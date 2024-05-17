Rebar Taproom
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
- The Works
Rebar favorites. Cup'n char pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, roma pizza sauce and mozzarella$18.49
- Rebar-b'que
Rebar favorites. A base of alfredo sauce, hoglager bbq sauce, grilled chicken, hand-grated mozzarella, onion rings and more bbq sauce$17.49
- Four-maggio
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella, provolone, Monterey jack, and feta. Finished with pecorino Romano, sprinkled with rosemary$17.49
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
House-made ranch dressing topped with bacon, onions, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken$17.49
- Sweet Thai Pie
Thai chili sauce, mozzarella, pepper jack, roasted chicken, mushrooms, red peppers, broccoli, sesame seeds, green onions & teriyaki sauce$18.49
- Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo ranch dressing topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon & green onions$17.49
- Hot Honey Pepperoni
Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, crushed red pepper and hot honey$17.49
Pastas
- Seafood Ravioli
Rebar favorites. Ravioli stuffed with lobster, shrimp and bay scallops in our rich and creamy alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.$19.49
- Buffalo Chicken Mac
Crispy chicken, tossed with penne pasta, in our creamy buffalo queso sauce, served with garlic toast.$14.49
- Pasta Flight
A sample flight of our three pasta entrees: buffalo chicken mac, pastalaya, & lo mein. Includes garlic toast.$17.49
- Chicken Lo Mein
Penne pasta tossed in our savory lo mein sauce with grilled chicken, green onions, carrots, red peppers, and sesame seeds.$13.49
- Pastalaya
Creamy Cajun alfredo sauce combined with andouille, red peppers, celery and onions. Includes garlic toast.$13.49
Get'n Started
- Prime Rib Rolls
Wonton wrappers, hand-stuffed with prime rib, red peppers, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served with remoulade dipping sauce.$9.49
- Tempura Cheese Wedges
A blend of paneer and white cheddar cheese in a light tempura coating. Served with marinara.$9.49
- Pepperoni Pizza Rolls
Baked pizza dough with pepperoni, green onions and cheese. Served with marinara.$10.49
- Wonton Chips & Queso
Freshly made wonton chips served with queso.$8.49
- Buffalo Chicken Fries
Beer battered tavern fries, topped with grilled chicken, green onions, jalepenos, bleu cheese, and ranch.$12.49
- Duck Bacon Wontons
Crispy wonton skins filled with duck bacon, sweet corn and cream cheese.$12.49
- Volcano Shrimp
A classic appetizer of popcorn shrimp tossed in sriracha aioli. Creamy, tangy, and a little spicy!$11.49
- Hand-Breaded Mushrooms
Made fresh to order, button mushrooms, fried to a golden crisp. Served with ranch dressing.$10.49
- Creamy Ricotta Bites
Herbed ricotta blended with mozzarella and asiago cheese, coated in Italian bread crumbs. Served with marinara.$9.49
- Hand-breaded Onion Strings
A tray of house-made onion strings, served with Rebar remoulade dipping sauce$9.49
Salads
- Rebar Salad
Tossed with ham, red onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and our house dressing$11.49
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, and shaved parmesan cheese$10.49
- Big Chicken Salad
Featuring crispy or grilled chicken with bacon, green onions, egg crumbles and mozzarella cheese. (Try it buffalo style!)$12.49
Handhelds
- The Standard
1/2 pound of pastrami, topped with french fries, tomato, coleslaw, and provolone, served with remoulade on grilled rye$12.49
- The Rebar Club
A crispy or grilled chicken breast sandwich, served with bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted brioche$12.49
- The Deckhand
A thick-cut cod fillet, hand-battered then fried to a golden brown. Served on our brioche roll with zesty tarter sauce.$13.49
- The Muffuletta
A Gambino's Italian roll with layers of salami, mortadella, ham, and provolone cheese topped with a layer of Gambino's olive salad.$14.49
- Hot Honey Chicken
Our hand-breaded chicken breast sandwich, served with hot honey and dill pickle slices w/ garlic aioli.$12.49
- The Homestead
Sliced ham, and grilled bacon topped with avocado, fried egg on a pearl sugar waffle$13.49
Smash Burgers
- The Classic Single
Our basic smash burger, grilled the way you like, with American cheese.$10.49
- Baby Bleu Single
Rebar favorites. Grilled beef patty, topped with bacon, grilled onions. Includes garlic aioli and bleu cheese crumbles$13.49
- The Augusta Single
A smash patty topped with pimento cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and crispy onion straws.$13.49
- Hoglager Bbq Single
Rebar favorites. Smash patty with beer-infused "Hoglager" bbq sauce, onion straws, smoked bacon & American cheese.$12.49
- The Farmhouse Single
A smash-patty topped with a fried egg, bacon, American cheese and maple-bourbon aioli on a pearl sugar waffle.$13.49
- Mushroom & Swiss Single
A grilled patty, covered in melted swiss cheese, house-made onion straws, grilled mushrooms in beef gravy.$13.49
- The Patty Melt
An American classic. A double smash patty with melted Swiss & American cheeses topped with crispy onion straws.$13.49
- Oklahoma Onion Single
Rebar favorites. Sweet caramelized onions, smashes into an American beef patty with garlic aioli, and American cheese.$11.49
- The Barr Burger Single
A patty blackened with our Cajun gris-gris rub, topped with pepper jack, onion strings, and sriracha aioli.$13.49
Entrees
- House-battered Fish & Chips
Thick slabs of atlantic cod, hand- battered & fried to a delightful crunch. Served with fries & coleslaw$15.49
- Chicken Marsala
A juicy, pan-seared chicken breast, topped with mushrooms and our savory marsala wine sauce on a bed of parmesan mashed potatoes. Includes garlic bread.$14.49
- Hoglager Bbq Meatloaf
Rebar favorites. Our beer-infused bbq glazed meatloaf isn't just a slice or two, it's the entire loaf. Served with a baked potato & broccoli$14.49
- Korean Salmon
Grilled atlantic salmon, glazed with our sweet Korean gochugang sauce, served with our signature garlic fried rice & broccoli$19.49
- Chicken & Waffles
Four of our golden-fried chicken tenders with pearl sugar belgian waffles and syrup$14.49
- Fire-Grilled Sirloin Steak
A house-seasoned baseball-cut (center) sirloin, cooked to your liking. Served with one side. Includes garlic bread.$22.49