of bread.

Reuben

$12.00
Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Thinly sliced Rib Eye Steak with sauteed onions and Provolone Cheese.

Cuban

$12.00

Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard Pressed!

Chicken Parmesan

$11.00

Fried Chicken Breast smothered with Marinara Sauce and Provolone Cheese.

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Our house salad topped with creamy Chicken Salad.

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

House Salad topped with Fried Chicken Breast.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

House Salad topped with Grilled Chicken Breast.

Super Food Salad

$13.00

House Salad topped with Seasonal Super Foods.

House Salad

$10.00

Tender Greens topped with fresh and seasonal Veggies.

Chef Salad

$13.00

Salad topped with Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, and diced Boiled Egg.

Side Salad

$5.50

A smaller version of our House Salad.

Cup Soup of Day

$4.50

Small serving of the Soup of the day.

Bowl Soup of day

$6.00

Large serving of the Soup of the day.

Cup of Soup and 1/2 Sandwich

$8.50

Cup of Soup and 1/2 Sandwich.

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

8 ounce Seasoned Hamburger Patty made exactly the way you want it. Served with a side of Fries.

Cowboy Burger

$13.00

8oz Hamburger Patty topped with Bacon,Onion Rings, BBQ sause,Mayonnaise,lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries

Patty Melt

$12.00

8oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese Served on grilled Rye Bread. Served with a side of Fries.

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

8 oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.

Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

8oz seasoned Hamburger patty topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomato Served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.

Vegan Burger

$13.00

100% Vegan patty topped with Lettuce and Tomato served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with a side of Fries.

Avocado Toast

$7.75

Your choice of Toast topped with Avacado Spread, Tomatoes, an Over Easy Egg, and Hot Chili Oil drizzle.

Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich served with Housemade Potato Chips.

Beet Reuben

$12.00

Two Street Tacos

$5.50

Two street-style tacos with your choice of beef, chicken,or mushrooms.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Kid's 1\2 Sandwich Meals

$5.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Juicy fried chicken lettuce, tomato and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side. Served with our house chips.

Steak Salad

$14.00

Lunch Joey Burger

$11.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$8.50

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwhich

$10.00Out of stock

Juicy fried chicken smothered in our Hot Honey sause topped with mayonnaise,lettuce and tomato served on our Stout infused Whole Wheat Bun. Served with Cajun Potato Chips.

Pound Chicken Salad

$12.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.00

Fried Chicken Breast smothered with our Nashville Hot Sauce topped with pickles and mustard served on our Stout infused Bun. Our chips on the side.

Sides

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Kids Strips

$7.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Special Events

Valentine Dinner

Croissant Platter

$62.50

Briadle Party

$427.46

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Box Lunch

$11.00

Sweets

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.75

Generous scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Muffin

$3.75

Check for available flavors.

Biscotti

$1.50

Almond and Chocolate Biscotti.

Danish

$4.50

Retail

Whole Bean Coffee

Whole Bean Rearview Coffee House Blend

$14.99

12 ounces of whole bean Rearview Coffee's House Coffee.

T-Shirt Rearview

$15.99

Rearview Coffee Togo 96 Ounces

$16.99

Rearview Mugs

Monin Syrup

$14.00

Tea Box

$12.99

Loaf Of Bread

$7.00