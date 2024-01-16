Re/creation Cafe 4500 W Washington Blvd.
Food
Breakfast
Lunch
Sides
- French Fries$6.00
- Carrot Fries$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Toast and Butter$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Sausage 4oz$6.00
- Side of Eggs$6.00
- Fruit Cart$10.00
- Side of Salmon 4oz$7.00
- Olives and Nuts$9.00
- Side of Avocado$4.00
- Side of Pickled Veggies$6.00
- Side Salad$8.00
- Cornbread & Jam$7.00
- Flakey biscuits & Jam$7.00
- Roasted Veggies$14.00
- Side of Chicken$6.00
Happy Hour
Dinner
- Fried Mushrooms & Zucchini$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$14.00
- Pickford Salad$21.00
- Calle Grilled Fish Tacos$21.00
- West Coast Crispy Chicken Tacos$19.00
- Plancha Grilled Salmon$28.00
- Midtown Summer Roasted Chicken$24.00
- Agua Chile$18.00
- Eggplant Parm$21.00
- Mom's pasta$19.00
- Parsnip & Avocado Salad$21.00
- Lucky's Med Plate$20.00
Pastry
Merchandise
Coffee & Tea
Mod Espresso Drinks
International Drinks
Plant Powered Drinks
Tea
Art
Supplies
Drinks
Beer
N/A Cocktails
Daft Beer
Wine
- Joan Colet, Cava (bubbles)$17.00
- J.L Denois, Rose (bubbles)$16.00
- Joyce, Chardonnay (white)$17.00
- Hollow, Red (chilled)$16.00
- Paoloni, Merlot/Cab (Red)$15.00
- MontRubí, Garnacha (Red)$17.00
- MTGapes, Pinot Grigio (white)$16.00
- L'escale Sauvignon Blanc$15.00
- Jollie Folle Rosé$15.00
- Bidizza Orange$16.00
- Mimosa$20.00
- Vincent "eclipse Brut$104.00
Re/creation Cafe 4500 W Washington Blvd. Location and Ordering Hours
(310) 869-8979
Closed